Events

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

By Published On 09/23/2015 By Published On 09/23/2015
New York Comic Con | Flickr/Alan Teo 

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

Summer’s gone, and with it, all our music festivals, beaches, hours of late sunshine, and summer Fridays. Before you give up on life though, you should know that fall has... some good stuff, too! No really, like, actually fun things to do, the best of which we’ve rounded up below.

Oh, and good news: not one thing on this list involves any goddamn pumpkin spice.

Related

related

Every New York Waterfall You Need to Visit This Summer

related

Every Actually Great Oktoberfest in NYC, Now in One Calendar

related

Every NYC Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

related

Every New York Waterfall You Need to Visit This Summer
Flickr/Peter Roan

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Thu

Sex it up at The 13th Annual New York Burlesque Festival The largest festival of its kind in New York, and therefore the world, this show attracts international acts of all stripes, which partially accounts for why the festival has been selling out for over a decade. Pick up your tix in advance, get your pasties at the door.

Multiple locations

Sex it up at The 13th Annual New York Burlesque Festival Multiple locations The largest festival of its kind in New York, and therefore the world, this show attracts international acts of all stripes, which partially accounts for why the festival has been selling out for over a decade. Pick up your tix in advance, get your pasties at the door.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Celebrate the launch of Timberland’s Modern Trail Check out Timberland’s new fall ‘15 collection with a totally free concert from British singer-songwriter Jamie N. Commons, a DJ set, food, and beer from Brooklyn Brewery.

Center548

Celebrate the launch of Timberland’s Modern Trail Center548 Check out Timberland’s new fall ‘15 collection with a totally free concert from British singer-songwriter Jamie N. Commons, a DJ set, food, and beer from Brooklyn Brewery.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25-Oct 11

See something at the New York Film Festival See everything cool before everyone else does. And then text your friends spoilers.

Lincoln Center

See something at the New York Film Festival Lincoln Center See everything cool before everyone else does. And then text your friends spoilers.

Add
Flickr/Ramesh NG

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Light your face on fire at the Chile Pepper Festival Here you'll find fire breathers, zydeco bands, and 52 vendors offering various levels of spice, including over a dozen chile pepper-infused chocolates. You will enjoy this. Your stomach will not.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Light your face on fire at the Chile Pepper Festival Brooklyn Botanic Garden Here you'll find fire breathers, zydeco bands, and 52 vendors offering various levels of spice, including over a dozen chile pepper-infused chocolates. You will enjoy this. Your stomach will not.

Add
Flickr/Betty Tsang

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Head to Atlantic Antic This is the Tyrannosaurus Rex of street fairs. There will be bands, more than 500 vendors, and a mile-plus of snacks and beer, and then more beer...

Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Head to Atlantic Antic Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn This is the Tyrannosaurus Rex of street fairs. There will be bands, more than 500 vendors, and a mile-plus of snacks and beer, and then more beer...

Add
Flickr/Wally Gobetz

Date

Event

Location

Sep 28-Oct 1

Yell at someone at the final Yankees-Red Sox game The Red Sox have sucked this season, so this should be an easy win, but that really only makes it more enjoyable for Yankees fans, right?

Yankee Stadium

Yell at someone at the final Yankees-Red Sox game Yankee Stadium The Red Sox have sucked this season, so this should be an easy win, but that really only makes it more enjoyable for Yankees fans, right?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Drink steins at Oktoberfest NYC OK, Oktoberfest is going to be all over New York from mid-Sept on (here’s the master calendar you desperately need with all of the events listed), but Zum Schneider’s is the really special party. It'll have pretzels, spaetzle, and beers imported just for Oktoberfest. After a while, even the oompah music becomes... nearly acceptable.

Zum Schneider

Drink steins at Oktoberfest NYC Zum Schneider OK, Oktoberfest is going to be all over New York from mid-Sept on (here’s the master calendar you desperately need with all of the events listed), but Zum Schneider’s is the really special party. It'll have pretzels, spaetzle, and beers imported just for Oktoberfest. After a while, even the oompah music becomes... nearly acceptable.

Add

related

Every Actually Great Oktoberfest in NYC, Now in One Calendar
Courtesy of LES Pickle Day

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Pickle Day Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

Don’t be jarred by all the sour greens filling up the LES this October--it’s just Pickle Day! Drop by, relish in a massive spread of food (and yes pickles) from dozens of NY restos, and kick it with games and music.

LES

Pickle Day LES Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

Don’t be jarred by all the sour greens filling up the LES this October--it’s just Pickle Day! Drop by, relish in a massive spread of food (and yes pickles) from dozens of NY restos, and kick it with games and music.

Add
Flickr/The All-Nite Images

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Get crazy with Consumata Billing themselves as “cut-up sounds with an element of circus performance,” these guys bring more energy than a sack of ferrets dunked in Red Bull. Their shows regularly devolve into wildly fun, super-crazy parties. It's one of the best free events in New York.

