NYC's Master Outdoor Movie Calendar for Summer 2015

Flickr/Dan Nguyen

You know what sucks? Every single summer, there are dozens of outdoor movies scheduled in New York, but they're ridiculously laid out in dozens of outdoor movie calendars. You know what DOESN'T SUCK? Our calendar, which takes all of those calendars and puts them into one master calendar in an effort to make your life less suck-filled.

Grab a blanket, stuff some booze in your pants, and start memorizing Anchorman quotes.

Full disclosure: yeah, we're aware that some of the big ones -- Central Park, Bryant Park, etc. -- haven't been announced yet, which's why we'll be updating this list as soon as they drop and throughout the entire summer, so eventually it WILL have every single one. So, follow us on Facebook, go ahead and bookmark this, or just stay tuned for the updates to drop. Also, if eating, drinking, and music festivals are more your speed we've got you covered with a calendar for those too.

Warner Bros.

Jun 1 Mon

A Streetcar Named Desire Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea's Death Ave

A Streetcar Named Desire Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jun 3 Wed

Top Gun Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Top Gun Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 4 Thu

Sundance Girls Amenities: Live music, nearby restaurants

MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn

Sundance Girls MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn Amenities: Live music, nearby restaurants

Jun 5 Fri

Caramel by Nadine Labaki Amenities: BYOPicnics, food vendors, college hipsters

Washington Square Park

Caramel by Nadine Labaki Washington Square Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, food vendors, college hipsters

Jun 5 Fri

The Lego Movie Amenities: BYOPicnics, food trucks, awesomeness

Crocheron Park, Queens

The Lego Movie Crocheron Park, Queens Amenities: BYOPicnics, food trucks, awesomeness

Jun 7 Sun

Ghostbusters Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Ghostbusters Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 8 Mon

Manhattan Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Manhattan Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 8 Mon

Some Like it Hot Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea's Death Ave 

Some Like it Hot Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave  Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jun 9 Tue

Breakfast at Tiffany's Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Breakfast at Tiffany's Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 9 Tue

Tombstone Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service 

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

Tombstone The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service 

Jun 10 Wed

Birdman Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Birdman Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 11 Thu

Hyde Park on Hudson Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park

Hyde Park on Hudson 72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jun 12 Fri

Pépé Le Moko by Julien Duvivier Amenities: BYOPicnics, food vendors, francophiles

Washington Square Park

Pépé Le Moko by Julien Duvivier Washington Square Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, food vendors, francophiles

Jun 12 Fri

Frozen Amenities: BYOPicnics, food trucks, manic children/manic 30-year-olds singing "Let It Go"

MacNeil Park, Queens

Frozen MacNeil Park, Queens Amenities: BYOPicnics, food trucks, manic children/manic 30-year-olds singing “Let It Go”

Jun 14 Sun

The Goonies Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

The Goonies Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 15 Mon

The Usual Suspects Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

The Usual Suspects Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 15 Mon

Jaws Amenities: BYOPicnics, water/skyline views

Touchdown of the 103rd St Footbridge, Randall's Island

Jaws Touchdown of the 103rd St Footbridge, Randall’s Island Amenities: BYOPicnics, water/skyline views

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

Notorious Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea's Death Ave

Notorious Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jun 16 Tue

Dirty Dancing Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Dirty Dancing Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 17 Wed

Labyrinth Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Labyrinth Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 19 Fri

Priceless by Pierre Salvadori Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Tompkins Square Park

Priceless by Pierre Salvadori Tompkins Square Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jun 21 Sun

Back to the Future Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Back to the Future Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 22 Mon

The Breakfast Club Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

The Breakfast Club Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 23 Tue

Casablanca Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Casablanca Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 23 Tue

Jack Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service 

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

Jack The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service 

Jun 24 Wed

Amelie Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Amelie Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 26 Fri

Zarafa by Rémi Bezançon & Jean-Christophe Lie Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Tompkins Square Park

Zarafa by Rémi Bezançon & Jean-Christophe Lie Tompkins Square Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jun 28 Sun

