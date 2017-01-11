Events

All the Best Things You Need to Do in NYC This Summer

June has been cold and rainy, and it’s been a huge bummer, but, whether the weather cooperates or not, summer is officially happening, and with it, tons of opportunities to not sit in your apt blowing air conditioning up the bottom of your shirt.

Here are 19 of the very best ways to get out and enjoy the fuck out of summer.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

BDOYL It’s the Best Day of Your Life, and it involves sake bombs, build-your-own cereal, booze-soaked cupcakes, oysters, multiple bars, and much more that we’re still keeping a secret. Get tickets, like, right now.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21-Aug 23

Shakespeare in the Park Catch The Tempest through July 5, then Cymbeline from July 23 ‘til Aug 23. And if you need tips on getting tickets, we’ve got you so covered.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21-Sep 21

Drinking on NYC’s 98 rooftops All summer. All damn summer.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21-Sep 21

Hit up all the outdoor movies You know you want to watch Dazed and Confused while drinking boxed wine and taking in skyline views.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21-Sep 21

Go to tons of free outdoor concerts Nicki Minaj in Central Park anyone?

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21-Sep 21

All manner of festivals If you’re not going to tons of beer, eating, music, and dragon boat festivals this summer, you’re doing it wrong.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27-Sep 5

Warm Up at PS1 Get out to Queens for this annual, badass party in the MoMA satellite’s sculpture garden.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Cheesemonger Invitational Do you love cheese? Do you love bananas parties involving cheese? Good, you’ll fit right in here.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Check out fireworks Get to your friends roof ASAP, it doesn’t matter how many bags of ice you need to bring, just do it. Don’t have a friend with a rooftop? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Watch other people earn eternal glory by shoving wet buns and dry dogs in their faces. Lament your career choices.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Bastille Day Head up to 60th St on the UES or Smith St in Brooklyn for pétanque, crepes, rosé, and all kinds of other French partying.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Finger on the Pulse BBQ Blowout The team from Contra on the Lower East Side is grilling out while you take down some beer and whiskey.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

AVP Volleyball Just like the movie Side Out, but less ‘80s.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Waterfight NYC Get your Super Soaker 150s ready and head to Central Park for this big, free water gun fight.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Jazz Age Lawn Party Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
 
The Jazz Age Lawn Party is a two-day celebration of all things Prohibition-era on Governors Island this August. There’ll be flappers, dance-offs (but like, swing, not that weird kneeing your head move), tons of food trucks, and a full Jazz Age dance band. Dust off the ironic golf pants.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Blues BBQ Hiding nothing in its name, this party is dishing up eats and killer blues on the water.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

Electric Zoo EDM, as hard as you can.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31-Sep 13

US Open Some corporate person you know is gonna have free tickets, no clients to take, and money to spend. Take advantage.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Pig Island Meat, meat, meat, drinks, and meat. It’s on.

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Vendy Awards Come for the tacos, stay to see who gets crowned the best food truck in the city.

