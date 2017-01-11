The Best Free Things to Do in Paris This Summer

Seine/Canal de l’Ourcq

The highlight of the summer is the kitschy -- yet adorable -- recreation of the Mediterranean along the banks of the Seine and the canal in the 19th arrondissement. Family-friendly and packed daily, the Paris beaches are an oasis in the steamy summer months. Piles of sand and palm trees suddenly appear in July, when many Parisians head to the waterfront to soak up the rays. Play some foosball or join an exercise class... just whatever you do, don’t try to bathe in the water at either location.

