Every Single Festival in NYC This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Flickr/Aneil Lutchman

If you're looking for a festival, any festival, summer in NYC is where you'll find it. From the good (beer, wine), to the great (beer... and wine!), to the ummm (egg rolls & egg creams?? Dragon boat????), there are more than three dozen fests going down between May and September and now, thanks to us, you can scroll through every single one of them, in order, in one handy dandy calendar below.

(Or if you're looking for a calendar with all the outdoor summer movies we've got you covered right here.)

May 8 Fri

May 9 Sat

May 12 Tue

May 14 Thu

May 14 Thu

May 16 Sat

May 22 Fri

May 23 Sat

May 23 Sat

May 28 Thu

May 29-Jun 7

May 31 Sun

Jun 1 Mon

Jun 1 Mon

Jun 4 Thu

Jun 5 Fri

Jun 6 Sat

Jun 7 Sun

Jun 8 Mon

Jun 12 Fri

Jun 13 Sat

Jun 13 Sat

Jun 14 Sun

Jun 18 Thu

Jun 20 Sat

Jun 20 Sat

Jun 20 Sat

Jun 26 Fri

Jun 23 Tue

Jun 28 Sun

Jul 4 Sat

Jul 8 Wed

Jul 12 Sun

Jul 18 Sat

Jul 21 Tue

Jul 30 Thu

Aug 6 Thu

Aug 8 Sat

Aug 9 Sun

Aug 14 Fri

Aug 14 Fri

Aug 15 Sat

Aug 22 Sat

Aug 30 Sun

Sep 4 Fri

Sep 5 Sat

Sep 6 Sun

Sep 17 Thu

