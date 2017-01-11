The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

With jobs to work and smartphones to scroll it’s easy to forget that NYC has tons of opportunities to learn a little something and have a good time -- with no cab fare required. We’ve rounded up the 30 best cultural happenings on the MTA map to tap into, from free concerts, musicals, and fashion-forward exhibits to food festivals. Click on for an improved you.
May 16 Mon
Celebrate Brooklyn The borough’s most famous arts festival features a huge roster of music, dance, and theater performances, many of which cost nada. This year’s highlights include benefit concerts by Modest Mouse and Willie Nelson.
Prospect Park Bandshell
May 16 Mon
Disenchanted A grown-up commentary on Disney princess narratives and their sometimes questionable advice for young girls.
Westside Theater
May 16 Mon
Van Gogh: Irises & Roses Van Gogh’s work in Provence, which focused on spring flowers portrayed in contrasting formats and color schemes.
Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art
May 16 Mon
The Art of Al Hirschfield Exhibit A celebration of the famed American caricaturist, with a special focus on his seven-decade tenure at The New York Times.
New York Historical Society
May 16 Mon
China: Through The Looking Glass After this, you’ll be able to talk at length of the impact Chinese aesthetics have had on Western fashion and how China has fueled artistic imagery for centuries. Maybe.
Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art
May 16 Mon
Buddhist Art of Kashmir & Its Legacies An exhibit focused on the artistic remnants of the ancient region of Kashmir (present-day Pakistan, India, and China), where Buddhism first flourished.
The Rubin Museum of Art
May 16 Mon
Ralph Pucci: The Art of the Mannequin Mannequins do more than just stand there and look pretty, they actually communicate (and not just in the movie). This exhibit of 23 of them, from 1986 -2014, explores the subliminal messaging behind them.
The Museum of Arts & Design
May 16 Mon
“How Posters Work” A showcase of 125 classic posters that display the powerful connection text, focus, and imagery play in creating a compelling, visual narrative.
Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum
May 16 Mon
Whiskey Tasting Sail Explore the history, taste, and science of whiskey on this educational sail, while sampling the stuff, plus food pairings.
North Cove Yacht Harbor, Lower East Side
May 16 Mon
The Great Ephemeral Exhibit A complex and challenging exhibit focuses on the volatile relationship between speculation, faith, and existence through various interfaces and historical references. So… get coffee first.
New Museum of Contemporary Modern Art
May 16 Mon
Matthew Weiner’s Mad Men Soothe end-of-series withdrawal with an exhibit of large-scale sets, props, video clips, and costumes that unveil the detailed creative process behind the show.
Museum of the Moving Image
May 16 Mon
Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life The first exhibition to examine Kahlo’s appreciation of the natural world feature more than a dozen paintings, surrounded by Mexican-inspired shopping and dining events.
New York Botanical Garden
May 16 Mon
Outdoor Summer Movies So maybe you’ve seen Annie Hall before, but were you adjacent to the High Line, surrounded by hanging lanterns, blankets and a bunch of fellow New Yorkers? The locations are as varied as the movies themselves this summer, and if not free, expect free stuff -- like popcorn, and… fresh air.
Multiple Locations
May 16 Mon
Camel Riding Who needs a desert to get their Lawrence of Arabia on? Take a Camel ride through the Wild Asia Plaza section of the Bronx Zoo and tick a box on the life-must-dos list.
The Bronx Zoo
May 16 Mon
Storylines: Contemporary Art at the Guggenheim Examine the diverse ways in which artists communicate pop-culture narratives through almost 100 works, from installations and photography, to painting and sculpture.
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
May 16 Mon
Whitney Museum of American Art (Multiple Exhibits) A series of indoor and outdoor exhibits to celebrate the new location of the famed American-Art museum, including works from Mary Heilmann and Michele Abeles.
99 Gansevoort Street
Jun 27 Sat
MoMA PS1 Courtyard A Saturday concert series featuring local and international experimental live music, DJ sets, and a rotating mix of art installations.
MoMA PS1 Courtyard
Jun 27 Sat
Fuerza Bruta “New York’s best high” combines live music and acrobatics, and once featured Usher! (He was promoting his album in 2012.) Catch the latest cast -- maybe literally, you never know.
Daryl Roth Theater
Jul 1 Wed
Shakespeare In The Park This year’s annual free performances include The Tempest and Cymbeline and feature familiar faces like Sam Waterston, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Central Park Delacorte Theater
Jul 1 Wed
Clinton, The Musical A political satire about Bill Clinton’s scandalous presidency, from “bringing saxy back” to… that intern.
New World Stages
Jul 6 Mon
Books Beneath the Bridge Brooklyn’s most prominent independent bookstores host live author readings, signings and discussions on Monday nights.
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Jul 6 Mon
Lincoln Center Festival Highlights include the National Ballet of China, the Cleveland Orchestra, and a concert showcasing Tim Burton film scores.
Lincoln Center
Jul 9 Thu
Broadway in Bryant Park Popular shows on and off Broadway perform their biggest hit for free, hosted by LiteFM DJs.
Bryant Park
Jul 21 Tue
92nd Street Jazz Festival Hear dozens of world-class solo and ensemble jazz artists perform original work, and tributes to greats like Duke Ellington.
92nd Street Y
Jul 25 Sat
The New York City Poetry Festival Features performances from 250 poets from all over the five boroughs, as well as food, beverage, and book vendors, and arts & crafts
Governors Island
Jul 25 Sat
Mostly Mozart A celebration of the life and works of famed Austrian composer Johannes Mozart, as well as other classical artists (hence the mostly).
Lincoln Center Plaza
Jul 30 Thu
Good Beer The title alone should sell it, but also learn about beer’s history and brewing process, and sample brews and food from over 30 popular vendors, including Brooklyn Brewery and L&W Oyster Co.
Hudson Mercantile
Jul 31 Fri
Smorgasburg at SummerStage A night of eating and drinking from 25 popular NYC vendors, including Mighty Quinn’s, Lumpia Shack, and Ramen Burger.
Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Aug 22 Sat
Hudson River Park’s Blues BBQ Festival Now 16 and relocated to a larger home, with multiple live performances and a selection of New York’s best bbq.
Pier 26, Hudson River Park
Aug 29 Sat
The Metropolitan Opera’s Summer HD Festival Italy is far, so hit these ten outdoor screenings of select opera performances, including Tosca and Carmen. There are 2,800 seats per night and no tickets are required. Also, it’s FREE.
Lincoln Center Plaza
