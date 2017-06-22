Everything You Need to Do on Governors Island This Summer

Go rock climbing and zip-lining If sitting in the grass isn’t really your thing, the brand-new Adventures at Governors Island offers a zip line (with a 35-foot peak at the start) for $20 (that includes two tries) as well as a maze and rock climbing walls (both under $10).

