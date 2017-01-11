Every Free Outdoor Concert in NYC This Summer

You know how you like free things? And being outside? And listening to music? And listening to music... for free... outside? Well, this should make doing that way easier: we took every single free outdoor concert in NYC this summer and put them all into one single Master Calendar (just like we did with festivals and outdoor movies). Enjoy.
Date
Event
Location
May 22 Fri
Meghan Trainor
Sounds like: Top-40 goodness
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Tue
Lyricist Lounge featuring Scarface
Sounds like: Hip! Hop! Ya don't stop.
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Red Hook Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Wed
Chaka Khan
Sounds like: The '80s
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Wed
Troy Ave/Phony Ppl hosted by Hot 97’s Ebro, Laura, & Rosenberg
Sounds like: Rap&B
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Red Hook Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Thu
The Felice Brothers/The Barr Brothers
Sounds like: The Sons of Anarchy intro music
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Red Hook Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Fri
Florence + The Machine Amenities: Live TV Taping
Central Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Fri
Charli XCX
Sounds like: Boom boom boom... clap
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Fri
Lemon Anderson/#LoveHustle featuring DJ Reborn & J. Keys
Sounds like: Slam poetry, but with bass dropping
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Red Hook Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Blue Note Jazz Festival: Meshell Ndegeocello, Roy Hargrove, & Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Sounds like: Uh... jazz?
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Creole for Kidz! Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience
Sounds like: something Leatherhead listened to before fighting the TMNT
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
KanKouran West African Dance Company/Master Class: Assane Knote
Sounds like: Lion King
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, and concession stands
Red Hook Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
Angelique Kidjo, Emmanuel Jal, & Rich Medina
Sounds like: African pop
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
World’s Fair Anniversary Festival: Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaries, Hollis Brown, & Damien Escobar
Sounds like: Awesome soul funkiness
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
Unlocking the Truth, Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls, Black Girls Rock, & DJ Diamond Kuts
Sounds like: Something that deserves a mosh pit
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Red Hook Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
BattleFest League Dancers & Screening: Flex is Kings
Sounds like: Dance battle music
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Red Hook Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Duck Down 20-Year Anniversary BBQ with Boot Camp Clik & Friends, Kirk Knight & CJ Fly Pro Era, Chelsea Reject & Statik Selektah
Sounds like: Allllllll the rap styles
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, outdoor pool (open 'til 7pm)
Betsy Head Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Krosfyah featuring special guests Lead Pipe & Saddis and Something Positive
Sounds like: Rasta! Party!
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Fall Out Boy
Sounds like: SO EMOTIONAL
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Esperanza Spalding Presents: Emily's D+Evolution / José James
Sounds like: Sultry jazz hands!
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Jason Derulo Amenities: Live TV Taping
Central Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Horace Brown, Jeff Redd, DJ Chuck Chillout, & DJ Mell Starr
Sounds like: Your high school R&B make out mix
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, outdoor pool (open till 7pm)
Betsy Head Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Lucius, Luke Temple, & Pavo Pavo
Sounds like: Double the Pavo
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Nuyorican Poets Café featuring Elaine Del Valle’s Brownsville Bred
Sounds like: Sounds you'd hear at a poets cafe
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, outdoor pool (open till 7pm)
Betsy Head Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Lettuce/The Soul Rebels
Sounds like: Funk + all the horns
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
Family Day: Martha Redbone Roots Project & Ebony Hillbillies
Sounds like: Twangy American blues
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, outdoor pool (open 'til 7pm)
Betsy Head Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
DJ Fulano / Screening: Annie
Sounds like: An 11-year-old DJ prodigy
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, outdoor pool (open 'til 7pm)
Betsy Head Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Janai Brugger, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, and pianist Dan Saunders
Sounds like: Opera!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
James Taylor
Sounds like: Your parents record collection
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Tue
Yiddish Soul: A Concert of Cantorial and Chassidic Music
Sounds like: Well, Yiddish soul
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Wed
Lyricist Lounge featuring Biz Markie and Masta Ace
Sounds like: They've got all that you neeeeeeeeeeeeed
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, skyline/water views
Herbert Von King Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
Taana Gardner & DJ Lord Yoda, Hosted by TC Izlam
Sounds like: The '70s + R&B
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
Herbert Von King Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
eighth blackbird with special guest Will Oldham and Bill Frisell & Sam Amidon
Sounds Like: Classical!
