Where to Go Apple Picking Just Outside of NYC
At the risk of sounding #basic.
Nothing screams fall in New York State like apple picking. And luckily, after last year’s low-key season due to COVID-19, most farms are reinstating their pick-your-own programs this year as well as annual fall festivals. And if roaming the fields isn’t your thing, plenty of orchards also offer picturesque markets with loads of pie, apple cider (both the doughnut and beverage kind), and farm-fresh produce, along with attractions like petting zoos, hay rides, and corn mazes.
From the Hamptons to Hudson Valley, read on to check out the 11 best apple orchards and farms near NYC.
Dr. Davies Farm Stand
While the apples here are delicious and bountiful, Dr. Davies Farm is also well known as a destination for film shoots. Aside from being the location for multiple Saturday Night Live skits, famous faces like Ryan Gosling, Drew Barrymore, and Robert Redford have all shot projects here. But, back to the apples: the farm boasts over 4,000 trees on 55 acres, with nearly two dozen apple varieties. Dogs are also welcome here, so feel free to bring along your furry friends as long as they’re on a six-foot leash. While walk-ins are permitted, those slots are limited, so we recommend booking a time in advance.
By public transport: One hour and 35 minutes. From Penn Station, take NJ Transit to Secaucus. Transfer to the Pascack Valley line and exit at Nanuet.
By car: One hour and 25 minutes
Barton Orchards
This Hudson Valley farm is always one of the most popular spots for apple picking, but they offer far more than just that. In addition to the orchards, there is an on-site restaurant serving everything from fried pickles to soft-serve ice cream, Treetop Adventures, their aerial adventure park, and the Tap Room, which pours local craft beer, cider, and wine. As for apples: Barton has over 120 acres of trees, and they rotate picking areas frequently to ensure visitors always have access to well-stocked trees and the ripest fruit. They also host frequent weekend events, including Oktoberfest, their fall festivals, and a country music jamboree.
By public transport: 2 hours and 25 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take the Harlem Line towards Wassaic and exit at the Pawling Station. From there, take a cab ride eight miles to the orchards.
By car: 1 hour and 40 minutes
Fishkill Farms
This 270-acre apple orchard has been in the Morgenthau family for over 100 years and has a deep commitment to eco-friendly practices. This fall, apple picking (and other pick-your-own items like pears, blackberries, and flowers) at Fishkill will be by reservation-only. Celebrate your bounty by booking a cider tasting after, which includes a reserved picnic table, a flight of four ciders, and a cheese and charcuterie plate. If this year has you feeling a bit exhausted to do your own picking, don’t sweat it: their organically grown vegetables and eco-certified fruit are all available in their farm store.
By public transport: 1 hour and 45 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take the Hudson Line towards Poughkeepsie. Exit at the Beacon Station and take a cab 12 miles to the farms.
By car: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Greig Farm
We won’t lie: the best part of Greig Farm might be all of the ridiculously cute goats that live behind the farm market, but the apples are a very close second. This farm in Red Hook (not the Brooklyn one) grows about a dozen different apple varieties—from Gala to Ginger Gold—which are in season from late August to late October. And plan to stay for at least an afternoon when you visit: in addition to the aforementioned goats, there is also the Sohu craft market located in a renovated dairy barn, an art gallery, and winding hiking trails with views of the Catskill Mountains. Don’t miss Greig’s farm market either, which has an incredible selection of locally produced goods and an excellent cafe to fill your belly before or after picking.
By public transport: 2 hours. From Penn Station, take Amtrak to Rhinecliff, then take a cab 11 miles to the farm.
By car: 2 hours and 10 minutes
Hank's Pumpkintown
Sure, the name may be misleading, but this Water Mill institution is a fantastic choice for apple picking if you’re Out East. At Hank’s Pumpkintown, $30 gets you a one-peck bag of apples like Jonagolds, Cortlands, or Cameos. A peck, by the way, works out to approximately 10 pounds of apples (enough for all your wildest pie dreams). And yes, it’s also worth visiting closer to pumpkin season, when 30 acres of attractions will delight the inner-child in anyone (but be warned that it is incredibly popular, so plan ahead). Activities include everything from narrated hayrides through the corn maze to classic fall snacks like apple cider doughnuts and hand-dipped caramel apples (look out for a brand-new caramel recipe this season). And, of course, don’t forget to grab a fresh-baked pie from their market on your way out.
