Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Spring

Date
Event
Location
Mar 8 Tue
Class it up at a wine tasting Taste dozens of wines and enjoy a variety of appetizers at this sophisticated event.
The Altman Building
Class it up at a wine tasting The Altman Building Taste dozens of wines and enjoy a variety of appetizers at this sophisticated event.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 10 Thu
Explore Asian art during Asia Week Enjoy exhibitions, galleries, discussions, and workshops at this week-long event celebrating Asian culture and art.
Various locations
Explore Asian art during Asia Week Various locations Enjoy exhibitions, galleries, discussions, and workshops at this week-long event celebrating Asian culture and art.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
Eat food hand-picked by the Village Voice at the ninth annual Choice Eats Sample tons of delicious food from over 50 NYC restaurants including Luke’s Lobster, Quality Eats, and Black Tree -- all chosen by the food critics at the Village Voice.
Metropolitan Pavilion
Eat food hand-picked by the Village Voice at the ninth annual Choice Eats Metropolitan Pavilion Sample tons of delicious food from over 50 NYC restaurants including Luke’s Lobster, Quality Eats, and Black Tree -- all chosen by the food critics at the Village Voice.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
Laugh your ass off at Hasty Pudding Theatricals The infamous Harvard Hasty Pudding Institute comes to NYC for a weekend of crude jokes, bawdy puns, and an overall good time.
Kaye Playhouse
Laugh your ass off at Hasty Pudding Theatricals Kaye Playhouse The infamous Harvard Hasty Pudding Institute comes to NYC for a weekend of crude jokes, bawdy puns, and an overall good time.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
Drink up on a St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl Drink specials at participating bars are included!
Various locations
Drink up on a St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl Various locations Drink specials at participating bars are included!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Sun
Celebrate the luck of the Irish at St. Patrick’s Open Day A family friendly celebration of Irish culture with games, arts & crafts, and music.
Irish Arts Center
Celebrate the luck of the Irish at St. Patrick’s Open Day Irish Arts Center A family friendly celebration of Irish culture with games, arts & crafts, and music.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Mon
Get Roberta's pizza at Isa For the next two weeks you can get Bushwick baby Robera's in Williamsburg. The wood-fired pizza maven will be taking over at Taavo Somer’s Isa on Wythe Avenue, serving pizza from 5pm-11pm every day (the bar will stay open past 11). Beloved pies like the Bee Sting and Speckenwolf will be offered, as well as a number of smaller dishes like pepperoni rolls.
Isa
Get Roberta's pizza at Isa Isa For the next two weeks you can get Bushwick baby Robera's in Williamsburg. The wood-fired pizza maven will be taking over at Taavo Somer’s Isa on Wythe Avenue, serving pizza from 5pm-11pm every day (the bar will stay open past 11). Beloved pies like the Bee Sting and Speckenwolf will be offered, as well as a number of smaller dishes like pepperoni rolls.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Tue
Check out the Queens World Film Festival Enjoy this eclectic festival featuring diverse films from around the globe, including a film called Fucking Him (seriously).
Museum of the Moving Image
Check out the Queens World Film Festival Museum of the Moving Image Enjoy this eclectic festival featuring diverse films from around the globe, including a film called Fucking Him (seriously).
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Wed
Get the meat sweats at Brisket King This all-you-can-eat-&-drink event features a shitload of brisket, and really, what’s better than that? Participating restaurants include some of the best: Dinosaur, Hill Country, and Mable’s Smokehouse.
Irondale Center Brooklyn
Get the meat sweats at Brisket King Irondale Center Brooklyn This all-you-can-eat-&-drink event features a shitload of brisket, and really, what’s better than that? Participating restaurants include some of the best: Dinosaur, Hill Country, and Mable’s Smokehouse.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Wed
Party on your lunch break at Marquee The final "Lunch Break" party hosted by Perrier and Flavorpill will take place at Marquee from 1-2pm, with music from Questlove, Perrier cocktails, and free bagged lunches to take back with you to work. RSVP here.
Marquee
Party on your lunch break at Marquee Marquee The final "Lunch Break" party hosted by Perrier and Flavorpill will take place at Marquee from 1-2pm, with music from Questlove, Perrier cocktails, and free bagged lunches to take back with you to work. RSVP here.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Bring your flask to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade You know the drill!
Fifth Ave
Bring your flask to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Fifth Ave You know the drill!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Find apartment inspo at the Architectural Digest Home Design Show Shop for home products, attend design seminars, and get loads of design ideas at this massive decorating expo featuring over 400 brands.
