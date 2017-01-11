Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Spring

By Published On 03/08/2016 By Published On 03/08/2016
fireworks at electric daisy carnival
Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More Like This

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Spring

related

The Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Spring

related

14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Spring

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

Date

Event

Location

Mar 8 Tue

Class it up at a wine tasting Taste dozens of wines and enjoy a variety of appetizers at this sophisticated event.

The Altman Building

Class it up at a wine tasting The Altman Building Taste dozens of wines and enjoy a variety of appetizers at this sophisticated event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 10 Thu

Explore Asian art during Asia Week Enjoy exhibitions, galleries, discussions, and workshops at this week-long event celebrating Asian culture and art.

Various locations

Explore Asian art during Asia Week Various locations Enjoy exhibitions, galleries, discussions, and workshops at this week-long event celebrating Asian culture and art.

Add

Related

related

The 65 Best Oyster Happy Hours in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood

related

Over Tinder & Bumble? Here's How to Actually Meet People in NYC.

related

The Best Comedy Clubs in NYC, and What Shows to See at Them

More Like This

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Spring

related

The Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Spring

related

14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Spring

related

The 65 Best Oyster Happy Hours in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood
tower of cupcakes
Farooq Alihassan/Voice Choice Eats

Date

Event

Location

Mar 11 Fri

Eat food hand-picked by the Village Voice at the ninth annual Choice Eats Sample tons of delicious food from over 50 NYC restaurants including Luke’s Lobster, Quality Eats, and Black Tree -- all chosen by the food critics at the Village Voice.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Eat food hand-picked by the Village Voice at the ninth annual Choice Eats Metropolitan Pavilion Sample tons of delicious food from over 50 NYC restaurants including Luke’s Lobster, Quality Eats, and Black Tree -- all chosen by the food critics at the Village Voice.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 11 Fri

Laugh your ass off at Hasty Pudding Theatricals The infamous Harvard Hasty Pudding Institute comes to NYC for a weekend of crude jokes, bawdy puns, and an overall good time.

Kaye Playhouse

Laugh your ass off at Hasty Pudding Theatricals Kaye Playhouse The infamous Harvard Hasty Pudding Institute comes to NYC for a weekend of crude jokes, bawdy puns, and an overall good time.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 11 Fri

Drink up on a St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl Drink specials at participating bars are included!

Various locations

Drink up on a St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl Various locations Drink specials at participating bars are included!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 13 Sun

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at St. Patrick’s Open Day A family friendly celebration of Irish culture with games, arts & crafts, and music.

Irish Arts Center

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at St. Patrick’s Open Day Irish Arts Center A family friendly celebration of Irish culture with games, arts & crafts, and music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Mon

Get Roberta's pizza at Isa For the next two weeks you can get Bushwick baby Robera's in Williamsburg. The wood-fired pizza maven will be taking over at Taavo Somer’s Isa on Wythe Avenue, serving pizza from 5pm-11pm every day (the bar will stay open past 11). Beloved pies like the Bee Sting and Speckenwolf will be offered, as well as a number of smaller dishes like pepperoni rolls. 

Isa

Get Roberta's pizza at Isa Isa For the next two weeks you can get Bushwick baby Robera's in Williamsburg. The wood-fired pizza maven will be taking over at Taavo Somer’s Isa on Wythe Avenue, serving pizza from 5pm-11pm every day (the bar will stay open past 11). Beloved pies like the Bee Sting and Speckenwolf will be offered, as well as a number of smaller dishes like pepperoni rolls. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Tue

Check out the Queens World Film Festival Enjoy this eclectic festival featuring diverse films from around the globe, including a film called Fucking Him (seriously).

Museum of the Moving Image

Check out the Queens World Film Festival Museum of the Moving Image Enjoy this eclectic festival featuring diverse films from around the globe, including a film called Fucking Him (seriously).

Add
bbq ribs from hill country
Hill Country

Date

Event

Location

Mar 16 Wed

Get the meat sweats at Brisket King This all-you-can-eat-&-drink event features a shitload of brisket, and really, what’s better than that? Participating restaurants include some of the best: Dinosaur, Hill Country, and Mable’s Smokehouse.

Irondale Center Brooklyn

Get the meat sweats at Brisket King Irondale Center Brooklyn This all-you-can-eat-&-drink event features a shitload of brisket, and really, what’s better than that? Participating restaurants include some of the best: Dinosaur, Hill Country, and Mable’s Smokehouse.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 16 Wed

Party on your lunch break at Marquee The final "Lunch Break" party hosted by Perrier and Flavorpill will take place at Marquee from 1-2pm, with music from Questlove, Perrier cocktails, and free bagged lunches to take back with you to work. RSVP here.

