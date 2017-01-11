The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

Summer’s gone, and with it, all our music festivals, beaches, hours of late sunshine, and summer Fridays. Before you give up on life though, you should know that fall has... some good stuff, too! No really, like, actually fun things to do, the best of which we’ve rounded up below.
Oh, and good news: not one thing on this list involves any goddamn pumpkin spice.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Sex it up at The 13th Annual New York Burlesque Festival The largest festival of its kind in New York, and therefore the world, this show attracts international acts of all stripes, which partially accounts for why the festival has been selling out for over a decade. Pick up your tix in advance, get your pasties at the door.
Multiple locations
Sex it up at The 13th Annual New York Burlesque Festival Multiple locations The largest festival of its kind in New York, and therefore the world, this show attracts international acts of all stripes, which partially accounts for why the festival has been selling out for over a decade. Pick up your tix in advance, get your pasties at the door.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Celebrate the launch of Timberland’s Modern Trail Check out Timberland’s new fall ‘15 collection with a totally free concert from British singer-songwriter Jamie N. Commons, a DJ set, food, and beer from Brooklyn Brewery.
Celebrate the launch of Timberland’s Modern Trail Center548 Check out Timberland’s new fall ‘15 collection with a totally free concert from British singer-songwriter Jamie N. Commons, a DJ set, food, and beer from Brooklyn Brewery.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25-Oct 11
See something at the New York Film Festival See everything cool before everyone else does. And then text your friends spoilers.
See something at the New York Film Festival Lincoln Center See everything cool before everyone else does. And then text your friends spoilers.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Light your face on fire at the Chile Pepper Festival Here you'll find fire breathers, zydeco bands, and 52 vendors offering various levels of spice, including over a dozen chile pepper-infused chocolates. You will enjoy this. Your stomach will not.
Light your face on fire at the Chile Pepper Festival Brooklyn Botanic Garden Here you'll find fire breathers, zydeco bands, and 52 vendors offering various levels of spice, including over a dozen chile pepper-infused chocolates. You will enjoy this. Your stomach will not.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
Head to Atlantic Antic This is the Tyrannosaurus Rex of street fairs. There will be bands, more than 500 vendors, and a mile-plus of snacks and beer, and then more beer...
Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
Head to Atlantic Antic Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn This is the Tyrannosaurus Rex of street fairs. There will be bands, more than 500 vendors, and a mile-plus of snacks and beer, and then more beer...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 28-Oct 1
Yell at someone at the final Yankees-Red Sox game The Red Sox have sucked this season, so this should be an easy win, but that really only makes it more enjoyable for Yankees fans, right?
Yell at someone at the final Yankees-Red Sox game Yankee Stadium The Red Sox have sucked this season, so this should be an easy win, but that really only makes it more enjoyable for Yankees fans, right?
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Drink steins at Oktoberfest NYC OK, Oktoberfest is going to be all over New York from mid-Sept on (here’s the master calendar you desperately need with all of the events listed), but Zum Schneider’s is the really special party. It'll have pretzels, spaetzle, and beers imported just for Oktoberfest. After a while, even the oompah music becomes... nearly acceptable.
Drink steins at Oktoberfest NYC Zum Schneider OK, Oktoberfest is going to be all over New York from mid-Sept on (here’s the master calendar you desperately need with all of the events listed), but Zum Schneider’s is the really special party. It'll have pretzels, spaetzle, and beers imported just for Oktoberfest. After a while, even the oompah music becomes... nearly acceptable.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Sun
Pickle Day
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
Don’t be jarred by all the sour greens filling up the LES this October--it’s just Pickle Day! Drop by, relish in a massive spread of food (and yes pickles) from dozens of NY restos, and kick it with games and music.
LES
Pickle Day
LES
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
Don’t be jarred by all the sour greens filling up the LES this October--it’s just Pickle Day! Drop by, relish in a massive spread of food (and yes pickles) from dozens of NY restos, and kick it with games and music.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Sun
Get crazy with Consumata Billing themselves as “cut-up sounds with an element of circus performance,” these guys bring more energy than a sack of ferrets dunked in Red Bull. Their shows regularly devolve into wildly fun, super-crazy parties. It's one of the best free events in New York.
Get crazy with Consumata The Paperbox Billing themselves as “cut-up sounds with an element of circus performance,” these guys bring more energy than a sack of ferrets dunked in Red Bull. Their shows regularly devolve into wildly fun, super-crazy parties. It's one of the best free events in New York.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Thu
Check out the Razzmatazz Revue two-year anniversary burlesque show A New York troupe of “ridiculous hotness, hosted by a rotating cast of top shelf MCs and featuring such cuties as Tiny D, Dottie Dynamo, and Ginger Twist,” so says burlesque expert and performer, the inimitable Runaround Sue. Basically: a big, celebratory show full of lovely, funny, smart girls who are delighted to take their clothes off for you.
