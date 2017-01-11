Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter

By Published On 12/01/2015 By Published On 12/01/2015
Bryant Park

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

Winter has finally arrived, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay locked inside all day and night for fear of throngs of Midwestern tourists and below-zero temps. Because this is New York City, and there are amazing events happening every single month this winter. So get up, put on a few dozen sweaters, and get out there. Ice sculptures, burlesque, and all of the cocktails await.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.

Related

related

Illegal Date Ideas in NYC That We’d Never, Ever Condone

related

NYC’s Best Restaurant and Bar Openings in November

related

The Very Best Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants in New York City

related

Illegal Date Ideas in NYC That We’d Never, Ever Condone
Flickr/Rich Mitchell

Date

Event

Location

Dec 1 Tue

Go to a tree lighting that isn’t overcrowded  Skip the tourist-cramped Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting and go see your local tree light up instead. Options include trees at South Street Seaport, Park Avenue, West Harlem Piers, and Washington Square Park.

Various locations

Go to a tree lighting that isn’t overcrowded  Various locations Skip the tourist-cramped Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting and go see your local tree light up instead. Options include trees at South Street Seaport, Park Avenue, West Harlem Piers, and Washington Square Park.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 1 Tue

Grab gifts on the cheap at a holiday market The holidays are freaking expensive, so do your wallet a solid and score some great gifts on the cheap at any one of NYC’s holiday markets. Columbus Circle, Bryant Park, Grand Central, and Union Square are among the best.

Various locations

Grab gifts on the cheap at a holiday market Various locations The holidays are freaking expensive, so do your wallet a solid and score some great gifts on the cheap at any one of NYC’s holiday markets. Columbus Circle, Bryant Park, Grand Central, and Union Square are among the best.

Add
Flickr/Scott Baldwin

Date

Event

Location

Dec 1-Jan 3

Watch the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Yes, there will be lots of tourists, children, and confused grandparents at this classic holiday show. But with 90 minutes of nonstop dancing, singing, and gravity-defying leg kicks, this sensory-stimulating performance is worth muddling through the riffraff for.

Radio City Music Hall

Watch the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Radio City Music Hall Yes, there will be lots of tourists, children, and confused grandparents at this classic holiday show. But with 90 minutes of nonstop dancing, singing, and gravity-defying leg kicks, this sensory-stimulating performance is worth muddling through the riffraff for.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 1-Jan 17

See the Nutcracker Rouge This racy spin on the classic The Nutcracker is a sensual burlesque performance that incorporates elements of opera, ballet, and the circus all into one sexy, can’t-miss show.

Minetta Lane Theatre

See the Nutcracker Rouge Minetta Lane Theatre This racy spin on the classic The Nutcracker is a sensual burlesque performance that incorporates elements of opera, ballet, and the circus all into one sexy, can’t-miss show.

Add
Trip of Love

Date

Event

Location

Dec 1 Tue

See Trip of Love This 1960s musical is straight-up groovy, with a potent mix of song, dance, and insane costumes and stage design that will transport you right back to the decade of love.

Stage 42

See Trip of Love Stage 42 This 1960s musical is straight-up groovy, with a potent mix of song, dance, and insane costumes and stage design that will transport you right back to the decade of love.

Add
Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Dec 3 Thu

Attend Thrillist’s Fest of the Best Get tickets (while you still can!) for our very own Fest of the Best, featuring incredible eats from some of our favorite restaurants like Luke’s Lobster, The Bagel Store, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and Blue Ribbon Sushi. 

North Pavilion

Attend Thrillist’s Fest of the Best North Pavilion Get tickets (while you still can!) for our very own Fest of the Best, featuring incredible eats from some of our favorite restaurants like Luke’s Lobster, The Bagel Store, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and Blue Ribbon Sushi. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 3-Jan 30

See an off-Broadway musical with booze The hit off-Broadway musical The Imbible is a comic history of spirits and cocktails, with three craft drinks included in the price of admission! The event occurs select dates throughout December and January.

