Two Immersive Van Gogh Art Experiences Are Now Open in NYC

In addition to his talent, legends like these make it no surprise that, globally, interest in the artist and his work only continues to soar, including through two immersive world-touring Van Gogh art experiences that are now open in NYC. Here’s what you need to know about each.

The legend of Dutch artist, Vincent Van Gogh, continues to captivate the world even 131 years after his death. Born in 1853, Van Gogh’s legacy includes the association of many familiar tropes that are often romanticized with his art and life story: he was a tortured artist unrecognized for his talents when alive, he struggled with mental health issues, and cut off a part of his left ear after an incident with the artist, Gauguin.

What are the two Van Gogh art experiences in NYC right now?

The first is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which debuted on June 5 and will run to October. Located at the venue, Skylight, at 300 Vesey Street in Downtown Manhattan, and featuring a 30,000-square-foot space, this program is run by Exhibition Hub and has previously toured through international places like Barcelona, Beijing, Tel Aviv, the UK, and more.

The second is

Immersive Van Gogh

, which is expected to debut on June 10 and will run to September. Located at Pier 36 between the Manhattan Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge, this program touts itself as “the largest Van Gogh exhibit in the world” featuring a 75,000-square-foot-space. Created by Italian contemporary immersive artist,

Massimiliano Siccardi

, and also operated by

Lighthouse Immersive