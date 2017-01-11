Events

The Best Events Going Down in NYC This October

By Published On 09/30/2015 By Published On 09/30/2015
Flickr/istolethetv

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

Hopefully you’ve gotten your feet wet with a few fall festivals, maybe even dabbled in some giant beer-filled Oktoberfest events, and you're now ready to dive head-first into October -- aka when fall really slaps you in the face. To help you embrace that slap properly, we’ve rounded up 18 killer things you should do this month. (And we do mean killer -- one of them includes a pretty terrifying cemetery walk.)

Related

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

related

Where to Go Apple Picking Near NYC This Fall

related

Every Actually Great Oktoberfest in NYC, Now in One Calendar

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall
Manhattan by Sail

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Get scared at all the haunted houses Get the crap scared out of you at one of the many terrifying haunted houses like Blood Manor, or Nightmare: Horror Show, or Boo at the Zoo. Or… all three!

Various NYC locations

Get scared at all the haunted houses Various NYC locations Get the crap scared out of you at one of the many terrifying haunted houses like Blood Manor, or Nightmare: Horror Show, or Boo at the Zoo. Or… all three!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Drink whiskey on the water at Whiskey Tasting Sail Local whiskey distillers show off their creations while Manhattan shows off how amazing it looks from a boat. Double win.

North Cove Yacht Harbor

Drink whiskey on the water at Whiskey Tasting Sail North Cove Yacht Harbor Local whiskey distillers show off their creations while Manhattan shows off how amazing it looks from a boat. Double win.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Do the Down & Dirty Obstacle Race Mud pits, girls covered in mud from mud pits, and giant slides, all in the name of “fitness.”

Pelham Bay Park

Do the Down & Dirty Obstacle Race Pelham Bay Park Mud pits, girls covered in mud from mud pits, and giant slides, all in the name of “fitness.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Embrace the Middle Ages at the Medieval Festival Medieval Times on steroids, and with more booze.

Fort Tryon Park

Embrace the Middle Ages at the Medieval Festival Fort Tryon Park Medieval Times on steroids, and with more booze.

Add
Flickr/davidmarcel

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Eat all the pickles at Pickle Day If you love pickles, head to the LES, where there’s a whole block of vendors slinging them in every way possible. If you don’t like pickles, maybe avoid the LES on this day.

Orchard and Delancey

Eat all the pickles at Pickle Day Orchard and Delancey If you love pickles, head to the LES, where there’s a whole block of vendors slinging them in every way possible. If you don’t like pickles, maybe avoid the LES on this day.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 6 Tue

See Steely Dan Because Paul Rudd’s character in Knocked Up was right: they’re incredible. 

Beacon Theatre

See Steely Dan Beacon Theatre Because Paul Rudd’s character in Knocked Up was right: they’re incredible. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 7 Wed

Eat pizza for a good cause at Slice Out Hunger “NYC’s biggest pizza party” brings the city’s best pie joints together so you can house $1 slices for a good cause.

The Lower Hall

Eat pizza for a good cause at Slice Out Hunger The Lower Hall “NYC’s biggest pizza party” brings the city’s best pie joints together so you can house $1 slices for a good cause.

Add
Flickr/Numb Photo

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Nerd it up at New York Comic Con Geek out about nerd culture all weekend long. Wookie costume: kinda-optional.

Javits Center

Nerd it up at New York Comic Con Javits Center Geek out about nerd culture all weekend long. Wookie costume: kinda-optional.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 12 Mon

Watch the Columbus Day Parade Marching bands, floats, and 35,000 actual marchers! 

Fifth Ave from 47th to 72nd

Watch the Columbus Day Parade Fifth Ave from 47th to 72nd Marching bands, floats, and 35,000 actual marchers! 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 12 Mon

Check out preseason Knicks games Watch the Knicks before any of their losses actually count against them. Monday & Friday.

Madison Square Garden

Check out preseason Knicks games Madison Square Garden Watch the Knicks before any of their losses actually count against them. Monday & Friday.

Add
Kimberly Mufferi/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Eat meat and listen to live music at Thrillist’s Barbecue & The Blues Adam Richman hosts the sixth installment of our signature NYCWFF event, where delicious meat and live music will be aplenty.  

Good Units (356 West 58th St between Eighth and Ninth Avenues)

Eat meat and listen to live music at Thrillist’s Barbecue & The Blues Good Units (356 West 58th St between Eighth and Ninth Avenues) Adam Richman hosts the sixth installment of our signature NYCWFF event, where delicious meat and live music will be aplenty.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Get after all the sandwiches at Stacked: Sandwiches and Sides A sandwich tasting hosted by Kelly Kapowski. Is this heaven?

Hudson (356 West 58th St between Eighth and Ninth Avenues)

Get after all the sandwiches at Stacked: Sandwiches and Sides Hudson (356 West 58th St between Eighth and Ninth Avenues) A sandwich tasting hosted by Kelly Kapowski. Is this heaven?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Find out who has the best hot dog in NY Head to the Standard Biergarten for Top Dog -- a New York hot dog competition hosted by Andrew Zimmern, where yes, you'll eat all of the hot dogs.

The Standard, High Line

Find out who has the best hot dog in NY The Standard, High Line Head to the Standard Biergarten for Top Dog -- a New York hot dog competition hosted by Andrew Zimmern, where yes, you'll eat all of the hot dogs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Admire NYC’s buildings at Open House New York Architecture buffs, rejoice! For two days only, explore the city’s most prominent buildings and meet the peeps who designed them.

Various NYC locations

Admire NYC’s buildings at Open House New York Various NYC locations Architecture buffs, rejoice! For two days only, explore the city’s most prominent buildings and meet the peeps who designed them.

Add

related

Where to Go Apple Picking Near NYC This Fall
Flickr/istolethetv

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Attend the Tompkins Square Park Dog Halloween Parade A ton of dogs in costume. Do it.

Tompkins Square Park

Attend the Tompkins Square Park Dog Halloween Parade Tompkins Square Park A ton of dogs in costume. Do it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 25 Sun

Check out the Tour de Bronx More than 6,000 bikers hit the road for the biggest free cycling event in New York.

Bronx County Building at Grand Concourse & 161st St

Check out the Tour de Bronx Bronx County Building at Grand Concourse & 161st St More than 6,000 bikers hit the road for the biggest free cycling event in New York.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 29 Thu

Get creepy at the Cemetery Walk + Tombstone Talk A guided candlelight tour through a cemetery, during which you can (and should!) absolutely try to scare people.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum

Get creepy at the Cemetery Walk + Tombstone Talk Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum A guided candlelight tour through a cemetery, during which you can (and should!) absolutely try to scare people.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Head to the MoMA PS1 Halloween Ball Annual museum bash, and some of the cooler costumes you’ll see, honestly.

MoMA

Head to the MoMA PS1 Halloween Ball MoMA Annual museum bash, and some of the cooler costumes you’ll see, honestly.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
1/9-1/15: Everything New Yorkers Absolutely Must Do This Week

related

READ MORE
All the NYC Halloween Events You'll Actually Want to Go To

related

READ MORE
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter
Hornitos_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like