Where and How to Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC

When it comes to celebrating America’s birthday in NYC, nothing compares to the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display.

Marking its 46th anniversary this year and starting at 9:25 pm on Monday, July 4th, the country’s largest pyrotechnic show will set off in the East River with fireworks launched from five barges centrally located between Midtown and the Queens/Brooklyn border. Free to the public, viewing locations for revelors include East 42nd Street, East 34th Street, and East 23rd Street, along with sections of waterfronts in Queens and Brooklyn (check out the official website for a full list of recommended locations).

This year’s 25-minute display will launch more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute in 24 different colors and shapes. From red, white, and blue waterfalls to triple linking rainbows, expect to be dazzled by its pageantry from 1,000 feet up in the night sky. In addition, music director Ray Chew will conduct a synchronized live orchestra performance, which exemplifies the “diverse mosaic of America’s songbook.”

For those looking to watch the fireworks from the comforts of air conditioning at home, NBC (be sure to check local listings)—as well as the Peacock streaming service—will broadcast the show in a televised production including a line-up of surprise performances, celebrity guests, and more. But if you’re looking to venture out and the thought of being jostled by crowds along the East River doesn’t sound all that appealing, we’ve rounded up a few prime eateries, rooftops, and more to watch the show instead.

Here’s our guide on where to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in NYC this year.