SoHo Playhouse

See an off-Broadway musical with booze SoHo Playhouse The hit off-Broadway musical The Imbible is a comic history of spirits and cocktails, with three craft drinks included in the price of admission! The event occurs select dates throughout December and January.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 4-Jan 16

Explore the holiday train show at Bar Car Nights See the famous holiday train display without all those noisy kids; Bar Car Nights is a 21 and over event with cocktails, ice sculptures, live jazz, and, obviously, lots of holiday trains. The event occurs select dates throughout December and January.

The New York Botanical Garden

Explore the holiday train show at Bar Car Nights The New York Botanical Garden See the famous holiday train display without all those noisy kids; Bar Car Nights is a 21 and over event with cocktails, ice sculptures, live jazz, and, obviously, lots of holiday trains. The event occurs select dates throughout December and January.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Booze it up on the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl Grab your tackiest holiday gear and drink till you’re goddamn merry on this annual East Village pub crawl. Specials include $3 draft beers and half-priced cocktails.

East Village

Booze it up on the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl East Village Grab your tackiest holiday gear and drink till you’re goddamn merry on this annual East Village pub crawl. Specials include $3 draft beers and half-priced cocktails.

Add

related

NYC’s Best Restaurant and Bar Openings in November
Flickr/cdk

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Enjoy a Belgian beer tasting Drink unlimited samples of 20 delicious Belgian beers, then vote for your favorite at the Sixth Annual Battle of the Belgians.

Jimmy’s No. 43

Enjoy a Belgian beer tasting Jimmy’s No. 43 Drink unlimited samples of 20 delicious Belgian beers, then vote for your favorite at the Sixth Annual Battle of the Belgians.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Party on a boat with Rock The Yacht Enjoy this three-hour cruise with live music, Downtown skyline views, and a cash bar. The event occurs every Saturday in December.

Pier 15, South Street Seaport

Party on a boat with Rock The Yacht Pier 15, South Street Seaport Enjoy this three-hour cruise with live music, Downtown skyline views, and a cash bar. The event occurs every Saturday in December.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 7 Mon

Eat your heart out at Great Performances’ 7th Annual Latke Festival Bring your inner glutton to this annual event featuring insane latke varieties from some of the city’s top chefs. Last year's latkes included sweet potato latkes with black truffle vinaigrette and a crispy chestnut latke with duck fat and creme fraiche.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Eat your heart out at Great Performances’ 7th Annual Latke Festival Metropolitan Pavilion Bring your inner glutton to this annual event featuring insane latke varieties from some of the city’s top chefs. Last year's latkes included sweet potato latkes with black truffle vinaigrette and a crispy chestnut latke with duck fat and creme fraiche.

Add
Flickr/California Musical Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Dec 9 Wed

Go see ELF The Musical That Will Ferrell movie you watch 800 times before Christmas? It’s now a musical, and if you’ve got kids (or nieces/nephews, whatever) you should probably go see it. The event occurs select dates throughout December.

The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Go see ELF The Musical The Theater at Madison Square Garden That Will Ferrell movie you watch 800 times before Christmas? It’s now a musical, and if you’ve got kids (or nieces/nephews, whatever) you should probably go see it. The event occurs select dates throughout December.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 10 Thu

Get cultured at The Nutcracker ballet Take a break from boozing and binging and do something cultural instead. The Nutcracker will be performed in both Manhattan and Brooklyn this December, so there’s no excuse not to catch this world-famous ballet.

Various locations

Get cultured at The Nutcracker ballet Various locations Take a break from boozing and binging and do something cultural instead. The Nutcracker will be performed in both Manhattan and Brooklyn this December, so there’s no excuse not to catch this world-famous ballet.

Add
Flickr/Steve Rhodes

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Get rowdy (but not TOO rowdy) at Santacon Santacon has been mired in controversy for years, but somehow it manages to live another day. So dust off that Santa suit, drink like it's Christmas, and please don’t pee in the street.