Piers 92 & 94
Find apartment inspo at the Architectural Digest Home Design Show Piers 92 & 94 Shop for home products, attend design seminars, and get loads of design ideas at this massive decorating expo featuring over 400 brands.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Learn all about craft cocktails at Cocktail Magic The first-ever craft cocktail tour in the country is coming to New York for a night of great drinks from bars like Attaboy, Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, and Dutch Kills, and food from Roberta’s.
Weylin B. Seymour’s
Learn all about craft cocktails at Cocktail Magic Weylin B. Seymour’s The first-ever craft cocktail tour in the country is coming to New York for a night of great drinks from bars like Attaboy, Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, and Dutch Kills, and food from Roberta’s.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Get caffeinated at the Coffee & Tea Festival For the caffeine addict in your life, this annual festival features over 100+ tasting opportunities, meaning you’ll pretty much be vibrating home.
Brooklyn Expo Center
Get caffeinated at the Coffee & Tea Festival Brooklyn Expo Center For the caffeine addict in your life, this annual festival features over 100+ tasting opportunities, meaning you’ll pretty much be vibrating home.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 20 Sun
Eat loads of duck at a Duck Off Sample over a dozen duck-dishes with tasty cocktails to pair with each.
Jimmy’s No. 43
Eat loads of duck at a Duck Off Jimmy’s No. 43 Sample over a dozen duck-dishes with tasty cocktails to pair with each.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22 Tue
Act savage at Full Bunny Contact Let out your inner eight-year-old at this extreme Easter egg hunt with an on-site bar.
The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center
Act savage at Full Bunny Contact The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center Let out your inner eight-year-old at this extreme Easter egg hunt with an on-site bar.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Fri
Try tons of beers at the NYC Craft Beer Festival 75 breweries, 150 beers, and unlimited 2oz tastings -- what more do you need to know?
Lexington Ave. Armory
Try tons of beers at the NYC Craft Beer Festival Lexington Ave. Armory 75 breweries, 150 beers, and unlimited 2oz tastings -- what more do you need to know?
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25-Apr 3
Browse cars you can’t afford at the International Auto Show The newest, swankiest, most tech-savvy cars are on display at this week-long exhibition.
Jacob Javits Center
Browse cars you can’t afford at the International Auto Show Jacob Javits Center The newest, swankiest, most tech-savvy cars are on display at this week-long exhibition.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sat
Celebrate Easter at the Standard, High Line On Saturday, the annual Easter Petting Zoo is back at The Standard Plaza from 9am-3pm (think of all the baby animals!) and on on Easter Sunday, you can partake in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at The Standard Biergarten (one at 10am, the other at 11:30am), because beer and egg hunting go hand-in-hand.
The Standard, High Line
Celebrate Easter at the Standard, High Line The Standard, High Line On Saturday, the annual Easter Petting Zoo is back at The Standard Plaza from 9am-3pm (think of all the baby animals!) and on on Easter Sunday, you can partake in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at The Standard Biergarten (one at 10am, the other at 11:30am), because beer and egg hunting go hand-in-hand.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 27 Sun
Dress your best at the Easter Parade Oversized hats, white gloves, and floral headpieces are strongly encouraged.
Fifth Ave
Dress your best at the Easter Parade Fifth Ave Oversized hats, white gloves, and floral headpieces are strongly encouraged.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 30-Apr 3
Buy cool stuff at the Affordable Art Fair Cool art, reasonable prices, and a chance to finally toss those dorm room posters.
Metropolitan Pavilion
Buy cool stuff at the Affordable Art Fair Metropolitan Pavilion Cool art, reasonable prices, and a chance to finally toss those dorm room posters.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Get playful for a cause at Pillow Fight 2016 Slap strangers with pillows at this crazy charity event supporting Dare2B, an org that helps to empower children in poverty.
TBD
Get playful for a cause at Pillow Fight 2016 TBD Slap strangers with pillows at this crazy charity event supporting Dare2B, an org that helps to empower children in poverty.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Relive the 1920s at the Craft Distillers Festival Sample over 60 select craft spirits and live jazz music at this Prohibition-themed event.
The Bowery Hotel
Relive the 1920s at the Craft Distillers Festival The Bowery Hotel Sample over 60 select craft spirits and live jazz music at this Prohibition-themed event.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 4 Mon
Enjoy free food and music at Grand Central Every Monday in April, Grand Central vendors including Jacques Torres Ice Cream, Murray's Cheese, and diptyque will free samples and other deals in Vanderbilt Hall. Live music from Music Under New York will also be offered.
Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central
Enjoy free food and music at Grand Central Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Every Monday in April, Grand Central vendors including Jacques Torres Ice Cream, Murray's Cheese, and diptyque will free samples and other deals in Vanderbilt Hall. Live music from Music Under New York will also be offered.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 6 Wed
Eat up at Taste of the Lower East Side Feast on unlimited tastings from 50 LES restaurants, with all proceeds going to charity.
Metropolitan Pavilion
Eat up at Taste of the Lower East Side Metropolitan Pavilion Feast on unlimited tastings from 50 LES restaurants, with all proceeds going to charity.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 7 Thu
Celebrate Latin culture at the Havana Film Festival Enjoy this celebration of Latin American films that features over 40 movies, documentaries, and animated pictures.
Various Locations
Celebrate Latin culture at the Havana Film Festival Various Locations Enjoy this celebration of Latin American films that features over 40 movies, documentaries, and animated pictures.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 8 Fri
Jam out at the Brooklyn Folk Festival A three-day festival with 30 bands jamming out to a variety of folk, blues, and bluegrass music.
St. Ann’s Church
Jam out at the Brooklyn Folk Festival St. Ann’s Church A three-day festival with 30 bands jamming out to a variety of folk, blues, and bluegrass music.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Sat
Eat meat like a beast at the annual NYC BBQ Cookoff Sample tons of delicious BBQ, all for just $15/ticket.
Staten Island
Eat meat like a beast at the annual NYC BBQ Cookoff Staten Island Sample tons of delicious BBQ, all for just $15/ticket.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11 Mon
Celebrate Lao New Year at Khe-Yo Laos-born Chef Soulayphet Schwader will be celebrating Lao New Year with a week-long dinner series of traditional dishes (many of which are eaten with your hands) like Mok-Pa (wild blue catfish steamed in banana leaf) and Dohm-Kem (black soy ginger braised Berkshire pork belly with quail eggs). The chef's mom will also perform a blessing ceremony for diners that involves cleansing your spirit for the new year.
Khe-Yo
Celebrate Lao New Year at Khe-Yo Khe-Yo Laos-born Chef Soulayphet Schwader will be celebrating Lao New Year with a week-long dinner series of traditional dishes (many of which are eaten with your hands) like Mok-Pa (wild blue catfish steamed in banana leaf) and Dohm-Kem (black soy ginger braised Berkshire pork belly with quail eggs). The chef's mom will also perform a blessing ceremony for diners that involves cleansing your spirit for the new year.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 13 Wed
Celeb-spot at the Tribeca Film Festival Evidently there are films to see, too.
Various locations
Celeb-spot at the Tribeca Film Festival Various locations Evidently there are films to see, too.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 15 Fri
Get healthy at the Green Festival This sprawling, health-focused exhibition features an organic food court, sustainable beer & wine garden, and a yoga pavilion.
Javits Convention Center
Get healthy at the Green Festival Javits Convention Center This sprawling, health-focused exhibition features an organic food court, sustainable beer & wine garden, and a yoga pavilion.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 15-Sep 24
Snag tickets to American Psycho -- The Musical It’s like the movie, but with better business cards.
Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Snag tickets to American Psycho -- The Musical Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre It’s like the movie, but with better business cards.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Attend a secret garden party in an East Village cemetery This Victorian-inspired Secret Garden Party at Marble Cemetery (aka Second Avenue Cemetery) is part of Atlas Obscurca's worldwide Obscura Day, and will offer supremely old-school delights like stereoscopic viewings, exotic birds, parlour games and croquet, and absinthe tastings. There will also be Victorian nature workshops, traditional 19th century music, savory pies, and a cash bar. Tickets here.
Second Avenue Cemetery
Attend a secret garden party in an East Village cemetery Second Avenue Cemetery This Victorian-inspired Secret Garden Party at Marble Cemetery (aka Second Avenue Cemetery) is part of Atlas Obscurca's worldwide Obscura Day, and will offer supremely old-school delights like stereoscopic viewings, exotic birds, parlour games and croquet, and absinthe tastings. There will also be Victorian nature workshops, traditional 19th century music, savory pies, and a cash bar. Tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Support local bakers at the Brews, Bites & Wines Charity Tasting Enjoy sweets, craft beers, and wine from local artisan purveyors.
Grind on Park Avenue South
Support local bakers at the Brews, Bites & Wines Charity Tasting Grind on Park Avenue South Enjoy sweets, craft beers, and wine from local artisan purveyors.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Catch wanderlust at the New York Travel Festival Good for travelers and industry professionals alike; snag travel tips and tricks at this two-day fest.
