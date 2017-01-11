Events

Every Actually Great Oktoberfest in NYC, Now in One Calendar

Published On 09/18/2015
Dave Bledsoe

Contrary to what the word implies, Oktoberfest does not take place in October. Well, it does for some of it, but it actually kicks off in September. As in this month. As in you have a lot of really, really large beers to drink very soon, especially now that you’ve got this master calendar of actually great Oktoberfest events filled with liter steins, lederhosen, and brats.

Mmm... brats.

Watermark Bar

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18-Oct 4

Oktoberfest New York Sure, it’s not Munich, but downing an impressive selection of German beers with views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges isn’t the worst thing.

Watermark Bar

Oktoberfest New York Watermark Bar Sure, it’s not Munich, but downing an impressive selection of German beers with views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges isn’t the worst thing.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Blocktoberfest The New York City Brewers Guild hosts this massive German-themed beer extravaganza (15,000sqft of beers and games, you guys) to raise money for their NYC beer week. We like the way they roll.

Sanders Studios

Blocktoberfest Sanders Studios The New York City Brewers Guild hosts this massive German-themed beer extravaganza (15,000sqft of beers and games, you guys) to raise money for their NYC beer week. We like the way they roll.

Add
Flickr/Pablo Pecora

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18-19

Amerikaner Oktoberfest Stone Street is already very Oktoberfest-like with its rows of picnic tables typically holding lots of beer. This year, it's making it official for the very first time. Also: pig roast!!

Stone Street btwn Coenties Alley and Hanover Square

Amerikaner Oktoberfest Stone Street btwn Coenties Alley and Hanover Square Stone Street is already very Oktoberfest-like with its rows of picnic tables typically holding lots of beer. This year, it's making it official for the very first time. Also: pig roast!!

Add
Flickr/M S

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Steuben Parade German-American groups walk for almost 20 blocks, then come together for an Oktoberfest celebration.

Central Park

Steuben Parade Central Park German-American groups walk for almost 20 blocks, then come together for an Oktoberfest celebration.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19-Oct 4

Oktoberfest in the Bronx Sample a rare selection of beers, and maybe even a cocktail if you need a beer break. Then more beer.

Tosca Cafe

Oktoberfest in the Bronx Tosca Cafe Sample a rare selection of beers, and maybe even a cocktail if you need a beer break. Then more beer.

Add
Bohemain Hall & Beer Garden

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26-Oct 11

Oktoberfest at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden This place doesn’t mess around with celebrating for three weeks straight (weekends only).

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, Astoria

Oktoberfest at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, Astoria This place doesn’t mess around with celebrating for three weeks straight (weekends only).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

PROST! Oktoberfest Celebration Almost two dozen homebrewers let you sample their award-winning German homebrews, from pilsners to shwarzbiers (taste like snozberries!).

Industry City Distillery

PROST! Oktoberfest Celebration Industry City Distillery Almost two dozen homebrewers let you sample their award-winning German homebrews, from pilsners to shwarzbiers (taste like snozberries!).

Add

related

The Ultimate Guide to Outdoor Bars and Restaurants in NYC
Brooklyn Pour

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Brooklyn Pour More than 100 beers from 20+ local (and some not-as-local) brewers.

Brooklyn Expo Center

Brooklyn Pour Brooklyn Expo Center More than 100 beers from 20+ local (and some not-as-local) brewers.

Add
Flickr/Christopher Ramirez

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Oktoberfest Night at Citi Field Who cares whether or not the Mets win when you can down pretzels and beer (in your own signature Mets stein!) in the Bullpen Plaza?

Citi Field

Oktoberfest Night at Citi Field Citi Field Who cares whether or not the Mets win when you can down pretzels and beer (in your own signature Mets stein!) in the Bullpen Plaza?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Munich on the East River The East Village bier haus takes its already-massive steins of beer and German-speaking staff down to the East River for its own version of Munich’s celebration. Weekends only.

East River at 23rd St

Munich on the East River East River at 23rd St The East Village bier haus takes its already-massive steins of beer and German-speaking staff down to the East River for its own version of Munich’s celebration. Weekends only.

Add
Aviator Sports and Events Center

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Aviator's third annual Oktoberfest Beer, pretzels, and a 32-team cornhole tournament. Honestly, what’s there to really think about?

Aviator Sports

Aviator's third annual Oktoberfest Aviator Sports Beer, pretzels, and a 32-team cornhole tournament. Honestly, what’s there to really think about?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Oktoberfest Crawl Beer crawl, this time with bigger beers.

District 12, 4892 Broadway

Oktoberfest Crawl District 12, 4892 Broadway Beer crawl, this time with bigger beers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Oktoberfest Midnight Yacht Cruise Oktoberfest... on a boat!   

Harbor Lights Yacht, SkyPort Marina, 23rd St & FDR Dr

Oktoberfest Midnight Yacht Cruise Harbor Lights Yacht, SkyPort Marina, 23rd St & FDR Dr Oktoberfest... on a boat!   

Add
Clay Williams/Edible Brooklyn

Date

Event

Location

Oct 7 Wed

The Edible Oktoberfest Stuff yourself silly with all the pierogi, bratwurst, strudel, and crazy amounts of mustard you can handle. Then eat more.

Brooklyn Brewery

The Edible Oktoberfest Brooklyn Brewery Stuff yourself silly with all the pierogi, bratwurst, strudel, and crazy amounts of mustard you can handle. Then eat more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 25 Sun

Times Square Oktoberfest Five-hundred exhibitors and undisclosed levels of insanity in Times Square since 1994.

Times Square

Times Square Oktoberfest Times Square Five-hundred exhibitors and undisclosed levels of insanity in Times Square since 1994.

Add

