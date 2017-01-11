Events

The 15 Absolute Best Things to Do This June in NYC

By Published On 06/01/2015 By Published On 06/01/2015
Flickr/seanhennessy

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1-30

Shakespeare in the Park They’re doing The Tempest through July 5th. Here’s how to get tickets without standing in that long-ass line.

Delacorte Theater in Central Park

Flickr/anax44

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Governors Ball The annual NYC concert to end all annual NYC concerts is going down with headliners like Drake and The Black Keys.

Randall's Island

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Trapped in a Room with a Zombie You're locked in a room, with a zombie, and you need to escape. But, you know, it’s a game.

355 7th Ave, 3rd floor

Flickr/factoids

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Tue

Museum Mile Festival 5th Ave opens up to pedestrians and tons of small concerts from jazz bands and 10 of NYC’s best museums become free to all goers.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Puerto Rican Day Parade Join in the festivities.

Starts on 5th Ave and 44th St

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Lower EAT Side A ton of the Lower East Side’s best restos (Meatball Shop, Black Tree, Pies 'n' Thighs...) and vendors are coming out for this celebration of the neighborhood. Also: there will be giant Jenga.

Lower East Side

Flickr/Ashley Bischoff

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

Spirits of New York Taste all the local booze that’s fit to drink at this fourth annual event.

McCarren Hotel

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Lions Tigers and Brews Drink all kinds of beer in a zoo.

Central Park Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

New Orleans-Style Crawfish Festival Spend the day downing 2lbs of crawfish, plus there’s a DJ and NOLA-style marching bands.

Governors Beach Club

Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

BDOYL Thrillist’s Best Day of Your Life is back and it’s taking over tons of bars on the Lower East Side. There’ll be piles and piles of oysters, whiskey flights, breakfast cereal martinis, pizza, boozy cupcakes, and a shitload of other awesome stuff we’re not telling you about yet.

Lower East Side

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Mermaid Parade Go out to Coney Island and see all the (probably naked) craziness that goes along with this NYC institution.

Coney Island

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

FarmBorough Country Music Festival NYC’s first-ever country music festival is happening, here’s your excuse to wear that cowboy hat.

Randall's Island

Flickr/propellerhat

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Warm Up parties Every Saturday throughout the summer MoMA PS1 is bringing back their banging courtyard parties.

MoMA PS1

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Cheesemonger Invitational Described as “Fight Club meets Wrestlemania” but for cheese, this is a killer party and a killer chance for you to eat a bunch of cheese. 

Larkin Cold Storage

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Gay Pride March There’s plenty of events celebrating throughout the month, but it all culminates with this.

Starts on 36th St and 5th Ave

