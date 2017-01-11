NYC’s 16 Best Things to Do in September

Mon

Paint your face and head to the West Indian Carnival NYC might not be AS known for its Carnival celebrations as a few other, more notable cities, but we still know how to do West Indian Carnival right. Don your feathers and your face paint and head to Crown Heights for steel-pan and calypso bands and lots and lots of pageantry.

Crown Heights

Paint your face and head to the West Indian Carnival Crown Heights NYC might not be AS known for its Carnival celebrations as a few other, more notable cities, but we still know how to do West Indian Carnival right. Don your feathers and your face paint and head to Crown Heights for steel-pan and calypso bands and lots and lots of pageantry.