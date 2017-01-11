Every Single Festival in NYC This Summer, Now in One Calendar

If you're looking for a festival, any festival, summer in NYC is where you'll find it. From the good (beer, wine), to the great (beer... and wine!), to the ummm (egg rolls & egg creams?? Dragon boat????), there are more than three dozen fests going down between May and September and now, thanks to us, you can scroll through every single one of them, in order, in one handy dandy calendar below.

(Or if you're looking for a calendar with all the outdoor summer movies we've got you covered right here.)