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Adam Lambert Amenities: Live TV Taping
Central Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Nate Ruess
Sounds like: The music they play at the end of a movie with a solid resolution
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Laurie M. Taylor, Soul Movement, & Master Class: Karisma Jay
Sounds like: So You Think You Can Dance soul week
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
Herbert Von King Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Big Quiet - A Meditation in Central Park
Sounds like: Hummmmmm
Amenities: Bring a blanket & water
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
DanceBrazil and Forro in the Dark
Sounds like: Brazil! Ah cha cha!
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Jungle & Ibeyi
Sounds like: French Cuban + Erika Badhu
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Hearts of Men & Master Class: Members of Hearts of Men
Sounds like: Reggae rap
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
Herbert Von King Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
Family Day: Laurie Berkner, Something Positive, & Brooklyn United Marching Band
Sounds like: You'll need a kid to enjoy this
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
Herbert Von King Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
The Bullitts, DJ Spinna, & Screening: They Die By Dawn
Sounds like: Nothing else you've heard in a very long time. In a good way.
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
Herbert Von King Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Tue
Janelle Monae and Wonderland
Sounds like: Pop-y R&B
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
The Sax Side Project
Sounds like: You'll be here because there's Shake Shack
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Above Ground Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Kiri Deonarine, Ginger Costa-Jackson, John Moore, and pianist Dan Saunders
Sounds like: Opera!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Socrates Sculpture Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
Judy Torres & Tony Touch
Sounds like: The '80s
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Crotona Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
Chris Potter Underground Orchestra
Sounds like: An above-ground orchestra
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Oval Lawn Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Lucinda Williams & James Walker
Sounds like: Country music you listen to while drinking alone
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Lyricist Lounge featuring The LOX
Sounds like: Hibby to the hibby you don't stop hip hop you don't stop
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Crotona Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Imagine Dragons
Sounds like: That song you keep hearing on the radio
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Dierks Bentley Amenities: Live TV Taping
Central Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Paris is Burning & JD Samson
Sounds like: DRUMS PLAYED LOUDLY
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Hybrid Movement Company, The Incredible Incredible, and IMPACT Repertory Theatre
Sounds like: Professional dancer music, but cooler
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Crotona Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Kiri Deonarine, Ginger Costa-Jackson, John Moore, and pianist Dan Saunders
Sounds like: Opera!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Jackie Robinson Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
VP Records 35th Anniversary: Maxi Priest, Gyptian, Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons, & Massive B
Sounds like: The late '80s, early '90s
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Jason Moran’s Fats Waller Dance Party, Butler, and Bernstein & The Hot 9
Sounds like: Big-ass band
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Family Day: Magmanus
Sounds like: What you think a family day thing would sound like
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, skyline/water views
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
The Nuyorican Poets Café featuring Jive Poetic, Jamaal St. John, & Pamela Sneed
Sounds like: Something you'd hear in a Poets Cafe
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Crotona Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
Catalan Sounds On Tour: Oques Grasses, La iaia, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, & DJ Guillamino
Sounds like: Latino fusion
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
Family Day: Magmanus
Sounds like: The previous Magmanus concert!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, skyline/water views
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Kiri Deonarine, Ginger Costa-Jackson, John Moore, and pianist Dan Saunders
Sounds like: Opera!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Crotona Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Kiri Deonarine, Ginger Costa-Jackson, John Moore, and pianist Dan Saunders
Sounds like: Opera!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Clove Lakes Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Wed
Cathy Grier
Sounds like: The best Southern blues subway guitarist you've ever heard
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Above Ground Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Wed
Kat Edmonson
Sounds like: Abbi from Broad City's alter ego Val
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Oval Lawn Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Un Break à Mozart / The DASH Ensemble
Sounds like: Regular Mozart, sans 'Un Break'
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Sun
Global Family Day: Shine and the Moonbeams with special guest the Noel Pointer Youth Orchestra, The Red Trouser Show, Batoto Yetu, & Ziporah Roney and Collaborative Artists
Sounds like: Sing-a-long-able kids stuff
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Sun
Classical Theatre of Harlem: The Tempest
Sounds like: A Shakespeare play
Amenities: BYOPicnics, dog-friendly areas
Marcus Garvey Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Tue
Our Latin Thing & DJ Afro
Sounds like: Classic Latin awesome
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
St. Mary’s Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
The Stepkids
Sounds like: Alternative techno
