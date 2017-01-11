Events

NYC’s 15 Best August Events

By Published On 07/31/2015 By Published On 07/31/2015
Root & Bone | Flickr/T.Tseng

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31-Aug 14

Eat everything at NYC Restaurant Week Love NYC’s restaurant scene but not so much the prices? These next two weeks are for you. Three courses. $25 lunch or $38 dinner at some of NYC’s best restaurants.

All over NYC

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Set a PR in The Chardonnay Run You know what they say... run a 5k and drink all the wine! Or, they should say that. This national 5k series is coming to NYC on August 1st. Start and finish at Pier 26 where you will celebrate your victory with wine tasting, food, and live music.

Pier 26

Flickr/Joe Hall

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3-Sep 21

Morimoto Sushi and Sake Sunset Sail Sushi in a restaurant is all fine and good, but sushi prepared by an Iron Chef and served at sunset on a boat is infinitely fine-er and good-er. Sail aboard America 2.0 along with Morimoto, who’ll be preparing world-class sushi that’ll be paired with four sake flights. Tickets cost $124 and that gets you dinner, your pairing, and all the sunset Manhattan views you could ever want.

Chelsea Piers

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6-Oct 29

Frida Al Fresco Evenings The New York Botanical Gardens’ exhibition dedicated to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will run every Thursday through November, but while the weather is still warm it’s worth the trek to the Bronx to check out their evening program (every Thursday in August). Stroll through the exhibition and then take a little trip to Mexico via live music and performance art, with a side of complimentary Modelo Especial draft or a margarita.

New York Botanical Garden

Courtesy of Slide the City

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Throw yourself down the Summer Streets slip ‘n' slide A giant slip ‘n' slide is making its way to NYC as part of the Summer Streets festivities. The nearly 300ft slide will make its debut at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan. Register for a slot today so you don’t miss out on this incredibly bizarre and awesome thing. Open Saturdays.

Foley Square

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Dock yourself at the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival This annual sporting and cultural event hosts more than 120 dragon boat teams from across North America. Head out to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a day of boat races, traditional Chinese food, and cultural performances.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Flickr/Anna Fischer

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Party at Sin Cities: Paris Brought you by Dances of Vice, this three-part series pays homage to the legendary “sin cities” of the interwar period: Shanghai, Paris, and Berlin. On August 14th, it’s Paris’ turn to shine. Get ready to party your ass off while being transported to the City of Light in the 1920s and ‘30s.

The DTA

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Drink all the drinks at Tap + Cork Brooklyn Beer & Wine Fest A general admission ticket costs $20 and gets you 15 drink tickets (one ticket equals a 3oz pour) and access to dozens of craft beers and wines. Food vendors are also on hand to help you sop up everything you drank that day.

Restoration Plaza, Bed Stuy

Flickr/Zuzu*Petals

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Go to 16 days' worth of performances at FringeNYC The International Fringe Festival is celebrating 19 years of music, performance, comedy, vaudeville, multimedia, and more. Find what Fringe speaks to you and enjoy two weeks of off-kilter entertainment at a variety of locations throughout the city.

All over NYC

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Watch people do unreal stuff with sand at the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest This isn’t just your average day at the beach. Head out to Coney Island to watch professional sculptors turn regular sand into ridiculously over-the-top works of sandy art.

Coney Island

Flickr/Anna Fischer

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Get your Roaring 20s on at the Jazz Age Lawn Party It’s time to dust off that old flapper dress and pair of spats for the ultimate throwback party. Hit Governor’s Island for a weekend of vintage cars, apparel, cocktails, and music.

Governor’s Island

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Go see Lenny Kravitz and Lauryn Hill at AFROPUNK Fest Art, music, and overall good vibes come to Brooklyn at the end of August with the return of AFROPUNK 2015. This alternative music festival is a celebration of urban culture bringing artists like Lenny Kravitz, Lauryn Hill, and Grace Jones to the stage. Check out their After Dark party and Fancy Dress Ball, too.

Commodore Barry Park, Fort Greene

Otis Taylor Band | Flickr/Mario Pires

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Lick your fingers a bunch at Blues BBQ Head over to Pier 26 for a day filled with blues and NYC BBQ. The lineup includes names like the Otis Taylor Band, Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens, and Jarekus Singleton. Not to mention our favorite lineup of artists like pulled pork, ribs, and burnt ends.

Hudson River Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Have a NSFW weekend at Hump! Film Festival Check out the world’s dirtiest film festival, where ordinary people become amateur porn stars by creating their own five-minute dirty movies. Cultivated by author and journalist Dan Savage, Hump! is a festival for the open-minded and sex-positive. (See: you.)

Roulette

Flickr/Yann Caradec

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Mon

Watch Serena Williams dominate the US Open in person Tennis fans black out their calendars for the end of August/early September when international tennis stars take the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Score your tickets now while you still can.

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