Various locations    

Get rowdy (but not TOO rowdy) at Santacon Various locations     Santacon has been mired in controversy for years, but somehow it manages to live another day. So dust off that Santa suit, drink like it's Christmas, and please don’t pee in the street.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Bring the beats with Unsilent Night This concert on the streets makes you the performer, which is actually kind of cool. Download the event playlist, meet up at Washington Square Park, and promenade the streets playing your music on cue.

Various locations

Bring the beats with Unsilent Night Various locations This concert on the streets makes you the performer, which is actually kind of cool. Download the event playlist, meet up at Washington Square Park, and promenade the streets playing your music on cue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Pop into Thrillist's Holiday Hideaway Take a break from the present-buying madness to check out our holiday oasis pop-up in Nolita, featuring cocktail tastings, hot towel shaves, shoe shines, festive food,  complimentary whiskey and beer, and gift giveaways. RSVP now!

168 Bowery

Pop into Thrillist's Holiday Hideaway 168 Bowery Take a break from the present-buying madness to check out our holiday oasis pop-up in Nolita, featuring cocktail tastings, hot towel shaves, shoe shines, festive food,  complimentary whiskey and beer, and gift giveaways. RSVP now!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 13 Sun

Take a break from Xmas with Sounds of Reggae Look, Christmas music is great. But by the 2,000th playing of “All I Want For Christmas,” even the cheeriest person feels a little pissed off (sorry, Mariah). So take a break from all-Xmas everything and spend a night with Shaggy, because IT’S SHAGGY. 

Kings Theatre

Take a break from Xmas with Sounds of Reggae Kings Theatre Look, Christmas music is great. But by the 2,000th playing of “All I Want For Christmas,” even the cheeriest person feels a little pissed off (sorry, Mariah). So take a break from all-Xmas everything and spend a night with Shaggy, because IT’S SHAGGY. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 14 Mon

Check out Speed Rack The all-female speed-bartending competition is back in New York to raise money for breast cancer charities, and show off some seriously impressive bartending skills. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door.

Music Hall of Williamsburg

Check out Speed Rack Music Hall of Williamsburg The all-female speed-bartending competition is back in New York to raise money for breast cancer charities, and show off some seriously impressive bartending skills. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 14 Mon

Warm up with the Brodo x Morgenstern's bone broth collab  Marco Canora's Brodo now has a pop-up window at Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, with an exclusive flavor called the St. Nick (it's like hot chocolate, but with beef broth. Do it.)

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream

Warm up with the Brodo x Morgenstern's bone broth collab  Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream Marco Canora's Brodo now has a pop-up window at Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, with an exclusive flavor called the St. Nick (it's like hot chocolate, but with beef broth. Do it.)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 16 Wed

Go all out for a Star Wars party The perennially cool Ace Bar is like gaming heaven, so it's no surprise it's throwing a killer Star Wars party. Get your Force on with trivia, specialty cocktails, and free drinks for the best costumes in the house.

Ace Bar

Go all out for a Star Wars party Ace Bar The perennially cool Ace Bar is like gaming heaven, so it's no surprise it's throwing a killer Star Wars party. Get your Force on with trivia, specialty cocktails, and free drinks for the best costumes in the house.

Add
New York City Gay Men's Chorus

Date

Event

Location

Dec 18 Fri

Sing your heart out at Oh, What Fun! The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus brings festive to a whoooole other level, and this show proves it. Enjoy the spirited sing-along performance featuring traditional Christmas tunes and oddball performances of more modern odes like “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

David Geffen Hall

Sing your heart out at Oh, What Fun! David Geffen Hall The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus brings festive to a whoooole other level, and this show proves it. Enjoy the spirited sing-along performance featuring traditional Christmas tunes and oddball performances of more modern odes like “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 21 Mon

Eat everything at the Feast of the 7 Fishes This traveling dinner from Russ & Daughters, El Rey Coffee Bar & Luncheonette, Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, and chefs David Tanis and Gerardo Gonzalez will offer five courses and seven "fishes" for $125 (with beverage pairing). Check out the full menu and purchase tickets here.

