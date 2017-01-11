Every NYC Summer Festival You Need to Go To

Summer is all about celebrating, and whether you’re looking to dance to live music, catch an indie film, or eat your face off, New York has a festival for you. We rounded up 40+ festivals happening across NYC this summer, all conveniently organized by date for your party-going pleasure.
Editor’s Note: We’ll be updating this over time, so keep checking back for new festivals!
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Mon
New York Guitar Festival Jam out to guitar-led music at this week-long event.
Various locations
New York Guitar Festival Various locations Jam out to guitar-led music at this week-long event.
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Fri
Bayou 'n Brooklyn Music Festival Enjoy Cajun music, food, and dance over the course of three days.
Jalopy Theater and School of Music
Bayou 'n Brooklyn Music Festival Jalopy Theater and School of Music Enjoy Cajun music, food, and dance over the course of three days.
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Electric Daisy Carnival Get lost in techno heaven.
Citi Field
Electric Daisy Carnival Citi Field Get lost in techno heaven.
Date
Event
Location
May 19 Thu
NYC Popfest Check out musical performances from Indie-pop bands from around the world.
Various locations
NYC Popfest Various locations Check out musical performances from Indie-pop bands from around the world.
Date
Event
Location
May 19 Thu
Harlem EatUp! Celebrating the diverse food, entertainment, and art of Harlem with dinners from classic spots like Sylvia's and a walk-around tasting from favorites like Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and The Cecil.
Multiple locations
Harlem EatUp! Multiple locations Celebrating the diverse food, entertainment, and art of Harlem with dinners from classic spots like Sylvia's and a walk-around tasting from favorites like Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and The Cecil.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisan Food Festival Sample over 200 wines, plus hors d’oeuvres.
Industry City
Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisan Food Festival Industry City Sample over 200 wines, plus hors d’oeuvres.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Vulture Festival This year's lineup features a Happy Endings reunion; talks with Shonda Rhimes, Rachel Bloom, and Amy Poehler; comedy from Sarah Silverman and friends; and a tour of the MET Breuer with senior art critic Jerry Saltz (among other events).
Milk Studios
Vulture Festival Milk Studios This year's lineup features a Happy Endings reunion; talks with Shonda Rhimes, Rachel Bloom, and Amy Poehler; comedy from Sarah Silverman and friends; and a tour of the MET Breuer with senior art critic Jerry Saltz (among other events).
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sat
Puerto Rican Festival A family-friend event celebrating Puerto Rican culture with performances, arts & crafts, live music, and food.
152nd St btw Jackson & Union Aves
Puerto Rican Festival 152nd St btw Jackson & Union Aves A family-friend event celebrating Puerto Rican culture with performances, arts & crafts, live music, and food.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Wed
Blue Note Jazz Festival A month-long Jazz celebration featuring 150 concerts across 15 venues.
Various locations
Blue Note Jazz Festival Various locations A month-long Jazz celebration featuring 150 concerts across 15 venues.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1-Aug 14
Shakespeare in the Park Enjoy performances of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and Troilus and Cressida.
Delacorte Theater, Central Park
Shakespeare in the Park Delacorte Theater, Central Park Enjoy performances of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and Troilus and Cressida.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Taste of Asia Gorge on Asian food and drink from some of the city’s leading Asian restaurants.
Industry City
Taste of Asia Industry City Gorge on Asian food and drink from some of the city’s leading Asian restaurants.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Governors Ball Featuring The Strokes, The Killers, and a hopefully uninhibited Kanye.
Randall’s Island Park
Governors Ball Randall’s Island Park Featuring The Strokes, The Killers, and a hopefully uninhibited Kanye.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Brooklyn Film Festival Check out over 100 films from filmmakers in 20 different countries.
Various locations
Brooklyn Film Festival Various locations Check out over 100 films from filmmakers in 20 different countries.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Mon
Northside Festival A week-long event promoting food, art, and fashion in Williamsburg and Greenpoint.
Various locations
Northside Festival Various locations A week-long event promoting food, art, and fashion in Williamsburg and Greenpoint.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8-Aug 13
Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Free outdoor performances from Dr. Dog, Violent Femmes, and more inside Prospect Park's bandshell. Check out the full Celebrate Brooklyn lineup for more details.
Prospect Park Bandshell
Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Prospect Park Bandshell Free outdoor performances from Dr. Dog, Violent Femmes, and more inside Prospect Park's bandshell. Check out the full Celebrate Brooklyn lineup for more details.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Red Hook Fest A weekend-long event featuring live DJs, barbecues, and happy hour specials.
Various locations
Red Hook Fest Various locations A weekend-long event featuring live DJs, barbecues, and happy hour specials.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
SoHo Film Fest Watch dramas and comedies from around the world.
Village East Cinema
SoHo Film Fest Village East Cinema Watch dramas and comedies from around the world.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Big Apple Barbecue Block Party Enjoy award-winning barbecue, cooking seminars, live music, and more barbecue.
