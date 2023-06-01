Everything You Need to Know to Prepare for Governors Ball This Year

Photo courtesy of the Governors Ball Music Festival

New York City’s most beloved summer music event is back and better than ever. Taking place once again at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival from June 9-11 will offer elevated ticket options and food vendors curated by the renowned Queens Night Market for exciting bites and dishes between music sets from Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, and so many more. Whether you’ve already secured tickets or have them lingering in your cart, we’ve got all the details on the 3-day event, along with must-see acts and where the official afterparty is. So grab your friends and some sunblock and be sure to stay hydrated: here’s our ultimate guide to Governors Ball this year.

WHERE IS IT HAPPENING? This year’s event will once again be at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. However, instead of the parking lot at Citi Field like recent runs, it will take place at the grassy fields and trees by the iconic Unisphere. WHAT ARE THE TICKET OPTIONS? There are four ticket tiers: General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum. You can purchase one-day or three-day passes for GA, GA+, or VIP. Platinum tickets will cost you around $2,500 and are only available in a 3-day option. WHERE CAN I BUY TICKETS? Tickets are available on the Gov Ball website. I’VE GOT MY TICKETS, NOW WHAT? It’s time to activate your wristband. Enter your wristband ID number (located on its interior) and contact info, and be sure to have details for an emergency contact ready as well. HOW DO I GET THERE? Flushing Meadows Corona Park is home to both Citi Field and Arthur Ashe Stadium. There is no event parking available, so public transportation is the way to go. Take the 7 train or Long Island Rail Road on the Port Washington Line to the Mets-Willets Points station. Bike parking is available at the main entrance (just remember to bring your own lock). WHO ARE THE MUST-SEE ACTS? Some of the hottest and most relevant musical artists shaping our culture right now are on the festival’s line-up. From Pinkpantheress and Ice Spice’s, to Lil Nas X and Lizzo, here are some must-see acts from over 60 scheduled performances. Friday: Performers include Saba, Eladio Carrion, 070 Shake, Ice Spice, and Maxo Kream along with headliners Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, HAIM, and Kim Petras.

Saturday: Performers include Koffee, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, and Zolita along with headliners Odesza, Lil Baby, Aespa, and Rina Sawayama.

Sunday: Performers include Pusha T, Ari Lennox or Sabrina Claudio, and Pinkpantheress along with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Giveon, and Sofi Tukker.

Advertiser Content From Courtesy of BACARDÍ

You live for music festivals, and so does BACARDÍ — the beat, the fire ’fits, that endless summer feeling. Casa BACARDÍ is back this festival season with all the tropical vibes, iconic cocktails, and live music that your heart could desire. Whether you’re the classic mojito type or adventurous enough to try something sweet and spicy, they’ve got you covered. So #DoWhatMovesYou and explore BACARDÍ’s 2023 festival lineup.

WHAT ARE THE SET TIMES? Gates open at 11:45 am each festival day and most headliners are expected to play at 8:30 pm each night. Check out the detailed line-up and set times for more info. CAN I BRING WEED? Good question, but the official answer is no. And here’s what else you can’t bring: • Weapons of any kind

• Tobacco/smoking products of any kind

• Outside food

• Large or hard sided coolers

• Pets

• Glass containers of any kind

• Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the Festival)

• Instruments

• Selfie sticks (don’t be that person)

• Laser pointers (especially not this person)

• Drones or hover cameras

• Bad vibes Take note: All bags will be searched before entry. And be sure to check the official bag policy to ensure yours will get through security without any issues. WHAT ARE THE FOOD OPTIONS? This year, the festival has teamed up with the renowned Queens Night Market to offer festival goers dishes from some of the best food vendors in New York City. Plan out your bites with the help of our handy Gov Ball Food Guide. WHAT’S THE BATHROOM SITUATION? With the debut of this year’s tiered ticketed system, GA+ tickets includes access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, and seating, plus its own bar, food vendors, and water refill stations. For the rest of us, porta potties will be available throughout the grounds. WHERE’S THE OFFICIAL AFTERPARTY? If rocking out to artists, sweating to no end, and stuffing yourself with festival food wasn’t enough for you, head to the official afterparty for more programming across the city. At Gov Ball After Dark, watch artists Metro Boomin’, Sophie Tukker, Phony Ppl and Haiku Hands at some of our favorite venues like SOB’s, Schimanski, Bowery Ballroom and Irving Street Plaza, just to name a few. Festival wristbands won’t get you in, though, so purchase tickets in advance. And for more fun plans, check out our NYC Weekend Guide. HOW IS GOV BALL GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY? Gov Ball is giving back this year by partnering with local non-profit community organizations including Chhaya and Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC). They’re also welcoming young musicians from School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn, who will be kicking off the event Friday and Saturday.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.