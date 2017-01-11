1/9-1/15: Everything New Yorkers Absolutely Must Do This Week

Mon

LAUGH AT LOVE AND DEATH DURING BARBER OF SEVILLE AT THE MET OPERA The classic comedic opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia opens tonight for a grand staging at the Met Opera, running through Feb 11th. If this story was enough to compel Mozart to compose The Marriage of Figaro, just imagine what it will inspire you to do.

Lincoln Center