St. Francis College Brooklyn
Catch wanderlust at the New York Travel Festival St. Francis College Brooklyn Good for travelers and industry professionals alike; snag travel tips and tricks at this two-day fest.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 17 Sun
Learn to rest at the Sleep Symposium Mattress startup Casper will host its first-ever Sleep Symposium, with conversations about the science of sleep from the likes of Arianna Huffington and Reggie Watts, plus a performance by St. Lucia. Thrillist readers can get $10 off general admission tickets by using the code THRILLIST40.
Root NYC
Learn to rest at the Sleep Symposium Root NYC Mattress startup Casper will host its first-ever Sleep Symposium, with conversations about the science of sleep from the likes of Arianna Huffington and Reggie Watts, plus a performance by St. Lucia. Thrillist readers can get $10 off general admission tickets by using the code THRILLIST40.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 17 Sun
Party in your pajamas at the After Brunch Pajama Party Rock your PJs at this interactive party with live music, board games, and cupcakes.
The Paper Box, Brooklyn
Party in your pajamas at the After Brunch Pajama Party The Paper Box, Brooklyn Rock your PJs at this interactive party with live music, board games, and cupcakes.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 19 Tue
Attend a dim sum-style dinner at Vic's Chefs from Vicki Freeman and Marc Meyer will bring all of their restaurants -- Cookshop, Hundred Acres, Rosie's and Vic’s -- together for just one night, offering a dim sum-style dining experience (mobile carts included!) with small dishes including Maine Crab with green chiles from Vic's and monkfish cheeks from Cookshop, among others. For tickets, call Vic's at 212.253.5700.
Vic's
Attend a dim sum-style dinner at Vic's Vic's Chefs from Vicki Freeman and Marc Meyer will bring all of their restaurants -- Cookshop, Hundred Acres, Rosie's and Vic’s -- together for just one night, offering a dim sum-style dining experience (mobile carts included!) with small dishes including Maine Crab with green chiles from Vic's and monkfish cheeks from Cookshop, among others. For tickets, call Vic's at 212.253.5700.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 20 Wed
Celebrate 4/20 some pretty appropriate movies Bushwick movie theater/bar/restaurant Syndicated will be celebrating 4/20 the best way possible: three back-to-back stoner movies (Inherent Vice, Up in Smoke, and Half Baked) accompanied by cocktails like the "Bong Water" and the Cheech & Chong-inspired "Up in Smoke." Tickets here.
Syndicated
Celebrate 4/20 some pretty appropriate movies Syndicated Bushwick movie theater/bar/restaurant Syndicated will be celebrating 4/20 the best way possible: three back-to-back stoner movies (Inherent Vice, Up in Smoke, and Half Baked) accompanied by cocktails like the "Bong Water" and the Cheech & Chong-inspired "Up in Smoke." Tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 21 Thu
Soak up backyard vibes at A&G Merch's Big Ten Party One of Williamsburg's favorite home furnishing stores is celebrating a decade in the neighborhood with brick oven slices by Best Pizza, kegs care of Zablozki's, and deals on everything in sight.
A&G Merch
Soak up backyard vibes at A&G Merch's Big Ten Party A&G Merch One of Williamsburg's favorite home furnishing stores is celebrating a decade in the neighborhood with brick oven slices by Best Pizza, kegs care of Zablozki's, and deals on everything in sight.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 21 Thu
Nerd out at TechDay A giant science fair with over 500 innovative companies and start-ups.
Pier 94
Nerd out at TechDay Pier 94 A giant science fair with over 500 innovative companies and start-ups.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 22 Fri
Have the day of your dreams at the Bacon and Beer Classic Craft beer, bacon dishes, live music, and interactive games -- does it get any better?
Citi Field
Have the day of your dreams at the Bacon and Beer Classic Citi Field Craft beer, bacon dishes, live music, and interactive games -- does it get any better?
Date
Event
Location
Apr 22-May 28
Get hog wild at a Brooklyn Pig Roast Pig platters, loads of sides, and live music make this event as tasty as it is fun.
The Hall, Brooklyn
Get hog wild at a Brooklyn Pig Roast The Hall, Brooklyn Pig platters, loads of sides, and live music make this event as tasty as it is fun.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23 Sat
Celebrate Passover with Mile End and The Unorthodox Haggadah No plans for Passover? Head to Mile End's Middle Eastern-inspired seder. This collab with The Unorthodox Haggadah will be hosted by Jewish mystic/musician, Mikey Pauker, and feature comedy and talks by Nathan Phillips, author of The Unorthodox Haggadah. There will also be a kosher-style menu featuring matzo ball soup, confit spring lamb shank, and fried artichokes with tahini. A portion of the event's proceeds will go to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry. Tickets here.