Marquee

Party on your lunch break at Marquee Marquee The final "Lunch Break" party hosted by Perrier and Flavorpill will take place at Marquee from 1-2pm, with music from Questlove, Perrier cocktails, and free bagged lunches to take back with you to work. RSVP here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Bring your flask to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade You know the drill!

Fifth Ave

Bring your flask to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Fifth Ave You know the drill!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Find apartment inspo at the Architectural Digest Home Design Show Shop for home products, attend design seminars, and get loads of design ideas at this massive decorating expo featuring over 400 brands.

Piers 92 & 94

Find apartment inspo at the Architectural Digest Home Design Show Piers 92 & 94 Shop for home products, attend design seminars, and get loads of design ideas at this massive decorating expo featuring over 400 brands.

Add
bartenders serving a drink
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Learn all about craft cocktails at Cocktail Magic The first-ever craft cocktail tour in the country is coming to New York for a night of great drinks from bars like Attaboy, Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, and Dutch Kills, and food from Roberta’s.

Weylin B. Seymour’s

Learn all about craft cocktails at Cocktail Magic Weylin B. Seymour’s The first-ever craft cocktail tour in the country is coming to New York for a night of great drinks from bars like Attaboy, Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, and Dutch Kills, and food from Roberta’s.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Get caffeinated at the Coffee & Tea Festival For the caffeine addict in your life, this annual festival features over 100+ tasting opportunities, meaning you’ll pretty much be vibrating home.

Brooklyn Expo Center

Get caffeinated at the Coffee & Tea Festival Brooklyn Expo Center For the caffeine addict in your life, this annual festival features over 100+ tasting opportunities, meaning you’ll pretty much be vibrating home.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Sun

Eat loads of duck at a Duck Off Sample over a dozen duck-dishes with tasty cocktails to pair with each.

Jimmy’s No. 43

Eat loads of duck at a Duck Off Jimmy’s No. 43 Sample over a dozen duck-dishes with tasty cocktails to pair with each.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 22 Tue

Act savage at Full Bunny Contact Let out your inner eight-year-old at this extreme Easter egg hunt with an on-site bar.

The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center

Act savage at Full Bunny Contact The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center Let out your inner eight-year-old at this extreme Easter egg hunt with an on-site bar.

Add
nyc craft beer festival sample
NYC Craft Beer Festival

Date

Event

Location

Mar 25 Fri

Try tons of beers at the NYC Craft Beer Festival 75 breweries, 150 beers, and unlimited 2oz tastings -- what more do you need to know?

Lexington Ave. Armory

Try tons of beers at the NYC Craft Beer Festival Lexington Ave. Armory 75 breweries, 150 beers, and unlimited 2oz tastings -- what more do you need to know?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 25-Apr 3

Browse cars you can’t afford at the International Auto Show The newest, swankiest, most tech-savvy cars are on display at this week-long exhibition.

Jacob Javits Center

Browse cars you can’t afford at the International Auto Show Jacob Javits Center The newest, swankiest, most tech-savvy cars are on display at this week-long exhibition.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 26 Sat

Celebrate Easter at the Standard, High Line On Saturday, the annual Easter Petting Zoo is back at The Standard Plaza from 9am-3pm (think of all the baby animals!) and on on Easter Sunday, you can partake in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at The Standard Biergarten (one at 10am, the other at 11:30am), because beer and egg hunting go hand-in-hand.

The Standard, High Line

Celebrate Easter at the Standard, High Line The Standard, High Line On Saturday, the annual Easter Petting Zoo is back at The Standard Plaza from 9am-3pm (think of all the baby animals!) and on on Easter Sunday, you can partake in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at The Standard Biergarten (one at 10am, the other at 11:30am), because beer and egg hunting go hand-in-hand.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 27 Sun

Dress your best at the Easter Parade Oversized hats, white gloves, and floral headpieces are strongly encouraged.

Fifth Ave

Dress your best at the Easter Parade Fifth Ave Oversized hats, white gloves, and floral headpieces are strongly encouraged.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 30-Apr 3

Buy cool stuff at the Affordable Art Fair Cool art, reasonable prices, and a chance to finally toss those dorm room posters.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Buy cool stuff at the Affordable Art Fair Metropolitan Pavilion Cool art, reasonable prices, and a chance to finally toss those dorm room posters.

Add

related

Over Tinder & Bumble? Here's How to Actually Meet People in NYC.
new york pillow fight
Flickr/Mark Guim

Date

Event

Location

Apr 2 Sat

Get playful for a cause at Pillow Fight 2016 Slap strangers with pillows at this crazy charity event supporting Dare2B, an org that helps to empower children in poverty.

