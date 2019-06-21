Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in NYC

Independence Day in NYC invites controversy. A Gen X-er at the barbecue will wonder aloud whether hot dogs are sandwiches, a contrarian at the pool party will assert that “Firework” is more patriotic than “Party In The U.S.A.,” and two aggressively partisan relatives at the family reunion will dissect the very definition of “patriotism” in an effort to shade the other’s vacuous political beliefs. But for 25 minutes -- 25 short, magical minutes -- Americans -- even New Yorkers -- put aside our differences to accept one universal truth: Fireworks are cool as hell.
The 43rd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show begins at 9:20pm this year, and for the first time since 2014, they’ll be launching from the Brooklyn Bridge area, forcing summer-lovin’ New Yorkers out of their holiday routines.
Macy’s worked with the city to establish a few official viewing locations, but there are plenty of other places to see sparks fly. Waterfront restaurants and rooftop bars in the vicinity are always an option if you have a few hundred dollars to spare, and if you know anyone living along the lower East River, this would be the time to wiggle back into their life.
To the vast majority relying on public spaces this Fourth: You’re not alone, you’re actually in the same boat as millions of others, and you’re going to need to arrive at your waterfront destination very early because of said millions of others. Here are the best streets, parks, piers, and beaches for getting your firework fix.
FDR Drive
Lower Manhattan
Get an elevated look at Macy’s fireworks show along certain strips of FDR Drive. Sanctioned entry points are at Montgomery Street & Cherry Street on the northern end, Broad Street & Water Street on the southern end, and three intersections near the Brooklyn Bridge: Pearl Street & Dover Street, Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place & St. James Place, and Pearl Street & St. James Place.
Cherry Street
Two Bridges
Spectators can also make base near the Manhattan Bridge at one of two entry points on ground level. Funnel in at Pike Slip & Cherry Street, or head to the ADA-compliant viewing area at Market Street & Cherry Street.
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Brooklyn Heights
Catch amazing pyrotechnic views at one of the city’s shiniest parks. BBP’s six piers harbor benches, grassy areas, and open spaces perfect for observers, but with such a prime location for watching the show, expect them to fill up fast. Parking won’t be your friend here, so take advantage of the city’s extensive public transportation options. Check the park website for details on where to enter and what areas are open to the public.
Brooklyn Heights Promenade
Brooklyn Heights
The elevated walkway behind Brooklyn Bridge Park makes a wonderful vista point for glimpsing the Manhattan skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and -- you guessed it -- the Brooklyn Bridge. If you’re committed to finding a spot for the whole posse, you’ll have to stake your claim long before the light show. Don’t worry though -- a day at the promenade isn’t exactly a jail sentence.
Pier 15
Financial District
The fifth annual Freedom Fest has everything you’d want in a Fourth of July bash: an open bar, barbecue buffet, live DJ, and a front row look at the Macy’s show. Unfortunately, perks like this come at a cost, and in this case, you’ll need to snag a ticket fast if you want access to the pier party. General admission’s going for $149 a person, and group table options run into four figures.
Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk
Coney Island
You don’t go to Coney Island on Independence Day for the fireworks alone. You go to Coney Island on Independence Day if you’re looking for a full day of fun that just happens to involve beachside fireworks. At 10am, cheer on contestants at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest; at 6pm, catch a minor league baseball game at MCU Park; and shortly before 10pm, look up at the sky for the grand finale. You’ll have no problem filling time between events.
Battery Park City Waterfront
Battery Park City
If the major retailer’s sparkle show doesn’t impress you much and a trip to Coney Beach sounds exhausting, take a seat on Manhattan’s west side for an alternative holiday experience. Jersey City’s 50 Star Fire Show can typically be seen from parts of Lower Manhattan, the waterfront at Battery Park City among the most reliable. Keep an eye on the event page for a more specific timeline of the evening as the date nears.
Alice Austen Park
Staten Island
Staten Island doesn’t launch its own fireworks, but it does have views of nearby displays. Wait out nightfall with a free Staten Island Philharmonic performance at Alice Austen Park from 6-9pm, then stick around and watch the Jersey City, Manhattan, and Coney Island fireworks from a comfortable distance. You may not be right below the action, but dodging city crowds makes for a pretty nice tradeoff.
