Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter

Winter has finally arrived, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay locked inside all day and night for fear of throngs of Midwestern tourists and below-zero temps. Because this is New York City, and there are amazing events happening every single month this winter. So get up, put on a few dozen sweaters, and get out there. Ice sculptures, burlesque, and all of the cocktails await.
Dec 1 Tue
Go to a tree lighting that isn’t overcrowded Various locations Skip the tourist-cramped Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting and go see your local tree light up instead. Options include trees at South Street Seaport, Park Avenue, West Harlem Piers, and Washington Square Park.
Dec 1 Tue
Grab gifts on the cheap at a holiday market Various locations The holidays are freaking expensive, so do your wallet a solid and score some great gifts on the cheap at any one of NYC’s holiday markets. Columbus Circle, Bryant Park, Grand Central, and Union Square are among the best.
Dec 1-Jan 3
Watch the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Radio City Music Hall Yes, there will be lots of tourists, children, and confused grandparents at this classic holiday show. But with 90 minutes of nonstop dancing, singing, and gravity-defying leg kicks, this sensory-stimulating performance is worth muddling through the riffraff for.
Dec 1-Jan 17
See the Nutcracker Rouge Minetta Lane Theatre This racy spin on the classic The Nutcracker is a sensual burlesque performance that incorporates elements of opera, ballet, and the circus all into one sexy, can’t-miss show.
Dec 1 Tue
See Trip of Love Stage 42 This 1960s musical is straight-up groovy, with a potent mix of song, dance, and insane costumes and stage design that will transport you right back to the decade of love.
Dec 3 Thu
Attend Thrillist’s Fest of the Best North Pavilion Get tickets (while you still can!) for our very own Fest of the Best, featuring incredible eats from some of our favorite restaurants like Luke’s Lobster, The Bagel Store, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and Blue Ribbon Sushi.
Dec 3-Jan 30
See an off-Broadway musical with booze SoHo Playhouse The hit off-Broadway musical The Imbible is a comic history of spirits and cocktails, with three craft drinks included in the price of admission! The event occurs select dates throughout December and January.
Dec 4-Jan 16
Explore the holiday train show at Bar Car Nights The New York Botanical Garden See the famous holiday train display without all those noisy kids; Bar Car Nights is a 21 and over event with cocktails, ice sculptures, live jazz, and, obviously, lots of holiday trains. The event occurs select dates throughout December and January.
Dec 5 Sat
Booze it up on the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl East Village Grab your tackiest holiday gear and drink till you’re goddamn merry on this annual East Village pub crawl. Specials include $3 draft beers and half-priced cocktails.
Dec 5 Sat
Enjoy a Belgian beer tasting Jimmy’s No. 43 Drink unlimited samples of 20 delicious Belgian beers, then vote for your favorite at the Sixth Annual Battle of the Belgians.
Dec 5 Sat
Party on a boat with Rock The Yacht Pier 15, South Street Seaport Enjoy this three-hour cruise with live music, Downtown skyline views, and a cash bar. The event occurs every Saturday in December.
Dec 7 Mon
Eat your heart out at Great Performances’ 7th Annual Latke Festival Metropolitan Pavilion Bring your inner glutton to this annual event featuring insane latke varieties from some of the city’s top chefs. Last year's latkes included sweet potato latkes with black truffle vinaigrette and a crispy chestnut latke with duck fat and creme fraiche.
Dec 9 Wed
Go see ELF The Musical The Theater at Madison Square Garden That Will Ferrell movie you watch 800 times before Christmas? It’s now a musical, and if you’ve got kids (or nieces/nephews, whatever) you should probably go see it. The event occurs select dates throughout December.
Dec 10 Thu
Get cultured at The Nutcracker ballet Various locations Take a break from boozing and binging and do something cultural instead. The Nutcracker will be performed in both Manhattan and Brooklyn this December, so there’s no excuse not to catch this world-famous ballet.
Dec 12 Sat
Get rowdy (but not TOO rowdy) at Santacon Various locations Santacon has been mired in controversy for years, but somehow it manages to live another day. So dust off that Santa suit, drink like it's Christmas, and please don’t pee in the street.
