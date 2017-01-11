Events

Every NYC Summer Festival You Need to Go To

Published On 05/09/2016
EDC New york
Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Summer is all about celebrating, and whether you’re looking to dance to live music, catch an indie film, or eat your face off, New York has a festival for you. We rounded up 40+ festivals happening across NYC this summer, all conveniently organized by date for your party-going pleasure.

Editor’s Note: We’ll be updating this over time, so keep checking back for new festivals!

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC)
Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC)

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Mon

New York Guitar Festival Jam out to guitar-led music at this week-long event.

Various locations

New York Guitar Festival Various locations Jam out to guitar-led music at this week-long event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 13 Fri

Bayou 'n Brooklyn Music Festival Enjoy Cajun music, food, and dance over the course of three days.

Jalopy Theater and School of Music

Bayou 'n Brooklyn Music Festival Jalopy Theater and School of Music Enjoy Cajun music, food, and dance over the course of three days.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Electric Daisy Carnival Get lost in techno heaven.

Citi Field

Electric Daisy Carnival Citi Field Get lost in techno heaven.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Thu

NYC Popfest Check out musical performances from Indie-pop bands from around the world.

Various locations

NYC Popfest Various locations Check out musical performances from Indie-pop bands from around the world.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Thu

Harlem EatUp! Celebrating the diverse food, entertainment, and art of Harlem with dinners from classic spots like Sylvia's and a walk-around tasting from favorites like Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and The Cecil. 

Multiple locations

Harlem EatUp! Multiple locations Celebrating the diverse food, entertainment, and art of Harlem with dinners from classic spots like Sylvia's and a walk-around tasting from favorites like Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and The Cecil. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisan Food Festival Sample over 200 wines, plus hors d’oeuvres.

Industry City

Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisan Food Festival Industry City Sample over 200 wines, plus hors d’oeuvres.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Vulture Festival This year's lineup features a Happy Endings reunion; talks with Shonda Rhimes, Rachel Bloom, and Amy Poehler; comedy from Sarah Silverman and friends; and a tour of the MET Breuer with senior art critic Jerry Saltz (among other events). 

Milk Studios

Vulture Festival Milk Studios This year's lineup features a Happy Endings reunion; talks with Shonda Rhimes, Rachel Bloom, and Amy Poehler; comedy from Sarah Silverman and friends; and a tour of the MET Breuer with senior art critic Jerry Saltz (among other events). 

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Puerto Rican Festival A family-friend event celebrating Puerto Rican culture with performances, arts & crafts, live music, and food.

152nd St btw Jackson & Union Aves 

Puerto Rican Festival 152nd St btw Jackson & Union Aves  A family-friend event celebrating Puerto Rican culture with performances, arts & crafts, live music, and food.

Add
NYC gay pride
NYC Pride (The Official NYC LGBT Pride Organizer)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Wed

Blue Note Jazz Festival A month-long Jazz celebration featuring 150 concerts across 15 venues.

Various locations

Blue Note Jazz Festival Various locations A month-long Jazz celebration featuring 150 concerts across 15 venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1-Aug 14

Shakespeare in the Park Enjoy performances of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and Troilus and Cressida.

Delacorte Theater, Central Park

Shakespeare in the Park Delacorte Theater, Central Park Enjoy performances of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and Troilus and Cressida.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Taste of Asia Gorge on Asian food and drink from some of the city’s leading Asian restaurants.

Industry City

Taste of Asia Industry City Gorge on Asian food and drink from some of the city’s leading Asian restaurants.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Governors Ball Featuring The Strokes, The Killers, and a hopefully uninhibited Kanye.

Randall’s Island Park

Governors Ball Randall’s Island Park Featuring The Strokes, The Killers, and a hopefully uninhibited Kanye.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Brooklyn Film Festival Check out over 100 films from filmmakers in 20 different countries.

Various locations

Brooklyn Film Festival Various locations Check out over 100 films from filmmakers in 20 different countries.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Northside Festival A week-long event promoting food, art, and fashion in Williamsburg and Greenpoint.

Various locations

Northside Festival Various locations A week-long event promoting food, art, and fashion in Williamsburg and Greenpoint.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8-Aug 13

Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Free outdoor performances from Dr. Dog, Violent Femmes, and more inside Prospect Park's bandshell. Check out the full Celebrate Brooklyn lineup for more details.

Prospect Park Bandshell

Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Prospect Park Bandshell Free outdoor performances from Dr. Dog, Violent Femmes, and more inside Prospect Park's bandshell. Check out the full Celebrate Brooklyn lineup for more details.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Red Hook Fest A weekend-long event featuring live DJs, barbecues, and happy hour specials.

Various locations

Red Hook Fest Various locations A weekend-long event featuring live DJs, barbecues, and happy hour specials.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

SoHo Film Fest Watch dramas and comedies from around the world.

Village East Cinema

SoHo Film Fest Village East Cinema Watch dramas and comedies from around the world.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Big Apple Barbecue Block Party Enjoy award-winning barbecue, cooking seminars, live music, and more barbecue.