The Big Lebowski Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

The Big Lebowski Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 29 Mon

Annie Hall Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea's Death Ave

Annie Hall Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jun 30 Tue

Pretty Woman Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Yotel New York

Pretty Woman Yotel New York Amenities: $15 for entrance, $25 gets you a taco and either a glass of sangria or beer, other snacks available

Jun 30 Tue

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, G-Unit

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden, Queens

Despicable Me 2 Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Community Garden, Queens Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, G-Unit

Universal Pictures

Jul 1 Wed

Jurassic Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, clever girls

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

Jurassic Park Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, clever girls

Jul 3 Fri

The Young Girls of Rochefort Amenities: BYOPicnics, water views

Battery Park

The Young Girls of Rochefort Battery Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, water views

Jul 6 Mon



Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jul 7 Tue

Invasion of the Body Snatchers Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Tony Dapolito Recreation Center

Invasion of the Body Snatchers Tony Dapolito Recreation Center Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jul 7 Tue

The Iron Giant Amenities: Free refreshments, free popcorn, beach/ocean views

Rockaway Beach at 17th St & Seagirt Boulevard

The Iron Giant Rockaway Beach at 17th St & Seagirt Boulevard Amenities: Free refreshments, free popcorn, beach/ocean views

Jul 8 Wed

Edward Scissorhands Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

Edward Scissorhands Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jul 8 Wed

Clueless Amenities: Food vendors and live music

McCarren Park

Clueless McCarren Park Amenities: Food vendors and live music

Jul 9 Thu

Pride & Prejudice Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park

Pride & Prejudice 72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jul 9 Thu

High Noon Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, concession stands

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

High Noon Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, concession stands

Jul 10 Fri

Goha Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

Goha Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jul 13 Mon

Back to the Future II Amenities: BYOPicnics, water/skyline views, incorrect depictions of life in 2015

Touchdown of the 103rd St Footbridge, Randall’s Island

Back to the Future II Touchdown of the 103rd St Footbridge, Randall’s Island Amenities: BYOPicnics, water/skyline views, incorrect depictions of life in 2015

Jul 13 Mon

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jul 14 Tue

All Dogs Go to Heaven Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, dogs

103rd St Community Garden

All Dogs Go to Heaven 103rd St Community Garden Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, dogs

Jul 14 Tue

American Hustle Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, hair curlers

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

American Hustle The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, hair curlers

Jul 15 Wed

The Natural Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

The Natural Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jul 15 Wed

Wet Hot American Summer Amenities: Food vendors and live music

McCarren Park

Wet Hot American Summer McCarren Park Amenities: Food vendors and live music

Jul 16 Thu

Sharknado 2 Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, Ian Ziering fans

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Sharknado 2 Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, Ian Ziering fans

Jul 17 Fri

Field Niggas Amenities: Live music, nearby restaurants

MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn

Field Niggas MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn Amenities: Live music, nearby restaurants

Jul 20 Mon

The Big Lebowski Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

The Big Lebowski Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jul 21 Tue

The Rescuers Down Under Amenities: BYOPicnics

Westervelt Community Garden, Staten Island

The Rescuers Down Under Westervelt Community Garden, Staten Island Amenities: BYOPicnics

Jul 22 Wed

Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jul 22 Wed

Dirty Dancing  Amenities: Food vendors and live music

McCarren Park

Dirty Dancing McCarren Park  Amenities: Food vendors and live music

Jul 23 Thu

Attack the Block Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, concession stands

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Attack the Block Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, concession stands

Jul 27 Mon

Last Tango in Paris Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Last Tango in Paris Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Jul 28 Tue

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, and, uh, dragons

Swindler Cove in Sherman Creek

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Swindler Cove in Sherman Creek Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn, and, uh, dragons

Jul 29 Wed

Beasts of the Southern Wild Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

Beasts of the Southern Wild Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Jul 29 Wed

Sex and the City Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, Manolo Blahniks

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

Sex and the City The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, Manolo Blahniks

Jul 29 Wed

Dazed and Confused Amenities: Food vendors and live music

McCarren Park

Dazed and Confused McCarren Park Amenities: Food vendors and live music

Jul 30 Thu

Clue Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, Col. Mustard with the candlestick in the library

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Clue Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, Col. Mustard with the candlestick in the library

