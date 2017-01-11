16 Things Absolutely Worth Doing in NYC This May

We’re all about to enter that sweet spot in the calendar when it’s actually nice out and all your friends aren’t fleeing the city on weekends -- make the most of it by knocking out as many of these 16 worth-knocking-out things as possible between now and June.
May 2 Sat
Thrillist Taco Knockout It’s got taco creations from some of the city’s best restaurants, a churro bar, a guac bar, booze, and music -- this is a damn fine way to spend any Saturday, let alone the one right before Cinco de Mayo. Get tix here.
Tequila Park Taqueria at the Hudson Hotel
May 4 Mon
Harlem Jazz Shrines There’s a ton of talks and shows celebrating Harlem as a jazz mecca over the course of a few days, so get uptown and check ‘em out.
Multiple locations
May 5 Tue
Get a damn Candy Taco It’s Cinco de Mayo, which means two things: 1) you're going to be three margaritas deep by noon, and 2) it’s your last chance to get this crazy candy taco with a Rice Krispies Treat shell.
May 8 Fri
Bayou Brooklyn Music Festival Dancing, jam sessions, and a jambalaya supper are all on the schedule for this 5th annual celebration of Louisiana culture.
Jalopy Theatre and School of Music
May 9 Sat
Queens Night Market This brand new celebration of international street food in Queens is just now getting its legs. Head out there and taste them, probably on a skewer.
May 10 Sun
Mother's Day Do mothers enjoy anything more than being taken out for brunch? The answer is of course, no.
Multiple locations
May 16 Sat
Texas Chili Cook-off This charity chili event hopes to get some damn good Texas chili into the faces of New Yorkers. It’s got teams competing for the prize, tons of beer, and a live band. Bonus: Thrillist’s own David Blend is a judge. Be there.
Pier 84 at Hudson River park
May 17 Sun
Get lost in a Mirror Labyrinth on the Brooklyn Waterfront As part of art installation "Please Touch the Art," you’ll be able to wander through a polished stainless steel mirror maze, take super-sick Instas, and then jump in and out of walls of water jetting from the ground.
Brooklyn Bridge Park
May 18 Mon
SummerStage starts One of the true signs of warmer weather is upon us, the Central Park concerts begin. Regardless of whether you're a Tedeschi Trucks Band fan or not, you may want to go to this concert out of sheer weather-related joy.
Central Park SummerStage
May 19 Tue
Lobster and beer cruise Manhattan by Sail is getting you out on the water with beer from Coney Island Brewery and two Maine lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster. We dare you to find a better combo than sailing, beer, and lobster rolls.
Departs from the South end of Battery Park
May 22 Fri
The Beach, Motherfuckers It’s Memorial Day weekend, and it’s weirdly early this year, get the hell out of the city.
Multiple locations
May 23 Sat
The Color Run Get doused with colored powder as you run a 5k. For some reason it makes running much, much more fun.
Start at Citi Field
May 23 Sat
Electric Daisy Carnival The massive EDM festival descends on the city for Memorial day weekend. Embrace it -- or avoid it at all costs if you're not into thousands of people wearing neon tank tops and plastic wayfarers.
May 28 Thu
Manhattanhenge You should actually be able to catch this unique event for a couple days around the end of May. Start picking your filters now.
All around the city
May 28 Thu
The Summer Release Craft Beer Festival This indoor/outdoor tasting event is unleashing scores of warm weather brews on the masses. Get to one of the tastings and have your fill.
Pier 15
May 29 Fri
Freedom Tower observatory opening The highest point in the city is opening. Take a quick virtual tour of the deck and scope out the video of the elevator ride through history as you go up to get yourself excited.
Freedom Tower