TBD

Get playful for a cause at Pillow Fight 2016 TBD Slap strangers with pillows at this crazy charity event supporting Dare2B, an org that helps to empower children in poverty.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 2 Sat

Relive the 1920s at the Craft Distillers Festival Sample over 60 select craft spirits and live jazz music at this Prohibition-themed event.

The Bowery Hotel

Relive the 1920s at the Craft Distillers Festival The Bowery Hotel Sample over 60 select craft spirits and live jazz music at this Prohibition-themed event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Mon

Enjoy free food and music at Grand Central Every Monday in April, Grand Central vendors including Jacques Torres Ice Cream, Murray's Cheese, and diptyque will free samples and other deals in Vanderbilt Hall. Live music from Music Under New York will also be offered. 

Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central

Enjoy free food and music at Grand Central Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Every Monday in April, Grand Central vendors including Jacques Torres Ice Cream, Murray's Cheese, and diptyque will free samples and other deals in Vanderbilt Hall. Live music from Music Under New York will also be offered. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Wed

Eat up at Taste of the Lower East Side Feast on unlimited tastings from 50 LES restaurants, with all proceeds going to charity.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Eat up at Taste of the Lower East Side Metropolitan Pavilion Feast on unlimited tastings from 50 LES restaurants, with all proceeds going to charity.

Add
Havana Film Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 7 Thu

Celebrate Latin culture at the Havana Film Festival Enjoy this celebration of Latin American films that features over 40 movies, documentaries, and animated pictures.

Various Locations

Celebrate Latin culture at the Havana Film Festival Various Locations Enjoy this celebration of Latin American films that features over 40 movies, documentaries, and animated pictures.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 8 Fri

Jam out at the Brooklyn Folk Festival A three-day festival with 30 bands jamming out to a variety of folk, blues, and bluegrass music.

St. Ann’s Church

Jam out at the Brooklyn Folk Festival St. Ann’s Church A three-day festival with 30 bands jamming out to a variety of folk, blues, and bluegrass music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Sat

Eat meat like a beast at the annual NYC BBQ Cookoff Sample tons of delicious BBQ, all for just $15/ticket.

Staten Island

Eat meat like a beast at the annual NYC BBQ Cookoff Staten Island Sample tons of delicious BBQ, all for just $15/ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Mon

Celebrate Lao New Year at Khe-Yo  Laos-born Chef Soulayphet Schwader will be celebrating Lao New Year with a week-long dinner series of traditional dishes (many of which are eaten with your hands) like Mok-Pa (wild blue catfish steamed in banana leaf) and Dohm-Kem (black soy ginger braised Berkshire pork belly with quail eggs). The chef's mom will also perform a blessing ceremony for diners that involves cleansing your spirit for the new year.

Khe-Yo

Celebrate Lao New Year at Khe-Yo  Khe-Yo Laos-born Chef Soulayphet Schwader will be celebrating Lao New Year with a week-long dinner series of traditional dishes (many of which are eaten with your hands) like Mok-Pa (wild blue catfish steamed in banana leaf) and Dohm-Kem (black soy ginger braised Berkshire pork belly with quail eggs). The chef's mom will also perform a blessing ceremony for diners that involves cleansing your spirit for the new year.

Add
tribeca film festival entrance
Tribeca

Date

Event

Location

Apr 13 Wed

Celeb-spot at the Tribeca Film Festival Evidently there are films to see, too.

Various locations

Celeb-spot at the Tribeca Film Festival Various locations Evidently there are films to see, too.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Fri

Get healthy at the Green Festival This sprawling, health-focused exhibition features an organic food court, sustainable beer & wine garden, and a yoga pavilion.

Javits Convention Center

Get healthy at the Green Festival Javits Convention Center This sprawling, health-focused exhibition features an organic food court, sustainable beer & wine garden, and a yoga pavilion.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15-Sep 24

Snag tickets to American Psycho -- The Musical It’s like the movie, but with better business cards.

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Snag tickets to American Psycho -- The Musical Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre It’s like the movie, but with better business cards.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

Attend a secret garden party in an East Village cemetery This Victorian-inspired Secret Garden Party at Marble Cemetery (aka Second Avenue Cemetery) is part of Atlas Obscurca's worldwide Obscura Day, and will offer supremely old-school delights like stereoscopic viewings, exotic birds, parlour games and croquet, and absinthe tastings. There will also be Victorian nature workshops, traditional 19th century music, savory pies, and a cash bar. Tickets here.

