Events

Every Free Outdoor Concert in NYC This Summer

Published On 05/16/2016
ariana grande
Ariana Grande | JStone / Shutterstock.com

related

Fyre Festival Allegedly Threatened Attendees Who Were Critical on Social Media

related

It Turns Out Seeing How Animals Are Weighed Is Unbearably Charming

related

The World's Biggest Snake Orgy Just Went Down in This Pit

Sweaty strangers be damned, there's probably no better way to embrace the joys of summer than by attending an outdoor concert -- even more so when it's completely free. New York City has an abundance of free concerts, spanning all different genres and artists. So to make your life easier, we’ve put together one handy list of all the free outdoor concerts the city has to offer (you’d be a fool to miss Fat Joe in July).

flo rida
Flo Rida | Flickr/Dave Wilson

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Fri

Ariana Grande Sounds like: A really tight ponytail
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

SummerStage Rumsey Field, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 20 Fri

Puff Daddy and the Family Sounds like: Bad boy for life
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 27 Fri

Flo Rida Sounds like: Corny rap
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 27 Fri

Dierks Bentley Sounds like: Sexy country 
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 30 Mon

Fifth Harmony Sounds like: Your guilty pleasure music 
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

TODAY Plaza

chairlift
Chairlift | Flickr/Rodrigo Diaz

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3 Fri

Pitbull Sounds like: A Latin dance party
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 8 Wed

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Sounds like: Old-school funk
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Fri

Latin Night Sounds like: You’re in Cuba
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Fri

Iggy Azalea Sounds like: Nicki Minaj’s worst nightmare
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 11 Sat

Cymande / KING / Deva Mahal / DJ Parler Sounds like: Reggae, funk, and hip-hop had a baby
Concession stands and porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 11 Sat

Dan Zanes’ Lead Belly Project / Tada! Youth Theater Sounds like: Soulful rock and kids singing
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Mon

Hard Hittin' Harry / screening: Afripedia with Q&A Sounds like: A journey to Africa
Wi-Fi, bathrooms.

SummerStage Saratoga Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Tue

Chairlift Sounds like: Dreamy electro-pop
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Red Hook Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Wed

Yiddish Soul: A Concert of Cantorial and Chassidic Superstars Sounds like: You took a trip to Israel
Concession stands and porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Wed

Just Blaze and Friends Sounds like: Mainstream hip-hop
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Red Hook Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Thu

Blonde Redhead Sounds like: A singing ghost
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Red Hook Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Thu

Baaba Maal / Lakou Mizik Sounds like: A celebration of Haiti 
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Fri

Demi Lovato Sounds like: The Disney Channel
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Fri

Charlie Puth Sounds like: Every song on the radio for the last year
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 18 Sat

Kamasi Washington Sounds like: Dreamy jazz
Concession stands and porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 18 Sat

Dance on the Lawn Co-Presentation / Master Class: Calvin Wiley Sounds like: Dancing in New Jersey
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Red Hook Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 18 Sat

Violent Femmes / Kristin Hersh Sounds like: The 90s again
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Sun

The Sounds of Sinatra Sounds like: Old Blue Eyes resurrected from the grave
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Sun

Rich Medina / RAAA / Urban Word NYC & Hi-Arts: Journal to Journey / Ziearre Sounds like: Hip-hop Bernie Sanders would enjoy
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Red Hook Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Tue

Meghan Trainor Sounds like: A lot of pop
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Tue

Fete de la Musique: CharlElie Couture / Yael Naim / General Elektriks / La Femme Sounds like: Parlez-vous français?
Concession stands and porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Tue

Public Enemy / DJ Tedsmooth Sounds like: HIP-HOP ROYALTY
Bathrooms.

SummerStage Betsy Head Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Wed

Angie Stone / DJ Chuck Chillout Sounds like: Your ‘90s neo-soul mixtape
Bathrooms.

SummerStage Betsy Head Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Wed

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series Sounds like: Puccini and Pavarotti had a baby
Concession stands.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Thu

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Sounds like: 2013
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Thu

Duck Down BBQ Sounds like: Um... hip-hop, duh
Bathrooms.

SummerStage Betsy Head Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Thu

Alvvays / Ducktails / Big Thief Sounds like: Pop and folk
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Fri

Brad Paisley Sounds like: You’re down South
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Fri

¡Cubanismo! / Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca Sounds like: Ricky Ricardo reincarnated
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 25 Sat

Butler, Bernstein & the Hot 9 / The Hot Sardines / Bria Skonberg and the New York Hot Jazz Festival All-Stars Sounds like: Beignets and chicory coffee
Concession stands, porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 25 Sat

Philadanco Sounds like: Dance, dance, dance
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Sun

Christian Cultural Center C3 Choir / Mr. Reed / Boots Step Team / DJ Styff Sounds like: Jesus was a rapper
Bathrooms.

