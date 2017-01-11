All the Best Things You Need to Do in NYC This Summer

June has been cold and rainy, and it’s been a huge bummer, but, whether the weather cooperates or not, summer is officially happening, and with it, tons of opportunities to not sit in your apt blowing air conditioning up the bottom of your shirt.
Here are 19 of the very best ways to get out and enjoy the fuck out of summer.
Jun 20 Sat
BDOYL It’s the Best Day of Your Life, and it involves sake bombs, build-your-own cereal, booze-soaked cupcakes, oysters, multiple bars, and much more that we’re still keeping a secret. Get tickets, like, right now.
Multiple locations
Jun 21-Aug 23
Shakespeare in the Park Catch The Tempest through July 5, then Cymbeline from July 23 ‘til Aug 23. And if you need tips on getting tickets, we’ve got you so covered.
Delacorte Theater in Central Park
Jun 21-Sep 21
Drinking on NYC’s 98 rooftops All summer. All damn summer.
Multiple locations
Jun 21-Sep 21
Hit up all the outdoor movies You know you want to watch Dazed and Confused while drinking boxed wine and taking in skyline views.
Multiple locations
Jun 21-Sep 21
Go to tons of free outdoor concerts Nicki Minaj in Central Park anyone?
Multiple locations
Jun 21-Sep 21
All manner of festivals If you’re not going to tons of beer, eating, music, and dragon boat festivals this summer, you’re doing it wrong.
Multiple locations
Jun 27-Sep 5
Warm Up at PS1 Get out to Queens for this annual, badass party in the MoMA satellite’s sculpture garden.
Jun 27 Sat
Cheesemonger Invitational Do you love cheese? Do you love bananas parties involving cheese? Good, you’ll fit right in here.
Jul 4 Sat
Check out fireworks Get to your friends roof ASAP, it doesn’t matter how many bags of ice you need to bring, just do it. Don’t have a friend with a rooftop? We’ve got you covered there, too.
Multiple locations
Jul 4 Sat
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Watch other people earn eternal glory by shoving wet buns and dry dogs in their faces. Lament your career choices.
Nathan's Famous, Coney Island
Jul 12 Sun
Bastille Day Head up to 60th St on the UES or Smith St in Brooklyn for pétanque, crepes, rosé, and all kinds of other French partying.
60th Street, UES
Jul 14 Tue
Finger on the Pulse BBQ Blowout The team from Contra on the Lower East Side is grilling out while you take down some beer and whiskey.
Jul 17 Fri
AVP Volleyball Just like the movie Side Out, but less ‘80s.
Pier 26/25
Jul 25 Sat
Waterfight NYC Get your Super Soaker 150s ready and head to Central Park for this big, free water gun fight.
Great Lawn, Central Park
Aug 15 Sat
Jazz Age Lawn Party
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
The Jazz Age Lawn Party is a two-day celebration of all things Prohibition-era on Governors Island this August. There’ll be flappers, dance-offs (but like, swing, not that weird kneeing your head move), tons of food trucks, and a full Jazz Age dance band. Dust off the ironic golf pants.
Governors Island
Sep 4 Fri
Electric Zoo EDM, as hard as you can.
Randall's Island
Aug 31-Sep 13
US Open Some corporate person you know is gonna have free tickets, no clients to take, and money to spend. Take advantage.
Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows
Sep 12 Sat
Pig Island Meat, meat, meat, drinks, and meat. It’s on.
Erie Basin Park Waterfront, Red Hook
Sep 12 Sat
Vendy Awards Come for the tacos, stay to see who gets crowned the best food truck in the city.
Governors Island
