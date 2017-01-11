Celebrate Brooklyn 2016 Concert Lineup Announced

New York City temperatures hit the 70s again this week, which means it's high time we started planning our outdoor music calendars. If you're interested in free concerts, one series that lasts the whole summer, Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, released its full slate of shows this week.

For those who don’t know, Celebrate Brooklyn! has been a Prospect Park mainstay since 1979. Crowding hundreds of concertgoers into the Prospect Park Bandshell for dozens of shows a year, the festival features a lineup of free musical acts sponsored by nonprofit arts and media organization BRIC. In addition to free concerts, they also host paid benefit concerts in the same space (often with bigger names like The Lumineers and Herbie Hancock).