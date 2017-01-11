must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Fall

Taste of Willamsburg/Greenpoint
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Fall

Saying goodbye to summer is never an easy thing, but there's enough to do in the city this fall that you (maybe, probably) won't even miss it -- and that undoubtably includes more hot weather, so don’t get overexcited about uninstalling your AC next week. There are plenty of activities still happening outside, including food & drink festivals, art fairs, and even a little exercise -- these are the ones you absolutely cannot miss.

Feast of San Gennaro
September
Feast of San Gennaro
September
Tuesday
Sep 6
Listen to free jazz music from a "Hamilton" alum
Listen to free jazz music from a "Hamilton" alum
Columbus Circle
Watch multi-talented jazz singer Leslie Odom Jr. (aka the original Aaron Burr from Hamilton) perform hits from his recently released album for free at The Shops at Columbus Circle.
Watch multi-talented jazz singer Leslie Odom Jr. (aka the original Aaron Burr from Hamilton) perform hits from his recently released album for free at The Shops at Columbus Circle.
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Sep 9-11
Take a helicopter to the Hamptons for a day of drinking and beaching
Take a helicopter to the Hamptons for a day of drinking and beaching
Southampton
Blade/T-Mobile's Same-Day Slingshot experience will fly you out to Southhampton (and back!) for a day filled with lots of rosé and lots of beach time. The price is $295 each way, but it still beats the Jitney traffic. 
Blade/T-Mobile's Same-Day Slingshot experience will fly you out to Southhampton (and back!) for a day filled with lots of rosé and lots of beach time. The price is $295 each way, but it still beats the Jitney traffic. 
Add  
Saturday
Sep 10
Eat Everything at Madison Square Eats
Eat Everything at Madison Square Eats
Worth Square
Madison Square Eats is back in Worth Square with food from vendors like Melt Kraft, Hill Country BBQ, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Roberta's, and more.
Madison Square Eats is back in Worth Square with food from vendors like Melt Kraft, Hill Country BBQ, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Roberta's, and more.
Add  
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 15-17
Hit up the Astor Alive! Festival
Hit up the Astor Alive! Festival
East Village
The first-ever Astor Alive! Festival will honor Astor Place with things like free theater and dance performances, poetry readings, arts workshops, and more. Narcissa will also be giving out free ice cream from an ice cream cart from 1-5pm on Saturday. 
The first-ever Astor Alive! Festival will honor Astor Place with things like free theater and dance performances, poetry readings, arts workshops, and more. Narcissa will also be giving out free ice cream from an ice cream cart from 1-5pm on Saturday. 
Add  
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 15-25
Eat everything at the 90th Feast of San Gennaro
Eat everything at the 90th Feast of San Gennaro
Little Italy
This 11-day Italian extravaganza pays tribute to the patron saint of Naples with live music, colorful parades, religious processions, and of course, tons and tons of food.
This 11-day Italian extravaganza pays tribute to the patron saint of Naples with live music, colorful parades, religious processions, and of course, tons and tons of food.
Add  
Friday
Sep 16
Learn the Joy of Sake
Learn the Joy of Sake
Metropolitan Pavilion
Sake lovers (or those who want to love it) can sip on over 400 different sakes and sample dishes from 16 NYC restaurants including Sushi Nakazawa, 15 East, and O Ya, with tickets starting at $95.
Sake lovers (or those who want to love it) can sip on over 400 different sakes and sample dishes from 16 NYC restaurants including Sushi Nakazawa, 15 East, and O Ya, with tickets starting at $95.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 17
Immerse yourself in the neighborhood food scene at Taste of East Village
Immerse yourself in the neighborhood food scene at Taste of East Village
E 7th St btw Cooper Square & 2nd Ave
Enjoy food & drinks from some of the East Village's most popular dining institutions, including Luke's Lobster, Butter Lane Cupcakes, and Porchetta. Tickets start at just $25, with proceeds going towards charitable endeavors within the neighborhood.
Enjoy food & drinks from some of the East Village’s most popular dining institutions, including Luke’s Lobster, Butter Lane Cupcakes, and Porchetta. Tickets start at just $25, with proceeds going towards charitable endeavors within the neighborhood.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-Oct 2
Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYC
Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYC
Multiple locations
Get into the German spirit at beer halls and bars across the city (that means lots of beer, brats, and pretzels).
Get into the German spirit at beer halls and bars across the city (that means lots of beer, brats, and pretzels).
Add  
Sunday
Sep 18
Combine your love of running and beer at the Brew Hop 5K
Combine your love of running and beer at the Brew Hop 5K
Randall's Island
Enjoy a brisk 5K course that ends at an expansive beer festival (as all marathons should) with brews from some of the state's best breweries (including Brooklyn Brewery, Sixpoint, Rockaway Brewing, Captain Lawrence, and Alphabet City Brewing), plus food and live music.