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Oval Lawn Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Compass, Systema Solar & Helado Negro
Sounds like: Latin + Rap!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Mr. Reed
Sounds like: The best singer-drummer you've ever seen at a Subway stop ever
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Above Ground Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Ismael Miranda
Sounds like: Latin slow jams
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
St. Mary’s Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Punch Brothers & Sarah Jarosz
Sounds like: Guster, but folks-ier
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Cano Estremera
Sounds like: Something you'll want to salsa to
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
St. Mary’s Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Bajofondo, Astro, & Los Auténticos Decadentes
Sounds like: Electronic salsa
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Walk The Moon Amenities: Live TV Taping
Central Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Carly Rae Jepsen
Sounds like: You should call me maybe
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Nuyorican Poets Café featuring La Bruja with Patty Dukes, Reph Star, & Nene Ali
Sounds like: Something you'd expect to hear at a Poets Cafe
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
St. Mary’s Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Hip Hop Dance: From the Street to the Stage a Co-Presentation with Dancing in the Streets & Master Class: Brandon “Peace” Albright
Sounds like: Something you'd hip hop dance to
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
St. Mary’s Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
The New Pornographers and Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Sounds like: Real good Canadian indie rock
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Vicentico, Ximena Sariñana, & No Te Va Gustar
Sounds like: Latin emo
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Sun
Cesária Évora Orchestra, Mayra Andrade, & Dino D’Santiago
Sounds like: La orquesta
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Sun
Family Day: Mister G, Soul Street Dance, & DJ Asho
Sounds like: Singer songwriter stuff, but for 7-year-olds
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
St. Mary’s Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Sun
Gerardo Contino y Los Habaneros & screening: “Cecilia: The Queen”
Sounds like: Cuban salsa
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits
St. Mary’s Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Tue
The Chi-Lites
Sounds like: '70s Boyz II Men
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Queensbridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
NPR and WNYC’s Ask Me Another: Celebrating 30 Years of SummerStage
Sounds like: Local pub trivia + comedy + music
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
Bandits on the Run
Sounds like: Folks-y music that'll makes you want to go do something fun
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Above Ground Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
The Family Crest & Arc Iris
Sounds like: Pop, but with complex arrangements
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Oval Lawn Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Sounds like: Funky funkadelic funk
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Queensbridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Lyricist Lounge “Live at the BBQ” featuring Large Professor and Marley Marl
Sounds like: Suuuuuuuper chill rap
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Queensbridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Vieux Farka Touré, Tamikrest, & DJ Dakar
Sounds like: Malian Dave Matthews
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Alan Jackson
Sounds like: Mainstream honky tonk
Amenities: Live TV taping
Rockefeller Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Soul Inscribed & the Spinning Wheel by Baba Israel, Twists & a Bridge by Jennifer Cendaña Armas
Sounds like: Multimedia rap
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Queensbridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
The Son of the Sheik with Live Score by Alloy Orchestra & Ghost Train Orchestra
Sounds like: Classical, yo!
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Freedom Party NYC: Special SummerStage Anniversary Theme
Sounds like: What a bona fide nightlife institution SHOULD sound like
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Rashida Bumbray & Dance Diaspora Collective: RUN MARY RUN / Master Class: Jamel Gaines
Sounds like: Epic Southern church hymns
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Queensbridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Rhiannon Giddens & Joe Henry
Sounds like: '60s folk
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Family Day: Wycliffe Gordon & Friends, B-Love’s Hip Hop Jazzy Groove, Karisma Jay & AbunDance, & Master Class: Samuel Coleman
Sounds like: Stuff that belongs on Family Day
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Queensbridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Jorge Drexler, Diego Garcia, & Danay Suárez
Sounds like: Bossa nova! Pop! Jazz! Electronic!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Pete Rock & screening: Time is Illmatic
Sounds like: '90s hip hop
Amenities: BYOPicnics, barbecue pits, concession stands
Queensbridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
Mariachi Flor de Toloache
Sounds like: A female mariachi band!
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Above Ground Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
Kiran Ahluwalia
Sounds like: You'd expect Indo-Canadian music to sound
Amenities: BYOPicnics, Shake Shack
Madison Square Park Oval Lawn Concert Series
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Nicki Minaj Amenities: Live TV Taping
Central Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Jason Isbell & Dawn Landes
Sounds like: Country John Mayer
Amenities: Concession stands
Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series at Prospect Park Bandshell
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Bombino, Young Fathers, & Fantastic Negrito
Sounds like: A Tuareg guitar legend in action
Amenities: BYOPicnics, concession stands
Central Park SummerStage Festival
