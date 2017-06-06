Events

Every Free Outdoor Movie in NYC This Summer

By Updated On 06/05/2017 at 06:16PM EST By Updated On 06/05/2017 at 06:16PM EST
Every Free Outdoor Movie In NYC This Summer
Brooklyn Bridge Park | Dan Nguyen/Flickr

Cancel that Netflix subscription (or give up trying to guess your ex’s stepmom’s password) and put your Hulu on hold because everything you’re watching this summer should be screened outside. Parks across all five boroughs host free screenings pretty much every night of the week, so you can cut your A/C bill and enjoy the summer breeze while shouting out the lines to Dirty Dancing and Beetlejuice with fellow New Yorkers equally glad not to be stuck in the confines of a sticky-floored, overpriced Loews Cinema.

Crack open a discrete can of wine, lay out a blanket, and watch these free movies outdoors.

Moonlight
Moonlight | A24

June

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 7 Wed

Moonlight Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Corporal John A Seravalli Playground

Moonlight Corporal John A Seravalli Playground Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

La La Land Bring chairs and a picnic

Astoria Park

La La Land Astoria Park Bring chairs and a picnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Crocheron Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Crocheron Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Eat a Bowl of Tea Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Columbus Park

Eat a Bowl of Tea Columbus Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

Life of Pi Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Rec Center 54

Life of Pi Rec Center 54 Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Sing Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Rochdale Park

Sing Rochdale Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

King Kong Food for sale

Bryant Park

King Kong Bryant Park Food for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Finding Dory Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Pelham Bay Park

Finding Dory Pelham Bay Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Florence Foster Jenkins Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Sara D. Roosevelt Park

Florence Foster Jenkins Sara D. Roosevelt Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Lion Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Ferry Point Park

Lion Ferry Point Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Jason Bourne Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

John Jay Park

Jason Bourne John Jay Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Sing Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Van Cortlandt Park

Sing Van Cortlandt Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Mon

On the Town Food for sale

Bryant Park

On the Town Bryant Park Food for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Unisphere

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Unisphere Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Gremlins Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Electric Playground

Gremlins Electric Playground Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Hidden Figures Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Kissena Corridor Park

Hidden Figures Kissena Corridor Park Limited chairs provided; food sold nearby

Arrival
Arrival | Paramount Pictures

July

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 3 Mon

The Muppets Take Manhattan Food for sale

Bryant Park

The Muppets Take Manhattan Bryant Park Food for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Blazing Saddles Bring a picnic; open captioning

Pier I, Riverside Park

Blazing Saddles Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Moonlight Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Pier 63

Moonlight Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Mean Girls Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed

McCarren Park

Mean Girls McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 7 Wed

Office Space Free bike parking; beer garden

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Office Space Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Spider-Man Bring chairs, or towel; refreshments available

Rockaway Beach

Spider-Man Rockaway Beach Bring chairs, or towel; refreshments available

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 9 Sun

Sister Act Bring a picnic

Randall’s Island

Sister Act Randall’s Island Bring a picnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Mon

Sabrina Food for sale     

Bryant Park

Sabrina Bryant Park Food for sale     

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

Good Morning, Vietnam Bring chairs and food

Intrepid Museum

Good Morning, Vietnam Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Office Space Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed

McCarren Park

Office Space McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Dr. Strangelove Bring a picnic; open captioning

Pier I, Riverside Park

Dr. Strangelove Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Keanu Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Pier 63

Keanu Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Pariah Free bike parking; beer garden

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Pariah Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Moana Bring chairs or towel; refreshments available

Rockaway Beach

Moana Rockaway Beach Bring chairs or towel; refreshments available

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

Wall Street Food for sale       

Bryant Park

Wall Street Bryant Park Food for sale       

Anchorman
Anchorman | DreamWorks Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

Anchorman Bring chairs and food

Intrepid Museum

Anchorman Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Donnie Darko Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed

McCarren Park

Donnie Darko McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

What’s Up Doc Bring a picnic; open captioning
 

Pier I, Riverside Park

What’s Up Doc Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning
 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Arrival Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Pier 63

Arrival Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

Casablanca Free bike parking; beer garden

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Casablanca Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Up Bring chairs or towel; refreshments available