Enjoy a brisk 5K course that ends at an expansive beer festival (as all marathons should) with brews from some of the state’s best breweries (including Brooklyn Brewery, Sixpoint, Rockaway Brewing, Captain Lawrence, and Alphabet City Brewing), plus food and live music.
Add  
Sunday
Sep 18
Eat for charity at TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint
Eat for charity at TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint
East River State Park
Dine out at this culinary block party featuring over 50 North Brooklyn restaurants, bars, and breweries, and live music. Proceeds will go towards constructing the North Brooklyn Community Center housed in the former Engine 212 Firehouse, with tickets starting at just $35.
Dine out at this culinary block party featuring over 50 North Brooklyn restaurants, bars, and breweries, and live music. Proceeds will go towards constructing the North Brooklyn Community Center housed in the former Engine 212 Firehouse, with tickets starting at just $35.
Add  
Wednesday - Sunday
Sep 21-25
Get your equestrian on at the Central Park Horse Show
Get your equestrian on at the Central Park Horse Show
Wollman Rink at Central Park
Watch show jumping, exhibition acts, and a polo game on the final day of events.
Watch show jumping, exhibition acts, and a polo game on the final day of events.
Add  
Thursday
Sep 22
Celebrate (and eat!) at the 21st annual Harvest in the Square
Celebrate (and eat!) at the 21st annual Harvest in the Square
Union Square Park
Chefs from the best restaurants in Union Square (Blue Smoke, Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Hill Country Chicken) will offer tastings utilizing fresh produce straight from the Union Square Greenmarket.
Chefs from the best restaurants in Union Square (Blue Smoke, Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Hill Country Chicken) will offer tastings utilizing fresh produce straight from the Union Square Greenmarket.
Add  
Friday - Saturday
Sep 23-24
Drink like a pro at Wine Riot
Drink like a pro at Wine Riot
69th Regiment Armory
Sample over 250 wines and track your favorites on the event's handy app.
Sample over 250 wines and track your favorites on the event’s handy app.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 24
Go on a museum crawl on Museum Day Live!
Go on a museum crawl on Museum Day Live!
Various locations
Visit over 95 participating museums throughout New York, all for free!
Visit over 95 participating museums throughout New York, all for free!
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
Eat your face off at The Great Big Bacon Picnic
Eat your face off at The Great Big Bacon Picnic
The Old Pfizer Factory, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Go HAM, literally, at this indoor/outdoor gourmet festival featuring countless bacon dishes and local craft brews. General admission tickets start at $79.
Go HAM, literally, at this indoor/outdoor gourmet festival featuring countless bacon dishes and local craft brews. General admission tickets start at $79.
Add  
Wednesday - Sunday
Sep 28-Oct 2
Amp up your decor at the Affordable Art Fair
Amp up your decor at the Affordable Art Fair
Metropolitan Pavilion
Browse a huge selection of paintings, sculptures, and photographs, with pieces priced from $100-$10,000.
Browse a huge selection of paintings, sculptures, and photographs, with pieces priced from $100-$10,000.
Add  
Friday - Monday
Sep 30-5
Kick off Halloween at Blood Manor
Kick off Halloween at Blood Manor
163 Varick St
The famed haunted house is back with more blood, gore, and creeps than ever.
The famed haunted house is back with more blood, gore, and creeps than ever.
Add  
Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
October
Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Get a jolt of caffeine at the NYC Craft Coffee Festival
Get a jolt of caffeine at the NYC Craft Coffee Festival
Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Taste coffee from over 20 specialty roasters and shops, plus enjoy snacks and entertainment.
Taste coffee from over 20 specialty roasters and shops, plus enjoy snacks and entertainment.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-2
Hit the Meadows Music & Arts Fest
Hit the Meadows Music & Arts Fest
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Head to Queens to see See Kanye, the Weeknd, Chance the Rapper and more at the Meadows Music & Arts Fest.
Head to Queens to see See Kanye, the Weeknd, Chance the Rapper and more at the Meadows Music & Arts Fest.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-30
Go pumpkin picking at Decker Farm
Go pumpkin picking at Decker Farm
Staten Island
Head to Staten Island for hayrides, face painting, farm animals, and pumpkin picking -- all without having to head to the country!
Head to Staten Island for hayrides, face painting, farm animals, and pumpkin picking -- all without having to head to the country!
Add  
Wednesday
Oct 5
Eat pizza for a good cause at Slice Out Hunger
Eat pizza for a good cause at Slice Out Hunger
155 Sullivan St
Eat $1 pizza samples from the city's best pizzerias, with 100% of proceeds going towards eliminating hunger in NYC.
