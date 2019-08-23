Here’s How We Soaked up Every Last Bit of the Season at Savor the Summer

We don’t know about you, but here at Thrillist we wish summer -- with all its glorious cookouts and rooftop happy hours -- could last forever. That’s why we brought back Savor the Summer for the second year in a row, so that we can squeeze every last drop out of the season. This year we hit up Pier A Harbor House at Battery Place to host the celebration, which meant stunning views of the Hudson River to really inspire that endless summer feeling. Guests got to sample dishes from the city’s best restaurants (think classic summer favorites like fall-off-the-bone ribs, mouthwatering burgers, lobster rolls, tacos, and so much more), and even got to give back with every bite through Citi’s Dine + Do Good program. Tequila Don Julio created a special marg and taco pairing just for the night, and was kind enough to share the recipes for both with us, too. Then, we served up some refreshing drinks courtesy of Twisted Tea, along with live music and a photo booth to capture all the fun. But don’t just take our word for it; check out the highlights below.
First, the grub:
The Nugget Spot x Truffleist
Truffle Nugs
Nuggets coated in homemade breadcrumbs, tossed in truffle oil, and topped with béchamel, grated Parmesan, and freshly shaved black truffle
Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue
Smoked Pork Ribs
Served with Morgan’s Slaw
Black Iron Burger
Black Iron Burger
2-ounces all-natural beef, horseradish cheddar, stout-caramelized onions, and horseradish mayo
Ho’Brah Tacos
Southern Cross Taco
Hickory-smoked pork with pickled Carolina rainbow slaw, Oaxaca cheese, Frank’s RedHot, and lime yogurt drizzle
Schaller's Stube Sausage Bar
Saigon Special
Bauernwurst, daikon-carrot slaw, cucumber, fresh jalapeño, and Sriracha aioli on a pretzel bun
Baar Baar
Lamb Keema Hyderabadi
Potato mousse, green peas, and butter pao
Burger & Lobster
BLLT Roll
Lobster meat, bacon, Bibb lettuce, bacon mayo, and confit grape tomatoes on a warm potato brioche
The Happiest Hour
Happiest Burger
Grass-fed patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, confit onions, special sauce
Harlem Shake
Hot Honey Chicken Sliders
Crispy fried dark meat, Mike’s Hot Honey, jalapeño pickles, honey mayo
Whitmans
The Hound
Bacon-infused burger
Taco Dumbo
Roasted Fish Tacos
Roasted Arctic char, Bay flakes, and Yuzu mayo served on a corn tortilla
Bodega Negra
Lobster Tacos
Chile morita batter and crispy shallots served on a scallion ash tortilla
OddFellows Ice Cream Co.
Cornbread Sundae
Cornbread ice cream topped with a brown butter cake soil and blueberry compote
The competition was just as hot as the weather:
To keep things interesting, we asked guests to judge the savory dishes above and cast votes for their faves. Turns out, that was a tough job: we ended up with a tie between Burger & Lobster and Taco Dumbo for first place in the competition. So congrats to both eateries! (But to be fair, we feel like we were the real winners here.)
Then, we kicked back with cans of Twisted Tea:
Tequila Don Julio and Gran Eléctrica served up perfectly paired margs and tacos, too:
Our friends at Gran Eléctrica teamed up with Don Julio for a delicious summer pairing of margs made with Don Julio Blanco, lime juice, and cucumber alongside tasty barbacoa tacos -- then they shared the recipes so we could make them at home and relive those summer vibes.
We snapped plenty of pics with our friends at the Twisted Tea Photo Booth:
There were classic backyard games to test our skills:
We grooved to the tunes of Leah Rich and her band, then had a DJ spin tunes all night long:
We even did a little good, with the help of Citi and No Kid Hungry:
Citi and No Kid Hungry teamed up to fulfill big goals by filling stomachs. Guests helped end childhood hunger in America by enrolling their Citi credit card in the Dine + Do Good program, which provides 10 meals to kids in need for every dollar spent, or by making a donation right onsite at credit-card friendly Dipjars. Citi even said “thank you” with gift bags packed with summer swag to help us end the season right.