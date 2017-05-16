Every Free Outdoor Concert in NYC This Summer

Sweaty strangers be damned, there's probably no better way to embrace the joys of summer than by attending an outdoor concert -- even more so when it's completely free. New York City has an abundance of free concerts, spanning all different genres and artists. So to make your life easier, we’ve put together one handy list of all the free outdoor concerts the city has to offer (you’d be a fool to miss Fat Joe in July).
May 20 Fri
Ariana Grande
Sounds like: A really tight ponytail
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
SummerStage Rumsey Field, Central Park
May 20 Fri
Puff Daddy and the Family
Sounds like: Bad boy for life
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
TODAY Plaza
May 27 Fri
Dierks Bentley
Sounds like: Sexy country
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
TODAY Plaza
May 30 Mon
Fifth Harmony
Sounds like: Your guilty pleasure music
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
TODAY Plaza
Jun 8 Wed
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
Sounds like: Old-school funk
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jun 10 Fri
Latin Night
Sounds like: You’re in Cuba
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park
Jun 10 Fri
Iggy Azalea
Sounds like: Nicki Minaj’s worst nightmare
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 11 Sat
Cymande / KING / Deva Mahal / DJ Parler
Sounds like: Reggae, funk, and hip-hop had a baby
Concession stands and porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 11 Sat
Dan Zanes’ Lead Belly Project / Tada! Youth Theater
Sounds like: Soulful rock and kids singing
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jun 13 Mon
Hard Hittin' Harry / screening: Afripedia with Q&A
Sounds like: A journey to Africa
Wi-Fi, bathrooms.
SummerStage Saratoga Park
Jun 15 Wed
Yiddish Soul: A Concert of Cantorial and Chassidic Superstars
Sounds like: You took a trip to Israel
Concession stands and porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 15 Wed
Just Blaze and Friends
Sounds like: Mainstream hip-hop
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Red Hook Park
Jun 16 Thu
Blonde Redhead
Sounds like: A singing ghost
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Red Hook Park
Jun 16 Thu
Baaba Maal / Lakou Mizik
Sounds like: A celebration of Haiti
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jun 17 Fri
Demi Lovato
Sounds like: The Disney Channel
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 17 Fri
Charlie Puth
Sounds like: Every song on the radio for the last year
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
TODAY Plaza
Jun 18 Sat
Kamasi Washington
Sounds like: Dreamy jazz
Concession stands and porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 18 Sat
Dance on the Lawn Co-Presentation / Master Class: Calvin Wiley
Sounds like: Dancing in New Jersey
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Red Hook Park
Jun 18 Sat
Violent Femmes / Kristin Hersh
Sounds like: The 90s again
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jun 19 Sun
The Sounds of Sinatra
Sounds like: Old Blue Eyes resurrected from the grave
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park
Jun 19 Sun
Rich Medina / RAAA / Urban Word NYC & Hi-Arts: Journal to Journey / Ziearre
Sounds like: Hip-hop Bernie Sanders would enjoy
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Red Hook Park
Jun 21 Tue
Meghan Trainor
Sounds like: A lot of pop
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
TODAY Plaza
Jun 21 Tue
Fete de la Musique: CharlElie Couture / Yael Naim / General Elektriks / La Femme
Sounds like: Parlez-vous français?
Concession stands and porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 21 Tue
Public Enemy / DJ Tedsmooth
Sounds like: HIP-HOP ROYALTY
Bathrooms.
SummerStage Betsy Head Park
Jun 22 Wed
Angie Stone / DJ Chuck Chillout
Sounds like: Your ‘90s neo-soul mixtape
Bathrooms.
SummerStage Betsy Head Park
Jun 22 Wed
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series
Sounds like: Puccini and Pavarotti had a baby
Concession stands.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 23 Thu
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Sounds like: 2013
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
TODAY Plaza
Jun 23 Thu
Duck Down BBQ
Sounds like: Um... hip-hop, duh
Bathrooms.
SummerStage Betsy Head Park
Jun 23 Thu
Alvvays / Ducktails / Big Thief
Sounds like: Pop and folk
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jun 24 Fri
Brad Paisley
Sounds like: You’re down South
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 24 Fri
¡Cubanismo! / Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca
Sounds like: Ricky Ricardo reincarnated
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jun 25 Sat
Butler, Bernstein & the Hot 9 / The Hot Sardines / Bria Skonberg and the New York Hot Jazz Festival All-Stars
Sounds like: Beignets and chicory coffee
Concession stands, porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 25 Sat
Philadanco
Sounds like: Dance, dance, dance
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jun 26 Sun
Christian Cultural Center C3 Choir / Mr. Reed / Boots Step Team / DJ Styff
Sounds like: Jesus was a rapper
Bathrooms.
