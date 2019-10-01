31 Spooky Film Screenings to Check out in NYC This October

Of all the beloved things inextricably linked to Halloween -- candy corn, spiders, belfrys and the bats therein -- nothing spells the season quite like scary movies. And this October in NYC, you can choose from silly seasonal favorites like Hocus Pocus, campy classics like Little Shop of Horrors, and genre-defining slasher flicks like Halloween.
Theaters and venues across the city are screening dozens of seasonal films that span the month of October and the spooky spectrum. Sure, staying home bundled up, watching Jason Takes Manhattan through the gaps of an afghan is nice and comforting, but taking in a midnight screening of Halloween like it’s 1978 is truly getting in the Samhain spirit.
October 1
Little Shop of Horrors: Director’s Cut (1986)
Cinépolis Chelsea, Chelsea, 7pm
Kick off your movie month with this ‘80s campy musical classic.
Cost: $10
October 2
Mark of the Devil (1970)
Nitehawk Cinema, Williamsburg, 7pm
The screening of this wild 1970 exploitation gem is accompanied by a “twisted show-and-tell” from “occult collector” Calvin Von Crush.
Cost: $18
October 3
Dial M For Murder (1954)
Village East Cinema, East Village, 7:30pm
Part of the “Hitchcocktober” series, this suspense masterwork is presented in 3D, as it was originally shot!
Cost: $15
October 4
Hocus Pocus (1993)
Rooftop Reds, Brooklyn Navy Yard, 6pm
Have a witching good time with this ‘90s classic on a Brooklyn rooftop!
Cost: $20
October 7
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Village East Cinema, East Village, 7pm
This Tim Burton twist on an iconic Sondheim work is a spooky entry into Village East Cinema’s “Musical Mondays” series.
Cost: $15
October 8
Scary Movie (1991)
Alamo Drafthouse, Downtown Brooklyn, 9:30pm
Not the Wayans Brothers’ parody! Now’s your chance to see this little-known experimental horror film starring Academy Award nominee John Hawkes.
Cost: $10
October 11-12
Suspiria (1977)
Nitehawk Cinema, Williamsburg, midnight
Dario Argento’s visually stunning ‘70s supernatural horror opus gets the midnight movie treatment.
Cost: $13
October 12-13
The Craft (1996)
Nitehawk Cinema, Park Slope, 11am
Saturday’s brunch-time screening of the ‘90s goth witch favorite features an introduction by Pam Grossman, host of The Witch Wave podcast.
Cost: $13
October 15-23
Tromathon of Horror (1983-2014)
Film Noir Cinema, Greenpoint, Times Vary
This eight-day series is a tribute to Troma Films, the Long Island City-based camp horror institution.
Cost: $60
October 15
Frightmare (1983)
Film Noir Cinema, Greenpoint, 9pm
Kick off Tromathon with a screening of this ‘80s slasher.
Cost: $10
October 17
The Birds (1963)
Village East Cinema, East Village, 7:30pm
Talk about angry birds! This ‘60s avian attack thriller is part of the “Hitchcocktober” series.
Cost: $15
October 18
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) (with Live Score)
Cobble Hill Cinema, Cobble Hill, 6:30pm
The screening of this German expressionist masterpiece is accompanied by a live score from NYC-based duo The Flushing Remonstrance.
Cost: $16
October 18
Abbot & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island, 7pm
This horror-comedy classic was chosen by popular vote for senior movie night!
Cost: Free
October 19
Nosferatu (1922) (with Live Score)
MakerSpace NYC, Stapleton, Staten Island, 7:30pm
This landmark silent German horror movie features a live avant garde score performed by local musicians.
Cost: Free
October 19-20
Practical Magic (1998)
Nitehawk Cinema, Williamsburg, 10:45am
This bewitching romantic comedy gets a brunch-time screening.
Cost: $13
October 22
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
Cinépolis Chelsea, Chelsea, 7pm
Check out this iconic monster movie on its 65th anniversary!
Cost: $10
October 22
Modern Hauntings (2018)
Spectacle Theater, Williamsburg, 10pm
This spooky collection of three short films is part of the Imagine Science Film Festival.
Cost: $10
October 23
Lunaticos
Our Wicked Lady, East Williamsburg, 6pm
This free short film series is OWL’s third annual “Films About Lunatics” screening.
Cost: Free
October 24
Fascination (1979) (with Live Score)
Nitehawk Cinema, Williamsburg, 7:30pm
This French erotic horror feature is accompanied by a live score performed by Morricone Youth.
Cost: $18
October 25-26
Halloween (1978)
Nitehawk Cinema, Williamsburg, midnight
The John Carpenter classic that defined the slasher movie genre is best experienced in this midnight screening.
Cost: $13
October 26-27
Beetlejuice (1988)
Film Forum, Greenwich Village, 11am
This kid-friendly screening of the Tim Burton masterpiece is part of Film Forum’s “Film Forum Jr.” series.
Cost: $15
October 28
Monday Nite TV Horror
Nitehawk Cinema, Park Slope, 9:30pm
This mystery movie (literally: the title is TBA) is part of Nitehawk’s “Monday Nite TV Horror” series.
Cost: $13
Dates from October 15-31; check back for details
The Birds (1963)
Metrograph, Lower East Side
Talk about angry birds! This special 35mm screening is part of Metrograph’s “Killer Hitchcock” series.
Cost: $15
October 29
I Like What I Know: An Evening of Art, Horror and Food Celebrating Vincent Price
Nitehawk Cinema, Park Slope, 7pm
This special event is a tribute to all things Vincent Price; featuring a screening of the 1960 Roger Corman classic, House of Usher, a four-course meal inspired by Price’s book, and a conversation with his daughter, Victoria Price.
Cost: $150
October 29
The Exorcist: Director's Cut (1973)
Cinépolis Chelsea, Chelsea, 7pm
The director’s cut of this horror masterpiece somehow out-spooks the original!
Cost: $10
October 30
Nosferatu (1922) (with Live Score)
Threes Brewing, Gowanus, 7:30 & 9:30pm
Experience this vampire opus with accompaniment from Tenth Intervention, a violin and piano duo… at a brewery!
Cost: $18
October 30
Night of the Living Dead (1968) (with Live Score)
Nitehawk Cinema, Park Slope, 7:30pm
Morricone Youth provides a live soundtrack to the George A. Romero black-and-white classic that launched the zombie genre.
Cost: $18
October 31
Trick or Treat (1986)
Anthology Film Archives, East Village, 8pm
The screening of this ‘80s supernatural horror favorite is part of Anthology’s “The Devil Probably: A Century of Satanic Panic” series.
Cost: $12
October 31
Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Rooftop Reds, Brooklyn Navy Yard, 5pm
Tickets to this Halloween-day outdoor screening includes two slices of pizza… not liver and fava beans.
Cost: $20
October 31
Halloween (1978)
Nitehawk Cinema, 7:45PM
How many other chances will you get to see Halloween on actual Halloween?!
Cost: $13
October 31
Pet Sematary (2019)
Hudson Park Library, West Village, 2pm
Check out an afternoon library screening of this new-run remake of an ‘80s classic
Cost: Free
Bonus!
Ongoing
Disreputable Cinema (Exhibit)
Museum of the Moving Image, Long Island City
Can’t make a screening? This ongoing museum exhibition celebrates extreme genre, cult, and alternative classics in cinema!
Cost: $15