SummerStage Betsy Head Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Sun

Only in Queens Summer Festival: Ginuwine / Mack Wilds / Kid ‘n Play / DJ Camilo Sounds like: You’re riding a pony
BBQ areas, bathrooms, Wi-Fi.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Mon

Indigo Girls / Lucy Wainwright Roche Sounds like: Lilith Fair came back from the dead
Concession stands and porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Thu

Vivian Green / GrandWizzard Theodore Sounds like: Sultry Motown
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Herbert Von King Park

sia live in concert
Sia | Flickr/kris krug

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Fri

Rachel Platten Sounds like: Your fight song
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Fri

Maimouna Keita Dance Company / Master Class: Company Members Sounds like: African dance
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Herbert Von King Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Fri

Blink-182 Sounds like: Like a high school prank
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 2 Sat

Everyday People Sounds like: Hip-hop for the cool kids
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Herbert Von King Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 3 Sun

King Sunny Adé / Orlando Julius and The Afro Soundz / Rich Medina Sounds like: Nigerian Pop
Concession stands, porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 3 Sun

Trouble Funk / Operator Emz Sounds like: Go-go
Wi-Fi, BBQ areas, bathrooms.

SummerStage Herbert Von King Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Tue

George Lamond / DJ Lucho Sounds like: Latin hip-hop
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.

SummerStage Crotona Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Wed

Mexrrissey / Los Cafres / La Dame Blanche Sounds like: A Mexican Morrissey and the tears of a sad man
Concession stands, porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Wed

Fat Joe Sounds like: Your ‘90s hip-hop mixtape
Concession stands, porta potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Thu

Tribute to Latin Jazz Great Dave Valentin Sounds like: Dave Valentin
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.

SummerStage Crotona Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Thu

Red Baraat’s Brooklyn Mela Sounds like: Hip-hop meets an Indian wedding
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Fri

Shawn Mendes Sounds like: Justin Bieber of Vine
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Fri

León Larregui / Rodrigo Amarante / Grenda Sounds like: Latin rock
Concession stands, porta potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Fri

Kenny Chesney Sounds like: A honky-tonk
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Fri

Nuyorican Poet’s Cafe featuring Craig ‘muMs’ Grant’s “A Sucker Emcee” Sounds like: Poetry
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.

SummerStage Crotona Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Fri

Josh Ritter / Martha Redbone / Birds of Chicago Sounds like: Thoughtful acoustic
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 1 Thu

Carla Morrison / Hurray for the Riff Raff / Buscabulla Sounds like: Bluesy Spanish music
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Sun

DJ Kool Herc / Little Shalimar / Screening: Rubble Kings Sounds like: Old-school hip-hop
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.

SummerStage Crotona Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Thu

The Triplets of Belleville (film) with live score by Benoit Charest / Jessica Fichot Sounds like: Paris
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Fri

Rachid Taha / Krar Collective Sounds like: Flamenco, rock, and Africa.
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 16 Sat

Full Circle Souljahs presents From The Streets To The Stage / Behind The Groove / Master Class: Kwikstep and Rokafella Sounds like: A block party
Bathrooms, Wi-Fi, BBQ areas.

SummerStage St. Mary’s Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 16 Sat

The Wood Brothers / Aoife O’Donovan / Hiss Golden Messenger Sounds like: Craggy folk
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Sun

Paulo Flores / Herencia de Timbiquí / Monsieur Periné / DJ Greg Caz / DJ Manny Sounds like: Africa meets New York
Concession stands, porta-potties.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Thu

Camille A. Brown & Dancers: Black Girl: Linguistic Play / Brandee Younger Sounds like: #BlackGirlsRock
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Fri

Celine Dion Sounds like: The queen herself
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Fri

Sia Sounds like: A dreamy ballet
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

SummerStage Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Fri

Femi Kuti / Bombino Sounds like: Master guitar-playing
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 23 Sat

Jon Batiste and Stay Human & Friends Sounds like: That good ol' N'awlins jazz
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Thu

Gregory Porter / Marcus Strickland & Twi-Life Sounds like: Not your Grandpa's jazz
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Fri

Angelique Kidjo's Celia Cruz Tribute With Pedrito Martinez Sounds like: An African diva 
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 30 Sat

Digable Planets / Camp Lo Sounds like: Chill hip-hop
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

neon indian
Neon Indian | Flickr/kata rokkar

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Tue

Jon B Sounds like: ‘70s R&B sexy time
BBQ areas, Wi-Fi.

SummerStage Clove Lakes Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Thu

Jungle Brothers / G-Bo the Pro Sounds like: Electro old-school hip-hop
BBQ areas, Wi-Fi.

SummerStage Clove Lakes Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Fri

Blake Shelton Sounds like: Gwen's boo
Concession stands, porta-potties, and a live taping.

TODAY Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Fri

Morgan Heritage / British Dependency Sounds like: Reggae, funk, and pop 
Fancy concession stands and porta-potties.

Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Fri

Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective Sounds like: Funky stuff
BBQ areas, Wi-Fi.

SummerStage Clove Lakes Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  