Lower East Side

Eat everything at the Feast of the 7 Fishes Lower East Side This traveling dinner from Russ & Daughters, El Rey Coffee Bar & Luncheonette, Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, and chefs David Tanis and Gerardo Gonzalez will offer five courses and seven "fishes" for $125 (with beverage pairing). Check out the full menu and purchase tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 24 Thu

Join in on some classic caroling Join the Rob Susman Brass Quartet for an evening of carols, cheer, and flasks filled with Christmas booze.

Washington Square Park

Join in on some classic caroling Washington Square Park Join the Rob Susman Brass Quartet for an evening of carols, cheer, and flasks filled with Christmas booze.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Start 2016 with a RUN! (seriously) Shed all your 2015 mistakes without making more of them. The annual Central Park Midnight Run is a four-mile, unscored race that’s accompanied by vibrant fireworks and zero hangovers. 

Central Park Bandshell

Start 2016 with a RUN! (seriously) Central Park Bandshell Shed all your 2015 mistakes without making more of them. The annual Central Park Midnight Run is a four-mile, unscored race that’s accompanied by vibrant fireworks and zero hangovers. 

Add

related

The Very Best Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants in New York City
New York Boat Show

Date

Event

Location

Jan 6 Wed

Get nautical at the New York Boat Show Can you afford a 28ft Boston Whaler? Probably not. But you can afford to look at one, which is close enough.

Jacob Javits Center

Get nautical at the New York Boat Show Jacob Javits Center Can you afford a 28ft Boston Whaler? Probably not. But you can afford to look at one, which is close enough.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 6 Wed

Check out the Under the Radar Festival See cutting-edge musical and theater performances from around the world with a mix of live and recorded shows that are edgy, odd, and kind of amazing.

Greenwich Village

Check out the Under the Radar Festival Greenwich Village See cutting-edge musical and theater performances from around the world with a mix of live and recorded shows that are edgy, odd, and kind of amazing.

Add
American Realness

Date

Event

Location

Jan 7 Thu

Get smart about art at American Realness This homage to experimental art features 75 performances of over 19 different productions with an off-beat, avant-garde twist.

Abrons Art Center

Get smart about art at American Realness Abrons Art Center This homage to experimental art features 75 performances of over 19 different productions with an off-beat, avant-garde twist.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15-Mar 25

Feel classy on a wine & cheese cruise Enjoy five select wines and an array of artisan cheeses on this classy booze-cruise that’s fairly affordable at around $80/person.

Chelsea Piers (Pier 62)

Feel classy on a wine & cheese cruise Chelsea Piers (Pier 62) Enjoy five select wines and an array of artisan cheeses on this classy booze-cruise that’s fairly affordable at around $80/person.

Add
Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen

Date

Event

Location

Jan 16 Sat

Get a Dominique Ansel x Wylie Dufresne breakfast sandwich Chefs Dominique Ansel and Wylie Dufresne have teamed up for the wd~Ansel Egg Melt, available only through MLK weekend: scrambled eggs with a confit egg yolk, homemade cheese, black truffle, bacon, and maple flakes on a smoked English muffin with extra truffled hash browns on the side. Whoa.

Dominique Ansel Kitchen

Get a Dominique Ansel x Wylie Dufresne breakfast sandwich Dominique Ansel Kitchen Chefs Dominique Ansel and Wylie Dufresne have teamed up for the wd~Ansel Egg Melt, available only through MLK weekend: scrambled eggs with a confit egg yolk, homemade cheese, black truffle, bacon, and maple flakes on a smoked English muffin with extra truffled hash browns on the side. Whoa.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 16 Sat

Attend a beer & whiskey tasting Drinking is great, amirite? So why not hone your boozy skills with an epic, Prohibition-style tasting event? Enjoy an insane FOUR FLOORS (yes, four!!!) of beers and whiskeys, live music, and presumably some bad late-night behavior.