Check out the Razzmatazz Revue two-year anniversary burlesque show The Cobra Club A New York troupe of “ridiculous hotness, hosted by a rotating cast of top shelf MCs and featuring such cuties as Tiny D, Dottie Dynamo, and Ginger Twist,” so says burlesque expert and performer, the inimitable Runaround Sue. Basically: a big, celebratory show full of lovely, funny, smart girls who are delighted to take their clothes off for you.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Thu
Nerd out at New York Comic Con The tickets to the official convention are sold out, but there are going to be plenty of off-site events, and it’s worth swinging by to see all the costumed cosplayers gathered outside.
Nerd out at New York Comic Con Javits Center The tickets to the official convention are sold out, but there are going to be plenty of off-site events, and it’s worth swinging by to see all the costumed cosplayers gathered outside.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 16 Fri
Head to our Barbecue & The Blues Party As part of the NYC Wine and Food Festival, Thrillist is hosting an event focused on two of our favorite things: painfully delicious smoked meat and live music. Yes, you should totally be there.
Good Units
Head to our Barbecue & The Blues Party Good Units As part of the NYC Wine and Food Festival, Thrillist is hosting an event focused on two of our favorite things: painfully delicious smoked meat and live music. Yes, you should totally be there.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Head to Diwali Times Square Celebrate the festival of lights with the help of Bollywood stars. Food, culture, dancers, music, thousands of people, killer performances… last year was the biggest yet, but they’re gearing up for an even bigger party this year.
Times Square
Head to Diwali Times Square Times Square Celebrate the festival of lights with the help of Bollywood stars. Food, culture, dancers, music, thousands of people, killer performances… last year was the biggest yet, but they’re gearing up for an even bigger party this year.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 19 Mon
Head to Philly for Seasons & Seasonals with Brooklyn Brewery Get out of the city for a quick trip to Philly to check out Timberland’s fall 2015 collection with the perfect pairing -- beers from Brooklyn Brewery.
Timberland Store in Philly - 1709 Walnut St
Head to Philly for Seasons & Seasonals with Brooklyn Brewery Timberland Store in Philly - 1709 Walnut St Get out of the city for a quick trip to Philly to check out Timberland’s fall 2015 collection with the perfect pairing -- beers from Brooklyn Brewery.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 30 Fri
Celebrate Halloween at Dances of Vice’s Phantasmagorey Halloween is one of the best holidays in New York, and the fact that Halloween is on a Saturday this year is only going to make it more awesome. Dances of Vice is hosting two Halloween events this year, and they’re both bound to be kind of amazing. They request that you “Revel in the certainty of your own death amidst teasing harlequins and grim plague doctors.” Sure! Buy tix STAT -- these sell out quickly.
Celebrate Halloween at Dances of Vice’s Phantasmagorey The Cutting Room Halloween is one of the best holidays in New York, and the fact that Halloween is on a Saturday this year is only going to make it more awesome. Dances of Vice is hosting two Halloween events this year, and they’re both bound to be kind of amazing. They request that you “Revel in the certainty of your own death amidst teasing harlequins and grim plague doctors.” Sure! Buy tix STAT -- these sell out quickly.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 8 Sun
See George Takei on Broadway George Takei is starring in a play called Allegiance, “an epic story of love, war, and heroism set during the Japanese American internment of World War II.” This is, ahem, not going to be a light comedy, but it will absolutely be worth the inevitable sand that gets in your eye.
See George Takei on Broadway Longacre Theatre George Takei is starring in a play called Allegiance, “an epic story of love, war, and heroism set during the Japanese American internment of World War II.” This is, ahem, not going to be a light comedy, but it will absolutely be worth the inevitable sand that gets in your eye.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 10 Tue
Get iconic with Patti Smith and Her Band New York icon Patti Smith is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Horses with a celebration at the Beacon. It’s going to be pretty remarkable.
Get iconic with Patti Smith and Her Band Beacon Theatre New York icon Patti Smith is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Horses with a celebration at the Beacon. It’s going to be pretty remarkable.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 10 Tue
Laugh your ass off at the New York Comedy Festival Six days of laff riots, guys. Patton Oswalt is on 11/11, Sarah Silverman and Friends is 11/13, Trevor Noah is 11/14, plus there will be a ton of others. Get excited.