Second Avenue Cemetery

Attend a secret garden party in an East Village cemetery Second Avenue Cemetery This Victorian-inspired Secret Garden Party at Marble Cemetery (aka Second Avenue Cemetery) is part of Atlas Obscurca's worldwide Obscura Day, and will offer supremely old-school delights like stereoscopic viewings, exotic birds, parlour games and croquet, and absinthe tastings. There will also be Victorian nature workshops, traditional 19th century music, savory pies, and a cash bar. Tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

Support local bakers at the Brews, Bites & Wines Charity Tasting Enjoy sweets, craft beers, and wine from local artisan purveyors.

Grind on Park Avenue South

Support local bakers at the Brews, Bites & Wines Charity Tasting Grind on Park Avenue South Enjoy sweets, craft beers, and wine from local artisan purveyors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

Catch wanderlust at the New York Travel Festival Good for travelers and industry professionals alike; snag travel tips and tricks at this two-day fest.

St. Francis College Brooklyn

Catch wanderlust at the New York Travel Festival St. Francis College Brooklyn Good for travelers and industry professionals alike; snag travel tips and tricks at this two-day fest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Sun

Learn to rest at the Sleep Symposium Mattress startup Casper will host its first-ever Sleep Symposium, with conversations about the science of sleep from the likes of Arianna Huffington and Reggie Watts, plus a performance by St. Lucia. Thrillist readers can get $10 off general admission tickets by using the code THRILLIST40.

Root NYC

Learn to rest at the Sleep Symposium Root NYC Mattress startup Casper will host its first-ever Sleep Symposium, with conversations about the science of sleep from the likes of Arianna Huffington and Reggie Watts, plus a performance by St. Lucia. Thrillist readers can get $10 off general admission tickets by using the code THRILLIST40.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Sun

Party in your pajamas at the After Brunch Pajama Party Rock your PJs at this interactive party with live music, board games, and cupcakes.

The Paper Box, Brooklyn

Party in your pajamas at the After Brunch Pajama Party The Paper Box, Brooklyn Rock your PJs at this interactive party with live music, board games, and cupcakes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 19 Tue

Attend a dim sum-style dinner at Vic's Chefs from Vicki Freeman and Marc Meyer will bring all of their restaurants -- Cookshop, Hundred Acres, Rosie's and Vic’s -- together for just one night, offering a dim sum-style dining experience (mobile carts included!) with small dishes including Maine Crab with green chiles from Vic's and monkfish cheeks from Cookshop, among others. For tickets, call Vic's at 212.253.5700. 

Vic's

Attend a dim sum-style dinner at Vic's Vic's Chefs from Vicki Freeman and Marc Meyer will bring all of their restaurants -- Cookshop, Hundred Acres, Rosie's and Vic’s -- together for just one night, offering a dim sum-style dining experience (mobile carts included!) with small dishes including Maine Crab with green chiles from Vic's and monkfish cheeks from Cookshop, among others. For tickets, call Vic's at 212.253.5700. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 20 Wed

Celebrate 4/20 some pretty appropriate movies Bushwick movie theater/bar/restaurant Syndicated will be celebrating 4/20 the best way possible: three back-to-back stoner movies (Inherent Vice, Up in Smoke, and Half Baked) accompanied by cocktails like the "Bong Water" and the Cheech & Chong-inspired "Up in Smoke." Tickets here.

Syndicated

Celebrate 4/20 some pretty appropriate movies Syndicated Bushwick movie theater/bar/restaurant Syndicated will be celebrating 4/20 the best way possible: three back-to-back stoner movies (Inherent Vice, Up in Smoke, and Half Baked) accompanied by cocktails like the "Bong Water" and the Cheech & Chong-inspired "Up in Smoke." Tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 21 Thu

Soak up backyard vibes at A&G Merch's Big Ten Party One of Williamsburg's favorite home furnishing stores is celebrating a decade in the neighborhood with brick oven slices by Best Pizza, kegs care of Zablozki's, and deals on everything in sight.

A&G Merch

Soak up backyard vibes at A&G Merch's Big Ten Party A&G Merch One of Williamsburg's favorite home furnishing stores is celebrating a decade in the neighborhood with brick oven slices by Best Pizza, kegs care of Zablozki's, and deals on everything in sight.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 21 Thu

Nerd out at TechDay A giant science fair with over 500 innovative companies and start-ups.

Pier 94

Nerd out at TechDay Pier 94 A giant science fair with over 500 innovative companies and start-ups.

Add
bacon and beer classic at citi field
Bacon and Beer Classic

Date

Event

Location

Apr 22 Fri

Have the day of your dreams at the Bacon and Beer Classic Craft beer, bacon dishes, live music, and interactive games -- does it get any better?

Citi Field

Have the day of your dreams at the Bacon and Beer Classic Citi Field Craft beer, bacon dishes, live music, and interactive games -- does it get any better?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 22-May 28

Get hog wild at a Brooklyn Pig Roast Pig platters, loads of sides, and live music make this event as tasty as it is fun.

