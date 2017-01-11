16 Things Absolutely Worth Doing in NYC This May

Sat

Thrillist Taco Knockout It’s got taco creations from some of the city’s best restaurants, a churro bar, a guac bar, booze, and music -- this is a damn fine way to spend any Saturday, let alone the one right before Cinco de Mayo. Get tix here.

Tequila Park Taqueria at the Hudson Hotel

Thrillist Taco Knockout Tequila Park Taqueria at the Hudson Hotel It’s got taco creations from some of the city’s best restaurants, a churro bar, a guac bar, booze, and music -- this is a damn fine way to spend any Saturday, let alone the one right before Cinco de Mayo. Get tix here.