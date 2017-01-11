NYC’s 15 Best August Events

Morimoto Sushi and Sake Sunset Sail Sushi in a restaurant is all fine and good, but sushi prepared by an Iron Chef and served at sunset on a boat is infinitely fine-er and good-er. Sail aboard America 2.0 along with Morimoto, who’ll be preparing world-class sushi that’ll be paired with four sake flights. Tickets cost $124 and that gets you dinner, your pairing, and all the sunset Manhattan views you could ever want.

Chelsea Piers

