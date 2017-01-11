Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter

Wed

Eat Coolio's Chili Yes, that Coolio. The rapper will be at Hill Country Barbecue Market for one night only, serving chili from his cookbook, Cookin’ with Coolio (which has perhaps the best cover art of any cookbook ever). There will also be a Q&A at the upstairs Boot Bar. If you go to one event all winter, it should be this one. Tickets here.

Hill Country Barbecue Market

Eat Coolio's Chili Hill Country Barbecue Market Yes, that Coolio. The rapper will be at Hill Country Barbecue Market for one night only, serving chili from his cookbook, Cookin’ with Coolio (which has perhaps the best cover art of any cookbook ever). There will also be a Q&A at the upstairs Boot Bar. If you go to one event all winter, it should be this one. Tickets here.