And&And (353 West 12th St)
Celebrate Passover with Mile End and The Unorthodox Haggadah And&And (353 West 12th St) No plans for Passover? Head to Mile End's Middle Eastern-inspired seder. This collab with The Unorthodox Haggadah will be hosted by Jewish mystic/musician, Mikey Pauker, and feature comedy and talks by Nathan Phillips, author of The Unorthodox Haggadah. There will also be a kosher-style menu featuring matzo ball soup, confit spring lamb shank, and fried artichokes with tahini. A portion of the event's proceeds will go to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry. Tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23 Sat
Get spicy at the Hot Sauce Expo Sample fire-breathing hot sauces and craft beer, enjoy live music, and watch the Carolina Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, in which contestants will compete to break the Guinness World Record by eating the world's hottest pepper.
Brooklyn Expo Center
Get spicy at the Hot Sauce Expo Brooklyn Expo Center Sample fire-breathing hot sauces and craft beer, enjoy live music, and watch the Carolina Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, in which contestants will compete to break the Guinness World Record by eating the world's hottest pepper.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 24 Sun
Run for a cause at the 9/11 Memorial 5K Support the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at this 5K run/walk. A free community day will be hosted afterwards on Greenwich St with food trucks, music, and activities for kids.
Pier 26
Run for a cause at the 9/11 Memorial 5K Pier 26 Support the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at this 5K run/walk. A free community day will be hosted afterwards on Greenwich St with food trucks, music, and activities for kids.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 24 Sun
Welcome spring at the annual Arbor Fest This family friendly event features food and craft vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, and beer.
Queens Botanical Garden
Welcome spring at the annual Arbor Fest Queens Botanical Garden This family friendly event features food and craft vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, and beer.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Mon
Eat & drink from the city's top spots at Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Join Danny Meyer and some of the city's top chefs for this year's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry event featuring the city's best food and drink (participating restaurants and bars include Acme, all’onda, The Cecil, The Meatball Shop, Maialino, The Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, Mile End Deli, and many more). Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry’s mission to end childhood hunger in the US. Thrillist readers can get 20% off tickets by using the promo code: TOTNThrillist. Tickets here.
225 Liberty St
Eat & drink from the city's top spots at Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry 225 Liberty St Join Danny Meyer and some of the city's top chefs for this year's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry event featuring the city's best food and drink (participating restaurants and bars include Acme, all’onda, The Cecil, The Meatball Shop, Maialino, The Dead Rabbit, Leyenda, Mile End Deli, and many more). Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry’s mission to end childhood hunger in the US. Thrillist readers can get 20% off tickets by using the promo code: TOTNThrillist. Tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 26 Tue
Attend Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour is in NYC with vino from 240+ wineries from all over the world (including rare ones you won't find anywhere else). Tickets here.
Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway
Attend Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour is in NYC with vino from 240+ wineries from all over the world (including rare ones you won't find anywhere else). Tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 30-May 1
Show off your Instagram skills at Sakura Matsuri Gaze at (and photograph!) over 200 blossoming cherry trees, plus enjoy an array of events and performances celebrating Japanese culture at this annual event.
Brooklyn Botanical Garden
Show off your Instagram skills at Sakura Matsuri Brooklyn Botanical Garden Gaze at (and photograph!) over 200 blossoming cherry trees, plus enjoy an array of events and performances celebrating Japanese culture at this annual event.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 30-May 27
Eat everything at Madison Square Eats Urbanspace's Worth Square food market just next to Madison Square Park is back with a mix of favorites and newcomers, like Roberta’s, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Hong Kong Street Cart, Gotham Poke, and MeltKraft.
Worth Square
Eat everything at Madison Square Eats Worth Square Urbanspace's Worth Square food market just next to Madison Square Park is back with a mix of favorites and newcomers, like Roberta’s, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Hong Kong Street Cart, Gotham Poke, and MeltKraft.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Cycle the day away at the Five Boro Bike Tour Open to all skill levels, this 40-mile, five-borough bike tour is the largest charitable bike ride in the country.
Battery Park
Cycle the day away at the Five Boro Bike Tour Battery Park Open to all skill levels, this 40-mile, five-borough bike tour is the largest charitable bike ride in the country.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Attend Thrillist's Taco Knockout For the fourth year in a row, Thrillist is hosting the Taco Knockout, a celebration of New York’s best takes on the Mexican classic. Come eat all the tacos (from places like Kimchi Smoke, Swine, Black Tree BK, and Tres Carnes), drink Jose Cuervo cocktails, a crown a winner. Tickets here.
