1/9-1/15: Everything New Yorkers Absolutely Must Do This Week

We’re well into the new year and it’s about time New York shakes off that holiday lull. That doesn’t mean you should just revert back to your regular grind, though. There are more opportunities than ever to take advantage of everything the city has to offer -- from gallery openings, to cook-offs, to a flurry of new restaurant and bar openings. We’ve assembled the best reasons to charge full steam ahead in the coming days. Onward!
Jan 9 Mon
LAUGH AT LOVE AND DEATH DURING BARBER OF SEVILLE AT THE MET OPERA The classic comedic opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia opens tonight for a grand staging at the Met Opera, running through Feb 11th. If this story was enough to compel Mozart to compose The Marriage of Figaro, just imagine what it will inspire you to do.
Lincoln Center
Jan 9 Mon
EAT YOUR WAY THROUGH NYC HISTORY If you haven’t had a chopped cheese from Hajji’s in Harlem or soup dumplings from Joe’s Shanghai in Chinatown, are you really a New Yorker at all? Probably not. This city has an insanely rich food culture and we’ve compiled a list of the most influential eats in NYC’s history -- both high and low. Get eating.
Various locations
Good StockWest Village
Temperatures may be dropping, but you can keep yourself warm at the new Smorgasburg-stand-turned-restaurant Good Stock, where Chef David Santos, formerly of Louro, ladles rich tomato soup and Louisiana-style gumbo. Oh, and there’s fried chicken, too.
Jan 10 Tue
BASK IN NEON FEMININE GLOW AT COOLER GALLERY How do you capture the wild and wicked feminine mystique? Artist Kate Hush would say, create large-scale neon sculptures of women. Her glowing works in blues, pinks, and yellows make up Female Behavior, opening today at Cooler Gallery. Expect bloody bathtub scenes, high heels, underwear-clad crawling, and bedtime mischief.
Brooklyn Navy Yards
Jan 11 Wed
SYMPATHIZE WITH SPINSTERS DURING THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE AT BAM The Tony Award-winning dark comedy by Martin McDonagh gets a 20th-anniversary revival at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The story of an aging single woman and her mother living alone in impoverished despair is broken by moments of humor and fleeting prospects for romance -- a plot most longtime New Yorkers can relate to to some degree.
Fort Greene
Jan 11 Wed
KVELL DURING A JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL The New York Jewish Film Festival, now in its 27th year and running through January 24th, will premiere short and full-length works by Jewish filmmakers, host a screening of Mel Brooks’ The Producers, and devote a poster exhibit to the life of Gene Wilder.
Lincoln Center
Jan 11 Wed
EXPLORE CARIBBEAN CULTURE AT EL MUSEO DEL BARRIO Puerto Rican-born Beatriz Santiago Muñoz’s “A Universe of Fragile Mirrors” opens today at El Museo del Barrio, an institution devoted to showcasing Hispanic artists. The solo exhibit, composed of a series of experimental films and observational videos, tackles the subject of colonialism -- its consequences, contradictions, and continuing influence -- in the Caribbean, particularly Haiti and Puerto Rico.
Harlem
Bun-Ker VietnameseBushwick
This popular Vietnamese street-food spot just made the move from Ridgewood to Bushwick, boasting chef/owner Jimmy Tu’s pork spring rolls, catfish banh mi, and special seafood boils served with a side of live music and DJ sets in a tropical-funky 70-seat space.
Jan 12 Thu
SING ALONG TO POLITICAL CORRUPTION DURING A WATERGATE MUSICAL Mark Felt, Superstar, a musical about the Nixon-era Watergate scandal (naturally), opens tonight at The York Theatre Company, proving that even the worst periods in American political history can birth some jazzy whimsy. Yes, Deep Throat (that infamous Washington Post informant) will finally sing.
Midtown East
Jan 12 Thu
REALIZE THE INSANITY OF MODERN LIFE AT A GALLERY SHOW Confounded by today’s culture? So are artists Theo A. Rosenblum and Chelsea Seltzer, responsible for the exhibit “Culture Shak,” opening tonight at The Hole on Bowery. The showcase has a “because LOL nothing matters” vibe, which is a feeling you may get after seeing a sculpture depicting a Crocs-wearing skeleton fossilized in consumerist garbage or a giant totem pole made out of M&M's and Mike and Ikes.
Lower East Side
Fine and RareMidtown
A partner from the Flatiron Room, devoted to whiskey and 1920s tunes, opened a new bar, but this time focusing on different spirits. Fine and Rare just debuted with an emphasis on brandy, rum, and agave-based liquors, plus a menu of cheese plates and stage for live jazz.
Jan 13 Fri
GET RAUNCHY AT A BUKOWSKI READING Some call poet and novelist Charles Bukowski depraved. Others call him a genius. Both are mostly correct. The hard-drinking, foul-mouthed writer’s brutally honest style gets a tribute during a memorial reading tonight at Cornelia Street Cafe, featuring a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, novelists, and poets. As Bukowski would have wanted it, a drink is included in the ticket price.
