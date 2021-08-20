Christen a New Luxury Ship with REVVEL, a 3-Day Festival with COVID Safety in Mind

In partnership with Virgin Voyages, Thrillist is hosting a limited-series event next month that is sure to float your boat. REVVEL is a three-day floating playground that will take place on the new luxury ship, Scarlet Lady, from September 16-18 while docked at Manhattan’s Pier 88. Kicking off on a Thursday and running until Saturday, set sail for an IRL adventure while onboard this boutique hotel at sea.

“We have been waiting more than a year to bring Scarlet Lady to NYC to showcase our amazing new brand and offer a taste of the Virgin Voyages experience to our sailors on the East Coast,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, Chief Commercial and Experience Officer at Virgin Voyages. “We are excited to be working with Thrillist to build out a never-before-seen at sea experience.”

Dine at one of six exciting restaurants offering unlimited food and drink led by Michelin-starred chefs like Brad Farmerie (Saxon and Parole, PUBLIC) and Matt Lambert (Musket Room) with cuisines ranging from New American (Wake) to Mexican fare at Pink Agave. Guests can expect a multi-day cultural experience without leaving the shores of NYC—and all with the option to step back on dry land at any time.

The week’s main events include the Feeling Nauty Drag Pool Party hosted by drag performer Trixie Mattel and the Bushwick nightlife institution, House of Yes, and will feature a champagne toast and drag show. In addition, the REVVEL Music Festival will be headlined by Major Lazer Soundsystem (and surprise guests) with the option to dance at three distinct music venues with varying musical vibes.