Dec 12 Sat
Bring the beats with Unsilent Night Various locations This concert on the streets makes you the performer, which is actually kind of cool. Download the event playlist, meet up at Washington Square Park, and promenade the streets playing your music on cue.
Dec 12 Sat
Pop into Thrillist's Holiday Hideaway 168 Bowery Take a break from the present-buying madness to check out our holiday oasis pop-up in Nolita, featuring cocktail tastings, hot towel shaves, shoe shines, festive food, complimentary whiskey and beer, and gift giveaways. RSVP now!
Dec 13 Sun
Take a break from Xmas with Sounds of Reggae Kings Theatre Look, Christmas music is great. But by the 2,000th playing of “All I Want For Christmas,” even the cheeriest person feels a little pissed off (sorry, Mariah). So take a break from all-Xmas everything and spend a night with Shaggy, because IT’S SHAGGY.
Dec 14 Mon
Check out Speed Rack Music Hall of Williamsburg The all-female speed-bartending competition is back in New York to raise money for breast cancer charities, and show off some seriously impressive bartending skills. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door.
Dec 14 Mon
Warm up with the Brodo x Morgenstern's bone broth collab Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream Marco Canora's Brodo now has a pop-up window at Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, with an exclusive flavor called the St. Nick (it's like hot chocolate, but with beef broth. Do it.)
Dec 16 Wed
Go all out for a Star Wars party Ace Bar The perennially cool Ace Bar is like gaming heaven, so it's no surprise it's throwing a killer Star Wars party. Get your Force on with trivia, specialty cocktails, and free drinks for the best costumes in the house.
Dec 18 Fri
Sing your heart out at Oh, What Fun! David Geffen Hall The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus brings festive to a whoooole other level, and this show proves it. Enjoy the spirited sing-along performance featuring traditional Christmas tunes and oddball performances of more modern odes like “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
Dec 21 Mon
Eat everything at the Feast of the 7 Fishes Lower East Side This traveling dinner from Russ & Daughters, El Rey Coffee Bar & Luncheonette, Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, and chefs David Tanis and Gerardo Gonzalez will offer five courses and seven "fishes" for $125 (with beverage pairing). Check out the full menu and purchase tickets here.
Dec 24 Thu
Join in on some classic caroling Washington Square Park Join the Rob Susman Brass Quartet for an evening of carols, cheer, and flasks filled with Christmas booze.
Dec 31 Thu
Start 2016 with a RUN! (seriously) Central Park Bandshell Shed all your 2015 mistakes without making more of them. The annual Central Park Midnight Run is a four-mile, unscored race that’s accompanied by vibrant fireworks and zero hangovers.
Jan 6 Wed
Get nautical at the New York Boat Show Jacob Javits Center Can you afford a 28ft Boston Whaler? Probably not. But you can afford to look at one, which is close enough.
Jan 6 Wed
Check out the Under the Radar Festival Greenwich Village See cutting-edge musical and theater performances from around the world with a mix of live and recorded shows that are edgy, odd, and kind of amazing.
Jan 7 Thu
Get smart about art at American Realness Abrons Art Center This homage to experimental art features 75 performances of over 19 different productions with an off-beat, avant-garde twist.
Jan 15-Mar 25
Feel classy on a wine & cheese cruise Chelsea Piers (Pier 62) Enjoy five select wines and an array of artisan cheeses on this classy booze-cruise that’s fairly affordable at around $80/person.
Jan 16 Sat
Get a Dominique Ansel x Wylie Dufresne breakfast sandwich Dominique Ansel Kitchen Chefs Dominique Ansel and Wylie Dufresne have teamed up for the wd~Ansel Egg Melt, available only through MLK weekend: scrambled eggs with a confit egg yolk, homemade cheese, black truffle, bacon, and maple flakes on a smoked English muffin with extra truffled hash browns on the side. Whoa.
Jan 16 Sat
Attend a beer & whiskey tasting Webster Hall Drinking is great, amirite? So why not hone your boozy skills with an epic, Prohibition-style tasting event? Enjoy an insane FOUR FLOORS (yes, four!!!) of beers and whiskeys, live music, and presumably some bad late-night behavior.