The Hall, Brooklyn

Get hog wild at a Brooklyn Pig Roast The Hall, Brooklyn Pig platters, loads of sides, and live music make this event as tasty as it is fun.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

Celebrate Passover with Mile End and The Unorthodox Haggadah No plans for Passover? Head to Mile End's Middle Eastern-inspired seder. This collab with The Unorthodox Haggadah will be hosted by Jewish mystic/musician, Mikey Pauker, and feature comedy and talks by Nathan Phillips, author of The Unorthodox Haggadah. There will also be a kosher-style menu featuring matzo ball soup, confit spring lamb shank, and fried artichokes with tahini. A portion of the event's proceeds will go to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry. Tickets here.

And&And (353 West 12th St)

Celebrate Passover with Mile End and The Unorthodox Haggadah And&And (353 West 12th St) No plans for Passover? Head to Mile End's Middle Eastern-inspired seder. This collab with The Unorthodox Haggadah will be hosted by Jewish mystic/musician, Mikey Pauker, and feature comedy and talks by Nathan Phillips, author of The Unorthodox Haggadah. There will also be a kosher-style menu featuring matzo ball soup, confit spring lamb shank, and fried artichokes with tahini. A portion of the event's proceeds will go to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry. Tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

Get spicy at the Hot Sauce Expo Sample fire-breathing hot sauces and craft beer, enjoy live music, and watch the Carolina Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, in which contestants will compete to break the Guinness World Record by eating the world's hottest pepper.

Brooklyn Expo Center

Get spicy at the Hot Sauce Expo Brooklyn Expo Center Sample fire-breathing hot sauces and craft beer, enjoy live music, and watch the Carolina Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, in which contestants will compete to break the Guinness World Record by eating the world's hottest pepper.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24 Sun

Run for a cause at the 9/11 Memorial 5K Support the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at this 5K run/walk. A free community day will be hosted afterwards on Greenwich St with food trucks, music, and activities for kids.

Pier 26

Run for a cause at the 9/11 Memorial 5K Pier 26 Support the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at this 5K run/walk. A free community day will be hosted afterwards on Greenwich St with food trucks, music, and activities for kids.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24 Sun

Welcome spring at the annual Arbor Fest This family friendly event features food and craft vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, and beer.

Queens Botanical Garden

Welcome spring at the annual Arbor Fest Queens Botanical Garden This family friendly event features food and craft vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, and beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Mon

Eat & drink from the city's top spots at Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Join Danny Meyer and some of the city's top chefs for this year's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry event featuring the city's best food and drink (participating restaurants and bars include Acme, all’onda, The Cecil, The Meatball Shop, Maialino, The Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, Mile End Deli, and many more). Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry’s mission to end childhood hunger in the US. Thrillist readers can get 20% off tickets by using the promo code: TOTNThrillist. Tickets here.

225 Liberty St

Eat & drink from the city's top spots at Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry 225 Liberty St Join Danny Meyer and some of the city's top chefs for this year's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry event featuring the city's best food and drink (participating restaurants and bars include Acme, all’onda, The Cecil, The Meatball Shop, Maialino, The Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, Mile End Deli, and many more). Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry’s mission to end childhood hunger in the US. Thrillist readers can get 20% off tickets by using the promo code: TOTNThrillist. Tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Tue

Attend Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour is in NYC with vino from 240+ wineries from all over the world (including rare ones you won't find anywhere else). Tickets here.

Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway

Attend Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour is in NYC with vino from 240+ wineries from all over the world (including rare ones you won't find anywhere else). Tickets here.

Add

related

The Best Comedy Clubs in NYC, and What Shows to See at Them
sakura matsuri, cherry blossoms
Flickr/bronxbombr21

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30-May 1

Show off your Instagram skills at Sakura Matsuri Gaze at (and photograph!) over 200 blossoming cherry trees, plus enjoy an array of events and performances celebrating Japanese culture at this annual event.

Brooklyn Botanical Garden

Show off your Instagram skills at Sakura Matsuri Brooklyn Botanical Garden Gaze at (and photograph!) over 200 blossoming cherry trees, plus enjoy an array of events and performances celebrating Japanese culture at this annual event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30-May 27

Eat everything at Madison Square Eats  Urbanspace's Worth Square food market just next to Madison Square Park is back with a mix of favorites and newcomers, like Roberta’s, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Hong Kong Street Cart, Gotham Poke, and MeltKraft.

Worth Square

Eat everything at Madison Square Eats  Worth Square Urbanspace's Worth Square food market just next to Madison Square Park is back with a mix of favorites and newcomers, like Roberta’s, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Hong Kong Street Cart, Gotham Poke, and MeltKraft.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Cycle the day away at the Five Boro Bike Tour Open to all skill levels, this 40-mile, five-borough bike tour is the largest charitable bike ride in the country.

