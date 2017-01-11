The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

Fri

Celebrate Halloween at Dances of Vice’s Phantasmagorey Halloween is one of the best holidays in New York, and the fact that Halloween is on a Saturday this year is only going to make it more awesome. Dances of Vice is hosting two Halloween events this year, and they’re both bound to be kind of amazing. They request that you “Revel in the certainty of your own death amidst teasing harlequins and grim plague doctors.” Sure! Buy tix STAT -- these sell out quickly.

The Cutting Room