The Paperbox

Get crazy with Consumata The Paperbox Billing themselves as “cut-up sounds with an element of circus performance,” these guys bring more energy than a sack of ferrets dunked in Red Bull. Their shows regularly devolve into wildly fun, super-crazy parties. It's one of the best free events in New York.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Check out the Razzmatazz Revue two-year anniversary burlesque show A New York troupe of “ridiculous hotness, hosted by a rotating cast of top shelf MCs and featuring such cuties as Tiny D, Dottie Dynamo, and Ginger Twist,” so says burlesque expert and performer, the inimitable Runaround Sue. Basically: a big, celebratory show full of lovely, funny, smart girls who are delighted to take their clothes off for you.

The Cobra Club

Check out the Razzmatazz Revue two-year anniversary burlesque show The Cobra Club A New York troupe of “ridiculous hotness, hosted by a rotating cast of top shelf MCs and featuring such cuties as Tiny D, Dottie Dynamo, and Ginger Twist,” so says burlesque expert and performer, the inimitable Runaround Sue. Basically: a big, celebratory show full of lovely, funny, smart girls who are delighted to take their clothes off for you.

Add
Flickr/Dan Alcalde

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Nerd out at New York Comic Con The tickets to the official convention are sold out, but there are going to be plenty of off-site events, and it’s worth swinging by to see all the costumed cosplayers gathered outside.

Javits Center

Nerd out at New York Comic Con Javits Center The tickets to the official convention are sold out, but there are going to be plenty of off-site events, and it’s worth swinging by to see all the costumed cosplayers gathered outside.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Head to our Barbecue & The Blues Party As part of the NYC Wine and Food Festival, Thrillist is hosting an event focused on two of our favorite things: painfully delicious smoked meat and live music. Yes, you should totally be there.

Good Units

Head to our Barbecue & The Blues Party Good Units As part of the NYC Wine and Food Festival, Thrillist is hosting an event focused on two of our favorite things: painfully delicious smoked meat and live music. Yes, you should totally be there.

Add
Flickr/Amanda Richards

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Head to Diwali Times Square Celebrate the festival of lights with the help of Bollywood stars. Food, culture, dancers, music, thousands of people, killer performances… last year was the biggest yet, but they’re gearing up for an even bigger party this year.

Times Square

Head to Diwali Times Square Times Square Celebrate the festival of lights with the help of Bollywood stars. Food, culture, dancers, music, thousands of people, killer performances… last year was the biggest yet, but they’re gearing up for an even bigger party this year.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 19 Mon

Head to Philly for Seasons & Seasonals with Brooklyn Brewery Get out of the city for a quick trip to Philly to check out Timberland’s fall 2015 collection with the perfect pairing -- beers from Brooklyn Brewery.

Timberland Store in Philly - 1709 Walnut St

Head to Philly for Seasons & Seasonals with Brooklyn Brewery Timberland Store in Philly - 1709 Walnut St Get out of the city for a quick trip to Philly to check out Timberland’s fall 2015 collection with the perfect pairing -- beers from Brooklyn Brewery.

Add

related

Every NYC Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar
CJ Rivera

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30 Fri

Celebrate Halloween at Dances of Vice’s Phantasmagorey Halloween is one of the best holidays in New York, and the fact that Halloween is on a Saturday this year is only going to make it more awesome. Dances of Vice is hosting two Halloween events this year, and they’re both bound to be kind of amazing. They request that you “Revel in the certainty of your own death amidst teasing harlequins and grim plague doctors.” Sure! Buy tix STAT -- these sell out quickly.

The Cutting Room

Celebrate Halloween at Dances of Vice’s Phantasmagorey The Cutting Room Halloween is one of the best holidays in New York, and the fact that Halloween is on a Saturday this year is only going to make it more awesome. Dances of Vice is hosting two Halloween events this year, and they’re both bound to be kind of amazing. They request that you “Revel in the certainty of your own death amidst teasing harlequins and grim plague doctors.” Sure! Buy tix STAT -- these sell out quickly.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

See George Takei on Broadway George Takei is starring in a play called Allegiance, “an epic story of love, war, and heroism set during the Japanese American internment of World War II.” This is, ahem, not going to be a light comedy, but it will absolutely be worth the inevitable sand that gets in your eye.

Longacre Theatre

See George Takei on Broadway Longacre Theatre George Takei is starring in a play called Allegiance, “an epic story of love, war, and heroism set during the Japanese American internment of World War II.” This is, ahem, not going to be a light comedy, but it will absolutely be worth the inevitable sand that gets in your eye.

Add
Flickr/Blondinrikard Fröberg

Date

Event

Location

Nov 10 Tue

Get iconic with Patti Smith and Her Band New York icon Patti Smith is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Horses with a celebration at the Beacon. It’s going to be pretty remarkable.

Beacon Theatre

Get iconic with Patti Smith and Her Band Beacon Theatre New York icon Patti Smith is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Horses with a celebration at the Beacon. It’s going to be pretty remarkable.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 10 Tue

Laugh your ass off at the New York Comedy Festival Six days of laff riots, guys. Patton Oswalt is on 11/11, Sarah Silverman and Friends is 11/13, Trevor Noah is 11/14, plus there will be a ton of others. Get excited.

