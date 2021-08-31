Where to Go Apple Picking in New Jersey This Fall

At the risk of sounding basic, we love fall—and it has nothing to do with PSL season. And one of our favorite things to do during New Jersey’s most beautiful time of year is of course, throw on our favorite autumnal sweaters, grab our best pals, and head to the apple orchard.

If that’s not daydream material, we don’t know what is. And luckily for East Coasters and autumn loving New Yorkers, there’s no shortage of farms and orchards in New Jersey offering pick-your-own apple experiences. Ahead, you’ll find 13 spots where you can tick “apple-picking”—and then some with hayrides and family-friendly celebrations—off of your fall activity list.