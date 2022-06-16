A Picnic-Style Dining Series Atop Radio City Music Hall Set to Debut This Summer

Adding to the sweetness of summertime in NYC, next month, Rockefeller Center is set to debut a limited-time al fresco dining experience atop the legendary Radio City Music Hall called Dine at Radio Park.

Opening to the public for the first time ever and located 9 floors above Radio City Music Hall—which along with Rockefeller Plaza, The Rink, and other structures comprise of Rockefeller Center—Radio Park at Rock Center originally opened in the fall of 2021 as an exclusive amenity and outdoor work space for the Rockefeller business community of tenants, employees, and their guests.

The expansive area is made up of a 24,000-square-foot rooftop garden featuring scenic city views, picnic tables, greenspace, and a variety of seating nooks. And for the month of July, the public can book a reservation to see it for themselves while enjoying bites from popular chefs through the special Dine at Radio Park series.