16 Things Absolutely Worth Doing in NYC This May

By Published On 04/29/2015 By Published On 04/29/2015
Flickr/US Air Force

We’re all about to enter that sweet spot in the calendar when it’s actually nice out and all your friends aren’t fleeing the city on weekends -- make the most of it by knocking out as many of these 16 worth-knocking-out things as possible between now and June.

KIMBERLY MUFFERI PHOTOGRAPHY

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Thrillist Taco Knockout It’s got taco creations from some of the city’s best restaurants, a churro bar, a guac bar, booze, and music -- this is a damn fine way to spend any Saturday, let alone the one right before Cinco de Mayo. Get tix here.

Tequila Park Taqueria at the Hudson Hotel

Date

Event

Location

May 4 Mon

Harlem Jazz Shrines There’s a ton of talks and shows celebrating Harlem as a jazz mecca over the course of a few days, so get uptown and check ‘em out.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Tue

Get a damn Candy Taco It’s Cinco de Mayo, which means two things: 1) you're going to be three margaritas deep by noon, and 2) it’s your last chance to get this crazy candy taco with a Rice Krispies Treat shell.

Stieber’s Sweet Shoppe

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Bayou Brooklyn Music Festival Dancing, jam sessions, and a jambalaya supper are all on the schedule for this 5th annual celebration of Louisiana culture.

Jalopy Theatre and School of Music

Flickr/Leon Wong

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Queens Night Market This brand new celebration of international street food in Queens is just now getting its legs. Head out there and taste them, probably on a skewer.

New York Hall of Science

Date

Event

Location

May 10 Sun

Mother's Day Do mothers enjoy anything more than being taken out for brunch? The answer is of course, no.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Texas Chili Cook-off This charity chili event hopes to get some damn good Texas chili into the faces of New Yorkers. It’s got teams competing for the prize, tons of beer, and a live band. Bonus: Thrillist’s own David Blend is a judge. Be there.

Pier 84 at Hudson River park

Date

Event

Location

May 17 Sun

Get lost in a Mirror Labyrinth on the Brooklyn Waterfront As part of art installation "Please Touch the Art," you’ll be able to wander through a polished stainless steel mirror maze, take super-sick Instas, and then jump in and out of walls of water jetting from the ground.

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Flickr/Derek Lo

Date

Event

Location

May 18 Mon

SummerStage starts One of the true signs of warmer weather is upon us, the Central Park concerts begin. Regardless of whether you're a Tedeschi Trucks Band fan or not, you may want to go to this concert out of sheer weather-related joy.

Central Park SummerStage

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Tue

Lobster and beer cruise Manhattan by Sail is getting you out on the water with beer from Coney Island Brewery and two Maine lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster. We dare you to find a better combo than sailing, beer, and lobster rolls.

Departs from the South end of Battery Park

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Fri

The Beach, Motherfuckers It’s Memorial Day weekend, and it’s weirdly early this year, get the hell out of the city.

Multiple locations

Flickr/Factor VIII (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

The Color Run Get doused with colored powder as you run a 5k. For some reason it makes running much, much more fun.

Start at Citi Field

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Electric Daisy Carnival The massive EDM festival descends on the city for Memorial day weekend. Embrace it -- or avoid it at all costs if you're not into thousands of people wearing neon tank tops and plastic wayfarers.

MetLife Stadium

Flickr/Ed Yourdon (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Thu

Manhattanhenge You should actually be able to catch this unique event for a couple days around the end of May. Start picking your filters now.

All around the city

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Thu

The Summer Release Craft Beer Festival This indoor/outdoor tasting event is unleashing scores of warm weather brews on the masses. Get to one of the tastings and have your fill.

Pier 15

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Freedom Tower observatory opening The highest point in the city is opening. Take a quick virtual tour of the deck and scope out the video of the elevator ride through history as you go up to get yourself excited.

Freedom Tower

