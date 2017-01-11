Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter

The McKittrick Hotel

It's the winter blizzard of 2010 in Scotland -- you'll know by the snow you and the rest of the audience in this pub-set play are throwing -- and academic and Hell topography expert Prudencia Hart is a long way from home in Edinburgh, stranded in a sad karaoke pub along with the rest of the audience, who are led through her dramatic story in an impressively entertaining interactive theater experience. Not a participator? The audience is welcomed with free shots of Scotch to get you in the mood.

