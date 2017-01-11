The Complete 2015 Guide to Summer Fridays in NYC

Fri

Get on the water Pick a pier. Any pier. There are so many awesome ways to enjoy NYC nautically. Satisfy your stomach on a North River Lobster Company cruise, stay docked at the Frying Pan, cruise the rivers while catching a concert with Rocks Off concert cruises, catch a morning rave on a boat with one of DAYBREAKER’s several boat sessions, or head out to the Honorable William Wall Yacht Club for cocktails and sunset views over Lower Manhattan. Whatever you’re into, NYC probably has it on the water.