Madison Square Park

Big Apple Barbecue Block Party Madison Square Park Enjoy award-winning barbecue, cooking seminars, live music, and more barbecue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Dance Week Take free dance and fitness classes at participating studios across the city.

Various locations

Dance Week Various locations Take free dance and fitness classes at participating studios across the city.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Solstice in Times Square Enjoy free yoga at this annual event attended by hundreds of yogis.

Times Square

Solstice in Times Square Times Square Enjoy free yoga at this annual event attended by hundreds of yogis.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Summer Solstice Celebration Do some arts & crafts, get your face painted, and enjoy live music among sculptures in the park.

Socrates Sculpture Park

Summer Solstice Celebration Socrates Sculpture Park Do some arts & crafts, get your face painted, and enjoy live music among sculptures in the park.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Pride Week Celebrate and support the LGBT community at this week-long event featuring a variety of fun, inspiring events.

Various locations

Pride Week Various locations Celebrate and support the LGBT community at this week-long event featuring a variety of fun, inspiring events.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Generation Bridge Summer White Party Mix and mingle at this annual event with live music, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. Must wear white!

116 Tenth Ave

Generation Bridge Summer White Party 116 Tenth Ave Mix and mingle at this annual event with live music, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. Must wear white!

Add
Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest NYC
Flickr/Michael Tapp

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Summergarden at the MoMa Attend free weekly concerts featuring jazz and classical music.

MoMa

Summergarden at the MoMa MoMa Attend free weekly concerts featuring jazz and classical music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Enjoy the annual patriotic display of fireworks, this year over the East River.

East River

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular East River Enjoy the annual patriotic display of fireworks, this year over the East River.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Lose your appetite watching competitive eaters slam an unthinkable amount of hot dogs.

Coney Island

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Coney Island Lose your appetite watching competitive eaters slam an unthinkable amount of hot dogs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7-Aug 11

Broadway in Bryant Park Watch popular shows on and off Broadway perform their biggest hits.

Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park Bryant Park Watch popular shows on and off Broadway perform their biggest hits.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival Embrace hip-hop culture at this fest featuring discussion panels, films, live music, and food.

Various locations

Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival Various locations Embrace hip-hop culture at this fest featuring discussion panels, films, live music, and food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Expect a packed event, featuring live music and loads of Caribbean food.

Roy Wilkins Park

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Roy Wilkins Park Expect a packed event, featuring live music and loads of Caribbean food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Poetry Festival See 250 poets across three stages, plus food and beverages.

Governor’s Island

Poetry Festival Governor’s Island See 250 poets across three stages, plus food and beverages.

Add
Tiesto dj
Flickr/tricks ware

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Mon

New York Spectacular A family-fun musical with a performance featuring the Rockettes.

Radio City Music Hall

New York Spectacular Radio City Music Hall A family-fun musical with a performance featuring the Rockettes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Mon

Mostly Mozart Festival Concerts, operas, and world premieres featuring the music of Mozart.

Lincoln Center

Mostly Mozart Festival Lincoln Center Concerts, operas, and world premieres featuring the music of Mozart.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Watch 170 dragon boats compete in this annual race, plus enjoy loads of food & drink.

Flushing Meadows Park

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Flushing Meadows Park Watch 170 dragon boats compete in this annual race, plus enjoy loads of food & drink.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

The Giglio Feast of Saint Antonio An annual festival honoring Italian food, drink, music, and culture.

East Harlem

The Giglio Feast of Saint Antonio East Harlem An annual festival honoring Italian food, drink, music, and culture.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Fringe Film Festival Check out over 1,000 stage performances across 20 venues.

Various locations

Fringe Film Festival Various locations Check out over 1,000 stage performances across 20 venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20-21

Full Moon Festival Two days of live music from Santigold, Pusha T, Lolawolf, and more.

Governors Island

Full Moon Festival Governors Island Two days of live music from Santigold, Pusha T, Lolawolf, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

Brooklyn Comedy Festival Established comedians and newcomers alike will perform a variety of sketch, standup, and improv comedy.

Various locations

Brooklyn Comedy Festival Various locations Established comedians and newcomers alike will perform a variety of sketch, standup, and improv comedy.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Sun

Brighton Beach Jubilee Festival Celebrate diversity at this annual event with food, live music, and kiddie rides.

Coney Island

Brighton Beach Jubilee Festival Coney Island Celebrate diversity at this annual event with food, live music, and kiddie rides.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Electric Zoo Blasting techno, epic food trucks, and lots of neon.

Randall’s Island Park

Electric Zoo Randall’s Island Park Blasting techno, epic food trucks, and lots of neon.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Sun

Brazilian Day Honor Brazilian culture at this day-long event featuring live music, dancing, and food.

W 46th St

Brazilian Day W 46th St Honor Brazilian culture at this day-long event featuring live music, dancing, and food.

Add

