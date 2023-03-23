Central Park is the Newest Hotspot for Pickleball in NYC

Pickleball is the newest baddie of the sports world. And on the heels of the latest (and astonishing) statistic that there are more than 36 million picklers across the country, Wollman Rink and CityPickle have teamed up to transform the iconic Central Park rink into a temporary home for 14 bright blue pickleball courts.

From Friday, April 7 to Monday, October 9, New Yorkers will be able to play the mix of tennis, badminton, and ping pong at one of the city’s most legendary landmarks through hour-long court rentals (from $80 per hour) every day of the week from 7 am–9 pm.

For all the newbies out there, each game of pickleball spans around 10 to 15 minutes, so each rental period affords plenty of time for working on form and getting the competitive energies flowing. CityPickle, New York City’s official pickleball club, will also be offering $6 paddle rentals for those who haven’t committed to purchasing a personal kit. And if the shiny new courts inspire you to up your game, picklers can also sign up for lessons, clinics, leagues, and tournaments run by CityPickle.