Multiple locations
Laugh your ass off at the New York Comedy Festival Multiple locations Six days of laff riots, guys. Patton Oswalt is on 11/11, Sarah Silverman and Friends is 11/13, Trevor Noah is 11/14, plus there will be a ton of others. Get excited.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Sat
Go to Spoons, Toons & Booze Saturday morning cartoons on the big screen, an all-you-can-eat cereal bar, a White Russian menu, the opportunity to add Kahlua shots to your cereal milk, and prizes. Uh, yes.
Go to Spoons, Toons & Booze Nitehawk Cinema Saturday morning cartoons on the big screen, an all-you-can-eat cereal bar, a White Russian menu, the opportunity to add Kahlua shots to your cereal milk, and prizes. Uh, yes.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 27 Fri
Skip turkey at the Girls + Boys dance party If you can’t make it home for Thanksgiving this year, you’re totally in luck. Thanksgiving Eve is one of the best party nights of the year, there’s the opportunity for a Friendsgiving, then on Nov. 27th, there’s a major dance party at Webster Hall. Oh no, your flight got cancelled? You win.
Skip turkey at the Girls + Boys dance party Webster Hall If you can’t make it home for Thanksgiving this year, you’re totally in luck. Thanksgiving Eve is one of the best party nights of the year, there’s the opportunity for a Friendsgiving, then on Nov. 27th, there’s a major dance party at Webster Hall. Oh no, your flight got cancelled? You win.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 4 Fri
Get crazy at the zombie convention Walker Stalker Con is a thing -- a big weird thing featuring a bunch of semi-terrifying panels and events, and a really good way to catch up with your favorite departed The Walking Dead stars.
Meadowlands Exposition Center
Get crazy at the zombie convention Meadowlands Exposition Center Walker Stalker Con is a thing -- a big weird thing featuring a bunch of semi-terrifying panels and events, and a really good way to catch up with your favorite departed The Walking Dead stars.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 6 Sun
Drink all the beer at the sixth annual Battle of the Belgians You get to sample a wide array of the best Belgian beers available and vote for your favorite. You will want to vote for all of them, but for some reason, this is not allowed. Last year they roasted a whole hog, so if you want that to happen again, maybe tweet them encouragement.
Drink all the beer at the sixth annual Battle of the Belgians Jimmy's No. 43 You get to sample a wide array of the best Belgian beers available and vote for your favorite. You will want to vote for all of them, but for some reason, this is not allowed. Last year they roasted a whole hog, so if you want that to happen again, maybe tweet them encouragement.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 6 Sun
Go to the world’s largest menorah lighting This menorah is 32ft tall (which makes it the tallest menorah in the world!), there’s free live music, and there are hot latkes. Basically it’s the perfect place to hum Adam Sandler’s "Chanukah Song."
Grand Army Plaza
Go to the world’s largest menorah lighting Grand Army Plaza This menorah is 32ft tall (which makes it the tallest menorah in the world!), there’s free live music, and there are hot latkes. Basically it’s the perfect place to hum Adam Sandler’s "Chanukah Song."
Date
Event
Location
Dec 11 Fri
Rev it up at the International Motorcycle Show Whether or not you’ve ever ridden one, you know you want to at least go check out all the shiny new toys. There will be 600 vendors! So many hogs! Pretend you know something about being tough!
Rev it up at the International Motorcycle Show Javits Center Whether or not you’ve ever ridden one, you know you want to at least go check out all the shiny new toys. There will be 600 vendors! So many hogs! Pretend you know something about being tough!
Date
Event
Location
Dec 13 Sun
Head to Speed Rack This is the fifth annual Speed Rack Tour, the national speed bartending competition featuring awesome female bartenders who compete to be the fastest and best. They duke it out while you drink cocktails and kick back. Bonus: it’s actually a charity event. All of the proceeds go to breast cancer education, prevention, and research.
Music Hall of Williamsburg
Head to Speed Rack Music Hall of Williamsburg This is the fifth annual Speed Rack Tour, the national speed bartending competition featuring awesome female bartenders who compete to be the fastest and best. They duke it out while you drink cocktails and kick back. Bonus: it’s actually a charity event. All of the proceeds go to breast cancer education, prevention, and research.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 18 Fri
See Star Wars: The Force Awakens The first of the new Star Wars movies is here! Finally! Will it be as embarrassing as the previous six? Will it capture any of the awesomeness of the originals? Let’s hold out hope for the best case scenario!
Multiple locations
See Star Wars: The Force Awakens Multiple locations The first of the new Star Wars movies is here! Finally! Will it be as embarrassing as the previous six? Will it capture any of the awesomeness of the originals? Let’s hold out hope for the best case scenario!