The Best Events Going Down in NYC This October

Hopefully you’ve gotten your feet wet with a few fall festivals, maybe even dabbled in some giant beer-filled Oktoberfest events, and you're now ready to dive head-first into October -- aka when fall really slaps you in the face. To help you embrace that slap properly, we’ve rounded up 18 killer things you should do this month. (And we do mean killer -- one of them includes a pretty terrifying cemetery walk.)
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Get scared at all the haunted houses Get the crap scared out of you at one of the many terrifying haunted houses like Blood Manor, or Nightmare: Horror Show, or Boo at the Zoo. Or… all three!
Various NYC locations
Oct 3 Sat
Drink whiskey on the water at Whiskey Tasting Sail Local whiskey distillers show off their creations while Manhattan shows off how amazing it looks from a boat. Double win.
North Cove Yacht Harbor
Oct 4 Sun
Do the Down & Dirty Obstacle Race Mud pits, girls covered in mud from mud pits, and giant slides, all in the name of “fitness.”
Pelham Bay Park
Oct 4 Sun
Embrace the Middle Ages at the Medieval Festival Medieval Times on steroids, and with more booze.
Fort Tryon Park
Oct 4 Sun
Eat all the pickles at Pickle Day If you love pickles, head to the LES, where there’s a whole block of vendors slinging them in every way possible. If you don’t like pickles, maybe avoid the LES on this day.
Orchard and Delancey
Oct 6 Tue
See Steely Dan Because Paul Rudd’s character in Knocked Up was right: they’re incredible.
Beacon Theatre
Oct 7 Wed
Eat pizza for a good cause at Slice Out Hunger “NYC’s biggest pizza party” brings the city’s best pie joints together so you can house $1 slices for a good cause.
The Lower Hall
Oct 8 Thu
Nerd it up at New York Comic Con Geek out about nerd culture all weekend long. Wookie costume: kinda-optional.
Javits Center
Oct 12 Mon
Watch the Columbus Day Parade Marching bands, floats, and 35,000 actual marchers!
Fifth Ave from 47th to 72nd
Oct 12 Mon
Check out preseason Knicks games Watch the Knicks before any of their losses actually count against them. Monday & Friday.
Madison Square Garden
Oct 16 Fri
Eat meat and listen to live music at Thrillist’s Barbecue & The Blues Adam Richman hosts the sixth installment of our signature NYCWFF event, where delicious meat and live music will be aplenty.
Good Units (356 West 58th St between Eighth and Ninth Avenues)
Oct 17 Sat
Get after all the sandwiches at Stacked: Sandwiches and Sides A sandwich tasting hosted by Kelly Kapowski. Is this heaven?
Hudson (356 West 58th St between Eighth and Ninth Avenues)
Oct 17 Sat
Find out who has the best hot dog in NY Head to the Standard Biergarten for Top Dog -- a New York hot dog competition hosted by Andrew Zimmern, where yes, you'll eat all of the hot dogs.
The Standard, High Line
Oct 17 Sat
Admire NYC’s buildings at Open House New York Architecture buffs, rejoice! For two days only, explore the city’s most prominent buildings and meet the peeps who designed them.
Various NYC locations
Oct 24 Sat
Attend the Tompkins Square Park Dog Halloween Parade A ton of dogs in costume. Do it.
Tompkins Square Park
Oct 25 Sun
Check out the Tour de Bronx More than 6,000 bikers hit the road for the biggest free cycling event in New York.
Bronx County Building at Grand Concourse & 161st St
Oct 29 Thu
Get creepy at the Cemetery Walk + Tombstone Talk A guided candlelight tour through a cemetery, during which you can (and should!) absolutely try to scare people.
Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum
Oct 31 Sat
Head to the MoMA PS1 Halloween Ball Annual museum bash, and some of the cooler costumes you’ll see, honestly.
MoMA
