The 10 most fashionable days of fall have almost arrived. New York Fashion Week officially hits the city September 8th, bringing in hoards of models, stylists, beauty experts, photographers, and more very good-looking, somewhat intimidating, extremely stylish people to the streets of New York. While scoring an invite to the runway shows strewn about town is no easy feat (you have to know someone, of course), there are plenty of festive celebrations open to non-fashion people throughout the city. Here’s where to get in on the NYFW action -- and who knows, maybe you’ll even score a last-minute invite to Tommy Hilfiger X Gigi Hadid.
Events
All the New York Fashion Week Events You Can Actually Attend
New York Fashion Week
Tuesday
Sep 6
Spring Studios
This Hillary for America fundraiser hosted by Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin will certainly be a unique NYFW event. You’ll need to donate $100 or more to get in, but designs by Joseph Altuzarra, Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Jason Wu, and many more are promised on the campaign event’s catwalk. Expect pantsuits.
Wednesday
Sep 7
Secret location
This NYFW kickoff party will celebrate all that is creative about NYC while raising money to bring more art to public spaces with #SaveArtSpace.
Thursday
Sep 8
URBAN DECAY x STORY: 90s Manis & Makeovers
Throwback to the '90s with 15-minute makeovers and manicures courtesy of Urban Decay. Glittery and grungy nails will be treated to polishes from Urban Decay's vintage nail color collection, comprised of colors from their original 1996 line.
Thursday
Sep 8
Brooklyn Museum
Queer style blog and lifestyle website DapperQ will host its third-annual runway show on the first night of NYFW. The event will include mini pop-up shops, a catwalk featuring over 60 models in gender-neutral and gender-nonconforming looks, and interactive workshops, including how to tie a tie and head-to-toe suiting.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 8-11
857 Washington St
This first-ever NYFW pop-up will sell designer collections, accessories, bespoke artwork, and “exclusive partner merchandise” to anyone who wants to visit the official Fashion Week gift shop, no ticket required.
Thursday - Wednesday
Sep 8-14
La Sirena
Mario Batali’s newest restaurant La Sirena is treating Fashion Weekers and Fashion Week wannabes to wine and cocktails on the patio from 3-5pm each day. Aperitivi, including pinzimonio skewers, sweet corn arancini, and caprese skewers, will also be served. Those lounging after 5pm are invited to spend their own money at the trattoria, but that’s totally optional.
Friday
Sep 9
Marquee
Grammy nominee Duke Dumont will be celebrating fashion week with Marquee’s floor-to-ceiling LED feature wall and computerized moving light system. The event is ticketed ($40 for women and $50 for men at presale...) and it’s more music festival than catwalk, so wear that clubby outfit from 10 years ago that you swore you’d never wear again.
Friday
Sep 9
The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center
As part of the LGBT Center’s Economic Empowerment evenings, Simon Doonan, creative ambassador-at-large at Barneys, will discuss his experiences in the fashion industry. Topics will include making it in the fashion industry and dressing to impress. Fabulous attire is requested.
Saturday
Sep 10
SOREL Meatpacking
Celebrate the beginning of boot season with a party to launch SOREL's newest collection. Exclusive offers, morning treats, and the opportunity to win SORELs are all promised at this party.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 10-11
Free Matcha at UNIQLO
546 Broadway
In celebration of 10 years in SoHo, a brand-new Toyko-inspired store renovation, and the most fashionable month of the year, UNIQLO will be giving away free iced matcha lattes from Matchabar every weekend in September, including Sept 10th-11th, i.e. Fashion Week-end. Shop for that last-minute street-style outfit, and get some complementary, much-needed caffeine.
Tuesday
Sep 13
Meet Jeremy Scott
Bloomingdale's 59th St
To celebrate the launch of his Fall/Winter 2016 Collection at his Bloomingdale's pop-up shop, the quirky designer will be signing autographs and taking selfies with fans who purchase his eponymous book, Jeremy Scott. A guest DJ will also perform live.
Wednesday
Sep 14
14 Avenue C
New York’s *only* hospital-themed bar, Sanatorium, will be hosting a cocktail party (cocktail attire recommended) to celebrate NYFW in Alphabet City. More details to come.
Thursday
Sep 15
Night Out on Bleecker
335 Bleecker St
Fashion's Night Out may be recent history but this trendy downtown street is reclaiming the tradition with an evening celebration of local shopping. Anglo-Swedish watch brand Larsson & Jennings will be pouring Champagne and raffling a Lugano 40mm Black Watch. Other neighborhood participants include Marc Jacobs, Marine Layer, MM6, Paul Smith, Sisley, Uma, Aesop, Alexis Bittar, and more. Suggested RSVP: Bleeckerstreet@larssonandjennings.com
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Celebrate the wrap of NYFW with a beauty-focused weekend with makeup subscription box ipsy. Tickets are $79 and up, but expect to earn back your money in makeup tips, skincare wisdom, and lots of free swag.
