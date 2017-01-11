Where to Watch Fireworks in NYC This 4th of July

Where: Alice Austen Park, Staten Island

When: The orchestra starts at 6pm. The official fireworks follow.

SI will be just hard enough to get to for city dwellers, which means it'll be way less dense. Make a day out of it!



Where: 19 Fulton St, New York

When: Food's 1pm to 8pm, fireworks are 9:30pm

It's prime viewing real estate for sure, but the bigger draw might just be "The Festival of Independence," an all day food, drink, and live music affair. Landhaus, Milk Truck, and Lumpia Shack's halo halo stand will all be there.



A rooftop

Where: At that guy’s who you met that one time

When: Send the “Hey man let’s catch up soon” text, yesterday, very yesterday.

Is it really free when you have to sacrifice part of your humanity? No, but, I mean, a NYC rooftop! Or you could try any of these other bar rooftops. Just consider what might get in the way, so it should be on the East Side and/or really tall.