Eventi Hotel
Attend Thrillist's Taco Knockout Eventi Hotel For the fourth year in a row, Thrillist is hosting the Taco Knockout, a celebration of New York’s best takes on the Mexican classic. Come eat all the tacos (from places like Kimchi Smoke, Swine, Black Tree BK, and Tres Carnes), drink Jose Cuervo cocktails, a crown a winner. Tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Celebrate food media at the Food Book Fair Mingle with chefs, writers, food enthusiasts, and publishers at this festival honoring the year in the food media.
Wythe Hotel
Celebrate food media at the Food Book Fair Wythe Hotel Mingle with chefs, writers, food enthusiasts, and publishers at this festival honoring the year in the food media.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Celebrate NYC Burger Week with lots of burgers Seven days of the city's best burgers is hard to beat -- Schweid & Sons' annual NYC Burger Week will offer countless burger-themed events, like Burgers for Barkers with Hard Times Sundaes, Emily, and Sixpoint at NY Distilling Company, and a Marvel-themed burger challenge with Black Iron Burger.
Multiple locations
Celebrate NYC Burger Week with lots of burgers Multiple locations Seven days of the city's best burgers is hard to beat -- Schweid & Sons' annual NYC Burger Week will offer countless burger-themed events, like Burgers for Barkers with Hard Times Sundaes, Emily, and Sixpoint at NY Distilling Company, and a Marvel-themed burger challenge with Black Iron Burger.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Walk like an Egyptian at The Discovery of King Tut Learn the fascinating story of how King Tut’s infamous tomb was discovered.
417 5th Ave
Walk like an Egyptian at The Discovery of King Tut 417 5th Ave Learn the fascinating story of how King Tut’s infamous tomb was discovered.
Date
Event
Location
May 1-Jun 30
Geek out at That Physics Show Enjoy playful demonstrations involving cold liquid nitrogen, burning hydrogen, and bright laser lights.
Elektra Theatre
Geek out at That Physics Show Elektra Theatre Enjoy playful demonstrations involving cold liquid nitrogen, burning hydrogen, and bright laser lights.
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Tue
Attend an educational dinner at Foragers Table Highlights include a customized three-course dinner and an educational discussion on sustainable meat from famed food writer Barry Estabrook.
Foragers Table, Chelsea
Attend an educational dinner at Foragers Table Foragers Table, Chelsea Highlights include a customized three-course dinner and an educational discussion on sustainable meat from famed food writer Barry Estabrook.
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Thu
Buy art at the Frieze Art Fair Shop art at a range of price points from 1000 contemporary artists.
Randall’s Island Park
Buy art at the Frieze Art Fair Randall’s Island Park Shop art at a range of price points from 1000 contemporary artists.
Date
Event
Location
May 6 Fri
Enjoy Asian eats at New York Feast Taste dishes from dozens of Asian restaurants, plus enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine.
Industry City
Enjoy Asian eats at New York Feast Industry City Taste dishes from dozens of Asian restaurants, plus enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine.
Date
Event
Location
May 6 Fri
Attend the Five Boro Craft Beer Fest Enjoy over 100 craft beers, plus food and live music.
The Well, Williamsburg
Attend the Five Boro Craft Beer Fest The Well, Williamsburg Enjoy over 100 craft beers, plus food and live music.
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Sat
Eat your veggies at the Vegetarian Food Fest A celebration of vegetarian living with food samples, speakers, and workshops.
Metropolitan Pavilion
Eat your veggies at the Vegetarian Food Fest Metropolitan Pavilion A celebration of vegetarian living with food samples, speakers, and workshops.
Date
Event
Location
May 7-Sep 10
Take a bartending class at Leyenda Julie Reiner and Ivy Mix's famed cocktail joint will offer home bartending classes for the first time ever, with Julie, Ivy, and co-owner Tom Macy offering up their sage wisdom. There will be four class (running through September), and this first one will be on "Home Bar Basics: Essential Bottles, Tools, Techniques and Recipes." Tickets here.
Leyenda
Take a bartending class at Leyenda Leyenda Julie Reiner and Ivy Mix's famed cocktail joint will offer home bartending classes for the first time ever, with Julie, Ivy, and co-owner Tom Macy offering up their sage wisdom. There will be four class (running through September), and this first one will be on "Home Bar Basics: Essential Bottles, Tools, Techniques and Recipes." Tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Sun
Celebrate Japanese culture at Japan Day Enjoy this lively festival featuring dancing, singing, origami, and food tents rooted in the rich cultural history of Japan.