Battery Park

Cycle the day away at the Five Boro Bike Tour Battery Park Open to all skill levels, this 40-mile, five-borough bike tour is the largest charitable bike ride in the country.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Attend Thrillist's Taco Knockout For the fourth year in a row, Thrillist is hosting the Taco Knockout, a celebration of New York’s best takes on the Mexican classic. Come eat all the tacos (from places like Kimchi Smoke, Swine, Black Tree BK, and Tres Carnes), drink Jose Cuervo cocktails, a crown a winner. Tickets here.

Eventi Hotel

Attend Thrillist's Taco Knockout Eventi Hotel For the fourth year in a row, Thrillist is hosting the Taco Knockout, a celebration of New York’s best takes on the Mexican classic. Come eat all the tacos (from places like Kimchi Smoke, Swine, Black Tree BK, and Tres Carnes), drink Jose Cuervo cocktails, a crown a winner. Tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Celebrate food media at the Food Book Fair Mingle with chefs, writers, food enthusiasts, and publishers at this festival honoring the year in the food media.

Wythe Hotel

Celebrate food media at the Food Book Fair Wythe Hotel Mingle with chefs, writers, food enthusiasts, and publishers at this festival honoring the year in the food media.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Celebrate NYC Burger Week with lots of burgers Seven days of the city's best burgers is hard to beat -- Schweid & Sons' annual NYC Burger Week will offer countless burger-themed events, like Burgers for Barkers with Hard Times Sundaes, Emily, and Sixpoint at NY Distilling Company, and a Marvel-themed burger challenge with Black Iron Burger.

Multiple locations

Celebrate NYC Burger Week with lots of burgers Multiple locations Seven days of the city's best burgers is hard to beat -- Schweid & Sons' annual NYC Burger Week will offer countless burger-themed events, like Burgers for Barkers with Hard Times Sundaes, Emily, and Sixpoint at NY Distilling Company, and a Marvel-themed burger challenge with Black Iron Burger.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Walk like an Egyptian at The Discovery of King Tut Learn the fascinating story of how King Tut’s infamous tomb was discovered.

417 5th Ave

Walk like an Egyptian at The Discovery of King Tut 417 5th Ave Learn the fascinating story of how King Tut’s infamous tomb was discovered.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1-Jun 30

Geek out at That Physics Show Enjoy playful demonstrations involving cold liquid nitrogen, burning hydrogen, and bright laser lights.

Elektra Theatre

Geek out at That Physics Show Elektra Theatre Enjoy playful demonstrations involving cold liquid nitrogen, burning hydrogen, and bright laser lights.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 3 Tue

Attend an educational dinner at Foragers Table Highlights include a customized three-course dinner and an educational discussion on sustainable meat from famed food writer Barry Estabrook.

Foragers Table, Chelsea

Attend an educational dinner at Foragers Table Foragers Table, Chelsea Highlights include a customized three-course dinner and an educational discussion on sustainable meat from famed food writer Barry Estabrook.

Add
frieze art fair on randall's island, sculpture
Flickr/visionet-art

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Thu

Buy art at the Frieze Art Fair Shop art at a range of price points from 1000 contemporary artists.

Randall’s Island Park

Buy art at the Frieze Art Fair Randall’s Island Park Shop art at a range of price points from 1000 contemporary artists.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 6 Fri

Enjoy Asian eats at New York Feast Taste dishes from dozens of Asian restaurants, plus enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine.

Industry City

Enjoy Asian eats at New York Feast Industry City Taste dishes from dozens of Asian restaurants, plus enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 6 Fri

Attend the Five Boro Craft Beer Fest Enjoy over 100 craft beers, plus food and live music.

The Well, Williamsburg

Attend the Five Boro Craft Beer Fest The Well, Williamsburg Enjoy over 100 craft beers, plus food and live music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Eat your veggies at the Vegetarian Food Fest A celebration of vegetarian living with food samples, speakers, and workshops.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Eat your veggies at the Vegetarian Food Fest Metropolitan Pavilion A celebration of vegetarian living with food samples, speakers, and workshops.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7-Sep 10

Take a bartending class at Leyenda Julie Reiner and Ivy Mix's famed cocktail joint will offer home bartending classes for the first time ever, with Julie, Ivy, and co-owner Tom Macy offering up their sage wisdom. There will be four class (running through September), and this first one will be on "Home Bar Basics: Essential Bottles, Tools, Techniques and Recipes." Tickets here.