New Line Cinema

Aug 3 Mon

Midnight Cowboy Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Midnight Cowboy Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Aug 4 Tue

Back to the Future II Amenities: Free refreshments, free popcorn, beach/ocean views

Rockaway Beach at 17th St & Seagirt Boulevard

Back to the Future II Rockaway Beach at 17th St & Seagirt Boulevard Amenities: Free refreshments, free popcorn, beach/ocean views

Aug 5 Wed

Moonrise Kingdom Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, summer camp nostalgia

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

Moonrise Kingdom Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, summer camp nostalgia

Aug 5 Wed

Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYOPicnics, BBQ pits, food trucks

Corona Park at 111th St & 53rd Ave, Queens

Big Hero 6 Corona Park at 111th St & 53rd Ave, Queens Amenities: BYOPicnics, BBQ pits, food trucks

Aug 5 Wed

Jurassic Park Amenities: Food vendors and live music

McCarren Park

Jurassic Park McCarren Park Amenities: Food vendors and live music

Aug 6 Thu

Friday Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, ice cubes

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Friday Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, ice cubes

Aug 10 Mon

Sunset Blvd. Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

 Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Sunset Blvd.  Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Aug 11 Tue

Flight of the Navigator Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn

103rd St Community Garden

Flight of the Navigator 103rd St Community Garden Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn

Aug 11 Tue

Anchorman Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, mustaches

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

Anchorman The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, mustaches

Aug 12 Wed

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, far too few Truffula Trees

Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South)

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax Pier 1 (in Riverside Park South) Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants, far too few Truffula Trees

Aug 12 Wed

Audience Pick Amenities: Audience chooses the film

McCarren Park

Audience Pick McCarren Park Amenities: Audience chooses the film

Aug 13 Thu

Fantastic Mr. Fox Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park

Fantastic Mr. Fox 72nd Track and Lawn in Riverside Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, nearby restaurants

Aug 13 Thu

Dr. Strangelove Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Dr. Strangelove Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views

Aug 17 Mon

Vertigo Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Vertigo Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Aug 17 Mon

Frozen Amenities: BYOPicnics, water/skyline views

Touchdown of the 103rd St Footbridge, Randall’s Island

Frozen Touchdown of the 103rd St Footbridge, Randall’s Island Amenities: BYOPicnics, water/skyline views

Aug 18 Tue

An American Tale Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn

Westervelt Community Garden, Staten Island

An American Tale Westervelt Community Garden, Staten Island Amenities: BYOPicnics, free popcorn

Aug 19 Wed

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: BYOPicnics, BBQ pits, food trucks

Corona Park at 111th St & 53rd Ave, Queens

Guardians of the Galaxy Corona Park at 111th St & 53rd Ave, Queens Amenities: BYOPicnics, BBQ pits, food trucks

Aug 20 Thu

Dazed and Confused Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, stoners

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Dazed and Confused Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, stoners

Aug 24 Mon

Roman Holiday Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Roman Holiday Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Aug 25 Tue

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Amenities: BYOPicnics, Reese’s Pieces

Swindler Cove in Sherman Creek

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Swindler Cove in Sherman Creek Amenities: BYOPicnics, Reese’s Pieces

Aug 25 Tue

Ghostbusters Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

Ghostbusters The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service

Aug 27 Thu

Die Hard Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, yippee-ki-yay motherfuckers

Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Die Hard Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park Amenities: BYOPicnics, river/skyline views, yippee-ki-yay motherfuckers

Aug 31 Mon

Bonnie and Clyde Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

 Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Bonnie and Clyde  Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Warner Bros.

Sep 7 Mon

12 Angry Men Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

 Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

12 Angry Men  Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Sep 14 Mon

Pulp Fiction  Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

 Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Pulp Fiction   Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Sep 15 Tue

The Goonies Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, Baby Ruths (hopefully)

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

The Goonies The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC Amenities: Themed cocktails, food service, Baby Ruths (hopefully)

Sep 21 Mon

Raging Bull Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

Raging Bull Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Sep 28 Mon

The Sting Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave

The Sting Patio Garden at Chelsea’s Death Ave Amenities: Adjacent to the High Line, hanging lanterns, heat lamps, blankets, retractable roof, and restaurant

