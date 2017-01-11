Every Important Thing You Need to Do This April in NYC

Look, we know the official start of spring was kind of a bust, but it should be getting spring-level nice here real soon......... right? Please? Either way, whether it gets not-terrible or not, there're still a ton of excellent things to do this April. These are the 16 best of 'em.
Apr 1 Wed
Go on a billion dates Grab a Tinder buddy and get out there for some boat drinking, crab eating, and sexy karaoke-ing.
Multiple locations
Apr 3 Fri
International Auto Show See just about every amazing car around these days.
Apr 4 Sat
Pillow Fight NYC Go and fight it out with hundreds of strangers who all miss having sleepover parties as much as you do.
Washington Square Park
Apr 4 Sat
Opening weekend of Smorgasburg It's got a ton of new options coming out, including a spaghetti burger, Nashville hot chicken on a biscuit, and home-cured bacon breakfast sandwiches.
Multiple locations
Apr 4 Sat
Final Four Your bracket has probably/definitely been busted by now, but hopefully that won’t stop you from watching Kentucky, Wisconsin, Duke, and Michigan State kick the crap out of each other while filling your face with wings, cheese fries, and beer.
Multiple locations
Apr 6 Mon
Yankees Home Opener It’s on.
Apr 6 Mon
Mad Men Nossa Mesa Supper Club Celebrate the return of the show by either drinking everywhere they do on the show, or going to this six-course tasting menu dinner with revamped throwbacks like "Hamburger Helper," cheese logs, and Hawaiian pizza.
Apr 12 Sun
Brunch Cruise Land brunches are the lamest.
Apr 13 Mon
Mets Home Opener It’s (sort of) on.
Apr 13 Mon
Game of Thrones Dinner Are you tired of dinners based on pop culture phenomena? Nope! Especially not when they involve suckling pig belly stuffed with wild boar sausage or emu eggs with duck fat hollandaise.
Apr 15 Wed
Taste of the Lower East Side The whole neighborhood is coming out for this walk around tasting event with bites from spots like Cata, Pies-n-Thighs, Prohibition Bakery, and Seoul Chicken.
Apr 15 Wed
Tribeca Film Festival Hey, maybe you’ll run into Bobby De Niro.
Multiple locations
Apr 16 Thu
Bad Film Fest Lots of people just giving it a shot here -- check ‘em out and maybe they won’t all be totally terrible.
Apr 20 Mon
Munchies crawl This isn’t organized or anything, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still do it.
Multiple locations
Apr 25 Sat
Bacon and Beer Classic This thing had you at bacon, didn’t it?
Apr 25 Sat
The NYC Hot Sauce Expo Why would you not want to be part of something that 1) involves judging best chicken wing sauces, and 2) also has the NYC Bloody Mary Mix-Down Championships?
