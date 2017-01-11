Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Spring

Mon

Eat & drink from the city's top spots at Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Join Danny Meyer and some of the city's top chefs for this year's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry event featuring the city's best food and drink (participating restaurants and bars include Acme, all’onda, The Cecil, The Meatball Shop, Maialino, The Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, Mile End Deli, and many more). Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry’s mission to end childhood hunger in the US. Thrillist readers can get 20% off tickets by using the promo code: TOTNThrillist. Tickets here.

225 Liberty St

