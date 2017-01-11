The 15 Absolute Best Things to Do This June in NYC

Date
Event
Location
Jun 1-30
Shakespeare in the Park They’re doing The Tempest through July 5th. Here’s how to get tickets without standing in that long-ass line.
Delacorte Theater in Central Park
Shakespeare in the Park Delacorte Theater in Central Park They’re doing The Tempest through July 5th. Here’s how to get tickets without standing in that long-ass line.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Fri
Governors Ball The annual NYC concert to end all annual NYC concerts is going down with headliners like Drake and The Black Keys.
Governors Ball Randall's Island The annual NYC concert to end all annual NYC concerts is going down with headliners like Drake and The Black Keys.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Trapped in a Room with a Zombie You're locked in a room, with a zombie, and you need to escape. But, you know, it’s a game.
355 7th Ave, 3rd floor
Trapped in a Room with a Zombie 355 7th Ave, 3rd floor You're locked in a room, with a zombie, and you need to escape. But, you know, it’s a game.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Tue
Museum Mile Festival 5th Ave opens up to pedestrians and tons of small concerts from jazz bands and 10 of NYC’s best museums become free to all goers.
Multiple locations
Museum Mile Festival Multiple locations 5th Ave opens up to pedestrians and tons of small concerts from jazz bands and 10 of NYC’s best museums become free to all goers.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
Puerto Rican Day Parade Join in the festivities.
Starts on 5th Ave and 44th St
Puerto Rican Day Parade Starts on 5th Ave and 44th St Join in the festivities.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
Lower EAT Side A ton of the Lower East Side’s best restos (Meatball Shop, Black Tree, Pies 'n' Thighs...) and vendors are coming out for this celebration of the neighborhood. Also: there will be giant Jenga.
Lower East Side
Lower EAT Side Lower East Side A ton of the Lower East Side’s best restos (Meatball Shop, Black Tree, Pies 'n' Thighs...) and vendors are coming out for this celebration of the neighborhood. Also: there will be giant Jenga.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
Spirits of New York Taste all the local booze that’s fit to drink at this fourth annual event.
Spirits of New York McCarren Hotel Taste all the local booze that’s fit to drink at this fourth annual event.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Lions Tigers and Brews Drink all kinds of beer in a zoo.
Lions Tigers and Brews Central Park Zoo Drink all kinds of beer in a zoo.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
New Orleans-Style Crawfish Festival Spend the day downing 2lbs of crawfish, plus there’s a DJ and NOLA-style marching bands.
New Orleans-Style Crawfish Festival Governors Beach Club Spend the day downing 2lbs of crawfish, plus there’s a DJ and NOLA-style marching bands.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
BDOYL Thrillist’s Best Day of Your Life is back and it’s taking over tons of bars on the Lower East Side. There’ll be piles and piles of oysters, whiskey flights, breakfast cereal martinis, pizza, boozy cupcakes, and a shitload of other awesome stuff we’re not telling you about yet.
Lower East Side
BDOYL Lower East Side Thrillist’s Best Day of Your Life is back and it’s taking over tons of bars on the Lower East Side. There’ll be piles and piles of oysters, whiskey flights, breakfast cereal martinis, pizza, boozy cupcakes, and a shitload of other awesome stuff we’re not telling you about yet.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Mermaid Parade Go out to Coney Island and see all the (probably naked) craziness that goes along with this NYC institution.
Mermaid Parade Coney Island Go out to Coney Island and see all the (probably naked) craziness that goes along with this NYC institution.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
FarmBorough Country Music Festival NYC’s first-ever country music festival is happening, here’s your excuse to wear that cowboy hat.
FarmBorough Country Music Festival Randall's Island NYC’s first-ever country music festival is happening, here’s your excuse to wear that cowboy hat.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Warm Up parties Every Saturday throughout the summer MoMA PS1 is bringing back their banging courtyard parties.
Warm Up parties MoMA PS1 Every Saturday throughout the summer MoMA PS1 is bringing back their banging courtyard parties.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Cheesemonger Invitational Described as “Fight Club meets Wrestlemania” but for cheese, this is a killer party and a killer chance for you to eat a bunch of cheese.
Cheesemonger Invitational Larkin Cold Storage Described as “Fight Club meets Wrestlemania” but for cheese, this is a killer party and a killer chance for you to eat a bunch of cheese.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
Gay Pride March There’s plenty of events celebrating throughout the month, but it all culminates with this.
Starts on 36th St and 5th Ave
Gay Pride March Starts on 36th St and 5th Ave There’s plenty of events celebrating throughout the month, but it all culminates with this.