Eat $1 pizza samples from the city’s best pizzerias, with 100% of proceeds going towards eliminating hunger in NYC.
Add  
Friday
Oct 7
See a live stage-reading of Good Will Hunting
See a live stage-reading of Good Will Hunting
NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
Film Independent is bringing its Live Read series back to New York with a totally unrehearsed live reading of Good Will Hunting by a mystery "all-star cast" (it's directed by John Krasinski, who will release the cast names on his Twitter account prior to the event). Get tickets here.
Film Independent is bringing its Live Read series back to New York with a totally unrehearsed live reading of Good Will Hunting by a mystery "all-star cast" (it's directed by John Krasinski, who will release the cast names on his Twitter account prior to the event). Get tickets here.
Add  
Thursday - Monday
Oct 13-31
Get scared senseless on a Haunted Hayride
Get scared senseless on a Haunted Hayride
Randall's Island
Spook yourself silly on this Halloween attraction that's so terrifying, Mark Cuban from Shark Tank invested in it! Tickets start around $35.
Spook yourself silly on this Halloween attraction that’s so terrifying, Mark Cuban from Shark Tank invested in it! Tickets start around $35.
Add  
Friday
Oct 14
Gorge on burgers at the Blue Moon Burger Bash
Gorge on burgers at the Blue Moon Burger Bash
Pier 92
This is a pricey one -- we're talking $225/ticket! -- but with participating chefs like Rachael Ray, a celebrity judges table that includes Michael Strahan, great burgers, mac & cheese, live music, and tons of beer, burger fanatics should be happy to splurge on this NYCWFF event.
This is a pricey one -- we’re talking $225/ticket! -- but with participating chefs like Rachael Ray, a celebrity judges table that includes Michael Strahan, great burgers, mac & cheese, live music, and tons of beer, burger fanatics should be happy to splurge on this NYCWFF event.
Add  
Friday - Saturday
Oct 14-15
Have a sleepover at the Bronx Zoo
Have a sleepover at the Bronx Zoo
The Bronx Zoo
Enjoy this adults-only (21 and over!) overnight sleepover with dinner, drinks, trivia, and seriously up-close encounters with your favorite zoo animals.
Enjoy this adults-only (21 and over!) overnight sleepover with dinner, drinks, trivia, and seriously up-close encounters with your favorite zoo animals.
Add  
Sunday
Oct 16
Attend Thrillist’s Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ
Attend Thrillist's Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ
Various locations
The NYC Wine & Food Festival runs Oct 13th-16th, with everything from cooking demonstrations, to wine tastings, to private dinners, and more, but don't miss out on our own Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ, hosted by Bobby Flay and Michael Symon on the rooftop of Pier 29, with food from Hometown Bar-B-Que, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Fleishers Craft Butchery, Hill Country Barbecue Market, and more.
The NYC Wine & Food Festival runs Oct 13th-16th, with everything from cooking demonstrations, to wine tastings, to private dinners, and more, but don’t miss out on our own Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ, hosted by Bobby Flay and Michael Symon on the rooftop of Pier 29, with food from Hometown Bar-B-Que, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Fleishers Craft Butchery, Hill Country Barbecue Market, and more.
Add  
Sunday
Oct 16
Enjoy a day at the Harvest Fest & Pumpkin Patch
Enjoy a day at the Harvest Fest & Pumpkin Patch
Queens Botanical Garden
This family-friendly event features live music, bouncy houses, food, drinks, and an enormous pumpkin patch.
This family-friendly event features live music, bouncy houses, food, drinks, and an enormous pumpkin patch.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 22
Bring your dog to the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
Bring your dog to the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
Tompkins Square Park
Let your dog be the star at this annual Halloween event where the pooches ALWAYS upstage whatever you have planned for your costume.
Let your dog be the star at this annual Halloween event where the pooches ALWAYS upstage whatever you have planned for your costume.
Add  
Sunday
Oct 23
Eat all the desserts at Dessert Goals
Eat all the desserts at Dessert Goals
Williamsburg
Don't miss out on tickets ($10 for early-birds, $15 for GA) to the ultimate dessert-lover event in Williamsburg, which will feature tastings and workshops from 20 vendors from around the city, including Jae NYC Eats, Mochidoki, Wowfulls, and Mini Melanie (plus Intelligentsia Coffee).
Don't miss out on tickets ($10 for early-birds, $15 for GA) to the ultimate dessert-lover event in Williamsburg, which will feature tastings and workshops from 20 vendors from around the city, including Jae NYC Eats, Mochidoki, Wowfulls, and Mini Melanie (plus Intelligentsia Coffee).
