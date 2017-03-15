The Best Free Things to Do in New York City

It’s no secret that New York City is one of the most expensive cities in America, but that doesn’t mean you have to go into credit card debt just to have fun. In fact, one of the greatest benefits of living in a city as big as New York is the abundance of free things to do and see. Of course, you could go out every weekend and spend a couple hundred dollars getting bottle service at a club, but then you’d probably have to sell some non-essential body parts to make your rent. So, to make your wallet (and your landlord) happy, take advantage of these completely free activities, from comedy shows and brewery tours to museum visits and tapings of late-night TV.