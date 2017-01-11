Every Single Festival in NYC This Summer, Now in One Calendar

If you're looking for a festival, any festival, summer in NYC is where you'll find it. From the good (beer, wine), to the great (beer... and wine!), to the ummm (egg rolls & egg creams?? Dragon boat????), there are more than three dozen fests going down between May and September and now, thanks to us, you can scroll through every single one of them, in order, in one handy dandy calendar below.
(Or if you're looking for a calendar with all the outdoor summer movies we've got you covered right here.)
May 8 Fri
Bayou n' Brooklyn Music Festival A celebration of Southern food and music in Brooklyn.
Jalopy Theatre, 315 Columbia St
May 9 Sat
NYC Spring Wine Festival Two hundred wines, hors d’oeuvres, and live jazz -- aka the perfect day.
Broad Street Ballroom, 41 Broad St
May 12 Tue
Queens Taste 2015 Food & drink samples from nearly 50 Queens restaurants.
New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St
May 14 Thu
Frieze Art New York Shop for art from 1,000 contemporary artists (food & drink options available for purchase).
Randall’s Island
May 14 Thu
Soho Film Festival Preview great films from around the world during this week-long event.
Village East Cinemas, 189 2nd Ave
May 16 Sat
International Food Fest Food, music, and dance from around the world, plus there’s food. Also: food.
9th Ave from 42nd to 57th St
May 22 Fri
Lower East Side Festival of the Arts Dance, film, music, and visual art performances.
Theatre for the New City, 155 First Ave
May 23 Sat
Lexington Avenue Street Fair Classic NYC street fest.
Lexington Ave from 42nd to 57th St
May 23 Sat
Electric Daisy Carnival Top DJs from around the world, excessive use of neon, and intoxicated hipsters.
MetLife Stadium
May 28 Thu
Summer Release Beer Festival Sample 150 craft beers and local restaurants' food during this three-day event.
Pier 15, East River Esplanade
May 29-Jun 7
Brooklyn Film Festival More than 100 films made by independent filmmakers in 20 countries.
Multiple locations
May 31 Sun
Sixth Avenue Street Fair Classic NYC street fest. Part II.
Sixth Ave from 34th to 42nd St
Jun 1 Mon
Taste of Times Square International food from nearly 50 restaurants, local bands, street performers, and gawking tourists.
Times Square
Jun 1 Mon
Blue Note Jazz Festival 150 concerts across 15 venues.
Multiple locations
Jun 4 Thu
Red Hook Fest Community barbecue with live music and dance.
Multiple locations
Jun 5 Fri
Governors Ball Outdoor music fest/food fest/giant epic party... fest.
Randall's Island
Jun 6 Sat
University Place Street Fair Classic NYC street fest. PART III.
University Place from 8th to 14th St
Jun 7 Sun
Egg Rolls & Egg Creams Festival A cross-cultural celebration of Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican music, food, and art. 'Natch.
12 Eldridge St
Jun 8 Mon
Northside Festival Tons of music, film, art, and more on Brooklyn's North side.
Multiple locations
Jun 12 Fri
Chelsea Music Festival A week-long event celebrating Finland and Hungary with music, art, and food.
Multiple Locations
Jun 13 Sat
Big Apple Barbecue Block Party Award-winning barbecue, cooking seminars, live music, general happiness.
Madison Square Park
Jun 13 Sat
Jazz Age Lawn Party Dress in your flapper-best at this celebration of 1920s food, music, and culture.
Governors Island
Jun 18 Thu
River to River Festival Numerous cultural performances celebrating the arts in lower Manhattan.
Multiple locations
Jun 20 Sat
New Orleans-Style Crawfish Festival Music, drinks, crawfish, and more crawfish. Plus: crawfish. And: CRAWFISH.
Governors Island Beach Club
Jun 20 Sat
Turtle Bay Street Fair Classic NYC street fest (man there are a lot of these).
Lexington Ave from 42nd to 54th St
Jun 20 Sat
Louis Armstrong's Wonderful World 2015 Festival Live music (including a performance from Lauryn Hill), food, and art exhibits.
Corona Park, Queens
Jun 26 Fri
Taste Asia Tasting booths, culinary contests, and live performances.
Times Square
Jun 23 Tue
Pride Week Week-long festivities celebrating the LGBT community.
Multiple locations
Jun 28 Sun
Eighth Avenue Street Fair Classic NYC street fest.
Eighth Ave from 42nd to 57th St
Jul 4 Sat
Fulton Street Fair Classic NYC street fest. Duh.
Fulton St from Water to Gold St
Jul 8 Wed
Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival A celebration of hip-hop culture, including panel discussions, live music, and food.
50 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
Jul 12 Sun
52nd Street Fair OMG classic NYC street fest!!!
52nd St from 6th to 7th Ave
Jul 18 Sat
Amsterdam Ave Street Fair Classic NYC street fest. Of course it is.
Amsterdam Ave from 96th to 106th St
Jul 21 Tue
Jazz Festival A weeklong series of world-class jazz artists and singers.
92nd St Y
Aug 6 Thu
The Giglio Feast of Saint Antonio Three-day celebration of Italian food, culture, and tradition.
East Harlem
Aug 8 Sat
Dragon Boat Festival A celebration of Chinese culture including a 100-team dragon boat competition. Whatever that is.
Flushing Meadows Park, Queens
Aug 9 Sun
World Trade Center Street Fair Classic NYC street fest. Because we clearly don't have enough of those.
Liberty St from Broadway to Trinity Pl
Aug 14 Fri
Brooklyn Beer & Wine Festival Beer, wine, and liquor, plus live music and food.
Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St
Aug 14 Fri
New York International Fringe Festival Twelve hundred stage performances across 20 venues celebrating theatre and the arts.
Multiple locations
Aug 15 Sat
Jazz Age Lawn Party Dress in your flapper-best (just like you did back in June!) at this celebration of 1920s food, music, and culture.
Governors Island
Aug 22 Sat
Hudson River Park's Blues BBQ Festival BBQ, blues, and more BBQ.
Pier 26, Hudson River Park
Aug 30 Sun
Brighton Beach Jubilee Festival Giant street fair with live music, rides, food, and awesomeness.
Coney Island
Sep 4 Fri
Electric Zoo Giant 150,000-person dance party on the last weekend of summer.
Randall’s Island
Sep 5 Sat
Gramercy Park Street Fair Yup. Classic NYC street fest.
Third Ave from 14th to 23rd St
Sep 6 Sun
West Side County Fair Carnival rides, live music, food, and an all-around good time.
Riverside Park South at 68th St
Sep 17 Thu
Harvest in the Square Annual food and wine celebration featuring selections from NYC's most popular chefs. Plus there's food.
Union Square Park
Harvest in the Square Union Square Park Annual food and wine celebration featuring selections from NYC's most popular chefs. Plus there's food.