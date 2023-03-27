NASA Is Behind One of NYC’s Coolest New Art Collabs
Blast off into the cosmos at this trippy interactive art exhibit in NYC.
For all the astrology believers and outer space dreamers, a mind bending journey through the cosmos is waiting for you at the upcoming exhibit from Hall des Lumières. Created in collaboration with NASA and residing within the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank building, guests of Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience can take a peek into our beautiful and mysterious galaxy from April 7 through June 4.
The immersive experience spans over two floors and takes visitors along a journey from Earth to the furthest reaches of our universe’s deep space using floor-to-ceiling projections alongside a curated soundtrack.
Among the many highlights of the exhibit, NASA is behind a selection of phenomenal visuals of Cape Canaveral, Martian canyons, the rings of Saturn, and more. Additionally, visitors can find their star sign in illustrated skies, watch Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon, catch a glimpse of the Apollo missions, and dive into the pop culture surrounding space over the past decades.
Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience opens on Friday, April 7 at Hall des Lumières in Lower Manhattan. Tickets from $25 are now available online.