Webster Hall

Attend a beer & whiskey tasting Webster Hall Drinking is great, amirite? So why not hone your boozy skills with an epic, Prohibition-style tasting event? Enjoy an insane FOUR FLOORS (yes, four!!!) of beers and whiskeys, live music, and presumably some bad late-night behavior.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 18 Mon

Go skating at Barclay's Skate at Barclay's without joining the Islanders! The arena's first-ever open skate will take place on Jan 18 with two sessions: one from 9am-10:45am, the other from 11:15am-1pm. Tickets here

Barclay's Center

Go skating at Barclay's Barclay's Center Skate at Barclay's without joining the Islanders! The arena's first-ever open skate will take place on Jan 18 with two sessions: one from 9am-10:45am, the other from 11:15am-1pm. Tickets here

Add
Flickr/wEnDy

Date

Event

Location

Jan 18-Feb 5

Dine out during Restaurant Week Restaurant Week hasn’t actually been a week in quite some time, but its longer span just means you’ve got more time to snag some of the city’s best food deals -- three-course lunches cost just $25, and prix-fixe dinners start at $38.

Various locations

Dine out during Restaurant Week Various locations Restaurant Week hasn’t actually been a week in quite some time, but its longer span just means you’ve got more time to snag some of the city’s best food deals -- three-course lunches cost just $25, and prix-fixe dinners start at $38.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 19-Feb 5

Score theatre tickets on the cheap during Broadway Week Snag two-for-one deals on some of Broadway’s most popular shows including Aladdin, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, and School of Rock.

Various locations

Score theatre tickets on the cheap during Broadway Week Various locations Snag two-for-one deals on some of Broadway’s most popular shows including Aladdin, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, and School of Rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 21 Thu

Find out who has the best baguette in NYC  Baguette Battle New York 2016 will pit a number of bread heavy-hitters against each other (Eric Kayser of Maison Kayser, Amy Scherber of Amy’s Bakery, and Uri Scheft of Bread’s Bakery, among others). Tickets include a bread tasting, plus charcuterie, cheese, jam, and wine. 

Sofitel New York

Find out who has the best baguette in NYC  Sofitel New York Baguette Battle New York 2016 will pit a number of bread heavy-hitters against each other (Eric Kayser of Maison Kayser, Amy Scherber of Amy’s Bakery, and Uri Scheft of Bread’s Bakery, among others). Tickets include a bread tasting, plus charcuterie, cheese, jam, and wine. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Drink alllll the wine at Pinot Days New York festival One hundred pinots, 35 vineyards, $75/ticket. DO IT.

City Winery

Drink alllll the wine at Pinot Days New York festival City Winery One hundred pinots, 35 vineyards, $75/ticket. DO IT.

Add
Flickr/James Manners

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Ski in Central Park at Winter Jam This free winter sports festival uses blown-in snow to create a winter wonderland full of skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding right in the middle of NYC.

Central Park

Ski in Central Park at Winter Jam Central Park This free winter sports festival uses blown-in snow to create a winter wonderland full of skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding right in the middle of NYC.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 25-Feb 7

Hit up Fleishers Craft Butchery @ Threes Brewery Fleishers will be in residence at Threes Brewery, offering a Bavaria-meets-Brooklyn menu paired with Threes' brews until Feb 7. The grand finale will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, in partnership with Court Street Grocers, so get there while you still can!

Threes Brewing

Hit up Fleishers Craft Butchery @ Threes Brewery Threes Brewing Fleishers will be in residence at Threes Brewery, offering a Bavaria-meets-Brooklyn menu paired with Threes' brews until Feb 7. The grand finale will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, in partnership with Court Street Grocers, so get there while you still can!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 28 Thu

Buy nudes (and other cool stuff) at Tictail Enjoy this art exhibition featuring nude portraits of everyday New Yorkers. All portraits are available for purchase along with Tictail's regular selection of globally sourced clothes & accessories.

Tictail Market LES

Buy nudes (and other cool stuff) at Tictail Tictail Market LES Enjoy this art exhibition featuring nude portraits of everyday New Yorkers. All portraits are available for purchase along with Tictail's regular selection of globally sourced clothes & accessories.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

Binge at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival Over 69 beers, 40 bourbons, and a shitton of BBQ for $99/ticket.

