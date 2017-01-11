The 16 Best Free Things to Do This July in NYC

You've already got a whole f-ton of things to do in New York this summer, but what you don’t have is a whole f-ton of FREE things to do in New York this summer. So here are those. And now you do.
Jul 1 Wed
See Jurassic Park. For free. On a pier. The show starts at 8:30pm, but you can show up as early as 6:30pm to grab a seat (it tends to fill up pretty quick). Bring your dog for extra coolness points.
Pier I - Riverside Park South
Jul 2-3
Play with 450 motorized penguins Daniel Rozin’s Penguins Mirror is probably going to be the coolest piece of art you’ll get to interact with all summer. It features 450 motorized stuffed toy penguins that move around in response to their audience. Hanging out with Sir Smoke-A-Lot from Half Baked beforehand strongly recommended.
131 Allen St
Jul 4 Sat
Witness the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Be one of 40,000ish lucky (?) people who get to watch a human being choke down 40+ hot dogs in under two minutes.
Coney Island
Jul 4 Sat
Read our ultimate NYC Fourth of July fireworks guide We already did the legwork for you on this one: here are a bunch of places to watch fireworks for $0.00.
Multiple locations
Jul 8 Wed
Get all cultured and stuff at the Poor Mouth Theatre writers open mic Spit some verse or just check out the people who actually know what they’re doing. Featured reading by New York poet Ron Kolm.
445 W 238th St, Riverdale, Bronx
Jul 12 Sun
Celebrate Bastille Day with... can-can dancers? While Bastille Day is technically on the 14th, you can get a sampling of revolutionary spirit on the 12th this year. Entertainment (including a car show and fencing demonstration) all day, can-can dancers at 1:30 pm.
Corner of 60th St and Park Ave
Jul 14 Tue
Attend something called Party and Bullsh!t Justin Peele hosts a free night entitled “Party and Bullsh!t” that features comedians and musicians. Starts at 8pm.
10-93 Jackson Ave, Queens
Jul 15 Wed
Drink some free wine Chelsea Wine Vault gives out free wine and spirit tastings nearly every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but on the 15th, you can try half of its 10 monthly wine club bottles, which you can also purchase (if you want to join) for 20-40% off.
Jul 18 Sat
Go on a TOTALLY FREE boat tour For a city that’s surrounded by water, most of us don’t get to spend much time on it. Change that on City of Water Day. Registration opens a few days in advance for free boat tours around the city.
Multiple locations
Jul 21 Tue
Listen to music from inside your body Try on what XTH is calling “the world’s first biowearable musical instrument,” a biotechnology that analyzes your body and produces music that is supposedly personalized for you. Cool?
596 Broadway
Jul 23 Thu
Listen to allllll the free music at Hudson RiverRocks Scottish indie band We Were Promised Jetpacks joins Boston-based indie outfit Krill for a free evening on Pier 84.
Pier 84
Jul 24 Fri
Get in on a free Nicki Minaj concert Hit up a Nicki Minaj show before work. Part of the Good Morning America series, the show is from 7-9am, but show up at 6am to get a spot close to the SUPER BASS action.
Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield
Jul 25 Sat
Soak the crap outta people at the city's largest water gun fight Grab your water gat and hit up this all-out water brawl, which's expected to draw 1,000s of people. Starts at 2pm.
The Great Lawn in Central Park (79th-85th Streets)
Jul 27 Mon
See Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on a 40ft inflatable screen If there was ever a good reason to train ride out to Coney Island, it would be this one: watching Indiana Jones on a 40ft inflatable screen with your feet in the sand.
1001 Boardwalk West, Coney Island
Jul 29 Wed
Play FIFA, win stuff Think you’re a FIFA champion? Show up at Alligator Lounge around 7:30pm for the chance to enter for free and potentially win prizes. Plus: free pizza with every beer you buy.
600 Metropolitan Ave
Jul 30 Thu
Take in a burlesque show How have you never been to this?? Calamity Chang hosts cover-free sexy burlesque at vintage-style pin-up bar Nurse Bettie. Do it.
106 Norfolk St
