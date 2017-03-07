Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Paris This Spring

Enjoy free passes for almost every museum Enjoy free passes for almost every museum

Multiple locations

On the night of May 20, museums around Europe stay open late (generally to midnight) and entrance is free. If you're in Paris that evening, you basically have free rein to run around some of the best museums in the world without having to pay a dime. We recommend the smaller and lesser-known museums to avoid too much of a crowd: The Musée Gustave Moreau is famous for its staircase but also contains a collection of the symbolist artist's works, while the Palais de la Découverte is the place to go if you want to see a room decorated with the first 707 digits of pi. Or, if you have a morbid fascination with taxidermy, the Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature is a given, while the Musée du Génvral Leclerc and the Musée Jean Moulin chronicle the resistance during the WWII occupation of Paris and the liberation of the city. And the Maison Balzac, the home of the famed novelist, gives you a great reason to stroll through the gorgeous neighborhood of Passy. Better start planning that itinerary.