Midtown

Binge at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival Midtown Over 69 beers, 40 bourbons, and a shitton of BBQ for $99/ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Eat boatloads of chili at New York Chilifest New York Chilifest is back at Chelsea Market with a dozen chili stations from restaurants like Bark Hot Dogs, Los Tacos No.1, Black Tap, and El Vez. Plus, lots of beer. Tickets here.

Chelsea Market

Eat boatloads of chili at New York Chilifest Chelsea Market New York Chilifest is back at Chelsea Market with a dozen chili stations from restaurants like Bark Hot Dogs, Los Tacos No.1, Black Tap, and El Vez. Plus, lots of beer. Tickets here.

Add
Slow Wine Magazine

Date

Event

Location

Feb 3 Wed

Sip Italian wines at the Slow Wine World Tour Take a stroll through Italy at this affordable wine tour serving up food, live music, and lots of wine (duh) for just $75/person.

Highline Ballroom

Sip Italian wines at the Slow Wine World Tour Highline Ballroom Take a stroll through Italy at this affordable wine tour serving up food, live music, and lots of wine (duh) for just $75/person.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 5 Fri

Check out a Winter Carnival This annual event transforms Bryant Park into a Winter Carnival with a variety of winter sports (curling lessons, anyone?), hot cocoa, and even a silent disco.

Bryant Park

Check out a Winter Carnival Bryant Park This annual event transforms Bryant Park into a Winter Carnival with a variety of winter sports (curling lessons, anyone?), hot cocoa, and even a silent disco.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 5 Fri

Drink all the rosé at La Nuit en Rosé The world’s largest rosé-focused food and wine festival will bring two days of rosé and bites from restaurants like Butter & Scotch and BLT Prime.

ArtBeam

Drink all the rosé at La Nuit en Rosé ArtBeam The world’s largest rosé-focused food and wine festival will bring two days of rosé and bites from restaurants like Butter & Scotch and BLT Prime.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Sat

Celebrate the return of Broad City with painting by numbers In anticipation of Broad City's new season, fans are invited to paint a mural designed by the show's graphic artist, Mike Perry. Painting begins at 12pm, and post-painting, the celebration will continue next door at Kinfolk bar, with music, drinks, Broad City swag, and photo opportunities. But most importantly, Bingo Bronson will be there...

 N. 11th St & Wythe Ave in Williamsburg

Celebrate the return of Broad City with painting by numbers  N. 11th St & Wythe Ave in Williamsburg In anticipation of Broad City's new season, fans are invited to paint a mural designed by the show's graphic artist, Mike Perry. Painting begins at 12pm, and post-painting, the celebration will continue next door at Kinfolk bar, with music, drinks, Broad City swag, and photo opportunities. But most importantly, Bingo Bronson will be there...

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 8 Mon

Hit Lupulo's South Carolina-tinged beer dinner George Mendes is teaming up with Mike Lata (of SC restaurants The Ordinary & FIG) for a four-course, family style menu featuring beer pairings from Westbrook Brewing Co. $115/person. Call to reserve: 212-290-7600.

Lupulo

Hit Lupulo's South Carolina-tinged beer dinner Lupulo George Mendes is teaming up with Mike Lata (of SC restaurants The Ordinary & FIG) for a four-course, family style menu featuring beer pairings from Westbrook Brewing Co. $115/person. Call to reserve: 212-290-7600.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 9 Tue

Get retro at The Beach Boys concert The "Good Vibrations" are still alive (miraculously) with this classic '60s band.

Kings Theatre

Get retro at The Beach Boys concert Kings Theatre The "Good Vibrations" are still alive (miraculously) with this classic '60s band.

Add
Allied Artists

Date

Event

Location

Feb 10 Wed

See Belle Du Jour at Nitehawk Cinema and Babeland's Nitehawk Naughties Nitehawk and Babeland have partnered to bring the people what they want: super-sexy film screenings. The first screening of the year will be Buñuel’s classic Belle Du Jour. Get tickets here.

