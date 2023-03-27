NASA Is Behind One of NYC’s Coolest New Art Collabs

For all the astrology believers and outer space dreamers, a mind bending journey through the cosmos is waiting for you at the upcoming exhibit from Hall des Lumières. Created in collaboration with NASA and residing within the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank building, guests of Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience can take a peek into our beautiful and mysterious galaxy from April 7 through June 4.

The immersive experience spans over two floors and takes visitors along a journey from Earth to the furthest reaches of our universe’s deep space using floor-to-ceiling projections alongside a curated soundtrack.