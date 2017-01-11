All the New York Fashion Week Events You Can Actually Attend

Spring Studios

This Hillary for America fundraiser hosted by Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin will certainly be a unique NYFW event. You’ll need to donate $100 or more to get in, but designs by Joseph Altuzarra, Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Jason Wu, and many more are promised on the campaign event’s catwalk. Expect pantsuits.

This Hillary for America fundraiser hosted by Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin will certainly be a unique NYFW event. You’ll need to donate $100 or more to get in, but designs by Joseph Altuzarra, Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Jason Wu, and many more are promised on the campaign event’s catwalk. Expect pantsuits.