Every Actually Great Oktoberfest in NYC, Now in One Calendar

Contrary to what the word implies, Oktoberfest does not take place in October. Well, it does for some of it, but it actually kicks off in September. As in this month. As in you have a lot of really, really large beers to drink very soon, especially now that you’ve got this master calendar of actually great Oktoberfest events filled with liter steins, lederhosen, and brats.
Mmm... brats.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18-Oct 4
Oktoberfest New York Sure, it’s not Munich, but downing an impressive selection of German beers with views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges isn’t the worst thing.
Oktoberfest New York Watermark Bar Sure, it’s not Munich, but downing an impressive selection of German beers with views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges isn’t the worst thing.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Blocktoberfest The New York City Brewers Guild hosts this massive German-themed beer extravaganza (15,000sqft of beers and games, you guys) to raise money for their NYC beer week. We like the way they roll.
Blocktoberfest Sanders Studios The New York City Brewers Guild hosts this massive German-themed beer extravaganza (15,000sqft of beers and games, you guys) to raise money for their NYC beer week. We like the way they roll.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18-19
Amerikaner Oktoberfest Stone Street is already very Oktoberfest-like with its rows of picnic tables typically holding lots of beer. This year, it's making it official for the very first time. Also: pig roast!!
Stone Street btwn Coenties Alley and Hanover Square
Amerikaner Oktoberfest Stone Street btwn Coenties Alley and Hanover Square Stone Street is already very Oktoberfest-like with its rows of picnic tables typically holding lots of beer. This year, it's making it official for the very first time. Also: pig roast!!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Steuben Parade German-American groups walk for almost 20 blocks, then come together for an Oktoberfest celebration.
Central Park
Steuben Parade Central Park German-American groups walk for almost 20 blocks, then come together for an Oktoberfest celebration.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19-Oct 4
Oktoberfest in the Bronx Sample a rare selection of beers, and maybe even a cocktail if you need a beer break. Then more beer.
Oktoberfest in the Bronx Tosca Cafe Sample a rare selection of beers, and maybe even a cocktail if you need a beer break. Then more beer.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26-Oct 11
Oktoberfest at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden This place doesn’t mess around with celebrating for three weeks straight (weekends only).
Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, Astoria
Oktoberfest at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, Astoria This place doesn’t mess around with celebrating for three weeks straight (weekends only).
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
PROST! Oktoberfest Celebration Almost two dozen homebrewers let you sample their award-winning German homebrews, from pilsners to shwarzbiers (taste like snozberries!).
PROST! Oktoberfest Celebration Industry City Distillery Almost two dozen homebrewers let you sample their award-winning German homebrews, from pilsners to shwarzbiers (taste like snozberries!).
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Brooklyn Pour More than 100 beers from 20+ local (and some not-as-local) brewers.
Brooklyn Pour Brooklyn Expo Center More than 100 beers from 20+ local (and some not-as-local) brewers.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Oktoberfest Night at Citi Field Who cares whether or not the Mets win when you can down pretzels and beer (in your own signature Mets stein!) in the Bullpen Plaza?
Oktoberfest Night at Citi Field Citi Field Who cares whether or not the Mets win when you can down pretzels and beer (in your own signature Mets stein!) in the Bullpen Plaza?
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Munich on the East River The East Village bier haus takes its already-massive steins of beer and German-speaking staff down to the East River for its own version of Munich’s celebration. Weekends only.
East River at 23rd St
Munich on the East River East River at 23rd St The East Village bier haus takes its already-massive steins of beer and German-speaking staff down to the East River for its own version of Munich’s celebration. Weekends only.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Aviator's third annual Oktoberfest Beer, pretzels, and a 32-team cornhole tournament. Honestly, what’s there to really think about?
Aviator's third annual Oktoberfest Aviator Sports Beer, pretzels, and a 32-team cornhole tournament. Honestly, what’s there to really think about?
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Oktoberfest Crawl Beer crawl, this time with bigger beers.
District 12, 4892 Broadway
Oktoberfest Crawl District 12, 4892 Broadway Beer crawl, this time with bigger beers.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Oktoberfest Midnight Yacht Cruise Oktoberfest... on a boat!
Harbor Lights Yacht, SkyPort Marina, 23rd St & FDR Dr
Oktoberfest Midnight Yacht Cruise Harbor Lights Yacht, SkyPort Marina, 23rd St & FDR Dr Oktoberfest... on a boat!
Date
Event
Location
Oct 7 Wed
The Edible Oktoberfest Stuff yourself silly with all the pierogi, bratwurst, strudel, and crazy amounts of mustard you can handle. Then eat more.
The Edible Oktoberfest Brooklyn Brewery Stuff yourself silly with all the pierogi, bratwurst, strudel, and crazy amounts of mustard you can handle. Then eat more.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 25 Sun
Times Square Oktoberfest Five-hundred exhibitors and undisclosed levels of insanity in Times Square since 1994.
Times Square
Times Square Oktoberfest Times Square Five-hundred exhibitors and undisclosed levels of insanity in Times Square since 1994.