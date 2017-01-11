Events

Every NYC Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

Published On 09/16/2015
Flickr/Anthony Quintano

Fall is arguably the best time of year in New York City. Actually, scratch that, it’s not even really arguable, especially once you find out these three blissful months of crisp weather and football also come with 42 -- count ‘em -- FORTY-TWO festivals.

Flickr/lulun & kame (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25-Oct 11

New York Film Festival Film nerds, rejoice! The film fest is back for its 53rd year, bringing together some of the world’s greatest filmmakers and nerdiest film nerds!

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Atlantic Antic Brooklyn’s largest street fair packs 10 blocks with more than 500 food and craft vendors.

Brooklyn

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Global Citizen Festival 2015 Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay... Beyoncé?? Bow down. And get tickets early.

Central Park, Great Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Sep 30-Oct 11

Fall for Dance Festival Remember the movie Center Stage? Well, those dancers are nothing compared to the thousands that flock to this performance-filled festival.

City Center

BBQ & The Blues (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

The New Yorker Festival Everything you love about The New Yorker, spanning one epic weekend. Plus the Broad City ladies will be there!

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Dog Film Festival Flicks submitted worldwide from people who clearly love dogs. And it’s the first one. Need we say more?

Peter Norton Symphony Space

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Autumn Crafts Festival Get you free admission on at the ACF where hundreds of artists and crafters congregate outside a pretty famous performing arts building on two straight weekends (October 3-4 and 10-11). Go figure!

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3-Nov 1

Pumpkin-Picking Weekendsl Linus will be freaking out waiting for the Great Pumpkin. The rest of us will be freaking out in the corn maze (Sat & Sun only).

Staten Island

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Manhattan Short Film Festival Not only do you get to watch awesome movies, you get to judge them by voting.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 12 Mon

NYC Independent Film Festival Fellow New Yorkers take their work to the silver screen. And probably party after.  

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 12 Mon

Techweek Geek out with your iPhone out with lots of very motivated nerds, who will probably be very rich from one of the hundreds of startups showcasing here.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Oct 14-Nov 22

White Light Festival Lots of very sophisticated performances, films, and music so you can attempt to be an adult.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Date

Event

Location

Oct 15 Thu

New York City Wine & Food Festival Only the biggest annual food and wine event in the city, full of celeb chefs waiting to feed you things. Nbd.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 15 Thu

Chelsea Film Festival International film festival including flicks about global issues.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

BBQ & The Blues Thrillist's sixth annual BBQ & The Blues event, hosted this year by Adam Richman, will offer the perfect union of delicious smoked meats alongside live blues music. Chefs from some of our favorite restaurants will be there, including Mile End, Otto’s Tacos, Korilla BBQ, Mexicue, Sweet Chick, and more.

Good Units at the Hudson Hotel

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Marco Polo Festival Puppets parade around Chinatown and Little Italy. This is not a drill.

Grand St and Mott St

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Staten Island Jazz Festival Lots of Jazz. In Staten Island. Full stop.

Snug Harbor Cultural Center

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Honey Weekend More honey that you can eat, and fewer bees to sting you. Unless you opt to take in the hive exhibits.

Wave Hill Cultural Center in the Bronx

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Oyster Festival Pirate shows, oyster slurping, and eating contests all in Jack Byrnes’ hometown. (Meet the Parents, you guys!)

Oyster Bay, Long Island

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

Harvest Fest & Pumpkin Patch Two words: Beer. Tent.

Queens Botanical Garden

Date

Event

Location

Oct 19 Mon

New York Television Festival (NYTVF) It’s a festival for people who work in and/or appreciate the beauty of television. So, pretty much everyone.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 19 Mon

Wildlife Conservation Film Festival Wildlife films that will make Discovery Channel look pretty tame. Grrah.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Thu

Margaret Mead Film Festival Forty-five non-fiction films about world cultures.

American Museum of Natural History

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Thu

NYC Food Film Festival Lots of movies about food, and then you actually get to eat that food. Yup.

Brooklyn

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Thu

NewFest Gay and lesbian film fest!

Bow Tie Chelsea Cinemas

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

NYC Craft Beer Festival 150 craft beers. 150 CRAFT BEERS.

Armory on Lexington Ave

Date

Event

Location

Oct 25 Sun

Great PUPkin Festival Tons of dogs in Halloween costumes. Enough said.

Prison Ship Martyrs Monument, Fort Greene

Date

Event

Location

Oct 29 Thu

Halloween PubCrawl Weekend Pretty self-explanatory, but just in case: it involves lots of bar hopping. And drinking.

Various NYC bars

Flickr/92YTribeca (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Nov 4 Wed

Big Apple Film Festival (BAFF) All the city’s independent filmmakers who‘ve contributed to making movies awesome in NYC come together.

Village East Cinemas

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Bad Theater Fest Writers and actors make their debut, meaning things will probably get awkward. And definitely get hilarious.

The PIT Loft

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

New Jersey Harvest Wine Festival Jazz, food, and 150 different wines in Jersey. Fist pump!

Hilton in Short Hills, NJ

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival Untz your face off to over 100 DJs.

Williamsburg

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Cider Week Someone spiked the cider! Nah it’s cool, they meant to; they want you to drink them all.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

International Great Beer Expo: Long Island Fifty breweries serve up 100 beers in one afternoon at a race track. How could you possibly NOT do this?

Belmont Park

Date

Event

Location

Nov 10 Tue

New York Comedy Festival New and established comedians try really hard to make you laugh for five days straight.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

NYC Horror Film Festival (NYCHFF) Almost 80 scary flicks in a long, terrifying weekend. MUAHAHAHA!

Times Scare

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

Doc NYC Where would we even be today without Super Size Me? Check out more than 100 documentary flicks in this week-long festival that all involve far less Big Mac vomiting.

Chelsea & West Village

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

Shall We Tango NYC It is the forbidden dance...

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Encuentro NYC Sixty Colombian musicians on one stage. Bingo bango.

Le Poisson Rouge

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival Two-hundred wines and live jazz. Oh, and 200 wines. Also... 200 wines.

Industry City, Building 4, Brooklyn

Flickr/mollyjade (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Dec 4 Fri

The Bronx International Film Festival Emerging filmmakers showcase their best work, none of which stars J-Lo. Probably.

Lehman College

Date

Event

Location

Dec 7 Mon

Latke Festival Top NYC chefs frying up potato pancakes with lots of booze? Oy vey!

Metropolitan Pavilion

