Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery—nearly two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. A century and a half later, after finally being recognized by the U.S. as a federal holiday in 2021, this year’s Juneteenth celebrations across NYC are brimming with vibrancy and community. Along with supporting Black-owned restaurants across the boroughs (all year round, of course!) and partaking in the upcoming Black Restaurant Week from June 17 to July 3 (be sure to check out 67 Orange), there are plenty of festivities dedicated to this important day. From food markets and free concerts to museum exhibitions and a 5K run for a good cause, here are 12 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in NYC this year and honor the holiday’s indelible significance.

Inspire a new generation of filmmakers Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19

Astoria

Perfect for an all-age outing, head over to the Museum of the Moving Image for a weekend-long media-making experience centered around The Princess and the Frog, which has become popular (since its release in 2009) for its whimsical animation and portrayal of Disney’s first Black-American princess. The main event, which inspires younger generations to step into the shoes of movie directors or producers, features the museum’s new media lab. Here, guests can green-screen themselves into the fantastical world of the film or learn how to design a virtual game that takes them on a magical adventure inspired by the movie. Alternatively, for anyone who wants to kick back and enjoy the film, screenings will be held at 2:15 pm on Friday, June 17, as well as 1 pm and 3 pm on Sunday, June 19.

Cost:Tickets from $15

Attend the 13th anniversary of a family-friendly festival Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19

East New York

One special way to honor the day is by heading over to East New York for The 13th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival 2022. The event—which is centered around creating economic and creative opportunities for small, Black-owned businesses—will kick off with a virtual series that includes several panel discussions on family health and wellbeing; online photo booths; and special giveaways. The in-person portion of the program starts on Saturday, June 18, in Linden Park with live music by local talent; a range of vendors offering handmade goods; and a Festival Food Market filled with bites courtesy of NYC-based, Black-owned restaurants. For sports lovers, the famed local teams the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty will also be hosting a basketball clinic with contests and drills for children aged 6-17. Wrapping up the weekend, on Sunday a fashion exhibition will shine a spotlight on hot new designers accompanied by a performance from R&B duo Zhané as well as Renée Neufville, with more to be announced.

Cost: Tickets are free

Performance at the Schomburg Center Literary Festival | Photo by William Farrington

Discover heartwarming and motivational stories at a literary festival Saturday, June 18, 10:30 am–6 pm

East Harlem

Before a busy Sunday jam-packed with events, spend the day before exploring the culturally rich festival programming at the Schomburg Center Literary Festival. Founded in 1925 by Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, a Puerto Rican author and bibliophile, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is one of the world’s leading cultural institutions devoted to the research, preservation, and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diaspora, and African experiences. At the outdoor and indoor event, in addition to the flurry of a book and poem readings by prominent Black authors like Jason Reynolds and Roxane Gay, the day is also stacked up with activities including live music, yoga plus meditation, author signings, performances by the Harambee Dance Company, and more.

Cost: Tickets are free

Get your steps in at a 5K for a good cause Sunday, June 19, 12 pm–2 pm

Central Park

Originally founded as The Juneteenth March in 2020, which was a peaceful march from Harlem to City Hall that highlighted the wide range of injustices and lack of reform for Black residents in NYC and across the U.S., this event has now evolved into the Juneteenth March 5K Run/Walk/Roll. With its change of purpose, all proceeds are now donated towards funding for The Harlem Community Center, which is a community center that offers services from more than 30 community-based organizations.

Cost: Payment is optional for registration, $25 donation is recommended

Spend the day at a historic Queens neighborhood Sunday, June 19, 12 pm–7 pm

St. Albans

The St. Albans neighborhood of Queens is a historically significant area that was once home to notable Black figures like Ella Fitzgerald, Jackie Robinson, Lena Horne, and many others. Now, the neighborhood is home to the third annual Juneteenth in Queens Festival in Roy Wilkins Park, featuring a range of health and wellness workshops, small Black-owned business vendors, games, and fun activities for children of all ages. Bites will be provided by local Queens eateries (all to be announced soon via the website).

Cost: Free for entry

