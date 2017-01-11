Celebrate Brooklyn 2016 Concert Lineup Announced

New York City temperatures hit the 70s again this week, which means it's high time we started planning our outdoor music calendars. If you're interested in free concerts, one series that lasts the whole summer, Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, released its full slate of shows this week.
For those who don’t know, Celebrate Brooklyn! has been a Prospect Park mainstay since 1979. Crowding hundreds of concertgoers into the Prospect Park Bandshell for dozens of shows a year, the festival features a lineup of free musical acts sponsored by nonprofit arts and media organization BRIC. In addition to free concerts, they also host paid benefit concerts in the same space (often with bigger names like The Lumineers and Herbie Hancock).
To that end, we present everything you need to know to plan out your summer in Prospect Park, starting with the list of shows, plus all the things you should being doing when you're not at the shows. Look out for our full guide to NYC's free outdoor concerts coming soon!
Before the show, if you have time...
Kick your day off at Prospect Park Zoo, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, or any of these other cost-efficient destinations either in Park Slope or its surrounding Brooklyn neighborhoods. If this is a date, treat your partner-in-crime to an afternoon at the Brooklyn Museum, a boozy brunch, or just sit in the park and enjoy a discreet beverage. (It IS decriminalized!)
The full, free schedule
Wednesday, June 8th, 8:15pm
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Saturday, June 11th, 4:00pm
Dan Zanes’ Lead Belly Project
Tada! Youth Theater
Thursday, June 16th, 7:30pm
Baaba Maal
Lakou Mizik
Saturday, June 18th, 7:30pm
Violent Femmes
Kristin Hersh
Thursday, June 23rd, 7:00pm
Alvvays
Ducktails
Big Thief
Friday, June 24th, 7:30pm
¡Cubanismo!
Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca
Saturday, June 25th, 8:00pm
Philadanco
Thursday, July 7th, 7:30pm
Red Baraat’s Brooklyn Mela
Friday, July 8th, 7:00pm
Josh Ritter
Martha Redbone
Birds of Chicago
Saturday, July 9th, 7:00pm
Carla Morrison
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Buscabulla
Thursday, July 14th, 8:00pm
The Triplets of Belleville (film) with live score by Benoit Charest
Jessica Fichot
Friday, July 15th, 7:30pm
Rachid Taha
Krar Collective
Saturday, July 16th, 7:00pm
The Wood Brothers
Aoife O’Donovan
Hiss Golden Messenger
Thursday, July 21st, 7:30pm
Camille A. Brown & Dancers: Black Girl: Linguistic Play
Brandee Younger
Friday, July 22nd, 7:30pm
Femi Kuti
Bombino
Saturday, July 23rd, 7:30pm
Jon Batiste and Stay Human & Friends
Thursday, July 28th, 7:30pm
Gregory Porter
Marcus Strickland & Twi-Life
Friday, July 29th, 7:30pm
Angelique Kidjo's Celia Cruz Tribute With Pedrito Martinez
Saturday, July 30th, 7:30pm
Digable Planets
Camp Lo
Thursday, August 4th, 7:30pm
Run Lola Run (film) with live score by The Bays (US Premiere)
Joan as Police Woman & Benjamin Lazar Davis
Friday, August 5th, 7:30pm
Morgan Heritage
British Dependency
Saturday, August 6th, 7:30pm
The Hubble Cantata (World Premiere)
Tigue
Wednesday, August 10th, 7:30pm
Labyrinth (film)
Donny McCaslin Group
Friday, August 12th, 7:30pm
Dr. Dog
Saturday, August 13th, 7:30pm
Andra Day
Son Little
The full, paid schedule
Tuesday, June 14th, 7:00pm
Tame Impala
$49.50 advance / $50 day of show
Wednesday, June 15th, 7:00pm
Tame Impala
$49.50 advance / $50 day of show
Wednesday, June 22rd, 7:30pm
Ray LaMontagne
$49.50 advance / $50 day of show
Tuesday, July 26th, 7:00pm
case/lang/veirs
Tickets start at $39.50
Tuesday, August 2nd, 7:30pm
Beirut
$39.50 advance / $45 day of show
Wednesday, August 3rd, 7:30pm
The Lumineers
$39.50 advance / $45 day of show
Thursday, August 11th, 7:00pm
Herbie Hancock
Tickets start at $49.50
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
Eric Vilas-Boas has attended more free concerts in New York than doctors’ appointments, and he is fit as a fiddle. Track his medical history and more on Twitter.