Madison Square Park
Big Apple Barbecue Block Party Madison Square Park Enjoy award-winning barbecue, cooking seminars, live music, and more barbecue.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Thu
Dance Week Take free dance and fitness classes at participating studios across the city.
Various locations
Dance Week Various locations Take free dance and fitness classes at participating studios across the city.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Mon
Solstice in Times Square Enjoy free yoga at this annual event attended by hundreds of yogis.
Times Square
Solstice in Times Square Times Square Enjoy free yoga at this annual event attended by hundreds of yogis.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Tue
Summer Solstice Celebration Do some arts & crafts, get your face painted, and enjoy live music among sculptures in the park.
Socrates Sculpture Park
Summer Solstice Celebration Socrates Sculpture Park Do some arts & crafts, get your face painted, and enjoy live music among sculptures in the park.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Tue
Pride Week Celebrate and support the LGBT community at this week-long event featuring a variety of fun, inspiring events.
Various locations
Pride Week Various locations Celebrate and support the LGBT community at this week-long event featuring a variety of fun, inspiring events.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Generation Bridge Summer White Party Mix and mingle at this annual event with live music, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. Must wear white!
116 Tenth Ave
Generation Bridge Summer White Party 116 Tenth Ave Mix and mingle at this annual event with live music, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. Must wear white!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Sun
Summergarden at the MoMa Attend free weekly concerts featuring jazz and classical music.
MoMa
Summergarden at the MoMa MoMa Attend free weekly concerts featuring jazz and classical music.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Enjoy the annual patriotic display of fireworks, this year over the East River.
East River
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular East River Enjoy the annual patriotic display of fireworks, this year over the East River.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Lose your appetite watching competitive eaters slam an unthinkable amount of hot dogs.
Coney Island
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Coney Island Lose your appetite watching competitive eaters slam an unthinkable amount of hot dogs.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7-Aug 11
Broadway in Bryant Park Watch popular shows on and off Broadway perform their biggest hits.
Bryant Park
Broadway in Bryant Park Bryant Park Watch popular shows on and off Broadway perform their biggest hits.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival Embrace hip-hop culture at this fest featuring discussion panels, films, live music, and food.
Various locations
Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival Various locations Embrace hip-hop culture at this fest featuring discussion panels, films, live music, and food.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Expect a packed event, featuring live music and loads of Caribbean food.
Roy Wilkins Park
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Roy Wilkins Park Expect a packed event, featuring live music and loads of Caribbean food.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Poetry Festival See 250 poets across three stages, plus food and beverages.
Governor’s Island
Poetry Festival Governor’s Island See 250 poets across three stages, plus food and beverages.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Mon
New York Spectacular A family-fun musical with a performance featuring the Rockettes.
Radio City Music Hall
New York Spectacular Radio City Music Hall A family-fun musical with a performance featuring the Rockettes.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Mon
Mostly Mozart Festival Concerts, operas, and world premieres featuring the music of Mozart.
Lincoln Center
Mostly Mozart Festival Lincoln Center Concerts, operas, and world premieres featuring the music of Mozart.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Watch 170 dragon boats compete in this annual race, plus enjoy loads of food & drink.
Flushing Meadows Park
Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Flushing Meadows Park Watch 170 dragon boats compete in this annual race, plus enjoy loads of food & drink.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Thu
The Giglio Feast of Saint Antonio An annual festival honoring Italian food, drink, music, and culture.
East Harlem
The Giglio Feast of Saint Antonio East Harlem An annual festival honoring Italian food, drink, music, and culture.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Fringe Film Festival Check out over 1,000 stage performances across 20 venues.
Various locations
Fringe Film Festival Various locations Check out over 1,000 stage performances across 20 venues.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20-21
Full Moon Festival Two days of live music from Santigold, Pusha T, Lolawolf, and more.
Governors Island
Full Moon Festival Governors Island Two days of live music from Santigold, Pusha T, Lolawolf, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Mon
Brooklyn Comedy Festival Established comedians and newcomers alike will perform a variety of sketch, standup, and improv comedy.
Various locations
Brooklyn Comedy Festival Various locations Established comedians and newcomers alike will perform a variety of sketch, standup, and improv comedy.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Sun
Brighton Beach Jubilee Festival Celebrate diversity at this annual event with food, live music, and kiddie rides.
Coney Island
Brighton Beach Jubilee Festival Coney Island Celebrate diversity at this annual event with food, live music, and kiddie rides.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
Electric Zoo Blasting techno, epic food trucks, and lots of neon.
Randall’s Island Park
Electric Zoo Randall’s Island Park Blasting techno, epic food trucks, and lots of neon.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Sun
Brazilian Day Honor Brazilian culture at this day-long event featuring live music, dancing, and food.
W 46th St
Brazilian Day W 46th St Honor Brazilian culture at this day-long event featuring live music, dancing, and food.