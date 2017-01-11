Sponsored

The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

Published On 06/25/2015

With jobs to work and smartphones to scroll it’s easy to forget that NYC has tons of opportunities to learn a little something and have a good time -- with no cab fare required. We’ve rounded up the 30 best cultural happenings on the MTA map to tap into, from free concerts, musicals, and fashion-forward exhibits to food festivals. Click on for an improved you.

Chris Goldberg/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Celebrate Brooklyn The borough’s most famous arts festival features a huge roster of music, dance, and theater performances, many of which cost nada. This year’s highlights include benefit concerts by Modest Mouse and Willie Nelson.

Prospect Park Bandshell

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Disenchanted A grown-up commentary on Disney princess narratives and their sometimes questionable advice for young girls.

Westside Theater

Asier Villafranca / Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Van Gogh: Irises & Roses Van Gogh’s work in Provence, which focused on spring flowers portrayed in contrasting formats and color schemes.

Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

The Art of Al Hirschfield Exhibit A celebration of the famed American caricaturist, with a special focus on his seven-decade tenure at The New York Times.

New York Historical Society

© Metropolitan Museum of Art

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

China: Through The Looking Glass After this, you’ll be able to talk at length of the impact Chinese aesthetics have had on Western fashion and how China has fueled artistic imagery for centuries. Maybe.

Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Buddhist Art of Kashmir & Its Legacies An exhibit focused on the artistic remnants of the ancient region of Kashmir (present-day Pakistan, India, and China), where Buddhism first flourished.

The Rubin Museum of Art

Antoine Bootz/Courtesy of the Museum of Arts and Design

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Ralph Pucci: The Art of the Mannequin Mannequins do more than just stand there and look pretty, they actually communicate (and not just in the movie). This exhibit of 23 of them, from 1986 -2014, explores the subliminal messaging behind them. 

The Museum of Arts & Design

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

“How Posters Work” A showcase of 125 classic posters that display the powerful connection text, focus, and imagery play in creating a compelling, visual narrative.

Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum

Elliott Scott/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Whiskey Tasting Sail Explore the history, taste, and science of whiskey on this educational sail, while sampling the stuff, plus food pairings.

North Cove Yacht Harbor, Lower East Side

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

The Great Ephemeral Exhibit A complex and challenging exhibit focuses on the volatile relationship between speculation, faith, and existence through various interfaces and historical references. So… get coffee first. 

New Museum of Contemporary Modern Art

Thanassi Karageorgiou/Museum of the Moving Image

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Matthew Weiner’s Mad Men Soothe end-of-series withdrawal with an exhibit of large-scale sets, props, video clips, and costumes that unveil the detailed creative process behind the show.

Museum of the Moving Image

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life The first exhibition to examine Kahlo’s appreciation of the natural world feature more than a dozen paintings, surrounded by Mexican-inspired shopping and dining events.

New York Botanical Garden

Dan Nguyen/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Outdoor Summer Movies So maybe you’ve seen Annie Hall before, but were you adjacent to the High Line, surrounded by hanging lanterns, blankets and a bunch of fellow New Yorkers? The locations are as varied as the movies themselves this summer, and if not free, expect free stuff -- like popcorn, and… fresh air.

Multiple Locations

Rich Brooks/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Camel Riding Who needs a desert to get their Lawrence of Arabia on? Take a Camel ride through the Wild Asia Plaza section of the Bronx Zoo and tick a box on the life-must-dos list.

The Bronx Zoo

Amit Gupta/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Storylines: Contemporary Art at the Guggenheim Examine the diverse ways in which artists communicate pop-culture narratives through almost 100 works, from installations and photography, to painting and sculpture.

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Shinya Suzuki/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Whitney Museum of American Art (Multiple Exhibits) A series of indoor and outdoor exhibits to celebrate the new location of the famed American-Art museum, including works from Mary Heilmann and Michele Abeles.

99 Gansevoort Street

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

MoMA PS1 Courtyard A Saturday concert series featuring local and international experimental live music, DJ sets, and a rotating mix of art installations. 

MoMA PS1 Courtyard

Zeynep Taslica/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Fuerza Bruta “New York’s best high” combines live music and acrobatics, and once featured Usher! (He was promoting his album in 2012.) Catch the latest cast -- maybe literally, you never know.

Daryl Roth Theater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Shakespeare In The Park This year’s annual free performances include The Tempest and Cymbeline and feature familiar faces like Sam Waterston, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Central Park Delacorte Theater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Clinton, The Musical A political satire about Bill Clinton’s scandalous presidency, from “bringing saxy back” to… that intern.

New World Stages

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

Books Beneath the Bridge Brooklyn’s most prominent independent bookstores host live author readings, signings and discussions on Monday nights.

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

Lincoln Center Festival Highlights include the National Ballet of China, the Cleveland Orchestra, and a concert showcasing Tim Burton film scores.

Lincoln Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Broadway in Bryant Park Popular shows on and off Broadway perform their biggest hit for free, hosted by LiteFM DJs.

Bryant Park

Hudson River Park/Facebook

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

92nd Street Jazz Festival Hear dozens of world-class solo and ensemble jazz artists perform original work, and tributes to greats like Duke Ellington.

92nd Street Y

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

The New York City Poetry Festival Features performances from 250 poets from all over the five boroughs, as well as food, beverage, and book vendors, and arts & crafts

Governors Island

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Mostly Mozart A celebration of the life and works of famed Austrian composer Johannes Mozart, as well as other classical artists (hence the mostly).

Lincoln Center Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Good Beer The title alone should sell it, but also learn about beer’s history and brewing process, and sample brews and food from over 30 popular vendors, including Brooklyn Brewery and L&W Oyster Co.

Hudson Mercantile

Garrett Ziegler/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Smorgasburg at SummerStage A night of eating and drinking from 25 popular NYC vendors, including Mighty Quinn’s, Lumpia Shack, and Ramen Burger.

Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Hudson River Park’s Blues BBQ Festival Now 16 and relocated to a larger home, with multiple live performances and a selection of New York’s best bbq.

Pier 26, Hudson River Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

The Metropolitan Opera’s Summer HD Festival Italy is far, so hit these ten outdoor screenings of select opera performances, including Tosca and Carmen. There are 2,800 seats per night and no tickets are required. Also, it’s FREE.

Lincoln Center Plaza