Central Park Bandshell
Celebrate Japanese culture at Japan Day Central Park Bandshell Enjoy this lively festival featuring dancing, singing, origami, and food tents rooted in the rich cultural history of Japan.
Date
Event
Location
May 11 Wed
Eat breakfast for dinner at Brunch Eats A nighttime event where you can gorge on brunch samples from over 20 restaurants and bakeries hand-selected by the Village Voice.
Intrepid Museum
Eat breakfast for dinner at Brunch Eats Intrepid Museum A nighttime event where you can gorge on brunch samples from over 20 restaurants and bakeries hand-selected by the Village Voice.
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Experience An Evening of You Funny girls Catherine Cohen and Lucy Cottrell host an evening of comedy, highlighting the most important thing in the world: You.
Lutheran Church of the Messiah
Experience An Evening of You Lutheran Church of the Messiah Funny girls Catherine Cohen and Lucy Cottrell host an evening of comedy, highlighting the most important thing in the world: You.
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Trance out at EDC Carnival rides, blaring music, epic light shows, and tons of neon -- you know the drill.
Citi Field
Trance out at EDC Citi Field Carnival rides, blaring music, epic light shows, and tons of neon -- you know the drill.
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Eat like a champ at the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival Taste food from around the world, plus enjoy international music, dance, and art.
9th Ave between 42nd - 57th St
Eat like a champ at the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival 9th Ave between 42nd - 57th St Taste food from around the world, plus enjoy international music, dance, and art.
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Sun
Chill out at Bayfest Kick off street fair season with this eight-block event featuring local food vendors, live music, and kids crafts.
Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
Chill out at Bayfest Emmons Ave, Brooklyn Kick off street fair season with this eight-block event featuring local food vendors, live music, and kids crafts.
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Mon
Gorge on chili at the Texas Chili Cook-Off Chili, beer, live music, and Texas attitude.
Pier 84
Gorge on chili at the Texas Chili Cook-Off Pier 84 Chili, beer, live music, and Texas attitude.
Date
Event
Location
May 19 Thu
Check out the third-annual Billionaire Oyster Party Help support the Billion Oyster Project (which aims to bring one billion oysters back to NY Harbor) at this party with oysters from 40+ farmers from around the country, a shucking competition, and other bites and booze from different NYC restaurants and partners.
Pioneer Works
Check out the third-annual Billionaire Oyster Party Pioneer Works Help support the Billion Oyster Project (which aims to bring one billion oysters back to NY Harbor) at this party with oysters from 40+ farmers from around the country, a shucking competition, and other bites and booze from different NYC restaurants and partners.
Date
Event
Location
May 19 Thu
Act like a teeny-bopper at NYC Popfest Multiple concerts and live sets from indie pop bands from around the world.
Various locations
Act like a teeny-bopper at NYC Popfest Various locations Multiple concerts and live sets from indie pop bands from around the world.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Broaden your horizons at the Ethnic Festival A multi-cultural fest with music, dance, art, and lots of ethnic food.
East Harlem
Broaden your horizons at the Ethnic Festival East Harlem A multi-cultural fest with music, dance, art, and lots of ethnic food.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Eat for a cause at Taste of Tribeca This annual tasting event featuring eats from restaurants like Bubby’s, Bouley, and Sarabeth’s benefits PS 150 and PS 234, so open up your wallets and your mouth for this feel-good fest.
Duane St between Greenwich and Hudson
Eat for a cause at Taste of Tribeca Duane St between Greenwich and Hudson This annual tasting event featuring eats from restaurants like Bubby’s, Bouley, and Sarabeth’s benefits PS 150 and PS 234, so open up your wallets and your mouth for this feel-good fest.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Relive recess at Hudson River Park Games Get active at this recreational event with activities like yoga, kickboxing, and a team pentathlon.
Hudson River Park
Relive recess at Hudson River Park Games Hudson River Park Get active at this recreational event with activities like yoga, kickboxing, and a team pentathlon.
Date
Event
Location
May 22 Sun
Bring your dog to BarkFest Enjoy live music, interactive games, and food trucks, all dog-friendly and dog approved.
Pier 97, Hudson River Park
Bring your dog to BarkFest Pier 97, Hudson River Park Enjoy live music, interactive games, and food trucks, all dog-friendly and dog approved.
