Everything You Have to Do in NYC This Fall

Updated On 09/11/2017 at 04:32PM EST
everything you have to do in NYC this fall
The Meadows | Courtesy of Founders Entertainment

It may be time to stuff your A/C unit under your bed and break out your beanies and sweaters, but the arrival of fall in NYC doesn’t mean the end of your social life. More tolerable temperatures and fewer vacationing tourists mean the next few months are arguably the best time to enjoy all that New York has to offer -- so instead of binge-watching something on your couch, make sure to hit these food festivals, concerts, fundraisers, and other great fall events.

Wednesday
Sep 13
Raise money for Planned Parenthood, Seinfeld style
Raise money for Planned Parenthood, Seinfeld style
Lower East Side
A sponge-worthy Elaine Benes Appreciation Fest will celebrate the comedic Seinfeld heroine at a fundraiser that promises empowering discussions, episode screenings, swag, and more -- all to raise cash to donate to PP in Elaine’s name.
Cost: Tickets are $30
Thursday
Sep 14
Hit an open-to-the-public fashion show
Hit an open-to-the-public fashion show
Prospect Heights
New York Fashion Week may be notoriously exclusive, but dapperQ’s biannual runway show of gender-nonconforming looks is open to anyone who buys a $10 ticket. Pop-up shops at the event inside Brooklyn Museum will also let you shop for a new fall wardrobe.
Cost: Tickets are $10
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 14-24
Stuff your face with meatballs at the San Gennaro Festival
Stuff your face with meatballs at the San Gennaro Festival
Little Italy
Ninety-one years strong, this annual street festival and feast (started by Italian immigrants back in the day) honors the patron saint of Naples, but you’re likely attending for the meatballs, thin-crust pizzas, cannoli, and other Italian and Italian-American treats.
Cost: Free to roam, but food will cost you

the meadows
Courtesy of Founders Entertainment
Friday - Sunday
Sep 15-17
Listen to Jay-Z and the Red Hot Chili Peppers at The Meadows Music Festival
Listen to Jay-Z and the Red Hot Chili Peppers at The Meadows Music Festival
Flushing
Before you start saving up for next year’s Gov Ball, fit in one last outdoor music festival this year. This three-day, four-stage event at Citi Field includes major headliners like Jay-Z, Marian Hill, Solange, Tegan and Sara, Action Bronson, Gorillaz, LL Cool J, and many more big names.
Cost: Tickets start at $115

Vendy Awards
Clay Williams
Saturday
Sep 16
Taste New York City’s best street food at The Vendy Awards
Taste New York City’s best street food at The Vendy Awards
Governors Island
The so-called “Oscars of the food truck world” brings out New York’s top food trucks offering tastes of their award-nominated food in categories ranging from Rookie of the Year (new food vendors) to best purveyor of desserts, vegan dishes, and beyond.
Cost: Tickets are $60
Sunday
Sep 17
Find something new to read at the Brooklyn Book Festival
Find something new to read at the Brooklyn Book Festival
Downtown Brooklyn
This annual free book event returns to present over 300 authors -- this year’s lineup includes Joyce Carol Oates, Colson Whitehead, Jami Attenberg, and other recognizable names -- doing readings, panels, and signings while over 200 booksellers help stock your bookshelves through winter.
Cost: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Celebrate the fall harvest at the Queens County Fair
Celebrate the fall harvest at the Queens County Fair
Floral Park
Head out to Floral Park for the Queens County Farm Museum’s 35th Annual county fair. A corn maze, hayrides, pig races, craft beer garden, and other autumnal activities should offer a nice seasonal escape from the city.
Cost: Tickets are $10
Craft Coffee Fest
Briana Gardener/Courtesy of Craft Coffee Fest
Saturday
Sep 30
Get caffeinated at the NYC Craft Coffee Festival
Get caffeinated at the NYC Craft Coffee Festival
Williamsburg
Skip your weekend coffee-shop hang and head to this annual festival celebrating all things specialty coffee. Taste over 20 types of coffee, learn more about your favorite beans and roasts, and use that caffeine buzz to dance to live music.
Cost: Tickets are $35
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 29
Pick a pumpkin at Decker Farm
Pick a pumpkin at Decker Farm
Staten Island
If you’ve been jealous of all your friends with cars heading for cute weekends upstate, take the ferry over to Staten Island where you can immerse yourself in a pumpkin patch at a historic farm.
Cost: Tickets are $6
Sunday
Oct 1
Head back in time at the Medieval Festival
Head back in time at the Medieval Festival
Inwood
This annual free festival in the shadow of the Cloisters Museum at Fort Tryon Park brings out jousters, unicorns, and plenty of big turkey legs on a stick.
Cost: Free
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-8
Get cultured at the New Yorker Festival
Get cultured at the New Yorker Festival
All over NYC
This annual three-day festival brings the pages of the iconic magazine to life with readings, panels, performances, book signings, and more. The schedule is still TBA but previous iterations have brought big names like Patti Smith, Marc Maron, and Larry David.
Cost: TBA
Tuesday
Oct 10
Eat all the veggies at the Vegan Food and Drink Festival
Eat all the veggies at the Vegan Food and Drink Festival
Randall’s Island
The very first rendition of this meat- and dairy-free event will offer vegan treats from a TBA list of vegan vendors, all to be eaten at a DIY picnic among the fall foliage of Randall’s Island.
Cost: Tickets are $10
Wednesday
Oct 4
Eat dollar slices of New York’s best pizzas at Slice Out Hunger
Eat dollar slices of New York’s best pizzas at Slice Out Hunger
Flatiron
Head to this annual fundraiser for the Food Bank for NYC for $1 slices from top pie vendors (many of whom don’t usually sell by the slice) including Lucali, Rubirosa, Kesté, and many more.
Cost: Free entry, $1 cash slices
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 5-8
Dress up like your favorite superhero at New York Comic Con
Dress up like your favorite superhero at New York Comic Con
Midtown West
This annual celebration of all things graphic brings out comic book enthusiasts, artists, Marvel villains, and other self-proclaimed nerds in elaborate costumes.
Cost: Tickets start at $45
Friday - Sunday
Oct 13-Dec 31
Pivot into the unofficial 'Friends' musical
Pivot into the unofficial 'Friends' musical
Midtown West
No one told you 2017 was gonna be this way, so escape your push alerts and immerse yourself into this unauthorized musical parody about six friends in their 20s living in unrealistically huge apartments. BYO smelly cat.
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
NYCWFF
NYCWFF
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 12-15
Party with a celebrity chef at the New York City Wine and Food Festival
Party with a celebrity chef at the New York City Wine and Food Festival
All over
This annual food event brings out recognizable Food Network faces like Giada De Laurentiis, Rachael Ray, and Geoffrey Zakarian for food-themed parties parties ranging from brunches to late-night celebrations. Plenty of the events offer tickets under $100 and those who want to participate for free can sign up to volunteer.
Cost: Tickets start at $75
Sunday - Monday
Oct 15-16
Drink local brews at the Queens Beer Festival
Drink local brews at the Queens Beer Festival
Long Island City
The Long Island City Flea’s special Oktoberfest-inspired weekend will bring out every brewery in Queens, from SingleCut Beersmiths to Rockaway Brewing Company, along with other city breweries, for plenty of tastings.
Cost: Tickets are $36
Saturday
Oct 21
See dachshunds dressed as hot dogs at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
See dachshunds dressed as hot dogs at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
East Village
New York’s annual canine costume party returns to Tompkins Square Park for a festive day full of dogs of all breeds and sizes in outrageous outfits. Past contenders have come as Starbucks lattes, lobsters, New York City skyscrapers, mermaids, Christian Grey, and more.
Cost: Free to watch
Friday
Oct 27
Rock a mask at the Halloween Masquerade Ball
Rock a mask at the Halloween Masquerade Ball
Midtown West
This cocktail attire-required, Venetian gala-style costume party offers a faux-fancy Friday night out where you can be whomever you want to be.
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Tuesday
Oct 31
Get in costume at the Village Halloween Parade
Get in costume at the Village Halloween Parade
West Village
The annual Halloween Parade kicks off at 7pm at Spring and Sixth Avenue, headed all the way up to 16th Street. Beyond extraordinary costumes, expect to see larger-than-life puppets, a group dancing to Thriller, and plenty of spooky, scary, and strange viewers crowding around you to see all the action.
Cost: Free

related

The Best First-Date Bars in New York City
nyc marathon
A Katz/Shutterstock.com
Sunday
Nov 5
Cheer on the runners at the New York City Marathon
Cheer on the runners at the New York City Marathon
Every borough
Stake out a spot on the 26.3 mile route spanning all five boroughs, make an inspirational poster, and bring a thermos of hot chocolate to make the most of New York’s most famous race.  
Cost: Free

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Melissa Kravitz is a writer based in NYC. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
 