By public transport: 2 hours and 35 minutes. From Penn Station, take LIRR to Jamaica Station, then transfer to the Montauk Branch. Exit at Southampton and take a taxi two miles to Pumpkintown.
By car: 2 hours and 20 minutes
Harbes Orchard
One of the most family-friendly farms in the region, Harbes offers 78 acres of apple picking with over 27 varieties. But what makes this farm especially great for younger (or short!) pickers is their unique trellis system, which grows apples low enough to the ground for anyone to pick. There is also a wealth of other fall activities here and at Harbes’ other nearby locations, including multiple corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkin picking. And their farm store in nearby Mattituck is not to be missed: roasted sweet corn, homemade berry jams, and apple cider doughnuts are just some of the tasty delights.
By public transport: 2 hours and 20 minutes. From Penn Station take the Ronkonkoma Branch towards Ronkonkoma and exit at Mattituck Station. From there, take a taxi four miles to the orchard.
By car: 2 hours and 15 minutes
Harvest Moon
This farm in northern Westchester may be the most well-known in NYC circles due not only to its proximity, but its famed fall festival. This year at Harvest Moon, expect live country music, sweet and hard cider at two on-site bars, and BBQ. Note that this year, picking will be on weekends only and reservations will have to be purchased in advance. A $10 entry fee gets you access to the orchards, farm store, and pumpkin patch; you can add on apple picking bags from $15 for a quarter-peck size (about three pounds).
By public transport: 1 hour and 20 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take Metro North’s Harlem Line towards Wassaic and exit at Croton Falls. From there, take a taxi two miles to the farm.
By car: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Love Apple Farm
Technically a “love apple” is an old-fashioned term for wild tomato, but rest assured that this charming farm in the Hudson Valley actually stocks the kind that grows on trees. In addition to their apple orchards with views of the Catskill Mountains, Love Apple also grows berries, peaches, and plums, all of which are available for U-pick during their peak seasons. Don’t miss the market here, which is essentially the size of a small grocery store and showcases nearly two dozen local farming partners (we recommend grabbing apple turnovers for the road). On your way out, swing by and say hi to the menagerie of animals at the petting zoo, including Little Bit the pony.
By public transport: 2 hours and 15 minutes. From Penn Station, take Amtrak to Hudson. From there, take a taxi eight miles to the farm.
By car: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Masker Orchards
This 100-plus-year-old farm in the Warwick Valley is notable for allowing visitors to drive their cars straight to any of their 10,000 trees. And once you pick your spot, you can even set up a picnic while you hunt for the perfect apple. Their website even features a handy ripening guide so you can decide which weekend to visit based on your favorite variety. And if you’re in a rush, you can preorder goodies like pies and apple cider doughnuts to pick up on your way out.
By public transport: 1 hour and 50 minutes. From Port Authority Bus Terminal, take the 196 bus to the Warwick Park & Ride, then walk or take a cab for the remaining .9 of a mile.
By car: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Milk Pail
Load up on all the fall favorites at this Hamptons farm, which opened Labor Day weekend for apples and pumpkins. The dwarf apple trees at Milk Pail ensure easy grabbing, while pumpkins ranging from minis to 150-pound behemoths can be plucked straight from the vine. Admission starts at $14 for a five-pound bag of apples; opening weekend varieties will include Jonamacs and McIntoshes. And fun fact: the Halsey family who runs it are, astoundingly, the 12th generation to work the land.
By public transport: 2 hours and 55 minutes. From Penn Station, take LIRR to Jamaica Station, then transfer to the Montauk Branch. Exit at Bridgehampton and take a taxi two miles to the farm.
By car: 2 hours and 20 minutes
Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm
This Westchester farm, celebrating its 105th harvest this year, is only about an hour’s drive from NYC, making it one of the more accessible options in the area. It’s also notable for the wide range of fruits, vegetables, and plants that they grow: in the fall, there are over a dozen varieties of apples to pick, while closer to Christmas, visitors can choose-and-cut Douglas and Fraser Fir trees. There is also a charming market, which has an impressive array of baked goods including fresh pies, their famed apple cider doughnuts, and—most intriguing—strudel sticks, as well as the farm’s own wine from White Hill Vineyard.
By public transport: 1 hour and 30 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take the Hudson Line towards Poughkeepsie. Exit at Peekskill Station and then take a taxi seven miles to the farm.
By car: 1 hour and 5 minutes