Justin Theroux’s LES Dive Bar Ray’s Teams Up with Bad Larry Burger Club for SXSW Pop-Up

For two nights only, Ray’s will be launching their temporary home at 607 Blanco Street in a residential space on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 from 5 pm–2 am.

Lower East Side dive bar hotspot, Ray’s , is hosting their first pop-up concept this weekend in Austin during the South by Southwest film festival. Famously co-owned by big names like Justin Thereux and Nicholas Braun, the concept is a trial run for a potential second location in Austin, according to Eater .

Teaming up with Austin-based Thrillist Shift Change honoree, Bad Larry Burger Club, and dating app, Bumble, the Ray’s pop-up is touting no-cover entry along with free food and drinks to mimic the energy of a low-key house party. After a few rounds of no-frills mixed drinks by Little Brother bar, starting at 7:30 pm, you can snag a sought-after Bad Larry’s smashburger.

The space, designed by artist Matt McCormick, harkens the aesthetic of their NYC homebase with leather booths, checkered floors, and an orange pool table. In addition to the on-site tattooing, live music, and dance floor, limited-edition Ray’s Texas merch will be available for purchase.

Ray’s Bar NYC x Bumble SXSW Pop-up will be open Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 from 5 pm–2 am.