Jan 18 Mon
Go skating at Barclay's Barclay's Center Skate at Barclay's without joining the Islanders! The arena's first-ever open skate will take place on Jan 18 with two sessions: one from 9am-10:45am, the other from 11:15am-1pm. Tickets here.
Jan 18-Feb 5
Dine out during Restaurant Week Various locations Restaurant Week hasn’t actually been a week in quite some time, but its longer span just means you’ve got more time to snag some of the city’s best food deals -- three-course lunches cost just $25, and prix-fixe dinners start at $38.
Jan 19-Feb 5
Score theatre tickets on the cheap during Broadway Week Various locations Snag two-for-one deals on some of Broadway’s most popular shows including Aladdin, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, and School of Rock.
Jan 21 Thu
Find out who has the best baguette in NYC Sofitel New York Baguette Battle New York 2016 will pit a number of bread heavy-hitters against each other (Eric Kayser of Maison Kayser, Amy Scherber of Amy’s Bakery, and Uri Scheft of Bread’s Bakery, among others). Tickets include a bread tasting, plus charcuterie, cheese, jam, and wine.
Jan 23 Sat
Drink alllll the wine at Pinot Days New York festival City Winery One hundred pinots, 35 vineyards, $75/ticket. DO IT.
Jan 23 Sat
Ski in Central Park at Winter Jam Central Park This free winter sports festival uses blown-in snow to create a winter wonderland full of skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding right in the middle of NYC.
Jan 25-Feb 7
Hit up Fleishers Craft Butchery @ Threes Brewery Threes Brewing Fleishers will be in residence at Threes Brewery, offering a Bavaria-meets-Brooklyn menu paired with Threes' brews until Feb 7. The grand finale will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, in partnership with Court Street Grocers, so get there while you still can!
Jan 28 Thu
Buy nudes (and other cool stuff) at Tictail Tictail Market LES Enjoy this art exhibition featuring nude portraits of everyday New Yorkers. All portraits are available for purchase along with Tictail's regular selection of globally sourced clothes & accessories.
Jan 30 Sat
Binge at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival Midtown Over 69 beers, 40 bourbons, and a shitton of BBQ for $99/ticket.
Jan 31 Sun
Eat boatloads of chili at New York Chilifest Chelsea Market New York Chilifest is back at Chelsea Market with a dozen chili stations from restaurants like Bark Hot Dogs, Los Tacos No.1, Black Tap, and El Vez. Plus, lots of beer. Tickets here.
Feb 3 Wed
Sip Italian wines at the Slow Wine World Tour Highline Ballroom Take a stroll through Italy at this affordable wine tour serving up food, live music, and lots of wine (duh) for just $75/person.
Feb 5 Fri
Check out a Winter Carnival Bryant Park This annual event transforms Bryant Park into a Winter Carnival with a variety of winter sports (curling lessons, anyone?), hot cocoa, and even a silent disco.
Feb 5 Fri
Drink all the rosé at La Nuit en Rosé ArtBeam The world’s largest rosé-focused food and wine festival will bring two days of rosé and bites from restaurants like Butter & Scotch and BLT Prime.
Feb 6 Sat
Celebrate the return of Broad City with painting by numbers N. 11th St & Wythe Ave in Williamsburg In anticipation of Broad City's new season, fans are invited to paint a mural designed by the show's graphic artist, Mike Perry. Painting begins at 12pm, and post-painting, the celebration will continue next door at Kinfolk bar, with music, drinks, Broad City swag, and photo opportunities. But most importantly, Bingo Bronson will be there...
Feb 8 Mon
Hit Lupulo's South Carolina-tinged beer dinner Lupulo George Mendes is teaming up with Mike Lata (of SC restaurants The Ordinary & FIG) for a four-course, family style menu featuring beer pairings from Westbrook Brewing Co. $115/person. Call to reserve: 212-290-7600.
Feb 9 Tue
Get retro at The Beach Boys concert Kings Theatre The "Good Vibrations" are still alive (miraculously) with this classic '60s band.
Feb 10 Wed
See Belle Du Jour at Nitehawk Cinema and Babeland's Nitehawk Naughties Nitehawk Cinema Nitehawk and Babeland have partnered to bring the people what they want: super-sexy film screenings. The first screening of the year will be Buñuel’s classic Belle Du Jour. Get tickets here.
