Every NYC Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

Fall is arguably the best time of year in New York City. Actually, scratch that, it’s not even really arguable, especially once you find out these three blissful months of crisp weather and football also come with 42 -- count ‘em -- FORTY-TWO festivals.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25-Oct 11
New York Film Festival Film nerds, rejoice! The film fest is back for its 53rd year, bringing together some of the world’s greatest filmmakers and nerdiest film nerds!
Various locations
Sep 27 Sun
Atlantic Antic Brooklyn’s largest street fair packs 10 blocks with more than 500 food and craft vendors.
Brooklyn
Sep 26 Sat
Global Citizen Festival 2015 Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay... Beyoncé?? Bow down. And get tickets early.
Central Park, Great Lawn
Sep 30-Oct 11
Fall for Dance Festival Remember the movie Center Stage? Well, those dancers are nothing compared to the thousands that flock to this performance-filled festival.
City Center
Oct 2 Fri
The New Yorker Festival Everything you love about The New Yorker, spanning one epic weekend. Plus the Broad City ladies will be there!
Various locations
Oct 3 Sat
Dog Film Festival Flicks submitted worldwide from people who clearly love dogs. And it’s the first one. Need we say more?
Peter Norton Symphony Space
Oct 3 Sat
Autumn Crafts Festival Get you free admission on at the ACF where hundreds of artists and crafters congregate outside a pretty famous performing arts building on two straight weekends (October 3-4 and 10-11). Go figure!
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 3-Nov 1
Pumpkin-Picking Weekendsl Linus will be freaking out waiting for the Great Pumpkin. The rest of us will be freaking out in the corn maze (Sat & Sun only).
Staten Island
Oct 4 Sun
Manhattan Short Film Festival Not only do you get to watch awesome movies, you get to judge them by voting.
Various locations
Oct 12 Mon
NYC Independent Film Festival Fellow New Yorkers take their work to the silver screen. And probably party after.
Various locations
Oct 12 Mon
Techweek Geek out with your iPhone out with lots of very motivated nerds, who will probably be very rich from one of the hundreds of startups showcasing here.
Metropolitan Pavilion
Oct 14-Nov 22
White Light Festival Lots of very sophisticated performances, films, and music so you can attempt to be an adult.
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 15 Thu
New York City Wine & Food Festival Only the biggest annual food and wine event in the city, full of celeb chefs waiting to feed you things. Nbd.
Various locations
Oct 15 Thu
Chelsea Film Festival International film festival including flicks about global issues.
Various locations
Oct 16 Fri
BBQ & The Blues Thrillist's sixth annual BBQ & The Blues event, hosted this year by Adam Richman, will offer the perfect union of delicious smoked meats alongside live blues music. Chefs from some of our favorite restaurants will be there, including Mile End, Otto’s Tacos, Korilla BBQ, Mexicue, Sweet Chick, and more.
Good Units at the Hudson Hotel
Oct 17 Sat
Marco Polo Festival Puppets parade around Chinatown and Little Italy. This is not a drill.
Grand St and Mott St
Oct 17 Sat
Staten Island Jazz Festival Lots of Jazz. In Staten Island. Full stop.
Snug Harbor Cultural Center
Oct 17 Sat
Honey Weekend More honey that you can eat, and fewer bees to sting you. Unless you opt to take in the hive exhibits.
Wave Hill Cultural Center in the Bronx
Oct 17 Sat
Oyster Festival Pirate shows, oyster slurping, and eating contests all in Jack Byrnes’ hometown. (Meet the Parents, you guys!)
Oyster Bay, Long Island
Oct 18 Sun
Harvest Fest & Pumpkin Patch Two words: Beer. Tent.
Queens Botanical Garden
Oct 19 Mon
New York Television Festival (NYTVF) It’s a festival for people who work in and/or appreciate the beauty of television. So, pretty much everyone.
Various locations
Oct 19 Mon
Wildlife Conservation Film Festival Wildlife films that will make Discovery Channel look pretty tame. Grrah.
Various locations
Oct 22 Thu
Margaret Mead Film Festival Forty-five non-fiction films about world cultures.
American Museum of Natural History
Oct 22 Thu
NYC Food Film Festival Lots of movies about food, and then you actually get to eat that food. Yup.
Brooklyn
Oct 23 Fri
NYC Craft Beer Festival 150 craft beers. 150 CRAFT BEERS.
Armory on Lexington Ave
Oct 25 Sun
Great PUPkin Festival Tons of dogs in Halloween costumes. Enough said.
Prison Ship Martyrs Monument, Fort Greene
Oct 29 Thu
Halloween PubCrawl Weekend Pretty self-explanatory, but just in case: it involves lots of bar hopping. And drinking.
Various NYC bars
Nov 4 Wed
Big Apple Film Festival (BAFF) All the city’s independent filmmakers who‘ve contributed to making movies awesome in NYC come together.
Village East Cinemas
Nov 5 Thu
Bad Theater Fest Writers and actors make their debut, meaning things will probably get awkward. And definitely get hilarious.
The PIT Loft
Nov 6 Fri
New Jersey Harvest Wine Festival Jazz, food, and 150 different wines in Jersey. Fist pump!
Hilton in Short Hills, NJ
Nov 6 Fri
Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival Untz your face off to over 100 DJs.
Williamsburg
Nov 6 Fri
Cider Week Someone spiked the cider! Nah it’s cool, they meant to; they want you to drink them all.
Various locations
Nov 7 Sat
International Great Beer Expo: Long Island Fifty breweries serve up 100 beers in one afternoon at a race track. How could you possibly NOT do this?
Belmont Park
Nov 10 Tue
New York Comedy Festival New and established comedians try really hard to make you laugh for five days straight.
Various locations
Nov 12 Thu
NYC Horror Film Festival (NYCHFF) Almost 80 scary flicks in a long, terrifying weekend. MUAHAHAHA!
Times Scare
Nov 12 Thu
Doc NYC Where would we even be today without Super Size Me? Check out more than 100 documentary flicks in this week-long festival that all involve far less Big Mac vomiting.
Chelsea & West Village
Nov 12 Thu
Shall We Tango NYC It is the forbidden dance...
Various locations
Nov 14 Sat
Encuentro NYC Sixty Colombian musicians on one stage. Bingo bango.
Le Poisson Rouge
Nov 14 Sat
Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival Two-hundred wines and live jazz. Oh, and 200 wines. Also... 200 wines.
Industry City, Building 4, Brooklyn
Dec 4 Fri
The Bronx International Film Festival Emerging filmmakers showcase their best work, none of which stars J-Lo. Probably.
Lehman College
Dec 7 Mon
Latke Festival Top NYC chefs frying up potato pancakes with lots of booze? Oy vey!
Metropolitan Pavilion
Latke Festival Metropolitan Pavilion Top NYC chefs frying up potato pancakes with lots of booze? Oy vey!