Nitehawk Cinema

See Belle Du Jour at Nitehawk Cinema and Babeland's Nitehawk Naughties Nitehawk Cinema Nitehawk and Babeland have partnered to bring the people what they want: super-sexy film screenings. The first screening of the year will be Buñuel’s classic Belle Du Jour. Get tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 12 Fri

Drink a lot in the spirit of Valentine’s Day Sample a huge variety of cocktails and even create your own at this Couples Romantic Cocktails for Valentine's Day class.

Institute of Culinary Education

Drink a lot in the spirit of Valentine’s Day Institute of Culinary Education Sample a huge variety of cocktails and even create your own at this Couples Romantic Cocktails for Valentine's Day class.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Spend your rent seeing Billy Joel Seriously, it ain't cheap. But it's definitely worth it.

Madison Square Garden

Spend your rent seeing Billy Joel Madison Square Garden Seriously, it ain't cheap. But it's definitely worth it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Run for a cause at Cupid’s Undie Run Dodge your V-Day blues with a half-naked run that raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Midtown West

Run for a cause at Cupid’s Undie Run Midtown West Dodge your V-Day blues with a half-naked run that raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Get your trance on with Eric Prydz Celebrate the holiday of love by dancing so hard you forget you're single.

Terminal 5

Get your trance on with Eric Prydz Terminal 5 Celebrate the holiday of love by dancing so hard you forget you're single.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Get naughty at V-Day burlesque Experience a night of sultry fun -- their words, not ours -- at this sexy show full of T&A, live music, and very little clothes.

Highline Ballroom

Get naughty at V-Day burlesque Highline Ballroom Experience a night of sultry fun -- their words, not ours -- at this sexy show full of T&A, live music, and very little clothes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 18 Thu

Laugh your ass off seeing Jerry Seinfeld Drown your winter blues by getting your laugh on with Jerry Seinfeld. It's like Festivus, but in February.

Beacon Theatre

Laugh your ass off seeing Jerry Seinfeld Beacon Theatre Drown your winter blues by getting your laugh on with Jerry Seinfeld. It's like Festivus, but in February.

Add
Flickr/quinnanya

Date

Event

Location

Feb 19 Fri

Bro out at New York City Beer Week An entire week’s worth of events all about beer. No further explanation necessary.

Various locations

Bro out at New York City Beer Week Various locations An entire week’s worth of events all about beer. No further explanation necessary.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 24 Wed

Eat Coolio's Chili  Yes, that Coolio. The rapper will be at Hill Country Barbecue Market for one night only, serving chili from his cookbook, Cookin’ with Coolio (which has perhaps the best cover art of any cookbook ever). There will also be a Q&A at the upstairs Boot Bar. If you go to one event all winter, it should be this one. Tickets here.

Hill Country Barbecue Market

Eat Coolio's Chili  Hill Country Barbecue Market Yes, that Coolio. The rapper will be at Hill Country Barbecue Market for one night only, serving chili from his cookbook, Cookin’ with Coolio (which has perhaps the best cover art of any cookbook ever). There will also be a Q&A at the upstairs Boot Bar. If you go to one event all winter, it should be this one. Tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 25 Thu

Have a Dominique Ansel-made Taiwanese feast Chef Dominique Ansel will be at Grand Army in Boerum Hill to cook an authentic Taiwanese feast (something he's secretly become passionate about over the years) with cocktails from the bar's head bartender Damon Boelte. Get tickets here beginning 2/8. $40/person.

Grand Army

Have a Dominique Ansel-made Taiwanese feast Grand Army Chef Dominique Ansel will be at Grand Army in Boerum Hill to cook an authentic Taiwanese feast (something he's secretly become passionate about over the years) with cocktails from the bar's head bartender Damon Boelte. Get tickets here beginning 2/8. $40/person.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1 Tue

Get titillated at the Kinky Film Festival Enjoy lots of T&A at the CineKink festival, a celebration of films that tackle sex and sexuality.

