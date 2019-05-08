Everything That Went Down at This Year’s Thrillist Taco Knockout NYC

We’ve got nothing against wrestling here at Thrillist, but when we battle it out, we simply prefer to do it with food. Instead of sleeper holds, we take power naps. And instead of knockouts, well, that’s where Taco Knockout comes in. Our yearly celebration of all things slow-cooked, salsa-doused, and tortilla-wrapped featured 15 different tacos competing for the championship belt. The NYC-based restaurants served up dishes ranging from Impossible™ meat crunchy tacos to a jalapeno & lobster beast -- with everything in between. Guests even enjoyed a Michelada bar from our friends at Clamato, beer from Modelo, live music, and tons more at Union Park Events. But at the end of the day, there could only be one winner. Take a look at this year’s recap:
The Tacos:
Taco Dumbo
Impossible Crunchy Taco
Impossible™ taco meat, black bean mash, queso, and lime crema
Añejo Tribeca
Lamb Barbacoa Taco
Smoked pistachio salsa macha, spring herbs, and pickled radish
Flip Sigi
Lechón Taco
Smoked lechón, pickled onions, pineapple, chicharrónes, and peanut hoisin sauce
La Central
Queso Quemado Taco
Topped with morels, asparagus, and salsa verde
Vida Verde
Chori-Queso Taco
Homemade Mexican sausage, queso, roasted poblano peppers, nopalitos, potatoes, refried pinto beans, and salsa roja
Rosa Mexicano
Tacos de Carnitas de Pato
Duck carnitas tacos with citrus tortillas, jicama, gooseberry salsa, and plum chipotle sauce
Toloache
Taco de Pulpo con Chorizo
Octopus and chorizo, habanero crema, crispy sweet potato, and red cabbage
Burger & Lobster
The Beast Taco
Truffle aioli, braised tri-tip, lobster claw, sliced jalapeños, and herb crema
Taco Electrico
Tacos de Panza
Pork belly, red miso, sambal, green papaya, and cilantro
Tijuana Picnic
Pork Belly Taco
Five-spice-braised pork belly, Yucatan salsa, and pop rice
Mexico Lindo NYC
Mole Rojo Rabbit Taquitos
Mini hard shell corn tortilla tacos with banana leaf-roasted rabbit, chile cascabel & guajillo almond mole, garnished with butternut squash, pear, and microgreens
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
Spring Fling Burrata Tostada
Burrata, burnt asparagus, ramp salsa verde, and rosé crema
Bodega Negra
Chicken Pibil Taco
Chicken wrapped in banana leaf and braised with tomato, onion, and achiote topped with cabbage and pickled red onions
Ho'Brah Tacos
Southern Cross Taco
Hickory-smoked pulled pork with pickled Carolina rainbow slaw, sliced avocado, Frank's RedHot yogurt, and lime drizzle
FONDA
Taco de Carnitas
Slow-roasted pork tacos, Michoacán-style pico de gallo, avocado sauce, and chicharrónes
and the winner is...
Bodega Negra!
Psh, you know we’d never forget dessert:
DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections
Flavors:
Chocolate Chip
Sugar Cookie
Brookie Dough
Cake Batter
Plus, we brought a DIY Michelada bar
Our friends at Clamato made sure the party was complete with custom Micheladas. Toppings included poached shrimp, blue cheese-stuffed olives, jalapeños, and more.
And personalized poems from the Haiku Guys & Gals
Thrillist Taco Knockout was the perfect Cinco de Mayo kickoff. Check out some of our favorite photos from the evening, including our awesome photo booth, live music, and taco-stuffed guests.