Leyenda

Take a bartending class at Leyenda Leyenda Julie Reiner and Ivy Mix's famed cocktail joint will offer home bartending classes for the first time ever, with Julie, Ivy, and co-owner Tom Macy offering up their sage wisdom. There will be four class (running through September), and this first one will be on "Home Bar Basics: Essential Bottles, Tools, Techniques and Recipes." Tickets here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Sun

Celebrate Japanese culture at Japan Day Enjoy this lively festival featuring dancing, singing, origami, and food tents rooted in the rich cultural history of Japan.

Central Park Bandshell

Celebrate Japanese culture at Japan Day Central Park Bandshell Enjoy this lively festival featuring dancing, singing, origami, and food tents rooted in the rich cultural history of Japan.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 11 Wed

Eat breakfast for dinner at Brunch Eats A nighttime event where you can gorge on brunch samples from over 20 restaurants and bakeries hand-selected by the Village Voice.

Intrepid Museum

Eat breakfast for dinner at Brunch Eats Intrepid Museum A nighttime event where you can gorge on brunch samples from over 20 restaurants and bakeries hand-selected by the Village Voice.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Experience An Evening of You Funny girls Catherine Cohen and Lucy Cottrell host an evening of comedy, highlighting the most important thing in the world: You.

Lutheran Church of the Messiah

Experience An Evening of You Lutheran Church of the Messiah Funny girls Catherine Cohen and Lucy Cottrell host an evening of comedy, highlighting the most important thing in the world: You.

Add
electric daisy carnival crowd
Flickr/John

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Trance out at EDC Carnival rides, blaring music, epic light shows, and tons of neon -- you know the drill.

Citi Field

Trance out at EDC Citi Field Carnival rides, blaring music, epic light shows, and tons of neon -- you know the drill.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Eat like a champ at the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival Taste food from around the world, plus enjoy international music, dance, and art.

9th Ave between 42nd - 57th St

Eat like a champ at the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival 9th Ave between 42nd - 57th St Taste food from around the world, plus enjoy international music, dance, and art.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Sun

Chill out at Bayfest Kick off street fair season with this eight-block event featuring local food vendors, live music, and kids crafts.

Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Chill out at Bayfest Emmons Ave, Brooklyn Kick off street fair season with this eight-block event featuring local food vendors, live music, and kids crafts.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Gorge on chili at the Texas Chili Cook-Off Chili, beer, live music, and Texas attitude.

Pier 84

Gorge on chili at the Texas Chili Cook-Off Pier 84 Chili, beer, live music, and Texas attitude.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Thu

Check out the third-annual Billionaire Oyster Party Help support the Billion Oyster Project (which aims to bring one billion oysters back to NY Harbor) at this party with oysters from 40+ farmers from around the country, a shucking competition, and other bites and booze from different NYC restaurants and partners. 

Pioneer Works

Check out the third-annual Billionaire Oyster Party Pioneer Works Help support the Billion Oyster Project (which aims to bring one billion oysters back to NY Harbor) at this party with oysters from 40+ farmers from around the country, a shucking competition, and other bites and booze from different NYC restaurants and partners. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Thu

Act like a teeny-bopper at NYC Popfest Multiple concerts and live sets from indie pop bands from around the world.

Various locations

Act like a teeny-bopper at NYC Popfest Various locations Multiple concerts and live sets from indie pop bands from around the world.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Broaden your horizons at the Ethnic Festival A multi-cultural fest with music, dance, art, and lots of ethnic food.

East Harlem

Broaden your horizons at the Ethnic Festival East Harlem A multi-cultural fest with music, dance, art, and lots of ethnic food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Eat for a cause at Taste of Tribeca This annual tasting event featuring eats from restaurants like Bubby’s, Bouley, and Sarabeth’s benefits PS 150 and PS 234, so open up your wallets and your mouth for this feel-good fest.

Duane St between Greenwich and Hudson

Eat for a cause at Taste of Tribeca Duane St between Greenwich and Hudson This annual tasting event featuring eats from restaurants like Bubby’s, Bouley, and Sarabeth’s benefits PS 150 and PS 234, so open up your wallets and your mouth for this feel-good fest.

Add
yoga by the hudson river
Hudson River Park

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Relive recess at Hudson River Park Games Get active at this recreational event with activities like yoga, kickboxing, and a team pentathlon.

Hudson River Park

Relive recess at Hudson River Park Games Hudson River Park Get active at this recreational event with activities like yoga, kickboxing, and a team pentathlon.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Sun

Bring your dog to BarkFest Enjoy live music, interactive games, and food trucks, all dog-friendly and dog approved.

Pier 97, Hudson River Park

Bring your dog to BarkFest Pier 97, Hudson River Park Enjoy live music, interactive games, and food trucks, all dog-friendly and dog approved.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Mon

Quench your thirst at the NY Indie Spirits Expo Sample hand-crafted spirits and meet the makers who produce them.