Rockaway Beach

Up Rockaway Beach Bring chairs or towel; refreshments available

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Free popcorn; food for purchase

Pier 46

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Pier 46 Free popcorn; food for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 23 Sun

Race Bring a picnic

Randall’s Island

Race Randall’s Island Bring a picnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Tue

Pillow Talk Food for sale      

Bryant Park

Pillow Talk Bryant Park Food for sale      

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Tue

Cocktail Bring chairs and food     

Intrepid Museum

Cocktail Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food     

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Wed

Selena Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed  

McCarren Park

Selena McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed  

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Wed

Lego Batman Movie Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Pier 63

Lego Batman Movie Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Wed

The Truman Show Bring a picnic; open captioning

Pier I, Riverside Park

The Truman Show Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

The Lego Movie Free bike parking; beer garden   

Brooklyn Bridge Park

The Lego Movie Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden   

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 31 Mon

The Hustler Food for sale    

Bryant Park

The Hustler Bryant Park Food for sale    

The Big Lebowski
The Big Lebowski | Gramercy Pictures

August

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Tue

The Martian Bring chairs and food        

Intrepid Museum

The Martian Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food        

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

I Know What You Did Last Summer Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed   

McCarren Park

I Know What You Did Last Summer McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed   

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

Hidden Figures Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Pier 63

Hidden Figures Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

The Muppets Movie Bring a picnic; open captioning

Pier I, Riverside Park

The Muppets Movie Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

9 to 5 Free bike parking; beer garden   

Brooklyn Bridge Park

9 to 5 Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden   

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 6 Sun

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Bring chairs or towel; refreshments available

Rockaway Beach

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Rockaway Beach Bring chairs or towel; refreshments available

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 6 Sun

A League of Their Own Bring a picnic

Randall’s Island

A League of Their Own Randall’s Island Bring a picnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 7 Mon

All That Jazz Food for sale        

Bryant Park

All That Jazz Bryant Park Food for sale        

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

Back to the Future Bring chairs and food

Intrepid Museum

Back to the Future Intrepid Museum Bring chairs and food

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

The Big Lebowski Bring a picnic; open captioning  

Pier I, Riverside Park

The Big Lebowski Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning  

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

La La Land Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Pier 63

La La Land Pier 63 Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

“Audience Choice” Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed  

McCarren Park

“Audience Choice” McCarren Park Space for chairs; food and drinks for sale; dogs allowed  

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

42 Free bike parking; beer garden

Brooklyn Bridge Park

42 Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Free popcorn; food for purchase

Pier 46

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Pier 46 Free popcorn; food for purchase

Fences
Fences | Paramount

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 13 Sun

Fences Bring a picnic

Randall’s Island

Fences Randall’s Island Bring a picnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 14 Mon

North by Northwest Food for sale

Bryant Park

North by Northwest Bryant Park Food for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

Romance and Cigarettes Bring a picnic

Socrates Sculpture Park

Romance and Cigarettes Socrates Sculpture Park Bring a picnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

Logan Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Logan Free popcorn; snacks and beverages for sale

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

Beetlejuice Bring a picnic; open captioning

Pier I, Riverside Park

Beetlejuice Pier I, Riverside Park Bring a picnic; open captioning

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

Mad Max: Fury Road Free bike parking; beer garden

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Mad Max: Fury Road Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

The Karate Kid Free popcorn; food for purchase

Pier 46

The Karate Kid Pier 46 Free popcorn; food for purchase

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 20 Sun

Motorcycle Diaries Bring a picnic; English subtitles

Randall’s Island

Motorcycle Diaries Randall’s Island Bring a picnic; English subtitles

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 21 Mon

Dirty Dancing Food for sale      

Bryant Park

Dirty Dancing Bryant Park Food for sale      

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 24 Thu

Public Vote Free bike parking; beer garden

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Public Vote Brooklyn Bridge Park Free bike parking; beer garden

Melissa Kravitz is a writer living in NYC who hopes she will not be the only one wearing a sequin bustier at for SummerScreen’s Selena night. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