Multiple locations

Laugh your ass off at the New York Comedy Festival Multiple locations Six days of laff riots, guys. Patton Oswalt is on 11/11, Sarah Silverman and Friends is 11/13, Trevor Noah is 11/14, plus there will be a ton of others. Get excited.

Add
Flickr/frankieleon

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Go to Spoons, Toons & Booze Saturday morning cartoons on the big screen, an all-you-can-eat cereal bar, a White Russian menu, the opportunity to add Kahlua shots to your cereal milk, and prizes. Uh, yes.

Nitehawk Cinema

Go to Spoons, Toons & Booze Nitehawk Cinema Saturday morning cartoons on the big screen, an all-you-can-eat cereal bar, a White Russian menu, the opportunity to add Kahlua shots to your cereal milk, and prizes. Uh, yes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 27 Fri

Skip turkey at the Girls + Boys dance party If you can’t make it home for Thanksgiving this year, you’re totally in luck. Thanksgiving Eve is one of the best party nights of the year, there’s the opportunity for a Friendsgiving, then on Nov. 27th, there’s a major dance party at Webster Hall. Oh no, your flight got cancelled? You win.

Webster Hall

Skip turkey at the Girls + Boys dance party Webster Hall If you can’t make it home for Thanksgiving this year, you’re totally in luck. Thanksgiving Eve is one of the best party nights of the year, there’s the opportunity for a Friendsgiving, then on Nov. 27th, there’s a major dance party at Webster Hall. Oh no, your flight got cancelled? You win.

Add
Flickr/Stanislav Lvovsky

Date

Event

Location

Dec 4 Fri

Get crazy at the zombie convention Walker Stalker Con is a thing -- a big weird thing featuring a bunch of semi-terrifying panels and events, and a really good way to catch up with your favorite departed The Walking Dead stars.

Meadowlands Exposition Center

Get crazy at the zombie convention Meadowlands Exposition Center Walker Stalker Con is a thing -- a big weird thing featuring a bunch of semi-terrifying panels and events, and a really good way to catch up with your favorite departed The Walking Dead stars.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 6 Sun

Drink all the beer at the sixth annual Battle of the Belgians You get to sample a wide array of the best Belgian beers available and vote for your favorite. You will want to vote for all of them, but for some reason, this is not allowed. Last year they roasted a whole hog, so if you want that to happen again, maybe tweet them encouragement.

Jimmy's No. 43

Drink all the beer at the sixth annual Battle of the Belgians Jimmy's No. 43 You get to sample a wide array of the best Belgian beers available and vote for your favorite. You will want to vote for all of them, but for some reason, this is not allowed. Last year they roasted a whole hog, so if you want that to happen again, maybe tweet them encouragement.

Add
Flickr/Jenn Vargas

Date

Event

Location

Dec 6 Sun

Go to the world’s largest menorah lighting This menorah is 32ft tall (which makes it the tallest menorah in the world!), there’s free live music, and there are hot latkes. Basically it’s the perfect place to hum Adam Sandler’s "Chanukah Song."

Grand Army Plaza

Go to the world’s largest menorah lighting Grand Army Plaza This menorah is 32ft tall (which makes it the tallest menorah in the world!), there’s free live music, and there are hot latkes. Basically it’s the perfect place to hum Adam Sandler’s "Chanukah Song."

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 11 Fri

Rev it up at the International Motorcycle Show Whether or not you’ve ever ridden one, you know you want to at least go check out all the shiny new toys. There will be 600 vendors! So many hogs! Pretend you know something about being tough!

Javits Center

Rev it up at the International Motorcycle Show Javits Center Whether or not you’ve ever ridden one, you know you want to at least go check out all the shiny new toys. There will be 600 vendors! So many hogs! Pretend you know something about being tough!

Add
Speed Rack

Date

Event

Location

Dec 13 Sun

Head to Speed Rack This is the fifth annual Speed Rack Tour, the national speed bartending competition featuring awesome female bartenders who compete to be the fastest and best. They duke it out while you drink cocktails and kick back. Bonus: it’s actually a charity event. All of the proceeds go to breast cancer education, prevention, and research.

Music Hall of Williamsburg

Head to Speed Rack Music Hall of Williamsburg This is the fifth annual Speed Rack Tour, the national speed bartending competition featuring awesome female bartenders who compete to be the fastest and best. They duke it out while you drink cocktails and kick back. Bonus: it’s actually a charity event. All of the proceeds go to breast cancer education, prevention, and research.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 18 Fri

See Star Wars: The Force Awakens The first of the new Star Wars movies is here! Finally! Will it be as embarrassing as the previous six? Will it capture any of the awesomeness of the originals? Let’s hold out hope for the best case scenario!

Multiple locations

See Star Wars: The Force Awakens Multiple locations The first of the new Star Wars movies is here! Finally! Will it be as embarrassing as the previous six? Will it capture any of the awesomeness of the originals? Let’s hold out hope for the best case scenario!

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
11 Philly Events You Absolutely Can’t Miss This Summer
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
All the Best Things to Do in SF This Summer
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
17 SF Events That You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
Hyundai_march15

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like