West Village
Jan 13 Fri
WATCH DRAG QUEENS PERFORM AS DISNEY PRINCESSES We know you always dreamed of turning down Gaston like Belle, or talking to forest animals like Snow White. A team of drag queens will let you relive your fantasies during the silly return of Distorted Diznee onstage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre below West Bank Cafe. Cocktails can be ordered right to your seat, which you’ll need.
Theatre District
Jan 14 Sat
SEE A CONCERT CURATED BY JAZZ MASTER WILLIAM PARKER After recording 150 albums, authoring six books, and playing a role in the experimental jazz scene since the ‘70s, William Parker knows a tune or two. He’ll gather 21 artists -- employing everything from cellos and violins to dance and didgeridoo -- during the second night of his concert William Parker: Healing Songs From the Tone World (also January 13th) at Roulette.
Downtown Brooklyn
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap at The Bao ShoppeChinatown
Philadelphia can keep its basic cheesesteaks, in this city we shake things up: New to Chinatown, this Astoria transplant gives the greasy sandwich an Asian reimagining by wrapping griddle beef and whiz in a hot scallion pancake. It’s the type of cheesy fusion that’s worthwhile.
Jan 15 Sun
GORGE ON CASSOULET AT JIMMY'S NO. 43 Beer emporium and gastropub Jimmy's No. 43 hosts the 9th Annual Cassoulet Cookoff this afternoon, during which 10 chefs, including one formerly from the Governor’s Mansion, will whip up their best take on the traditional French slow-cooked casserole. Come hungry: You’ll get unlimited samples.
East Village
Jan 15 Sun
ATTEND AN MLK PANEL AT THE APOLLO On the eve of Martin Luther King Day, WNYC host Brian Lehrer will co-moderate a panel on equality and race relations at the Apollo Theater, presenting a discussion entitled “Where Do We Go From Here?: MLK and the Future of Inclusion.” Featured guests include New York Daily News Senior Editor Shaun King, Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi, President of Brooklyn NAACP L. Joy Williams.
Harlem
How does a Louisiana boy with a fondness for soups and gumbos fulfill his culinary fantasy? He teams up with a heavy-hitting NYC chef to bring his hometown bowls to the masses. Chef David Santos, who trained at Bouley and Per Se before opening Louro, has crafted a rotating menu of slurp-able meals that range in influence from American traditional (roasted tomato) to Southern comfort (fried chicken and andouille gumbo) to Latin (Aztec tortilla) to Asian fusion (kimchi). The blue-tiled, fast-casual West Village space offers ladles of the warming stuff, in addition to two salads options (all of which you can also get at upscale food court Urbanspace next to Grand Central Terminal). You can order to-go, so stock up on the good stock.
Bun-Ker Vietnamese became a destination dining spot when it inhabited an industrial Ridgewood, Queens street and attracted regular lines, and it remains a dining destination on another industrial street, this one in Bushwick. Chef/owner Jimmy Tu, who has worked at Eleven Madison Park, does his elevated take on Vietnamese street eats, from a clean and light chicken pho to souped up lemongrass-short rib banh mis, in a colorful 70-seat space with an outdoor patio and a bar three-times the size of his last. Live music and DJs set a party tone that fits right into the neighborhood.
The creator of the whiskey emporium Flatiron Room doubles down on the boozy, jazzy lifestyle in Fine and Rare, a Midtown bar focusing on agave-based liquors, brandies, and rums. Upon entry, a sitting room with fireplace sets the tone for strong sipping mezcals, live jazz on the dining room stage, and a menu of cheese plates, charcuterie, and raw bar bites. Duck prosciutto always tastes better with live tuba accompaniment, if you ask us.
An update on the Taiwanese gua bao -- meat in a steamed bun, at its most elemental -- is the main focus of funky, fast-casual The Bao Shoppe, which landed in Chinatown after a spin in Astoria. The place is simple, announced modestly by a neon 'OPEN' sign, but the food fuses Asian and American comfort flavors in interesting ways. The handheld, three-bite bao are pretty straightforward, coming in soft buns filled with seasoned beef with kimchi or panko-crusted chicken, but the sides and alternative items really shine. A "Philly Cheesesteak" takes an East Coast staple and eschews the greasy hero bread in favor of a crisp scallion pancake; spring rolls are filled with mac & cheese; and french fries are doused in creamy Malaysian sauce. Grab a milk bubble tea before you leave, because it's just fun to shoot those balls through the straw.
A downstairs joint in one of the most bar-heavy neighborhoods in the whole country, Jimmy's No. 43 has a perfectly sized and approachable craft beer selection without the pretense of being too exclusive. The staff insist that you sample a sip of beer first before committing, and the cozy environment and upscale food cap it off to make Jimmy’s a neighborhood mainstay. It differentiates itself from other beer bars with an Asian-fusion menu featuring Filipino-inspired dishes like chicken wings adobo and pork belly tacos.