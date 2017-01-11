The Complete 2015 Guide to Summer Fridays in NYC

Even with the subway fare hikes and polar vortices and Murray Hill, we still love to live in New York. And the 15 Fridays between Memorial Day and Labor Day are part of the reason why (the other parts are rooftop lobster rolls and secret bars). Whether you're getting half-days all summer long, or a few full days here and there, you'll want to have something awesome lined up for every single one. Enter: this complete guide to what to do during every Summer Friday in NYC in 2015.
Date
Event
Location
May 29 Fri
NYC Craft Beer Festival Welcome to your first summer Friday! Prepare to be rewarded for your patient 38-week wait with all the beer (and by "all" we mean 150 OF THEM). Also: food vendors and the sweet, balmy summer air blowing off East River.
Jun 5 Fri
Governors Ball Dozens of awesome acts take the stage starting Friday, June 5 and keep playing through the weekend for everyone who managed to score tickets. Which you probably can’t. In which case... sit on the waterfront in Queens and try to make out some lyrics?
Randall’s Island
Jun 12 Fri
Visit One World Observatory The observatory at the new One World Trade Center officially opens May 29, but you’re going to be really busy drinking beer that day. Instead, save this for June 12. (Or really, any day. Tickets are tough to score.) Soar up to floors 100-102 for panoramic views and feel proud that you live here.
One World Trade Center
Jun 19 Fri
Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga face-off You either love ‘em or hate ‘em (although, let’s be real... who actually hates Tony Bennet?), but you can’t disagree that they are both preeeetty New York. Catch this unlikely duo as they team up at Radio City Music Hall.
Radio City Music Hall
Jun 26 Fri
Hit up Pier A Harbor House If you haven’t been to Pier A Harbor House yet... go immediately before the rest of NYC does. Dating back to 1886 when it opened as the HQ for the NY Harbor Police, today it's a 28,000sqft, three-floor utopia of food and drink. Get there at 4pm for the 1886 Special, which includes eight oysters and a pint of Guinness or Long Hall Lager.
Pier A Harbor House, Bowling Green
Jul 3 Fri
Kick off Fourth of July Weekend at Anable Basin It’s going to be pretty tough to get waterfront seating on July 4, but July 3 the coasts are clear! Get your Fourth o' weekend started right with beers and grilled meats by heading to Anable Basin in Long Island City. The views don’t suck, either.
Long Island City
Jul 10 Fri
Hit the beach Hamptons. Rockaways. Fort Tilden. Jones Beach. Coney Island. Or even, ugh, the Jersey Shore. There’s lots of water and sand surrounding NYC and you need to be in it/on it.
The beach!
Jul 17 Fri
Celebrate Brooklyn! Say "Thanks for being pretty awesome" (most of the time) to Brooklyn at, uh, Celebrate Brooklyn! -- a series of cheap and/or free concerts held from June through August at the Prospect Park Bandshell.
Prospect Park
Jul 24 Fri
Shakespeare in the Park In addition to all the deliciously grilled/fermented things you'll ingest this summer, why not try ingesting a little culture, as well? And if you don’t feel like waiting in an epic line for tickets, don't! We've got a bunch of ways to get 'em sans line right here (including a virtual free ticket lottery roulette).
The Delacorte Theater, Central Park
Jul 31 Fri
Get on the water There are so many awesome ways to enjoy NYC nautically. Satisfy your stomach on a North River Lobster Company cruise, stay docked at the Frying Pan, cruise the rivers while catching a concert with Rocks Off concert cruises, catch a morning rave on a boat with one of DAYBREAKER’s several boat sessions, or head out to the Honorable William Wall Yacht Club for cocktails and sunset views over Lower Manhattan. Whatever you’re into, NYC probably has it on the water.
Pick a pier. Any pier.
Aug 7 Fri
SummerStage This summer marks the 30th anniversary of SummerStage. And if we know anything about turning 30, it’s that it is horrific/awesome. Help SummerStage turn Dirty 30 (yeah, we made that a thing) this year by hitting up one of the many, many cultural offerings throughout the five boroughs.
Multiple locations
Aug 14 Fri
Pick a park. Any park. Picnic there. Grab a blanket, some sandwiches (or a grill if you’re that cool), and a cleverly concealed vessel of booze and hit literally any of New York’s great outdoor spaces. NYC has 1,700 parks. No, really. It does.
One of the 1,700 parks
Aug 21 Fri
Get out of town Now's your chance to go camping in the Catskills, find a friend who has a sweet house in the Hamptons (or, ugh again, the Jersey Shore), or whisk your summer fling off to the Berkshires before you break up for the winter because they live off the G train and that won’t fly come colder months.
Lots of places within a 100mi radius
Aug 28 Fri
Find a rooftop Come the end of August, the blues start to set in as summer starts to wind down. Dull the pain with a strong cocktail and a killer view over the city at one of NYC's many, many kick-ass rooftop bars.
Anywhere outdoors that requires an elevator and serves alcohol
Sep 4 Fri
Electric Zoo Grab your neon anything and head over to Randall’s Island for another installment of this insane electronic music festival.
Randall’s Island Park
