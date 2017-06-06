Every Free Outdoor Movie in NYC This Summer

Cancel that Netflix subscription (or give up trying to guess your ex’s stepmom’s password) and put your Hulu on hold because everything you’re watching this summer should be screened outside. Parks across all five boroughs host free screenings pretty much every night of the week, so you can cut your A/C bill and enjoy the summer breeze while shouting out the lines to Dirty Dancing and Beetlejuice with fellow New Yorkers equally glad not to be stuck in the confines of a sticky-floored, overpriced Loews Cinema.
Crack open a discrete can of wine, lay out a blanket, and watch these free movies outdoors.
June
La La Land Astoria Park Bring chairs and a picnic
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Crocheron Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
Eat a Bowl of Tea Columbus Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
Life of Pi Rec Center 54 Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
Finding Dory Pelham Bay Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
Florence Foster Jenkins Sara D. Roosevelt Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
Jason Bourne John Jay Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
On the Town Bryant Park Food for sale
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Unisphere Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
Hidden Figures Kissena Corridor Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby
July
The Muppets Take Manhattan Bryant Park Food for sale
Blazing Saddles Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning
Mean Girls McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed
Office Space Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden
Spider-Man Rockaway Beach Bring chairs, or towel; refreshments available
Sister Act Randall’s Island Bring a picnic
Good Morning, Vietnam Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food
Office Space McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed
Dr. Strangelove Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning
Wall Street Bryant Park Food for sale
Donnie Darko McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed
What's Up Doc
Pier I, Riverside Park
Bring a picnic; open captioning
Casablanca Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Pier 46 Free popcorn; food for purchase
Pillow Talk Bryant Park Food for sale
Lego Batman Movie Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale
The Truman Show Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning
The Lego Movie Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden
The Hustler Bryant Park Food for sale
August
The Martian Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food
I Know What You Did Last Summer McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed
Hidden Figures Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale
The Muppets Movie Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Rockaway Beach Bring chairs or towel; refreshments available
A League of Their Own Randall’s Island Bring a picnic
All That Jazz Bryant Park Food for sale
Back to the Future Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food
The Big Lebowski Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning
La La Land Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale
“Audience Choice” McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Pier 46 Free popcorn; food for purchase
North by Northwest Bryant Park Food for sale
Romance and Cigarettes Socrates Sculpture Park Bring a picnic
Beetlejuice Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning
Mad Max: Fury Road Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden
The Karate Kid Pier 46 Free popcorn; food for purchase
Motorcycle Diaries Randall’s Island Bring a picnic; English subtitles
Dirty Dancing Bryant Park Food for sale
Public Vote Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden
