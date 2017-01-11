Events

Every Important Thing You Need to Do This April in NYC

Published On 03/31/2015
Flickr/Eric

Look, we know the official start of spring was kind of a bust, but it should be getting spring-level nice here real soon......... right? Please? Either way, whether it gets not-terrible or not, there're still a ton of excellent things to do this April. These are the 16 best of 'em.

FLICKR/BARRY SOLOW

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Wed

Go on a billion dates  Grab a Tinder buddy and get out there for some boat drinking, crab eating, and sexy karaoke-ing.

Multiple locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 3 Fri

International Auto Show See just about every amazing car around these days.

Javits Center

Add
Flickr/thomas tiernan

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Pillow Fight NYC Go and fight it out with hundreds of strangers who all miss having sleepover parties as much as you do.

Washington Square Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Opening weekend of Smorgasburg It's got a ton of new options coming out, including a spaghetti burger, Nashville hot chicken on a biscuit, and home-cured bacon breakfast sandwiches.

Multiple locations

Add
Flickr/Nick Meador

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Final Four Your bracket has probably/definitely been busted by now, but hopefully that won’t stop you from watching Kentucky, Wisconsin, Duke, and Michigan State kick the crap out of each other while filling your face with wings, cheese fries, and beer.

Multiple locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

Yankees Home Opener It’s on.

Yankee Stadium

Add
Mad Men

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

Mad Men Nossa Mesa Supper Club Celebrate the return of the show by either drinking everywhere they do on the show, or going to this six-course tasting menu dinner with revamped throwbacks like "Hamburger Helper," cheese logs, and Hawaiian pizza.

Louro

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 12 Sun

Brunch Cruise Land brunches are the lamest.

Pier 40

Add

related

The 8 Best Places to Drink in NYC This Spring
Flickr/Kwong Yee Cheng

Date

Event

Location

Apr 13 Mon

Mets Home Opener It’s (sort of) on.

Citi Field

Add
Louro

Date

Event

Location

Apr 13 Mon

Game of Thrones Dinner Are you tired of dinners based on pop culture phenomena? Nope! Especially not when they involve suckling pig belly stuffed with wild boar sausage or emu eggs with duck fat hollandaise.

Louro

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Wed

Taste of the Lower East Side The whole neighborhood is coming out for this walk around tasting event with bites from spots like Cata, Pies-n-Thighs, Prohibition Bakery, and Seoul Chicken.

Metropolitan Pavilion

Add
Flickr/Rachel Lovinger

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Wed

Tribeca Film Festival Hey, maybe you’ll run into Bobby De Niro.

Multiple locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Thu

Bad Film Fest Lots of people just giving it a shot here -- check ‘em out and maybe they won’t all be totally terrible.

Cloud City

Add
Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Apr 20 Mon

Munchies crawl This isn’t organized or anything, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still do it.

Multiple locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Bacon and Beer Classic This thing had you at bacon, didn’t it?

Citi Field

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

The NYC Hot Sauce Expo Why would you not want to be part of something that 1) involves judging best chicken wing sauces, and 2) also has the NYC Bloody Mary Mix-Down Championships?

Brooklyn Expo Center

Add