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Mon
Quench your thirst at the NY Indie Spirits Expo Sample hand-crafted spirits and meet the makers who produce them.
The Penn Club
Quench your thirst at the NY Indie Spirits Expo The Penn Club Sample hand-crafted spirits and meet the makers who produce them.
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Tue
Support the NYPD & FDNY at the Answer the Call Red & Blue Soiree This annual benefit supporting The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund isn’t just a great cause, there’ll be cocktails and live music, too.
Bowery Hotel
Support the NYPD & FDNY at the Answer the Call Red & Blue Soiree Bowery Hotel This annual benefit supporting The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund isn’t just a great cause, there’ll be cocktails and live music, too.
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Fri
Celebrate the arts at the LES Festival of the Arts Music, dance, comedy, and film converge at this multi-day event celebrating artists from the Lower East Side and East Village.
Various Locations
Celebrate the arts at the LES Festival of the Arts Various Locations Music, dance, comedy, and film converge at this multi-day event celebrating artists from the Lower East Side and East Village.
Date
Event
Location
May 28-Jun 5
Support local artists at the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit Browse a variety of works from over 100 local artists.
University Place
Support local artists at the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit University Place Browse a variety of works from over 100 local artists.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Check out an Italian film festival The Open Roads: New Italian Cinema festival explores Italian life and culture through a new generation of up-and-coming filmmakers.
Lincoln Center
Check out an Italian film festival Lincoln Center The Open Roads: New Italian Cinema festival explores Italian life and culture through a new generation of up-and-coming filmmakers.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Get interactive at Figment NYC A series of creative art installations that you can touch and interact with.
Governors Island
Get interactive at Figment NYC Governors Island A series of creative art installations that you can touch and interact with.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
See The Strokes, The Killers, and Kanye at The Governors Ball Here’s hoping Kanye will be on his best worst behavior.
Randall’s Island Park
See The Strokes, The Killers, and Kanye at The Governors Ball Randall’s Island Park Here’s hoping Kanye will be on his best worst behavior.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Watch movies at the Brooklyn Film Festival Catch over 100 independent films from filmmakers in 20 countries.
Wythe Hotel and Windmill Studios
Watch movies at the Brooklyn Film Festival Wythe Hotel and Windmill Studios Catch over 100 independent films from filmmakers in 20 countries.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Get caffeinated at CoffeeCon Taste lots of coffee, see exhibits, and feel especially jittery.
Broad Street Ballroom
Get caffeinated at CoffeeCon Broad Street Ballroom Taste lots of coffee, see exhibits, and feel especially jittery.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Tue
Kick off summer with a Lobster & Beer Lovers Sail Slam lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster and unlimited beer on this two-hour sail around Manhattan. June 7th & 21st only.
Battery Park
Kick off summer with a Lobster & Beer Lovers Sail Battery Park Slam lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster and unlimited beer on this two-hour sail around Manhattan. June 7th & 21st only.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Drink lots of adult apple cider Try up to 75 hard ciders plus food truck fare at this sweet and boozy event.
Brooklyn Expo Center
Drink lots of adult apple cider Brooklyn Expo Center Try up to 75 hard ciders plus food truck fare at this sweet and boozy event.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Class it up at The Jazz Age Lawn Party Wear a flapper costume to this giant 1920s-themed party with live jazz, dance contests, food, and vintage cars.
Governor’s Island
Class it up at The Jazz Age Lawn Party Governor’s Island Wear a flapper costume to this giant 1920s-themed party with live jazz, dance contests, food, and vintage cars.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Get boozy on a Bourbon Walk The New York City Bourbon Bash celebrates National Bourbon Day with 1oz servings of classic Kentucky bourbons at eight participating venues.
Various locations
Get boozy on a Bourbon Walk Various locations The New York City Bourbon Bash celebrates National Bourbon Day with 1oz servings of classic Kentucky bourbons at eight participating venues.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Party like a mermaid at the Coney Island Mermaid Parade Semi-nude costumes, floats with aquatic themes, and dance music are all guaranteed at this annual (and rowdy!) event.
Coney Island
Party like a mermaid at the Coney Island Mermaid Parade Coney Island Semi-nude costumes, floats with aquatic themes, and dance music are all guaranteed at this annual (and rowdy!) event.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Tue
Enjoy a day of free concerts at Make Music New York This semi-annual event features over 1,000 free concerts in public spaces across the five boroughs.
Various Locations
Enjoy a day of free concerts at Make Music New York Various Locations This semi-annual event features over 1,000 free concerts in public spaces across the five boroughs.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.