SummerStage Betsy Head Park
Jun 26 Sun
Only in Queens Summer Festival: Ginuwine / Mack Wilds / Kid ‘n Play / DJ Camilo
Sounds like: You’re riding a pony
BBQ areas, bathrooms, Wi-Fi.
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Jun 27 Mon
Indigo Girls / Lucy Wainwright Roche
Sounds like: Lilith Fair came back from the dead
Concession stands and porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jun 30 Thu
Vivian Green / GrandWizzard Theodore
Sounds like: Sultry Motown
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Herbert Von King Park
Jul 1 Fri
Rachel Platten
Sounds like: Your fight song
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping
TODAY Plaza
Jul 1 Fri
Maimouna Keita Dance Company / Master Class: Company Members
Sounds like: African dance
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Herbert Von King Park
Jul 2 Sat
Everyday People
Sounds like: Hip-hop for the cool kids
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Herbert Von King Park
Jul 3 Sun
King Sunny Adé / Orlando Julius and The Afro Soundz / Rich Medina
Sounds like: Nigerian Pop
Concession stands, porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jul 3 Sun
Trouble Funk / Operator Emz
Sounds like: Go-go
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.
SummerStage Herbert Von King Park
Jul 5 Tue
George Lamond / DJ Lucho
Sounds like: Latin hip-hop
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.
SummerStage Crotona Park
Jul 6 Wed
Mexrrissey / Los Cafres / La Dame Blanche
Sounds like: A Mexican Morrissey and the tears of a sad man
Concession stands, porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jul 7 Thu
Tribute to Latin Jazz Great Dave Valentin
Sounds like: Dave Valentin
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.
SummerStage Crotona Park
Jul 7 Thu
Red Baraat’s Brooklyn Mela
Sounds like: Hip-hop meets an Indian wedding
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 8 Fri
Shawn Mendes
Sounds like: Justin Bieber of Vine
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping
TODAY Plaza
Jul 8 Fri
León Larregui / Rodrigo Amarante / Grenda
Sounds like: Latin rock
Concession stands, porta potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jul 8 Fri
Kenny Chesney
Sounds like: A honky-tonk
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jul 8 Fri
Nuyorican Poet’s Cafe featuring Craig ‘muMs’ Grant’s “A Sucker Emcee”
Sounds like: Poetry
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.
SummerStage Crotona Park
Jul 8 Fri
Josh Ritter / Martha Redbone / Birds of Chicago
Sounds like: Thoughtful acoustic
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Sep 1 Thu
Carla Morrison / Hurray for the Riff Raff / Buscabulla
Sounds like: Bluesy Spanish music
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 10 Sun
DJ Kool Herc / Little Shalimar / Screening: Rubble Kings
Sounds like: Old-school hip-hop
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.
SummerStage Crotona Park
Jul 14 Thu
The Triplets of Belleville (film) with live score by Benoit Charest / Jessica Fichot
Sounds like: Paris
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 15 Fri
Rachid Taha / Krar Collective
Sounds like: Flamenco, rock, and Africa.
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 16 Sat
Full Circle Souljahs presents From The Streets To The Stage / Behind The Groove / Master Class: Kwikstep and Rokafella
Sounds like: A block party
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.
SummerStage St. Mary’s Park
Jul 16 Sat
The Wood Brothers / Aoife O’Donovan / Hiss Golden Messenger
Sounds like: Craggy folk
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 17 Sun
Paulo Flores / Herencia de Timbiquí / Monsieur Periné / DJ Greg Caz / DJ Manny
Sounds like: Africa meets New York
Concession stands, porta-potties.
SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Jul 21 Thu
Camille A. Brown & Dancers: Black Girl: Linguistic Play / Brandee Younger
Sounds like: #BlackGirlsRock
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 22 Fri
Celine Dion
Sounds like: The queen herself
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping
TODAY Plaza
Jul 22 Fri
Femi Kuti / Bombino
Sounds like: Master guitar-playing
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 23 Sat
Jon Batiste and Stay Human & Friends
Sounds like: That good ol' N'awlins jazz
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 28 Thu
Gregory Porter / Marcus Strickland & Twi-Life
Sounds like: Not your Grandpa's jazz
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 29 Fri
Angelique Kidjo's Celia Cruz Tribute With Pedrito Martinez
Sounds like: An African diva
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Jul 30 Sat
Digable Planets / Camp Lo
Sounds like: Chill hip-hop
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Aug 4 Thu
Jungle Brothers / G-Bo the Pro
Sounds like: Electro old-school hip-hop
BBQ areas, Wi-Fi.
SummerStage Clove Lakes Park
Aug 5 Fri
Blake Shelton
Sounds like: Gwen's boo
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.
TODAY Plaza
Aug 5 Fri
Morgan Heritage / British Dependency
Sounds like: Reggae, funk, and pop
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.
Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell
Aug 5 Fri
Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective
Sounds like: Funky stuff
BBQ areas, Wi-Fi.
SummerStage Clove Lakes Park
