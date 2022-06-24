Where and How to Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC
From late-night river cruises to sky-high rooftop perches, these spots offer a prime view to America’s largest pyrotechnic display.
When it comes to celebrating America’s birthday in NYC, nothing compares to the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display.
Marking its 46th anniversary this year and starting at 9:25 pm on Monday, July 4th, the country’s largest pyrotechnic show will set off in the East River with fireworks launched from five barges centrally located between Midtown and the Queens/Brooklyn border. Free to the public, viewing locations for revelors include East 42nd Street, East 34th Street, and East 23rd Street, along with sections of waterfronts in Queens and Brooklyn (check out the official website for a full list of recommended locations).
This year’s 25-minute display will launch more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute in 24 different colors and shapes. From red, white, and blue waterfalls to triple linking rainbows, expect to be dazzled by its pageantry from 1,000 feet up in the night sky. In addition, music director Ray Chew will conduct a synchronized live orchestra performance, which exemplifies the “diverse mosaic of America’s songbook.”
For those looking to watch the fireworks from the comforts of air conditioning at home, NBC (be sure to check local listings)—as well as the Peacock streaming service—will broadcast the show in a televised production including a line-up of surprise performances, celebrity guests, and more. But if you’re looking to venture out and the thought of being jostled by crowds along the East River doesn’t sound all that appealing, we’ve rounded up a few prime eateries, rooftops, and more to watch the show instead.
Here’s our guide on where to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in NYC this year.
Classic Harbor Line
Board a vintage-inspired motor yacht or schooner from Classic Harbor Line for a classy evening spent sailing along both the East and Hudson Rivers with front-row seats to the fireworks. Packages are available at a range of prices starting at $428 for groups of 4 or more and include light bites plus an open bar (stocked with beer, wine, and champagne). Guests will board their chosen vessel from Pier 62 at Chelsea Piers between 6:30 pm–7 pm and can plan to step back on land around 10 pm. And there’s a semi-formal dress code, so leave the work-from-home sweatpants at home for America’s 246th birthday.
Cost: Group ticket rates for 2-3 people from $492; groups of 4 or more from $428
East 34th Street Heliport
Although this isn’t that movie scene where you dramatically lift off into the sunset in your own personal helicopter, you can still find plenty of entertainment at the East 34th Street Heliport this July 4th. Celebration perks at The Front Row 4th of July Fireworks Celebration include an unobstructed view of the Macy’s show; fully stocked cash bars; tons of barbecue, burgers, and desserts for purchase; and life-size versions of games like Jenga, ping pong, and chess.
Cost:Tickets from $35, food and drink is not included with purchase
Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina
Located at the Brooklyn Bridge Park waterfront, this brasserie with a globally inspired menu by executive chef Dennis Hatzinger offers a year-round terrace that’s especially ideal to catch the fireworks. For the occasion, Estuary is offering special reserved seating for $30–50 per person, which includes limited-time menu items like Barbecue Ribs and Elote Street Corn as well as regular access to the popular raw bar menu items and seafood-centric dishes. Ticket prices will be included in the final bill at the end of the evening.
Cost:Tickets from $30
Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
From 7 pm to midnight, in collaboration with British electronic dance and clubbing media group/magazine MixMag, the rooftop bar atop the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge will host a special viewing party with unobstructed views of the fireworks show called the MixMag Independence Day Party. In addition to a table reservation at Harriet’s for $1,500 that can accommodate up to 6 guests, loungers on the rooftop pool are available at $500 each.
Cost: Tickets from $75
JIMMY
The Modernhaus Soho Hotel’s 18th floor rooftop covers all the essentials: pool deck, expansive bar, and lively ambiance. This year, before the Macy’s firework show takes over the night sky, throw on your bathing suit and head over to JIMMY for a July 4th pool party, from 3 pm–8 pm, featuring recently dropped seasonal cocktails like a vegan Espresso Martini and Blueberry Smash Mojito accompanied by bar bites designed by chef George Mendes. Post-pool party, post up around the rooftop and take in the shining display of pyrotechnics.
Cost: Free for entry
One World Observatory
If you’re down to ball out, spending your 4th of July partying the night away at the tallest building in the U.S. definitely seems like a solid plan. Taking place on the 102nd floor of One World Observatory at ASPIRE (a 9,000-square-foot private event space) from 8 pm–midnight, guests will have access to an open bar, unlimited classic Americana bites (think hot dogs, pretzels, fries, and more), and unparalleled skyline views for sublime firework viewing.
Cost:Tickets from $350
Panorama Room
If it’s been a while since you’ve made a trip over to Roosevelt Island, taking in prime views for this 4th of July is the perfect motivation. Perched atop the 18th floor of the Graduate Hotel, Panorama Room’s ticketed event includes stellar panoramic views of Manhattan, Queens, and the Queensborough Bridge; live DJ sets; hors d’oeuvres; and an open bar (which includes cocktails, champagne, beer, and wine). Take note: there will be no car access allowed onto the island, so public transportation via the tramway or subway will be the only options to and from the event.
Cost:Tickets from $200
Riverpark
Elevate your firework viewing experience with a swanky terrace hang while overlooking the East River. Located on the end of East 29th Street, the front-row views at the July 4th Fireworks at Riverpark party are spectacular plus the added bonuses of all-inclusive barbecue, burgers, and ice cream; an open bar (with beer, wine, and specialty sangria cocktails); and musical entertainment from DJs. If you want to elevate your night even more, VIP tickets include an open bar with spirit-based cocktails and flutes of champagne during the Macy’s show.
Cost: General tickets from $250; VIP tickets from $325
The Roof at PUBLIC Hotel
Even as home to multiple spots like the Peruvian restaurant, POPULAR, and dancing destination House of X, for summer celebration, the place to be is at the PUBLIC Hotel is the property’s rooftop venue, The Roof at PUBLIC. Don your red, white, and blues for their three-day-long special summer barbecue party from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4. Each soiree will feature 360-degree views of the city skyline along with seasonal cocktails, an a la carte barbecue menu, and surprise DJs spinning late into the evening. Doors open at 5 pm.
Cost: Cover at the door from $30
The Summer Club
Whether you’re down for a staycation or just looking for a rooftop destination fit for firework viewing, Long Island City’s recently debuted outdoor club at the Ravel Hotel rewards you with a revelrous day-long fête. Bright and early beginning at noon, soak up the rays at The 4th of July Summer Club Pool Party, then close out the summer holiday with a trip upstairs to the hotel’s 7th or 10th floors for The 4th of July Fireworks Viewing Party from 5 pm–11 pm. Cabanas, lounge chaises, and general admission tickets are available for purchase throughout the day and night.
Cost: General admission for day party from $60; fireworks viewing party from $50
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
Rising up into the NYC sky more than a 1,000 feet above Midtown, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s observation experience is fully prepped for plenty of holiday fun and social media flexing. In addition to an open bar and free roaming throughout all three floors, SUMMIT is also teaming up with Danny Meyer’s Blue Smoke for an exclusive barbecue pop-up station serving up the restaurant’s most popular menu items like Cherry-Smoked Backyard Barbecue Chicken and Texas Beef Brisket.
Cost:Tickets from $300