Add  
Saturday
Oct 29
Get frisky at a masquerade ball
Get frisky at a masquerade ball
Capitale
Pretend you're someone you're not at this annual Halloween bash with costumes, masks, and fist-pumping DJ tunes -- tickets start at just $10.
Pretend you’re someone you’re not at this annual Halloween bash with costumes, masks, and fist-pumping DJ tunes -- tickets start at just $10.
Add  
Monday
Oct 31
Hang out at the Village Halloween Parade
Hang out at the Village Halloween Parade
West Village
For 43 years the Village Halloween Parade has been THE place to party, dance, and show off your costume.
For 43 years the Village Halloween Parade has been THE place to party, dance, and show off your costume.
Add  
NYC marathon
November
NYC Marathon
November
Tuesday - Saturday
Nov 1-5
Catch some movies at the Big Apple Film Festival
Catch some movies at the Big Apple Film Festival
Village East Cinema
Enjoy this celeb-studded festival featuring independent filmmaking and awards.
Enjoy this celeb-studded festival featuring independent filmmaking and awards.
Add  
Saturday
Nov 5
Cheer on your peers -- or, uhh, run? -- The New York City Marathon
Cheer on your peers -- or, uhh, run? -- The New York City Marathon
Various locations
Blood, sweat, tears, and screaming crowds for 26.2 miles. Gotta love it.
Blood, sweat, tears, and screaming crowds for 26.2 miles. Gotta love it.
Add  
Sunday - Monday
Nov 6-7
Drink to your health at RAW WINE
Drink to your health at RAW WINE
East Williamsburg
Featuring over 100 growers, RAW WINE celebrates natural, low-intervention organic and biodynamic wines and the health benefits that come with them. Tickets start at $50.
Featuring over 100 growers, RAW WINE celebrates natural, low-intervention organic and biodynamic wines and the health benefits that come with them. Tickets start at $50.
Add  
Saturday
Nov 12
Sip your way through the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival
Sip your way through the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival
Industry City, Brooklyn
Sample over 200 wines plus hors d'oeuvres and live music, with tickets starting at just $50.
Sample over 200 wines plus hors d’oeuvres and live music, with tickets starting at just $50.
Add  
Saturday
Nov 19
Participate in a Thanksgiving scavenger hunt for charity
Participate in a Thanksgiving scavenger hunt for charity
Various locations
Known as "Cranksgiving," this charitable event asks you to bring a bike, a bag, a lock, and about $20 to purchase food. Everything collected will benefit the Bowery Mission.
Known as “Cranksgiving,” this charitable event asks you to bring a bike, a bag, a lock, and about $20 to purchase food. Everything collected will benefit the Bowery Mission.
Add  
Thursday
Nov 24
See the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
See the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Your couch and/or 6th Ave
Whether you watch it on the streets or from the comfort of your home (home, definitely watch from home), there's no excuse not to catch this annual spectacular.
Whether you watch it on the streets or from the comfort of your home (home, definitely watch from home), there’s no excuse not to catch this annual spectacular.
Add  
Tuesday - Saturday
Nov 29-Dec 24
Start your Christmas shopping early at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market
Start your Christmas shopping early at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market
Columbus Circle
Need a trinket for your grandma or a tzatchki for your great aunt? Get it out of the way early at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market (running 'til Christmas Eve).
Need a trinket for your grandma or a tzatchki for your great aunt? Get it out of the way early at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market (running ‘til Christmas Eve).
Add  
Tuesday
Nov 29
Watch the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Watch the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Rockefeller Center
Admit it -- you still think it's magical.
Admit it -- you still think it’s magical.
Add  
SantaCon
December
SantaCon
December
Thursday - Saturday
Dec 1-31
Geek out at the Holiday Train Show
Geek out at the Holiday Train Show
New York Botanical Garden
Gaze at model trains zipping around miniature NYC landmarks at this charming, family-friendly show.
Gaze at model trains zipping around miniature NYC landmarks at this charming, family-friendly show.
Add  
Monday
Dec 5
Wear your tackiest garb to the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl
Wear your tackiest garb to the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl
Various locations
It's ugly, it's boozy, and you know you want to be there.
It’s ugly, it’s boozy, and you know you want to be there.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 10
Dress like Santa for SantaCon
Dress like Santa for SantaCon
Various locations
You have two options: either participate in NYC's most simultaneously hated and beloved event,
You have two options: either participate in NYC’s most simultaneously hated and beloved event, or stay indoors and do not leave for 24 hours.
Add  
Monday
Dec 19
Eat your potatoes at the Latke Festival
Eat your potatoes at the Latke Festival
Brooklyn Museum
Get into the holiday spirit with this annual tasting celebrating the best latkes NYC has to offer.
Get into the holiday spirit with this annual tasting celebrating the best latkes NYC has to offer.
Add  