Various locations

Get titillated at the Kinky Film Festival Various locations Enjoy lots of T&A at the CineKink festival, a celebration of films that tackle sex and sexuality.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1 Tue

Score free drinks with the Winter Tippler Sign up for this free-drink passbook that gives you one free cocktail at 15 participating bars throughout the city.

Various locations

Score free drinks with the Winter Tippler Various locations Sign up for this free-drink passbook that gives you one free cocktail at 15 participating bars throughout the city.

Add
Flickr/puzzler4879

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1-Apr 17

Smell flowers at the 14th annual Orchid Show Check out this stunning display of thousands of orchids in every shape, color, and size you could ever imagine.

New York Botanical Garden

Smell flowers at the 14th annual Orchid Show New York Botanical Garden Check out this stunning display of thousands of orchids in every shape, color, and size you could ever imagine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1-May 30

Feel the force at the Star Wars Costume Exhibition View nearly 77 costumes featured throughout all seven Star Wars films.

Discovery Times Square

Feel the force at the Star Wars Costume Exhibition Discovery Times Square View nearly 77 costumes featured throughout all seven Star Wars films.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 2-Apr 12

Get cultured at Madame Butterfly The classic opera Madame Butterfly returns to NYC, with discount tickets selling for as low as $25.

Metropolitan Opera House

Get cultured at Madame Butterfly Metropolitan Opera House The classic opera Madame Butterfly returns to NYC, with discount tickets selling for as low as $25.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 3 Thu

Splurge on cocktails + food at Good Spirits This annual event features cocktail and food pairings from some of the city’s top chefs and bartenders, so you know it’s gonna be a good time.

La.venue

Splurge on cocktails + food at Good Spirits La.venue This annual event features cocktail and food pairings from some of the city’s top chefs and bartenders, so you know it’s gonna be a good time.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 3 Thu

Scope out modern art at The Armory Show See contemporary art from some of the world’s best galleries at this giant exhibition.

Piers 92 & 94

Scope out modern art at The Armory Show Piers 92 & 94 See contemporary art from some of the world’s best galleries at this giant exhibition.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 3 Thu

Say oui! to the French Film Festival Celebrate contemporary French films and emerging new talent at this week-long fest.

Walter Reade Theater

Say oui! to the French Film Festival Walter Reade Theater Celebrate contemporary French films and emerging new talent at this week-long fest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 4 Fri

Guzzle wine at Wine Riot Sample a whole lot of wine and keep track of the one’s you like via the events free mobile app -- there will be over 250 varieties to taste, so you’ll need it.

69th St Armory

Guzzle wine at Wine Riot 69th St Armory Sample a whole lot of wine and keep track of the one’s you like via the events free mobile app -- there will be over 250 varieties to taste, so you’ll need it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 4 Fri

Get inspired at the Entrepreneurs Festival Hosted by NYU, this event brings together aspiring entrepreneurs with successful start-ups for a two-day event of lectures, roundtables, and networking.

NYU - Tisch Hall

Get inspired at the Entrepreneurs Festival NYU - Tisch Hall Hosted by NYU, this event brings together aspiring entrepreneurs with successful start-ups for a two-day event of lectures, roundtables, and networking.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 5 Sat

Booze it up on a Whiskey Walk Enjoy this whiskey bar crawl where participants get to sample premium whiskeys (plus snacks!) at eight participating bars throughout the city.

Various locations

Booze it up on a Whiskey Walk Various locations Enjoy this whiskey bar crawl where participants get to sample premium whiskeys (plus snacks!) at eight participating bars throughout the city.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 6 Sun

Wake up early for a Jazz Champagne Cruise Enjoy a buffet, live jazz, and a two-hour cruise.

Pier 40

Wake up early for a Jazz Champagne Cruise Pier 40 Enjoy a buffet, live jazz, and a two-hour cruise.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
All the NYC Halloween Events You'll Actually Want to Go To

related

READ MORE
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
1/9-1/15: Everything New Yorkers Absolutely Must Do This Week

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like