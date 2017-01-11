While there are tens of thousands of great things to eat, drink, see, and do in New York City (and we do our part to help you narrow it all down), sometimes you need a clear-cut day-by-day weekend guide to help you avoid staying locked indoors with questionable mac & cheese bagels from Seamless. That's why we're breaking it down for you, with a weekly guide featuring everything you need to do over the weekend.
Events
Everything You Need to Do in NYC This Weekend
Friday
Jan 13
Various locations
While you were extremely busy over the holidays, a crop of great new bars and restaurants were opening in NYC. Dedicate your Friday night to checking one of them out.
Saturday
Jan 14
Various locations
Honoring MLK Day early with a National Day of Service, during which New Yorkers can register for community service projects to help beautify and better the city of New York.
Saturday
Jan 14
Various locations
Doing dry January or just want to cut back on fancy cocktail expenses? There are plenty of great ways to spend your night in NYC other than going to a bar -- from comedy shows to after-hours tours of NYC institutions.
Sunday
Jan 15
East Village
The Ninth Annual Cassoulet Cookoff will take place from 1-4pm at Jimmy's No. 43. Pay $25 at the door (or get a $20 ticket ahead of time) to sample cassoulet from more than 10 chefs (both legit and amateur) and cast your vote for winner!
Sunday
Jan 15
Various locations
New Year's resolutions are hard, but if you're really trying to stick to healthy eating, at least make it enjoyable for yourself by cooking one of these healthy dishes recommended by NYC chefs.