The Penn Club

Quench your thirst at the NY Indie Spirits Expo The Penn Club Sample hand-crafted spirits and meet the makers who produce them.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 24 Tue

Support the NYPD & FDNY at the Answer the Call Red & Blue Soiree This annual benefit supporting The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund isn’t just a great cause, there’ll be cocktails and live music, too.

Bowery Hotel

Support the NYPD & FDNY at the Answer the Call Red & Blue Soiree Bowery Hotel This annual benefit supporting The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund isn’t just a great cause, there’ll be cocktails and live music, too.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

Celebrate the arts at the LES Festival of the Arts Music, dance, comedy, and film converge at this multi-day event celebrating artists from the Lower East Side and East Village.

Various Locations

Celebrate the arts at the LES Festival of the Arts Various Locations Music, dance, comedy, and film converge at this multi-day event celebrating artists from the Lower East Side and East Village.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28-Jun 5

Support local artists at the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit Browse a variety of works from over 100 local artists.

University Place

Support local artists at the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit University Place Browse a variety of works from over 100 local artists.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Check out an Italian film festival The Open Roads: New Italian Cinema festival explores Italian life and culture through a new generation of up-and-coming filmmakers.

Lincoln Center

Check out an Italian film festival Lincoln Center The Open Roads: New Italian Cinema festival explores Italian life and culture through a new generation of up-and-coming filmmakers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Get interactive at Figment NYC A series of creative art installations that you can touch and interact with.

Governors Island

Get interactive at Figment NYC Governors Island A series of creative art installations that you can touch and interact with.

Add
Flickr/aneil4lom

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

See The Strokes, The Killers, and Kanye at The Governors Ball Here’s hoping Kanye will be on his best worst behavior.

Randall’s Island Park

See The Strokes, The Killers, and Kanye at The Governors Ball Randall’s Island Park Here’s hoping Kanye will be on his best worst behavior.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Watch movies at the Brooklyn Film Festival Catch over 100 independent films from filmmakers in 20 countries.

Wythe Hotel and Windmill Studios

Watch movies at the Brooklyn Film Festival Wythe Hotel and Windmill Studios Catch over 100 independent films from filmmakers in 20 countries.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Get caffeinated at CoffeeCon Taste lots of coffee, see exhibits, and feel especially jittery.

Broad Street Ballroom

Get caffeinated at CoffeeCon Broad Street Ballroom Taste lots of coffee, see exhibits, and feel especially jittery.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Kick off summer with a Lobster & Beer Lovers Sail Slam lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster and unlimited beer on this two-hour sail around Manhattan. June 7th & 21st only.

Battery Park

Kick off summer with a Lobster & Beer Lovers Sail Battery Park Slam lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster and unlimited beer on this two-hour sail around Manhattan. June 7th & 21st only.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Drink lots of adult apple cider Try up to 75 hard ciders plus food truck fare at this sweet and boozy event.

Brooklyn Expo Center

Drink lots of adult apple cider Brooklyn Expo Center Try up to 75 hard ciders plus food truck fare at this sweet and boozy event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Class it up at The Jazz Age Lawn Party Wear a flapper costume to this giant 1920s-themed party with live jazz, dance contests, food, and vintage cars.

Governor’s Island

Class it up at The Jazz Age Lawn Party Governor’s Island Wear a flapper costume to this giant 1920s-themed party with live jazz, dance contests, food, and vintage cars.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Get boozy on a Bourbon Walk The New York City Bourbon Bash celebrates National Bourbon Day with 1oz servings of classic Kentucky bourbons at eight participating venues.

Various locations

Get boozy on a Bourbon Walk Various locations The New York City Bourbon Bash celebrates National Bourbon Day with 1oz servings of classic Kentucky bourbons at eight participating venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Party like a mermaid at the Coney Island Mermaid Parade Semi-nude costumes, floats with aquatic themes, and dance music are all guaranteed at this annual (and rowdy!) event.

Coney Island

Party like a mermaid at the Coney Island Mermaid Parade Coney Island Semi-nude costumes, floats with aquatic themes, and dance music are all guaranteed at this annual (and rowdy!) event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Enjoy a day of free concerts at Make Music New York This semi-annual event features over 1,000 free concerts in public spaces across the five boroughs.

Various Locations

Enjoy a day of free concerts at Make Music New York Various Locations This semi-annual event features over 1,000 free concerts in public spaces across the five boroughs.

Add

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Spring
Timberland_Mar16

related

READ MORE
The Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Spring
Timberland_Mar16

related

READ MORE
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Spring
Timberland_Mar16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like