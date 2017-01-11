NYC's Master Outdoor Movie Calendar for Summer 2015

You know what sucks? Every single summer, there are dozens of outdoor movies scheduled in New York, but they're ridiculously laid out in dozens of outdoor movie calendars. You know what DOESN'T SUCK? Our calendar, which takes all of those calendars and puts them into one master calendar in an effort to make your life less suck-filled.
Grab a blanket, stuff some booze in your pants, and start memorizing Anchorman quotes.
Full disclosure: yeah, we're aware that some of the big ones -- Central Park, Bryant Park, etc. -- haven't been announced yet, which's why we'll be updating this list as soon as they drop and throughout the entire summer, so eventually it WILL have every single one. So, follow us on Facebook, go ahead and bookmark this, or just stay tuned for the updates to drop. Also, if eating, drinking, and music festivals are more your speed we've got you covered with a calendar for those too.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Mon
A Streetcar Named Desire Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jun 4 Thu
Sundance Girls Amenities: Live music, nearby restaurants
MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn
Jun 5 Fri
Caramel by Nadine Labaki Amenities: BYOPicnics, food vendors, college hipsters
Washington Square Park
Jun 5 Fri
The Lego Movie Amenities: BYOPicnics, food trucks, awesomeness
Crocheron Park, Queens
Jun 7 Sun
Ghostbusters Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 8 Mon
Some Like it Hot Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jun 9 Tue
Breakfast at Tiffany's Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 11 Thu
Hyde Park on Hudson Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park
Jun 12 Fri
Pépé Le Moko by Julien Duvivier Amenities: BYOPicnics, food vendors, francophiles
Washington Square Park
Jun 14 Sun
The Goonies Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 15 Mon
The Usual Suspects Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 15 Mon
Notorious Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jun 16 Tue
Dirty Dancing Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 19 Fri
Priceless by Pierre Salvadori Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
Tompkins Square Park
Jun 21 Sun
Back to the Future Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 22 Mon
The Breakfast Club Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 23 Tue
Casablanca Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 26 Fri
Zarafa by Rémi Bezançon & Jean-Christophe Lie Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
Tompkins Square Park
Jun 28 Sun
The Big Lebowski Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 29 Mon
Annie Hall Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jun 30 Tue
Pretty Woman Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available
Yotel New York
Jun 30 Tue
Despicable Me 2 Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, G-Unit
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Community Garden, Queens
Jul 1 Wed
Jurassic Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, clever girls
Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)
Jul 3 Fri
The Young Girls of Rochefort Amenities: BYOPicnics, water views
Battery Park
Jul 6 Mon
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jul 7 Tue
Invasion of the Body Snatchers Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
Tony Dapolito Recreation Center
Jul 7 Tue
The Iron Giant Amenities: Free refreshments, free popcorn, beach/ocean views
Rockaway Beach at 17th St & Seagirt Boulevard
Jul 8 Wed
Edward Scissorhands Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)
Jul 9 Thu
Pride & Prejudice Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park
Jul 13 Mon
Back to the Future II Amenities: BYOPicnics, water/skyline views, incorrect depictions of life in 2015
Touchdown of the 103rd St Footbridge, Randall’s Island
Jul 13 Mon
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jul 14 Tue
All Dogs Go to Heaven Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, dogs
103rd St Community Garden
Jul 14 Tue
American Hustle Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, hair curlers
The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC
Jul 15 Wed
The Natural Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)
Jul 15 Wed
Wet Hot American Summer Amenities: Food vendors and live music
McCarren Park
Jul 16 Thu
Sharknado 2 Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, Ian Ziering fans
Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park
Jul 17 Fri
Field Niggas Amenities: Live music, nearby restaurants
MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn
Jul 20 Mon
The Big Lebowski Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jul 21 Tue
The Rescuers Down Under Amenities: BYOPicnics
Westervelt Community Garden, Staten Island
Jul 22 Wed
Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)
Jul 22 Wed
Dirty Dancing Amenities: Food vendors and live music
McCarren Park
Jul 23 Thu
Attack the Block Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, concession stands
Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park
Jul 27 Mon
Last Tango in Paris Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Jul 28 Tue
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, and, uh, dragons
Swindler Cove in Sherman Creek
Jul 29 Wed
Beasts of the Southern Wild Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)
Jul 29 Wed
Sex and the City Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, Manolo Blahniks
The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC
Jul 29 Wed
Dazed and Confused Amenities: Food vendors and live music
McCarren Park
Aug 3 Mon
Midnight Cowboy Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Aug 4 Tue
Back to the Future II Amenities: Free refreshments, free popcorn, beach/ocean views
Rockaway Beach at 17th St & Seagirt Boulevard
Aug 5 Wed
Moonrise Kingdom Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, summer camp nostalgia
Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)
Aug 5 Wed
Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYOPicnics, BBQ pits, food trucks
Corona Park at 111th St & 53rd Ave, Queens
Aug 5 Wed
Jurassic Park Amenities: Food vendors and live music
McCarren Park
Aug 10 Mon
Sunset Blvd. Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Aug 11 Tue
Flight of the Navigator Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn
103rd St Community Garden
Aug 12 Wed
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, far too few Truffula Trees
Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)
Aug 12 Wed
Audience Pick Amenities: Audience chooses the film
McCarren Park
Aug 13 Thu
Fantastic Mr. Fox Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants
72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park
Aug 13 Thu
Dr. Strangelove Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views
Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park
Aug 17 Mon
Vertigo Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Aug 18 Tue
An American Tale Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn
Westervelt Community Garden, Staten Island
Aug 19 Wed
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: BYOPicnics, BBQ pits, food trucks
Corona Park at 111th St & 53rd Ave, Queens
Aug 20 Thu
Dazed and Confused Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, stoners
Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park
Aug 24 Mon
Roman Holiday Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Aug 25 Tue
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Amenities: BYOPicnics, Reese’s Pieces
Swindler Cove in Sherman Creek
Aug 25 Tue
Ghostbusters Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service
The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC
Aug 31 Mon
Bonnie and Clyde Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Sep 7 Mon
12 Angry Men Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Sep 14 Mon
Pulp Fiction Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Sep 15 Tue
The Goonies Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, Baby Ruths (hopefully)
The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC
Sep 21 Mon
Raging Bull Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
Sep 28 Mon
The Sting Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant
Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave
The Sting Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant