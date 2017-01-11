How to Attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Person

So you've actually done it: you've decided, against all logic and reason, to brave the bitter winds and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in person this year. But wait… what's the actual parade route? And where should you stand? And what the hell are you supposed to eat once you've worked up a fearsome hunger from watching things float past your face?!
Relax, you beautiful fool. We've got you covered: here's a simple primer to attending the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
What's the parade route?
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins on 77th and Central Park West, marching south at 9am. From there it turns east onto 59th street, then south onto sixth avenue, and finally west onto 34th street to conclude (shockingly) in front of Macy's at 12pm. It's a pretty straightforward route, but…
What are the best viewing spots?
Wherever you end up going, know this: avoid the official viewing area on 34th at all costs. It's always packed to the gills, and while you run that risk no matter where you stand, it's even worse here. Instead, try and grab a spot on Central Park West between 77th and 59th; you'll get a great view of the floats and balloons, and you'll spend less time waiting for the parade to get to you.
How should you prepare?
It's gonna be in the 40s, so definitely bundle yourself accordingly. Also, there's a slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving day, so bring an umbrella just in case. It's up to you if you want to bring snacks, but on the off chance you don't...
Where should you eat afterward?
Assuming you're not eating a turkey dinner at home, there are actually plenty of great NYC restaurants open on Thanksgiving with tempting prix fixe (and a la carte) menus. Want some jerk turkey breast with mac and cheese pie? Those are actual things you can eat here!