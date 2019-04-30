Where to Watch the Kentucky Derby in NYC

Share on Facebook

Saxon + Parole Noho 3pm-7pm

Saddle up for four hours of unlimited indulgence. For $150, Saxon + Parole is stirring up bottomless mint juleps (classic, modernized and frozen), beer and champagne, and all you can eat BBQ beef ribs, fried chicken, and sides by Chef Nicole Gajadhar. Expect a brass band, a hat contest (with prizes!) and a special guest. (It’s a horse.) Purchase tickets in advance, or shell out $50 more at the door.

Harlem Derby Harlem 4pm-7pm

This week-long festival honors the many African-American jockeys who’ve competed in the Kentucky Derby -- including its very first winner. Multiple celebratory events are scheduled all week long, culminating with the 7th Annual Run for the Roses Gala & Watch Party at Red Rooster Harlem. Attendees will sample varied mint julep recipes, have a chance to win best dressed, and dance to live music. Tickets run from $40 to $75.

The Ribbon Midtown West Starting at 11am

There might not typically be much incentive to visit Times Square on a weekend, but a killer Derby party will do the trick. The folks at The Ribbon will be casually celebrating all day, starting when they open for brunch at 11am. Expect a DJ and four specialty cocktails: the Woodford Reserve Mint Julep, Keeneland Breeze, Derby Day Bloody Mary, and a Watermelon Martini. If your horse wins, buy a round for the Naked Cowboy on the corner outside.

Ascent Lounge Midtown West 3pm-7pm

Don’t have a BBH (big, beautiful hat) to wear to your Derby festivities? Dang, if only there was a party you could attend inside a shopping mall... wait, there is! Ascent Lounge, located on the 4th floor of The Shops at Columbus Circle and overlooking Central Park, is hosting a swanky “Dashing Derby” celebration. A $125 ticket will get you premium open bar access, Derby-themed bites, and, of course, a live stream of the race. There will also be a fashion contest, live entertainment, and a betting post with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Jersey. Hoorah for tax-deductible gambling!

Brooklyn Derby at Greenwood Park 555 7th Avenue, Brooklyn 4pm-8pm

Now in its 16th year, this Derby bash has expanded from an intimate affair to an all out rager.

Expect a four-hour open bar, DIY hat station, and live music.” Both you and your Instagram feed are guaranteed to nab a few likes. Tickets start at $85 and should be purchased in advance. Don’t hold your horses.

PHD Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Dream Downtown Chelsea 2pm-6pm

Lest we forget that the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo fall on the same weekend, PHD’s 9th Annual Cinco de Derby fiesta kills two party birds with one stone. Tickets (available only through pre-sale) start at $65 and include a one-hour open bar from 2-3pm, a DJ, dancers, stilt walkers and aerialists (!!!) and festive gear to take home. The ticket website is strangely just a collection of photos of hot people who will assumedly be in attendance, so this might be a good place to bet on horses AND snag a date.

The Wilson Chelsea 3:30pm-7:30pm

Nothing says springtime in New York like al fresco partying, and the heated, enclosed outdoor patio at The Wilson is one to beat this Saturday. The race will play on a big screen projector outside and on 80” HD TVs throughout the venue. Take full advantage of the open bar, play lawn games, and groove to a DJ while you wait for the race Get your tickets for $60/person.

The Empire Rooftop Upper West Side 2pm-7pm

If you want an upscale Race Day experience (sans the sloppiness that tends to follow open bars), head to the top of the Empire Hotel for its and soak up the panoramic views of Lincoln Center and beyond. A live Dixieland band will perform from 4-7pm and prizes will be awarded for the best dressed couple, best hat, and best fascinator. Tickets are $50 and include one mint julep in a takeaway copper mug and passed hors’d’ourves.