Feb 12 Fri
Drink a lot in the spirit of Valentine’s Day Institute of Culinary Education Sample a huge variety of cocktails and even create your own at this Couples Romantic Cocktails for Valentine's Day class.
Feb 13 Sat
Spend your rent seeing Billy Joel Madison Square Garden Seriously, it ain't cheap. But it's definitely worth it.
Feb 13 Sat
Run for a cause at Cupid’s Undie Run Midtown West Dodge your V-Day blues with a half-naked run that raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Feb 14 Sun
Get your trance on with Eric Prydz Terminal 5 Celebrate the holiday of love by dancing so hard you forget you're single.
Feb 14 Sun
Get naughty at V-Day burlesque Highline Ballroom Experience a night of sultry fun -- their words, not ours -- at this sexy show full of T&A, live music, and very little clothes.
Feb 18 Thu
Laugh your ass off seeing Jerry Seinfeld Beacon Theatre Drown your winter blues by getting your laugh on with Jerry Seinfeld. It's like Festivus, but in February.
Feb 19 Fri
Bro out at New York City Beer Week Various locations An entire week’s worth of events all about beer. No further explanation necessary.
Feb 24 Wed
Eat Coolio's Chili Hill Country Barbecue Market Yes, that Coolio. The rapper will be at Hill Country Barbecue Market for one night only, serving chili from his cookbook, Cookin’ with Coolio (which has perhaps the best cover art of any cookbook ever). There will also be a Q&A at the upstairs Boot Bar. If you go to one event all winter, it should be this one. Tickets here.
Feb 25 Thu
Have a Dominique Ansel-made Taiwanese feast Grand Army Chef Dominique Ansel will be at Grand Army in Boerum Hill to cook an authentic Taiwanese feast (something he's secretly become passionate about over the years) with cocktails from the bar's head bartender Damon Boelte. Get tickets here beginning 2/8. $40/person.
Mar 1 Tue
Get titillated at the Kinky Film Festival Various locations Enjoy lots of T&A at the CineKink festival, a celebration of films that tackle sex and sexuality.
Mar 1 Tue
Score free drinks with the Winter Tippler Various locations Sign up for this free-drink passbook that gives you one free cocktail at 15 participating bars throughout the city.
Mar 1-Apr 17
Smell flowers at the 14th annual Orchid Show New York Botanical Garden Check out this stunning display of thousands of orchids in every shape, color, and size you could ever imagine.
Mar 1-May 30
Feel the force at the Star Wars Costume Exhibition Discovery Times Square View nearly 77 costumes featured throughout all seven Star Wars films.
Mar 2-Apr 12
Get cultured at Madame Butterfly Metropolitan Opera House The classic opera Madame Butterfly returns to NYC, with discount tickets selling for as low as $25.
Mar 3 Thu
Splurge on cocktails + food at Good Spirits La.venue This annual event features cocktail and food pairings from some of the city’s top chefs and bartenders, so you know it’s gonna be a good time.
Mar 3 Thu
Scope out modern art at The Armory Show Piers 92 & 94 See contemporary art from some of the world’s best galleries at this giant exhibition.
Mar 3 Thu
Say oui! to the French Film Festival Walter Reade Theater Celebrate contemporary French films and emerging new talent at this week-long fest.
Mar 4 Fri
Guzzle wine at Wine Riot 69th St Armory Sample a whole lot of wine and keep track of the one’s you like via the events free mobile app -- there will be over 250 varieties to taste, so you’ll need it.
Mar 4 Fri
Get inspired at the Entrepreneurs Festival NYU - Tisch Hall Hosted by NYU, this event brings together aspiring entrepreneurs with successful start-ups for a two-day event of lectures, roundtables, and networking.
Mar 5 Sat
Booze it up on a Whiskey Walk Various locations Enjoy this whiskey bar crawl where participants get to sample premium whiskeys (plus snacks!) at eight participating bars throughout the city.
Mar 6 Sun
Wake up early for a Jazz Champagne Cruise Pier 40 Enjoy a buffet, live jazz, and a two-hour cruise.